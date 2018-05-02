AMG Advanced Metallurgical's (AMVMF) CEO Heinz Schimmelbusch on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV (OTCPK:AMVMF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Steve Daniels – Senior Vice President

Heinz Schimmelbusch – Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer

Jackson Dunckel – Chief Financial Officer

Eric Jackson – Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Philip Ngotho – ABN AMRO

Henk Veerman – Kempen & Co

Frank Claassen – Rabobank Equity Research

Stijn Demeester – ING Groep

Steve Daniels

Thank you. Welcome to AMG’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. Joining me on this call are Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, the Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Jackson Dunckel, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Eric Jackson, the Chief Operating Officer.

AMG’s first quarter 2018 earnings press release issued this morning is on AMG’s website. Today’s call will begin with a review of the first quarter 2018 highlights by Dr. Schimmelbusch, Mr. Dunckel will comment on AMG’s financial results and Mr. Jackson will discuss operations. At the completion of Mr. Jackson’s remarks, Dr. Schimmelbusch will comment on strategy and outlook. We will then open the call to take your questions.

Before I pass the call to Dr. Schimmelbusch, I would like to comment on forward-looking statements. This conference call could contain forward-looking statements about AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but may include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals related to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates, and other information that is not historical information.

When used in this conference call, the words expects, believes, anticipates, plans, may, will, should and similar expressions and the negatives thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this conference call.

AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in AMG’s expectations with regards thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based. I will now pass the floor to Dr. Schimmelbusch, AMG’s Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Thank you, Steve. During the first quarter of 2018, AMG generated $308 million of revenue, $44.5 million of EBITDA, $18.4 million of net income attributable to shareholders and $24.8 million of cash from operating activities. The considerable improvement in profitability during the quarter was driven by improved pricing and higher sales volumes in the AMG Critical Materials.

In addition, continuing strong demand for industry-leading vacuum furnace solutions resulted in the highest quarterly order intake in 10 years and the highest order backlog in over 9 years. AMG Critical Materials generated EBITDA of $77.1 million during the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 44% from $25.7 million in the first quarter of 2017, thanks to strong financial performance in vanadium, silicon, titanium alloys, graphite, chrome and aluminum, driven by higher vanadium and silicon metal prices and strong sales volumes.

AMG Engineering signed $105 million in new orders during the first quarter in 2018, representing a 1.74 book-to-bill ratio due to strong sales of turbine blade coating and powder metallurgy furnaces for the aerospace market, heat treatment furnaces for the automotive market and induction-heated quartz tube furnaces for fiber optic applications. Order backlog was $256 million as of March 31, 2018, a 24% increase from $2017 million as of December 31, 2017.

AMG Engineering achieved EBITDA of $7.4 million during the first quarter, consistent with the first quarter last year. In the first quarter of 2018, AMG generated cash from operating activities of $24.8 million, an increase of $7 million or 79% over the same period in 2017.

As a result of the strong cash flow generation, AMG’s net debt decreased by $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2018 despite capital expenditures of $22.6 million during the period. In summary, the company is operating at record levels.

I would now like to pass the floor to Jackson Dunckel, AMG’s Chief Financial Officer. Jackson?

Jackson Dunckel

Thank you, Heinz. AMG’s financial performance in the first quarter was very strong, with revenue, profitability, operating cash flow and return on capital employed all showing considerable improvement versus the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter grew by 20% to $308 million, thanks to a 28% increase in our Critical Materials segment. EBITDA increased by 35% to $44 million in Q1 2018 from $33 million in Q1 of last year, which was again due to very strong financial performance in AMG Critical Materials.

Net income attributable to shareholders for the first quarter increased to $18.4 million compared to $15.6 million in the prior year, and fully diluted earnings per share followed that increase to $0.58 per share from $0.50 per share on the prior year.

Net income attributable to shareholders in the first quarter was adversely impacted by the write-off of $2.9 million of non-cash costs associated with the previous credit facility, following the refinancing exercise completed in January 2018.

Excluding this cost, on a comparable basis, net income attributable to shareholders in the first quarter would have been $21.3 million, an improvement of 37% compared to prior year. This year-over-year improvement in net income was a result of considerably higher operating profit in Q1 2018 compared to the prior year, driven primarily by higher vanadium and silicon metal prices and strong sales volumes across virtually all of our units in AMG Critical Materials.

Cash from operating activities increased to $24.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, an improvement of 39% versus the prior year, despite an increase in working capital as a consequence of rising metal prices and higher sales. This significant level of cash generation enabled AMG to end the quarter with a net debt of only $9.4 million, a decrease of $0.9 million from December 31, 2017, despite capital expenditures of $22.6 million in the quarter. Once again, the largest capital expenditures in the quarter related to AMG’s lithium project in Brazil.

Turning now to a review of our 2 segments. We’ll start with AMG Critical Materials. Q1 2018 revenues increased by 28% in Critical Materials to $248 million versus the prior year. This improvement was driven by both strong sales volumes of vanadium, aluminum, chrome, graphite, tantalum and titanium products, as well as improved prices in vanadium, silicon, aluminum, antimony, graphite and titanium. These improvements were partially offset by lower revenue in tantalum, which was driven by lower sales prices versus the prior year.

If you look at gross profit for Critical Materials, it increased by $15.7 million or 43% over last year’s first quarter. At the business unit level, again, we have substantially improved gross profit in vanadium, silicon, titanium alloys, graphite, chrome and aluminum. This higher gross profit was driven by higher vanadium and silicon prices as well as strong sales volumes across 6 of our 8 units, again, partially offset by lower gross profit in tantalum. The reduction in tantalum gross profit was driven by lower sales prices in Q1 versus Q1 last year, which benefited from the recognition of an additional $6.8 million in deferred revenue, following the early cancellation of AMG Mineracao’s tantalum supply contract.

Critical Materials SG&A expenses in Q1 2018 increased by $2.3 million or 11% compared to the prior period due to foreign exchange effects related to the euro-dollar rate as well as higher personnel expenses. EBITDA for the Critical Materials segment was $37.1 million, an improvement of 44% quarter-over-quarter, driven by considerably higher gross profit and partially offset by this increase in SG&A expenses.

Moving on to AMG Engineering, $105 million in new orders were signed up during the first quarter of 2018, representing 1.74 times book-to-bill ratio. This exceptionally strong order intake was driven by orders for turbine blade coating and powder metallurgy furnaces for the aerospace market, heat treatment furnaces for the automotive market and induction-heated quartz tube furnaces for fiber optic applications.

Order backlog was $256 million as of March 31,2018, an increase of 24% from the end of year 2017. As noted earlier by Dr. Schimmelbusch, the quarter-end backlog is the highest in over nine years. AMG Engineering revenue decreased $3.4 million to $60 million, or 5% compared to prior year. Quarterly revenue was impacted by early-stage engineering work underway on a number of large orders received in recent months.

These large projects are more engineering-intensive than smaller furnaces, such as heat treatment or remelting furnaces, and therefore, revenue recognized in the early stages of the project’s life cycle tends to be lower. As a result, we would expect higher levels of revenue to be recognized in these projects as they progress into the build stage of the coming quarters. Despite the lower levels of revenue, gross profit in the quarter increased by $2 million quarter-over-quarter due to favorable product mix effects as AMG’s Engineering order book continues to benefit from higher-margin, aerospace market-facing products.

SG&A expenses increased by $1.8 million compared to the same quarter in 2017 due to foreign exchange effects related to the strengthening of the euro-dollar rate as well as higher personnel expenses. AMG Engineering is in the process of expanding its workforce in response to increased level of backlog. Engineering EBITDA increased slightly to – by $0.1 million to $7.4 million in Q1 2018 due to the higher gross margin, offset by higher SG&A expenses in the quarter. Overall, for AMG, SG&A costs in the quarter were $35.6 million or 30% higher than the prior year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects related to the higher euro-dollar rate and, to a lesser extent, higher personnel costs.

When compared to the first quarter of 2017, the average euro to U.S. dollar exchange strengthened by over 15% in the first quarter of 2018 resulting in higher expenses on a U.S. dollar basis for AMG’s units operating within the eurozone. Finance costs. AMG’s first quarter 2018 net finance costs increased to $6.5 million compared with $2 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase was partially due to the write-off of $2.9 million of costs associated with the previous credit facility, following the refinancing exercise we completed in January.

In addition, interest expense associated with AMG’s new long-term credit facility increased by $1.7 million due to higher levels of gross debt and a higher interest rate associated with the seven-year tenor of our new facility. On taxes, AMG recorded an income tax expense of $9.7 million in the first quarter as compared to a tax expense of $3.5 million in the same period in 2017. The increase in tax expense was driven both by higher profitability as well as the full recognition of U.S. operating loss carryforwards in 2017.

Due to the volatile nature of the company’s deferred tax balances, AMG believes that the cash tax rate is a more meaningful metric. AMG paid taxes of $2.2 million in Q1 2018 as compared to tax payments of $1.5 million in Q1 2017. AMG’s effective cash tax rate, therefore, remains unchanged compared to the prior year at 8%. Capital expenditures. Q1 2018 capital expenditures increased to $22.6 million from $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2017. The largest expansion capital project in the first quarter was AMG’s lithium project in Brazil.

Looking forward into the rest of 2018, we expect similar levels of capital spending as we had in the first quarter due to ongoing spending on our lithium project investments. In terms of liquidity, AMG’s balance sheet is exceptionally strong, and we are at full compliance with all debt covenants as of March 31, 2018. AMG had $520 million of total liquidity as of the end of the first quarter of 2018, following the successful refinancing of our credit facilities during the quarter.

As mentioned earlier, despite significant investment on our first lithium concentrator in the first quarter of 2018, AMG’s net debt actually decreased by $5.9 million from the prior year-end, thanks to another quarter of strong operating cash flow generation. That concludes my remarks. I’d like to pass the floor over to Eric Jackson, AMG’s Chief Operating Officer.

Eric Jackson

Thank you, Jackson. As we noted last quarter, from a market perspective, demand is strong and prices for our products continue to move higher. Almost without exception, market prices in the first quarter showed improvement both compared to prior year-end and also compared to the first quarter of 2017. AMG vanadium’s profitability improved considerably compared to the first quarter of the prior year due to higher ferrovanadium prices and strong sales volumes. Ferrovanadium index prices averaged $28.60 per pound during the first quarter of 2018, and then further strengthened in recent months, with spot prices presently around $34 per pound.

As mentioned previously, we have announced a plan to expand our spent catalyst recycling capacity in Cambridge, Ohio by 30%, and we expect the planned expansion to be completed by the end of 2019. We estimate that there is currently twice as much spent catalyst produced each year as there is spent catalyst recycling capacity in North America, with surplus material being landfilled domestically or shipped overseas. The expansion will therefore allow us to meet demand from both new and existing customers as upgraders and refiners continue to look for an economical and environmentally attractive outlet for their spent catalysts.

AMG Silicon sales volumes declined slightly versus the prior year due to timing effects only. But as mentioned earlier, significantly higher silicon metal prices contributed to improved year-over-year financial performance. Elsewhere, profitability improved quarter-over-quarter in AMG Titanium Alloys & Coatings, driven by increasing titanium aluminide volumes and improving margins; in AMG Graphite, due to increased sales volumes in the insulation materials market; in AMG Superalloys, due to robust sales of chromium metal; and in AMG Aluminum, due to higher sales volumes of gram refiners and aluminum powder products.

In AMG antimony, improved sales volumes of higher-margin master batches were offset by lower sales of oxides and powders. But overall, profitability was largely unchanged versus the prior year. In AMG Tantalum & Niobium, production levels for our new concentration plant were strong and the business set a new monthly production record of 73,000 pounds of tantalum concentrate in the month of March. Despite recent tantalum price increases, sales prices achieved in the first quarter of 2018 were lower than the prior year when AMG benefited from a favorable offtake agreement.

As previously communicated, we have sold 100% of our current-year production capacity, derisking the business in 2018. In AMG Engineering, strong demand for our industry-leading vacuum furnace solutions resulted in a 24% increase in our order backlog during the quarter. This was thanks to a quarterly order intake of $105 million, the highest in 10 years, driven by larger, more profitable aerospace-driven furnace solutions. As mentioned earlier, our order backlog at the end of the first quarter is the highest in over nine years. From an operational standpoint, AMG Engineering is in the process of expanding its workforce in response to the strong order book.

However, we will maintain a great deal of flexibility on staffing levels going forward. In 2018, we will continue to focus on those issues that we can control, namely operational improvement, working capital management and price risk management, to drive operating cash flow and return on capital employed. We are also highly focused on executing on our lithium and vanadium investments as an integral part of realizing AMG’s strategic and final – financial objectives. I would now like to pass the floor to Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, AMG’s Chief Executive Officer.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Thank you, Eric. As demonstrated through our first quarter results, our business portfolio continues to perform exceptionally well. With respect to our lithium project, I’m delighted to confirm that our first lithium concentrate plant will commence production in early May 2018 and will reach full nameplate operating capacity of 90,000 tons per annum of lithium concentrate in the fourth quarter of 2018. Construction work on AMG’s second lithium concentrate plant, in combination with the expansion of the Mibra mine, is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2018 following the completion of detailed engineering work. Once completed, total annual production capacity from AMG’s Mibra mine will increase to 280,000 tons of lithium concentrate and 600,000 pounds of tantalum concentrate.

AMG expects to complete the expansion by the end of 2019. As previously communicated, we are preparing a definitive layout to move downstream into the production of lithium chemicals to capture the incremental value associated with this part of the value chain. We look forward to providing further updates in due course. With regards to current-year guidance, as demonstrated in the first quarter of 2018, AMG expects full year 2018 EBITDA to improve considerably compared to the prior year.

Operator, we would now like to open the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Philip Ngotho. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Philip Ngotho

Hi, good morning. This is Philip from ABN AMRO. Thanks for taking my questions. I would like to first start with the guidance that you provided, the considerable increase year-on-year on EBITDA. As you may know, in the Netherlands, a lot of companies or a few companies actually use a so-called scale of mock, which implies…

Heinz Schimmelbusch

The answer is yes.

Philip Ngotho

You use it. Okay. So that’s 30% to 45% EBITDA increase. Okay, perfect. Then my second question on – as a follow-up on this is, if I look at the current quarter, there are hardly any one-offs. You’re already at $45 million of EBITDA. If I take that as a run rate, you get to $180 million, just very simple calculations, for the full year.

And then I’m thinking, you’re still getting a lithium benefit probably in the second half of the year and vanadium prices increasing. So it seems a little bit that if you would apply the scale of mock and implied EBITDA range of $160 million to $180 million, that it still seems conservative given that you have some tailwinds in the second half of the year with lithium and also vanadium prices, which you still benefit a little bit more from in Q2, Q3 and Q4, if they remain in these level.

So I’m wondering, have you – are you taking anything into account where you’re a little bit more conservative? Or are you using – in your guidance, are you assuming that vanadium price will come down in the remainder of the year?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Well, first of all, please, I apologize, but we are intrinsically conservative. That’s our nature. Second, as regard to vanadium, when you analyze the vanadium price appreciations in the past, like in the beginning of a 10-year period looking back, then there were corrective events, such as increased steel production in China, which activated vanadium-containing slag production, and therefore, increased the vanadium export from China. I don’t believe that this time, these corrective measures are applicable for various reasons. One, the Chinese steel production is not going up in any comparable way to 10 years ago or to five years ago.

Secondly, there is a replacement going on, where blast furnaces are being replaced by electrical arc furnaces, which are running on scrap. And therefore, don’t alter vanadium slags. So we believe that the vanadium price has shifted to a higher level as sometimes happening in the metal industry. There is a shift, logically, and we don’t have any information which would indicate otherwise. So we are in good shape.

Philip Ngotho

Okay. So comfortable with where vanadium prices are at these levels.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Yes.

Philip Ngotho

You wouldn’t expect – okay. Then maybe just one last question on this. If I do the math, then you could already achieve the $200 million – with a little bit of luck, of course, it’s still early in the year, but you could already achieve the $200 million EBITDA this year. I’m just wondering, will you be issuing or thinking about issuing new targets during the year? Or is it something that’s on the agenda?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

You please wait until 12:00 when I’m speaking at the Annual General Meeting. Then there will be a – and then decide it.

Philip Ngotho

Okay. Okay. Perfect. Then Jackson, maybe a few questions for you, that’s more on the new financing, so the term loan. Can you maybe explain the structure of the financing because you have a lot of cash now on the balance sheet, and you increased your gross debt as well. I’m wondering, how much flexibility do you have if you – if it turns out that your – the remainder of the business is generating that much cash that you actually don’t really need to use – to take – to use these loans to finance your expansions, because you’re still paying, like we see in this quarter, a bit of high interest rate on it? And my second question was, can you give us an indication of how much higher the interest rate is with the new financing structure?

Jackson Dunckel

So we completed it in January. The structure of the financing is a $200 million undrawn revolving credit facility, a $350 million fully drawn seven-year term loan B and a $100 million letter of credit facility, which is effectively undrawn supporting our Engineering business. But that facility is down at our Engineering business now, so it’s not part of the corporate structure. So yes, we do have that $350 million on our balance sheet today, giving us $520 million of liquidity. And I recognize that that’s a big number, however, we are only two months into a seven-year facility and we are looking forward to three to four years of strong capital expenditures. So we feel good with our position. And we are very happy, of course, that we have such strong operating cash flows.

Philip Ngotho

Okay. Rightly. And then what about the interest rate? Can you just maybe say something about average interest rate on that term loan? We’ll probably see it with the annual report, but…

Jackson Dunckel

Yes, yes. So we – we capped our interest rate. So our interest rate will range from 4.5%, but not go much higher than 5% per year

Philip Ngotho

Okay, thanks. Those are my questions for now.

We will now take our next question from Henk Veerman. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Henk Veerman

Hi, good morning, gentlemen. It’s Henk Veerman of Kempen & Co. Thank you for taking my question. My first question relate to vanadium. In the past, we’ve spoken about the sort of the pricing earnings dynamics within vanadium, and you’ve indicated several times that a $1 price increase would translate to $1.5 million increase in EBITDA on an annualized basis. But given where consensus was today, I think given what you reported today, I mean, I feel like that, that number is sort of moving up a bit. Is that correct? That’s my first question. Then my second question is the sort of 30% expansion that will sort of – that will be finished by the end of 2019, will that have the same – more or less the same pricing dynamics as we see today? Thank you.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

So second question first. The price – pricing dynamics are very positive from our point of view, as we have a bottleneck in recycling capacity, as explained by Eric Jackson earlier. So we have positive pricing dynamics in the market. And I believe, and we have started this since 15 years as the number one recycler in the world, the necessary capacity is going to expand and shift. We are following – we are expanding 30% and that is how much we can expand in Ohio. And then from then on, we are completing what internally is being referred to as Ohio 2. Ohio 2 – we need another Ohio. I mean, this is not an incremental, this is not something which is going step by step. We need another Ohio, as the waste exports to China, which are partly illegal, are drying up for several reasons, including regulatory.

Refineries have to find a home for their hazardous waste, and we have these technological capabilities and we are the leading company in this field. I want to point out that what we have announced as regard to our joint negotiations and plans with Royal Dutch Shell, that it’s pointing in that direction, as the Dutch catalyst producers are facing regrets from the refineries who buy the fresh catalysts to take back spent catalyst. And that of course leads to new business model, which we are driving. So we are here in a market of dedicated growth potential. As regard to the sensitivities, Jackson.

Jackson Dunckel

Thank you, Heinz. So what we’ve actually guided in the past, Henk, is $1.5 of EBITDA per pound increase of vanadium to $2 and – per pound – $2 per pound increase of EBITDA increase – sorry, $2 million, I’m confusing you. So to be clear, for every dollar per pound increase in vanadium, we can achieve $1.5 million to $2 million increase in EBITDA.

Now why that range is because vanadium has a coproduct, and the coproduct is nickel-moly, so nickel and molybdenum. We typically have said $1.5 million because we didn’t see a lot of movement in the nickel and molybdenum price.

Today, so quarter-over- quarter, 2018 to 2017, nickel moved up 30% and moly moved up 55%, which would push you towards the upper end of the $1.5 million to $2 million range per pound of vanadium, i.e., more like $2 million per dollar per pound vanadium price increase.

Henk Veerman

Okay. And there’s a reason to change, because in this model, you have some sharing agreements with your – yes, with the people – sort of with your customers, basically, who provide the spent catalyst. There’s no reason to assume that, that sort of profit-sharing agreement is changing when prices would move up even more.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Operating at the long term agreements.

Henk Veerman

Okay. And then regarding the deal or the discussions with Criterion that you already mentioned, I was wondering, could you share some more detail? Because it was not in the press release before on either the ownership structure, the capital outlay, location and maybe also on profitability to the extent that is possible at this point in time.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

I’m sorry. The negotiations with Shell and Criterion, obviously, are under very, very strict non-disclosure agreements. We are, however, happy to say that we will announce details in the months to come. We are, as announced, analyzing globally opportunities in this regard jointly. And remember, we have been partners with Shell for the last 15 years. There is a great deal of knowhow accumulated in this area, and it’s very logical to form a partnership like this. And we are very proud, in a way, to be chosen by Shell to be their partner in this large project.

Henk Veerman

Okay. That’s very clear. On lithium, I remember when AMG announced the contract for the first factory with the Chinese counterparty, the Chinese client, we’ve elaborately discussed the pricing under that contract, under the current lithium prices at the time, lithium carbonate prices at the time. I was wondering, given that you start production in more or less 2 weeks, could you shed some more sort of detail on where this underlying spodumene prices are at now or at which prices you would be able to sell?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

They’re an all-time high and – in March, higher than in February. So we are very happy to note that the price has gone up since the date when we signed. I don’t know, but at the date of the signature, there was something like a number, $800 per ton floating around. That’s higher now. The 8, you can replace by 9, I think.

Henk Veerman

Okay. That’s very clear and very informative. And I mean, has there been more – also more clarity because you’re sort of able to produce 90k tons per annum with this facility. Can we just assume that if we take sort of the months to come and do that and sort of make our calculations on the total capacity per annum, are we then close to the volume that is being sold this year? Or will we see a couple of months with a sort of ramp-up/testing period?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

So please, we have a very elaborate engineering team at work. We are doing this by the book. We believe that there will be the routine ramp-up. There’s no information which would indicate that we would deviate from that routine ramp-up. But time will tell. We always have, in a large operation like that, we always have the potential of surprises. We have no information that it shouldn’t go smoothly.

Henk Veerman

Okay. That’s clear. My last question is on Engineering. My first question relates to the margin in the order book. I mean, is the EBITDA margin that we’ve seen this quarter, because it’s also – it’s slightly higher also year-on-year, is that sort of indicative on also the margin that you can achieve of the orders that are currently in the order book? And second question on Engineering. When you talk about workforce expansion, can you roughly indicate like at what percentage you’re sort of planning to increase your workforce there? Thanks.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

I think the margin – the first question, the margin in Engineering is trending upwards. And that has to do with the average size of orders. The larger the orders, the larger the technological content of the orders, and that is positively correlated to margins.

We need for the next – for the foreseeable future, we need to find ways to add to our technical and engineering workforce. That is a bottleneck.

And as our technological lead is, in some of these markets, very, very distinctive, we need to find ways to increase our workforce, especially as regard to the high-end engineering capabilities. So that’s our big challenge, and we are operating. I would save you, I wouldn’t be surprised if we had 100 more people in 1 year or 1.5 years.

Henk Veerman

Great very useful. Thank you guys.

Frank Claassen. Please go ahead your line is open.

Frank Claassen

Yes, good morning, Frank Claassen, Rabobank. Again two questions, please. In your cash flow statement, I noticed that there was quite a big change in the restricted cash of $17 million. My question is, of course, what was the reason for this? And then secondly, on your plans for lithium Phase 3, when do you expect to update us? Is it still before mid-2018? And what are the main hurdles to overcome?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Please, the restricted cash flow.

Jackson Dunckel

Yes, so restricted cash, that’s associated with our refinancing. So when we restructured our LC facility down at our Engineering business. And transferring those LCs between banks, we needed the cash collateralized. However, it’s important to note, and thank you for asking the question, we have excluded that from our calculation of net debt or, I should say, included the cash in the calculation of net debt, because we think that restricted cash is going to be unrestricted in a few quarters. So we didn’t think it was meaningful to exclude it from the net debt.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

As regard to lithium downstream, we are in very progressed negotiations with engineering companies and certain technology providers. We have built a very impressive technical team for lithium chemicals. And that is going to be in final stages very shortly. But you can assume that in the third quarter, we will have a very detailed announcement on the investment decision.

Frank Claassen

Okay, that is fair. Thank you.

Krishna Agarwal [ph]. Please go ahead your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thanks guys for taking my questions. Most of my questions are sort of already answered. But if I can push you a little bit on your guidance. Your guidance still imply that 30% to 45% increase year-on-year in EBITDA. So what sort of production from the Phase 1 lithium factored into that guidance? Any comments? Thanks.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Not much. We are conservative as regard to what the lithium content in our guidance. You can interpret this to be a little reserve. We have a reserve here. Cautious people always like reserves.

Unidentified Analyst

Understand that appreciate.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

I would not bet against us in this regard.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our next question from Stijn Demeester. Please go ahead,

Stijn Demeester

Yes, good morning gentlemen, thanks for taking my questions. I have two left. One is could you help us understand what is driving the current strong prices in vanadium? Is there any speculative impact of vanadium being used as a battery material in the market? Or is it just driven by fundamentals? And secondly, also on vanadium. As you are intrinsically conservative, what is your internal price assumption for ferrovanadium for – just in the next years? These are the questions that I have here.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

The vanadium market, in the last 10 years, was very interesting. There was a surge in vanadium production from vanadium-containing ores in China, iron ore containing expanding steel production. That’s led to a surge in vanadium inventory. And the last 5 years, year-by-year, that inventory, excess inventory, has been depleted year-by-year. It’s now negative. The long vanadium price slump in the last years was a result of the feeling of the customers that they can always find supply.

That is over. And by the way, that was experienced by the world’s, I think, largest stationary battery in Dalian province in China, which is a battery-rich – has a need for 4,000 tons of vanadium, which is maybe 5% of the world production. And when it was completed and the vanadium fill had to be bought by the operator of this very large stabilization battery project, the market was not there.

The operators went into the market with 1,000 tons and that then was contributing to the surge. We have, in vanadium, a situation where the market is shifting. I don’t know that I’m right, but I have no information that this is short-term phenomenon. The vanadium – and I have written this in my Chairman’s letter of the annual report, inexpensive ways that the vanadium is on the crossroads of several trends, the last of which of course is that vanadium is an ideal material for great stabilization energy storage strategies, which are necessary if you want to have a renewable energy country or economy.

So that is clear, and that is a new demand. And when this new demand, exemplified by this very large battery project in China, came at the market, it was clear that, that has done it. Now we are waiting for the second 1,000 tons. When the guy comes back into the market, he’s now raising money in order to complete his project in Dalian province, then I think he has bought 1,000 tons, but he has 3,000 tons to go. These 3,000 tons are not existing right now in the market. So I think we have solid times ahead.

Stijn Demeester

Okay. And price assumption?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

What did you say?

Jackson Dunckel

Price.

Eric Jackson

And price assumption?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

No, I don’t know. I mean, what I just said, you can translate into prices. I don’t think there is a negative correction in the prices. It’s a new level.

Stijn Demeester

Okay, thank you very much.

And we have a follow-up question from Krishna Agarwal. Please go ahead your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi, guys. Just a housekeeping question for Mr. Jackson. And just starting with production for lithium, I am assuming that incoming of the financial quarter. So from a reporting point of view, are you going to consolidate the consumer itself or is that going to [indiscernible]?

Steve Daniels

Krishna this is Steve Daniels here. I’m very sorry, we’re having a hard time hearing you on the call. It’s a bit broke in the line, I’m afraid. Would you mind repeating that question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So I mean, since the – you’re starting the production in – for the lithium in May, it is going to be part of the third quarter financials. So from a reporting point of view, are you going to club it with the Critical Materials? Or is it going to be a stand-alone division in itself?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Yes. No. I think it will be the ninth material, so to speak. We have eight Critical Materials to date for us into eight units. And one unit in this structure is tantalum, and lithium will be next to tantalum within the Critical Materials division or segment. So there is no new segment. It will be part of the Critical Materials.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Thank you. And as there are no further questions in the queue, I would like to turn the call back to our speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

Steve Daniels

No further remarks from us at this end. Thank you very much, everyone, for your participation. And that is all. Thank you, operator.

Thank you. That will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect.

