BP: Growth Momentum And 5% Dividend Yield

BP has six new projects set to ramp up in 2018. New projects will result in stronger growth moving forward.

By Bob Ciura

Income investors looking for higher yields from blue-chip businesses, should consider international dividend stocks. One of the advantages of investing in international stocks is that in many industries, non-U.S. stocks pay significantly higher dividend yields than their U.S.-based competitors. The energy sector is a great example of this. While the U.S. integrated giants Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) have dividend yields of 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively, U.K.-based BP (BP) has a 5.4% dividend yield.

In other words, BP stock pays roughly 25% more dividend income than Exxon Mobil, and 46% more than Chevron right now. Unlike Exxon and Chevron, BP is one of 432 stocks with a 5%+ dividend yield. You can see the full list of established 5%+ yielding stocks here. In addition to its high dividend yield, BP has a long operating history and track record of paying dividends. It is on our list of “blue-chip” stocks, which we define as an operating history of 100+ years, and a 3%+ dividend yield. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

Even better, BP’s first-quarter earnings report beat analyst expectations by a wide margin. The company is growing thanks to new projects, and its cost-cutting moves have resulted in greater efficiency. With oil prices steadily marching higher, BP is firing on all cylinders.

Earnings Overview

For the 2018 first quarter, BP reported revenue of $68.17 billion, and earnings-per-share of $0.78. Both figures beat analyst expectations. Revenue and earnings-per-share exceeded consensus estimates by $220 million and $0.10, respectively. BP’s underlying replacement cost profit soared 71% for the quarter, to $2.6 billion.

Growth was due to higher production, as well as improving oil prices. First-quarter production rose to 3.7 million barrels per day, up 6% from the same quarter a year ago, while oil prices rose nearly 25% over the past year. Production growth was due to the ramp-up of major projects. The first-quarter represents the sixth consecutive quarter of production growth, as well as the higher overall production rate since 2010.

Not surprisingly, the biggest growth came from BP’s upstream segment. Underlying replacement cost profit, before interest and taxes, increased 130% in upstream, and 4.8% in downstream. BP also owns a nearly 20% investment stake in Russia-based energy producer Rosneft. Earnings from the Rosneft investment were $247 million last quarter, up from $99 million in the same quarter last year.

In addition, earnings were fueled by the resumption of BP’s share buyback program. Now that BP’s major projects are ramping up, along with the rise in oil prices, BP has more cash flow available to buy back stock. Last quarter, BP repurchased 18 million ordinary shares at a cost of $120 million. Since BP started the buyback program in the fourth quarter of 2017, it has repurchased 69 million shares at a total cost of $460 million.

Growth Prospects

BP’s biggest growth catalyst moving forward is its lineup of new projects. In all, BP has six large upstream projects set to begin production during 2018.

One of the most important near-term projects for BP is the major Atoll project in offshore Egypt, which began gas production in the first quarter, ahead of schedule and under budget. BP owns 100% of this project. The Atoll field contains an estimated 1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas and 31 million barrels of condensates. Peak average annual production is estimated at ~40 mboed.

These new projects will add 800,000 barrels of new daily production by 2020. BP expects its new projects will add 900,000 barrels of new production capacity by 2021. This will help BP grow cash flow even further.

In addition to new projects, BP has successfully cut costs, without jeopardizing its most important growth initiatives. These cuts have significantly lowered its breakeven price.

BP expects its breakeven price to average around $50 per barrel in 2018, reducing steadily to $35 to $40 per barrel by 2021. Since BP is a huge company, it had the flexibility to significantly cut costs. Capital expenditures were cut from $19.5 billion to $17 billion last year, with further cuts in store for this year. BP expects capital expenditure to be in the range of $15-16 billion for 2018.

Dividend Analysis

BP’s moves to improve efficiency and cut costs, along with its growth potential from new projects, will help secure the dividend. BP currently pays a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per ordinary share, which equals $0.60 per ADS. Based on BP’s current share price, the stock has a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a very attractive yield, given that the average stock in the S&P 500 Index yields less than 2% right now. Another positive aspect of BP’s dividend is that, even though it is an international company, U.S. investors generally pay no withholding tax on dividends.

BP has a manageable level of debt, which is also a positive for the dividend. At the end of last quarter, BP had a gearing ratio of 28.1%, which is within the company’s stated target range, of 20% to 30%. The goal of BP’s cost cuts and divestments was to establish a financial framework, in which it could fund capital expenditures and the dividend, at the prevailing oil price. As a result, it seems BP’s dividend is solidly covered at a Brent price of $50 per barrel, with improved coverage now that Brent is well above $60. The dividend should continue to be sustained, as BP’s breakeven points decline further, and cash flow increases from new projects.

Final Thoughts

The past few years have been tumultuous for BP, to say the least. The company struggled with billions in penalties to settle the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, and the steep drop in oil prices from 2014-2016. But now that BP is finally nearing the end of the oil spill penalties, and oil prices are back up, the company’s finances are in much better shape. And, with six major projects set to ramp up this year, earnings and cash flow are likely to continue growing.

With a 5%+ dividend yield and a secure payout, BP remains attractive for income investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.