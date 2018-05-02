Qualcomm: Path To Higher Profits

Qualcomm (QCOM) repeated some interesting statements regarding potential patent license agreements following a solid quarterly report that excluded license revenues from two key customers. The incredibly cheap stock highlighted as a dividend machine continues to be hidden based on a relatively easy path to higher profits that Wall Street is ignoring.

Earnings Potential

The biggest issue with Qualcomm remains the difference between what the company reports as an EPS and the potential EPS when some outstanding issues are cleared up. For a very odd reason, the market trades the wireless tech giant based on analyst forecasts that exclude the obvious EPS boosts and not based on the logical conclusion of outstanding issues.

As a quick summary, Qualcomm management outlined a plan towards an EPS target for FY19 of $6.75 to $7.50. The stock trades at only $50.50 for a complete disconnect. Qualcomm continues to identify the following items as potentially generating considerable upside to currently reported EPS estimates.

NXP Semi. (NXPI) merger or a $25 billion stock buyback - $1.50

(NXPI) merger or a $25 billion stock buyback - $1.50 $1 billion cost savings program - $0.50

Patent license disputes - $1.50 to $2.25

The key takeaway is that Qualcomm forecasts earring $5.25 before the license disputes. The FY19 analyst estimates are down at only $3.83 so the numbers exclude the upside from closing the NXP Semi. deal or implementing a massive buyback program.

The stock though shouldn't traded based on whether analysts include these numbers in the officially reported targets, especially considering Qualcomm as a recent history of beating estimates.

For FQ2, Qualcomm reported an adjusted EPS of $0.80 that beat estimates by a wide $0.10 margin. The numbers were down significantly from the $1.34 earned in the same period last year. The big difference is the $970 million in high margin, license revenue from Apple (AAPL) and Huawei Technologies that disappeared.

License Impact

As part of this lingering issues, the company's patent licensing chief made some interesting statements in an interview with Reuters. The statements aren't shocking to those following the story, but the fact that Qualcomm placed them in an interview is noteworthy. Possibly the company wants to soften the patent dispute climate in a hope to improve license payments in a market that continues to expand and might see another boost starting in 2019 due to 5G technologies.

Alex Rodgers seemed to hint that Qualcomm is willing to work out a deal with Apple to license their standard essential patents at 3.25% with new 5G patents as part of the package. The full package of patent licenses costs 5.0%, but the SEPs are the ones focused on cellular technology for 3G, 4G and now 5G needed for iPhones. On top of that and most important to the likes of Apple, the wireless tech giant is willing to lower the device cap price to $400 from a previous $500 level. The company had already discussed these numbers in the quarterly report last week so one gets the impression that Qualcomm wants to place the pressure on Apple to accept these terms.

The device cap is important to Apple that recently introduced the iPhone X with a price above $1,000. The tech giant continues to generate higher ASPs with device sales flat to down and a large amount of global phones sold above the $400 rate are iPhones. The cap reduction is clearly something done to close the recent deal with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and alleviate the dispute with Apple.

The QTL division had EBT margins of 87% last FQ2 so nearly $1 billion in quarterly revenues is huge to the bottom line. Assuming flat revenues, those missing license revenues would amount to $840 million in operating income for the last quarter alone. Annualized, one can quickly see why elimination of these disputes with Apple and Huawei quickly adds over $1.50 to EPS.

Considering Qualcomm is willing to bring these royalty numbers more into the public view and take some concessions with the SEP rate and reduced device caps should alleviate some of the regulatory pressure and fears built into the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is the path to drastically improved profits are mostly about the passage of time and not management execution. With or without the NXP Semi. merger, the company will boost earnings dramatically while the cost initiatives and patent disputes are a matter of time passing to complete these tasks.

Investors need to start waking up to the real path to Qualcomm earnings $7 per share and snap up the stock now yielding nearly 5%. The wireless tech giant remains a no brainer at $50.

Disclosure: I am/we are long qcom, aapl.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.