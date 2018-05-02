Leaderboard Change: Energy Stocks Climbing To The Top

We believe this will be the best performing sector in 2018.

Within a month, energy stocks are now going from the bottom of the leaderboard to the top.

Welcome to the leaderboard change edition of HFIR Daily!

In just one month, there has been a material leaderboard change in the market. Energy stocks (XLE) (XOP), what was once the worst performing sector of the S&P 500, is now moving to the top of the leaderboard.

In April alone, energy stocks had their best one-month performance in the last three years, and we felt the impact of that as well in our portfolio.

YTD

Source: StockCharts.com

1-Month

Source: StockCharts.com

In addition to the stellar outperformance versus the general market, energy stocks also are outperforming oil prices.

Source: StockCharts.com

But on a YTD basis, it's still underperforming oil.

Source: StockCharts.com

Nonetheless, all these signals to us are that there's more room to catch up to the upside. This is especially the case when we look at where energy names trade on multiple bases relative to historical averages.

Looking deeper into the recent rotation back into energy, the high beta names also have outperformed low beta names. But as you will find in the chart below, low beta oil names have still handily outperformed high beta oil names over the last two years.

Another way of looking at this chart is that during periods where the outperformance in low beta to high beta has reached extremes (1999 and 2009), they coincided with oil prices materially weakening.

This time? Oil prices have been on the rise, but yet high beta has underperformed.

We think this is starting to change. High beta oil names in the oilfield servicing sector (OIH) (XES) should start to outperform the low beta counterparts like Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Key Things to Watch

Energy vs. WTI

One of the key things to watch going forward is whether or not energy stocks can keep outperforming oil prices.

If you take a look at this chart, XOP relative to WTI is now breaking out of the downtrend that's been in place since the start of 2017, or when the underperformance started. If this breakout is not a head fake, investors should expect the relative strength to continue.

On a fundamental basis, this also makes sense given how producers are now trading at the lowest cash flow multiple in this oil cycle.

Energy vs. Market

Another one to keep a close eye on is the energy sector performance vs. the broader market (SPY). If energy stocks do outperform WTI, we also would need to see confirmation that it's starting to diverge from the rest of the market.

Technical Resistance Levels

Lastly, there are some major hurdles to overcome on a technical basis for many energy names.

XOP is approaching the 2018 highs, and the 2017 highs are still in front. A real breakout past these two previous highs signal to us that the recent outperformance is not a head fake (as was the case in January).

Conclusion

Our view on the energy sector is that the underperformance relative to the market and oil was the result of negative price reflexivity. One of the arguments we made in the past was that investors are in a state of "prove to me first." As oil prices started to climb, many investors didn't believe oil prices could sustain above $60/bbl. But as fundamentals have now started to reveal itself, investors are taking notice.

We think the positive reflexive feedback loop has started for the energy sector, and we believe this will be the best performing sector in 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIH, XES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.