CBAK Energy Technology: Excessive Debt, Low Cash Position May Cause Bankruptcy And Equity Dilution

If the Company can raise capital it will almost certainly have to come from equity investors, with corresponding dilution for shareholders.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (formerly China BAK Battery, Inc.) (NASDAQ: CBAK) develops, manufactures, and sells energy high power lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. The Company's products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

CBAK has a market capitalization of nearly $35 million with roughly 26.4 million shares outstanding (and average daily volume of approximately 30 thousand shares). The Company was originally listed in a reverse-merger listing and in 2006 became the first lithium-ion battery production enterprise from China to be listed on the NASDAQ (it was previously listed OTC) (Source cbak.com.cn). Currently its shares sell at a P/B-ratio of 16 (book value of equity is $2.1 million), which is surprisingly high given the Company's poor financials (see below).

Since then the Company has undergone significant changes, specifically in 2014 when it essentially became insolvent. CBAK then lost a primary operating asset due to foreclosure with subsequent effects on sales and earnings (see "Loan Default And Foreclosure Bring China BAK Battery's Solvency And Viability Into Question" and "Watch For A Sharp Drop In China Bak Battery"). In addition, the Company received multiple delisting notices for not complying with Nasdaq rules (including five notices in 2013, see 8-K filing Oct '13), including by repeatedly filing late quarterly and annual statements, and experiencing recurring changes in management (with CFO's routinely coming and going, see e.g. filing for CEO departure in 2016). As a result the stock practically flatlined while the Company has been scrambling to rebuild and gain a footing in the market. Today it is in many ways akin to a startup, having initiated operations at the Company's Dalian manufacturing facilities in 2015 with next to no revenues at the time.

According to CBAK's annual report for 2017: "Before June 30, 2014, we derived our revenues from BAK International and its subsidiaries which produced prismatic cells, cylindrical cells, lithium polymer cells and high-power lithium batteries. Since July 1, 2014, our revenue has been mainly from Dalian CBAK Power for sale of batteries manufactured by BAK Tianjin under outsourcing arrangements. Starting from October 2015, we generated revenues from high-power lithium battery cells manufactured by Dalian CBAK Power as well as batteries outsourced from BAK Tianjin, Shenzhen BAK and other manufacturers." (Companies mentioned are operating subsidiaries of CBAK.)

Looking at the Company "as is" today, prospective and current investors in CBAK should carefully consider the following risk factors.

Poor Gross Margins

Despite seeing a growth in revenues in 2017 the Company still has very poor gross margins, or negative by 17.5% and 16.7% in 2017 and 2016 respectively. The Company attributes this gross loss to inefficiency that "was inevitably caused by the operation of the newly installed machinery and newly hired production staff" in the Company's Dalian facility. Additionally, the Company attributes the increase in cost of sales to it being "mainly due to overall and consistent with increased net revenues" along with write-downs of obsolete inventory. This still has one thinking back to earlier years when the Company was unable to sell its products at cost and wrote down inventory accordingly. Unless CBAK can significantly improve its efficiency and/or generate compensating revenue sources this will not be sustainable for long.

Competition

CBAK is in a very competitive industry as well as being small relative to its competitors. Among the Company's competitors are giants like Panasonic and Samsung but overall the Company faces competition from Japan, Korea and China. Although CBAK states that "we are able to leverage our low-cost advantage to compete favorably with our competitors", it is hard to see that being the reality, especially when looking at the above gross margins. Still the Company may enjoy lower labor costs since it sources labor locally and apparently it has "higher consistency and safety in product quality, which enables us to compete favorably with local competitors". But given the greater resources of at least some of its competitors and the constantly evolving dynamics of the industry, competition is surely a risk factor to consider.

Debt

The most pressing risk factor is the Company's debt levels. CBAK has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1554% and long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 888%. At year-end 2017 short-term debt stood at $14.6 million and long-term debt at $19.5 million while equity was only a mere $2.1 million. This is extremely alarming - not only with regards to the Company's past problems but also for the fact that CBAK is very unprofitable and the level of short-term debt has been rising from approximately $5.9 million in September 2016 to $14.6 million in December 2017, while a large part of the Company's sales were in the form of receivables (sales grew from $10.4 million in 2016 to $58.4 million in 2017 while receivables grew from $2.1 million in 2016 to $38.4 million in 2017).

The Company has also pledged a portion of those receivables as collateral for some of its borrowings. In a way this essentially means that the Company is funding its sales and unprofitable operations with short-term debt. If the receivables are therefore not collected in timely manner the company will be unable to repay the debt, causing its creditors to repossess said collateral and leaving CBAK unable to fund operations - unless it raises equity (which thereby would cause equity dilution). Borrowing some amount in the short term might generally make sense to bridge the gap from making a sale to collecting receivables, but effectively borrowing to make sales that fundamentally do not cover the costs does not make sense. But even if the Company successfully collects its outstanding receivables it still needs more cash to fund operations and other cash outlays (see further discussion under "Low Cash Position" below).

CBAK is essentially making a bad, unprofitable "investment" (sales net of all expenses) using borrowed money that it will have to pay back relatively quickly - hence not being able to suffer some in the short term while potentially improving efficiency to enable future profitability in the long term (increasing long-term debt instead of short-term debt would give the Company more leeway by allowing it to perhaps suffer temporary losses on its way to profitability, whereas short-term debt shortens the timeframe available to improve with corresponding increase in solvency risk).

CBAK has a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of approximately 0.65. The Company would thus be unable to meet its current liabilities as things stand today. With recurring losses and working capital deficiency it is hard to see how the Company will be able to fulfil its short-term obligations, especially when considering its low cash position.

Low Cash Position

As of December 2017 the Company held only $1.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. With CBAK being unprofitable - reporting a loss of nearly $22 million in 2017 - and allocating $12 million to capital expenditures, leaving free cash flow to be negative by $5.8 million it is clear that The Company will not sustain without a capital infusion. In the 2017 annual report the Company stated that it plans to "renew our bank borrowings upon maturity and raise additional funds through bank borrowings and equity financing in the future to meet our daily cash demands". This is in line with the last two years when the Company both issued debt and equity - raising $5.5 million and $9.6 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively, taking the total number of shares outstanding from 12.9 million to 26.4 million and significantly diluting equity ownership.

It seems very irresponsible for creditors to lend the Company more, especially since most of CBAK's assets are already pledged as collateral. And as long as the Company remains unprofitable most of what comes in (receivables) is pledged against its outstanding short-term debt. The Company needs cash - it cannot operate for long without it, being unprofitable and capital intensive, experiencing working capital deficiency and having obligations due within the year. Even though the Company managed to roll over its short-term debt and negotiate extended payables period it would still need significantly more, simply to cover operating expenses (roughly $10 million in 2017) and any capital expenditures.

Using 2017 data, a rough estimate of the Company's minimum cash requirement is as follows:

Working capital: With year-end inventories standing at $9.8 million, receivables at $38.4 million, payables at $29.8 million, annual sales for 2017 of $58.4 million and cost of goods sold at $68.6 million, the Company should need roughly $25 million to fund its working capital investment. This is primarily due to a rather unfavorable cash conversion cycle of 134 days (it takes the Company 240 days to collect sales).

Operating expenses: Operating expenses for 2017 were roughly $10 million.

Other current liabilities: The Company had $87 million in current liabilities (excluding payables).

Capital expenditures: In 2017 the Company spent $12 million on investments in property, plant and equipment. This was similar to previous years (averaging $12.6 million annually since 2013).

In total the Company should hold a minimum cash balance of approximately $134 million, if all was well. Today it has only $1.6 million. It is already clear that no cash will be generated by operations due to poor earnings. In addition, it seems highly unlikely that any sensible institution would lend more to such an unprofitable and indebted company where there's little left to be pledged as collateral. Therefore, it is a virtual certainty that CBAK will need to issue more shares if it intends to survive.

Conclusion

Even though CBAK has undergone change following its near-bankruptcy in 2014 it seems that the Company has not truly fundamentally changed. It is still burdened by excessive debt and running a poor business that burns cash in a competitive industry. It is also routinely late in filing its forms to the SEC.

In the Company's annual report for 2017 CBAK's auditors state that "the Company has a working capital deficiency, accumulated deficit from recurring net losses and significant short-term debt obligations maturing in less than one year as of December 31, 2017. All these factors raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern."

With a significantly low cash position, unprofitable and capital-intensive operations, negative working capital, debt-laden balance sheet where most assets have already been pledged as collateral, and significant short-term debt due within the year the Company will surely need to raise equity and dilute current shareholders to continue its operations.

Even though the Company is essentially like a startup today, and should therefore be valued accordingly, its excessive debt load makes the equity portion worth little. And if the Company were to somehow manage some extraordinary turnaround within the next few months it would still be burdened by debt, which would make any expectations of returns for shareholders small and very far out in the future. With this significant debt load and unprofitable operations the Company must within the year show definitive signs of sustainable operational improvements or else its creditors are likely to "pull the plug" - putting CBAK's survival entirely in the hands of equity holders and relying on their willingness to put up even more capital.

Currently, the most likely scenario looks to be equity raise (bad for shareholders), or (if equity raise is unsuccessful) an asset seizure by CBAK's creditors where the Company goes into bankruptcy with nothing left for shareholders. At its currently high market valuation of nearly $35 million (P/B-ratio of approximately 16, with book value of equity at $2.1 million) and the previously described prospects investors should expect CBAK's shares to decline in value with a potential delisting, equity dilutions and even bankruptcy being significant risk factors to consider.

