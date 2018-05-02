Navigant Consulting's (NCI) CEO Julie Howard on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 10:00 PM ET

Kyle Bland - Director, IR

Julie Howard - Chairman and CEO

Stephen Lieberman - EVP and CFO

Timothy McHugh - William Blair

Marc Riddick - Sidoti

I would like to introduce Kyle Bland, Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Bland, you may now begin.

Good morning and thank you for joining us to discuss Navigant's first quarter 2018 earnings results. We have posted our earnings release, as well as supplemental information about the quarter on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With me on the call this morning are Julie Howard, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Stephen Lieberman our Chief Financial Officer; and Lee Spirer, our Chief Growth and Transformation Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Julie, I would like to highlight the disclosure at the end of our earnings release for information about any forward-looking statements that may be made or discussed on this call. Please review this information and the reconciliations in the schedules attached to the press release along with the risk factors included in our 2017 Annual Report for items, which could affect the company's financial results and cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by any forward-looking statements made on today's call.

With that, I will turn the call over to Julie.

Thank you, Kyle. Good morning and thank you for joining our first quarter 2018 conference call. Stephen is going to walk you through our results. I'm going to take a few moments however to provide some opening remarks about our performance and then importantly discuss the recently announced joint venture we've entered into with Baptist Health South Florida.

Following Stephen's remarks I plan to come back to you with some high level perspectives regarding our longer term outlook for the business and as always we look forward to our Q&A following our prepared remarks.

I'm really pleased the business is off to a good start in 2018, we achieved solid RBR growth both year-over-year and sequentially, driven by strong results in our Financial Services and Compliance, Disputes and Forensics and Energy segments including record quarterly RBR for Financial Services and Compliance.

Demand for our services increased over the course of the quarter, including emerging signs of recovery in our Healthcare segment that have the potential to fuel improved performance in the segment over the next few quarters. Stephen will share more details, but suffice to say that with this promising start to the year we remain well positioned to achieve our full year 2018 guidance target.

Secondly, as you are likely aware, we made a very exciting announcement a few weeks ago regarding a new joint venture that we formed with Baptist Health South Florida, one of the largest health systems in Florida, Baptist Health is at the forefront of improving patient and community health with over 1.5 million patient visits every year to its network of 100 healthcare facilities.

Baptist Health is widely focused on improving patient experience, including providing seamless patient intake, billing and collection processes. You can imagine the administered complexity of the revenue cycle operation of an organization with such a large footprint and that's exactly where Navigant strives is able to make a significant impact.

We have forged a strong relationship with Baptist over several years through a number of strategic engagement with our healthcare consulting team. As the relationship deepened, we began formulating ideas and help us to leverage the collective capabilities of both organizations to further improve its revenue cycle process, which ultimately led to the creation of the joint venture, which will go to market as health system solutions and be majority owners at 60% by Navigant.

By leveraging Navigant's industry leading processes and technology coupled with the strong team of over 550 revenue cycle professionals that will move from Baptist to the JV. We expect to help drive efficiencies and improvement in net revenue collection, cash flow and costs management for the Baptist System. We expect to finalize the revenue cycle management agreement soon and anticipate operations will commence this summer.

So what does this mean for Navigant? This is a large opportunity for our business process managed services business and is certainly a step in the right direction as we work to add scale to our revenue cycle platform. While we don't expect to be profitable during the onboarding period, we certainly believe that overtime this initial contract with Baptist Health represent a revenue opportunity of $75 million to $100 million per year with the potential for mid-teen adjusted EBITDA margin at the JV level.

Furthermore, in partnership with Baptist, we hope to leverage the JV platform to expand our revenue cycle capabilities to other health systems in the Southeastern U.S. thereby enabling even further growth beyond the initial Baptist contract. This opportunity represents a strong growth driver for Navigant and our BPMS business. We will be providing more information as the JV becomes operational.

With that, I'm going to turn the call over to Stephen now, to take us through the numbers. And then as I mentioned, I'll come back with some perspectives on our longer term outlook. Stephen?

Thank you, Julie, and good morning, everyone. As Julie mentioned, we're off to a solid start in 2018 with strong year-over-year and sequential growth across most areas of the business. In the first quarter, total revenue in RBR of $264.5 million and $243.9 million respectively were both up 3% compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Sequentially, RBR improved by $30.2 million or 6% against the fourth quarter of 2017. First quarter results benefitted from record quarterly RBR in our Financial Service Advisory and Compliance segment and strong demand in our Disputes, Forensics, and Legal Technology and Energy segments.

From a segment operating profit perspective we were down 1% compared to the first quarter of 2017 to $75.1 million. Improved margin in three of our four segments were offset by performance in our Healthcare segment. The combination of lower RBR and higher costs within the Healthcare segment adversely impacted operating profit and margin levels. We have taken balanced performance improvement actions to better align our cost base within Healthcare with an eye towards maintaining critical resources to respond to an improving demand environment. I'll provide more on segment level performance in a moment.

G&A for the first quarter of 2018 was up $2.9 million to $44.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2017, driven by higher bad debt expense in the current year period. Bad debt was impacted by receivable aging and specific client reserves in the first quarter of 2018.

Also in the first quarter of 2017, we've recognized a large bad debt reversal creating a difficult comparison to the first quarter of this year. When excluding bad debt, G&A as a percentage of RBR was 16.9%, a 70 basis point improvement from the first quarter of 2017 as we continue to make strides towards sustainable administrative cost leverage.

For the first quarter of 2018, adjusted EBITDA was $29.9 million, down $1.6 million from the same period of 2017. Our lower adjusted EBITDA reflects higher costs of service and higher bad debt levels, that I previously mentioned, which more than offset higher revenue in the period.

Moving further down the income statement, GAAP net income increased to $11.9 million or $0.25 per share compared to $11.1 million or $0.23 in the prior year. Depreciation and amortization as well as our effective tax rate were both favorable in the current year period. Our effective tax rate in the quarter was 29.6%, down from 37.5% in the prior year period, largely due to the enactment of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

First quarter 2018 adjusted income of $0.30 per share was up $0.03 per share compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Turning to our balance sheet, our day sales outstanding or DSO finished at 91 days to end the period, an increase of six days compared to the fourth quarter 2017. A portion of increase is seasonality and a portion is related to collection delays, which we are seeing some improvement on as we move into the second quarter.

Our leverage ratio finished the first quarter at 1.48 times trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA compared to 1.06 times at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017 and 1.25 times at the end of the first quarter of 2017, reflecting a slightly higher debt level and lower adjusted EBITDA over the last 12 months. From a cash flow perspective, we generated free cash flow of $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2018, which was up $6.8 million compared to the same period a year ago, primarily driven by lower capital expenditures.

We remain committed to returning a meaningful portion of our free cash flow back to shareholders and repurchased 569,000 shares of our common stock for $11.4 million in the quarter. While the amount of stock purchase for the quarter was slightly below our $50 million annualize run rate, we continue to target a minimum of $50 million toward share repurchase for the full year 2018.

Turning to our segment level performance. Our Healthcare segment RBR decreased $3.9 million to $90.1 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to the respective period in 2017. Consistent with our expectations, demand softness for large transformational engagements continue to impact revenue during the quarter.

Segment operating profit declined $8.1 million as lower revenue, higher strategic development costs, increased headcount in our managed services business and lower consulting utilization impacted performance. While we maintain resources in certain areas in anticipation of improving demand throughout 2018, we did take performance improvement actions in the quarter, most predominantly in our managed services business to better align resources and drive improved performance going forward.

These actions include us separating more than 100 employees from the company. For this we took a $1.6 million severance charge, which also impacted our operating performance during the quarter.

If you look at the performance improvement actions and other one-time first quarter expenses, we anticipate Healthcare segment costs of service will come down approximately $5 million in the second quarter when compared to the first. We do anticipate however, the significant improvement in costs management will partially be offset by the startup costs related to the new managed services joint venture mentioned by Julie.

While the healthcare demand environment was challenged in the first quarter, we have started to see some early signs of recovery. From a macro view, while the ACA continues to remain on the burner from a policy perspective, hospital operating margins continue to remain under increasing pressure. This is further exaggerated when normal operating income becomes more volatile like it has at the start of 2018. Furthermore negotiating pressure from payers continues to push further provider side consolidation with newly announced mergers happening at a steady pace.

The combination of these macro factors is beginning to push strategic level of conversation back at the forefront of healthcare management teams. For Navigant, this has translate into some early phase strategic assessment work, which provides fuel for larger strategy led transformational engagements as we move beyond the first quarter. With these emerging positive indicators remain optimistic in our outlook and continue to anticipate sequential improvement throughout the year for this segment.

Switching to our Energy segment, RBR increased 4% to $33.7 million for the first quarter of 2018 versus Q1 of 2017. Driven by increased demand from commercial clients for services such as grid modernization and distributed energy resource planning.

First quarter of 2018, segment operating profit improved 21% compared to the prior year period, as revenue improvement was realized on lower headcount. Looking forward we expect continued steady demand throughout the year for this segment, including some broad geographic wins, such as a large mandate related to infrastructure recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, policy and sustainability engagements in Europe and grid modernization projects in the Middle East.

In our Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment we delivered record quarterly RBR of $41.4 million for the first quarter 2018, which was up 26% compared to the prior year period. Robust performance across this segment was driven by new and increased project engagements from some of our largest clients, which included pent-up demand that carried over from a slower 2017.

Demand for our expertise in financial crimes and sanctions work, as well as operational efficiency and the effectiveness engagements continues to remain strong. Segment operating profit improved 38% on higher revenue with margin expansion of 340 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Our FSAC business is off to a great start, looking forward we anticipate a more normalized level of growth in this segment throughout the remainder of the year. Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology segment RBR increased 2% year-over-year and 11% sequentially to $78.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, as we continue to realize gains from our segment reorganization and streamline go-to-market strategies that were completed last year.

Performance was driven by solid demand for our commercial disputes, expertise particularly in construction, intellectual property and healthcare related matters, as well as strong and continued demand for our cyber security expertise. Improved revenue performance drove segment operating profit up 10% in the first quarter of 2018, compared to the first quarter of 2017.

From a business mix perspective, our consulting businesses which represented 81% of our RBR in the first quarter, continue to produce strong results, with a consolidated segment operating profit margin of over 35% in the quarter.

Our TD&P businesses, which include Technology Data and Processing related solutions, delivered improved sequential operating profit margins at 30%, but remain depressed year-over-year, as we continue to execute on various margin improvement initiatives including the de-emphasis of our processing and hosting e-discovery business, which is moving along as expected. And executing on performance improvement plans with our healthcare managed services group.

The performance plan in our healthcare managed services as discussed on our call in February, include renegotiating non-performing contracts, building further scale through new client engagements and improving operational execution including better alignment of staffing. We made some strides in all three of these areas in the quarter, but there's much more work to do in 2018, as we bring our performance to a higher standard.

With the solid start to 2018, we reaffirming our full year guidance expectations and continue to anticipate sequential improvement throughout the year. Our focus remains on building value for both our clients and shareholders.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Julie for some closing remarks. Julie?

Thank you, Stephen. As we continue to engage in innovative strategy to evolve our business in ways that will positively impact long-term value for our client, our employees and our shareholders alike, I thought it was timely to provide more color on our longer-term focus and outlook for Navigant.

As you may recall last quarter, I described some of the elements of our long-term plan to drive value including a focus on pursuing recurring revenue opportunities, driving our TD&P margin to greater levels, including improving the margins of our BPMS business through greater scale on execution delivery and focusing our legal technology solutions business on higher margin, strategic advisory and analytic services. Both of which we make great strides in the first quarter.

Further developing our digital roadmap to ensure we have the tools and capabilities we need to better enable ourselves and our clients, and executing around a balance capital allocation strategy to meet the needs of both our business and continuing to return cash to shareholders.

Today, I wanted to build on that by introducing more insights into our strategic focus and the relative long-term targets that we believe are highly achievable as we execute our plan looking forward. As you would expect our long-term targets are the product of some in-depth strategic planning with each of our segments. These targets reflect the fact that we need to keep evolving our business to meet the needs of our clients.

Our planning process includes internal and external inputs regarding global mega trends, the regulatory landscape, our clients' needs, talent requirements, competitors, emerging investment opportunities, new technologies and the list goes on. We coupled this information with historical outcomes for Navigant in our segment, and external benchmarks to draw reasonable conclusions about our ability to turn plans into performance.

To put our plans in perspective, it's also good to benchmark against what we have done thus far. As some of our longer term shareholders may recall, we introduce a five year plan in 2013, early into my tenure as CEO.

At that time, we outlined our long-term goals and targets, which included investment in high potential growth sectors defined by a backdrop of business risk and transformation, focused on beginning to build recurring revenue models to drive more predictability in our revenue base and create greater streakiness with our clients, to develop greater proficiency with technology as our client needs evolve, and to do so through the acquisition of smaller assets and via innovation, and finally to target total growth in excess of what we have done historically in the company, and adjusted EBITDA margins of 18%.

We made significant strides over the past five years, and achieved much of what we set out to do in terms of our strategic and financial goals. We evolved the company by expanding the breadth and depth of services in our core focused industries, Healthcare, Energy, Financial Services and Legal. We did those by divesting of low growth for nonstrategic businesses, investing in new service offerings, new capabilities and by expanding our geographic region.

We also entered into new business areas for Navigant that generate recurring revenue with our revenue cycle managed service and other business process outsourcing services. And we leverage new delivery models, notably technology and data analytics to align with client needs and drive greater efficiencies for both us and them. We did all of this while continuing to deliver exceptional client service and value added outcomes for our clients, resulting not only in high client satisfaction, but in high client retention rate for the firm overall.

At the end of this five year period, our total compounded annual growth rate was 5.4%, which was significantly greater than the prior five year period. In our consulting businesses, we averaged about an 18% adjusted EBITDA margin contribution during that same timeframe well in excess of median adjusted EBITDA for our publically traded consultant peers.

Overall, strong EBITDA margin, while still above the industry median was diluted as a result of the investments we made in adopting TD&P capabilities during this period. As you have heard me say before, we are confident in our ability to improve our technology data and process margins overtime.

The firm also generated during this time period, returns on invested capital in excess of our peer median group again in each of the one, three and five year timeframes. And while continuing to invest in our people, our brand, our expertise and our tools, we returned over $160 million to our shareholders via share repurchases since January of 2013.

I am really pleased with our collective efforts to realize our goals and what was often a volatile market. We know we have more work to do to capitalize on the opportunities we have across our market, but our past success give me confidence as we establish our new plans and targets for the next five years.

With the ground work we laid in the last five years as a backdrop, looking forward our strategic plans will leverage what make Navigant great today. Our specialized industry focus, our client centric relationships, our expanded global footprint, our growing recurring revenue base, a very strong brand, our socially responsible values and importantly our extraordinary dedicated professionals. This is our strong foundation, as we build forward.

At the same time, we know we will place greater emphasis on being more solutions focused, on developing centers of excellences to leverage across the organization. We will become more digitally savvy and partner with our clients and others more often to extend our enterprise and create shared outcomes. Much likely we did with joint venture with Baptist Health.

From a top-line prospective, for the period in 2018 to 2022, we expect to grow our RBR organically at a compound annual growth rate of 6% to 8%. We know on any given year there will be unforeseen impacts that could improve or detract from our growth goals nothing is ever linear. But over the long-term we believe this is a reasonable goal based on where we are and what we know today.

In terms of profitability we are targeting a long-term adjusted EBITDA margin of 14% to 16%, reflecting the shift in business mix as our anticipated TD&P business growth exceeds growth in our consulting business. As mentioned not all years will be linear as we anticipate an acceleration of the margin improvement in our technology, data and process business following the onboarding and initial investments in our joint venture with Baptist Health.

We also anticipate strong adjusted EPS growth supported by our operating performance, recent tax reform and our ongoing share repurchase program. Over the last several years we have worked really hard to sharpen our focus across attractive and growing vertical market Healthcare, Energy, Financial Services and Legal. We remain confident in our ability to leverage our strong position and capitalize on opportunities that lie ahead to drive improved top-line performance, profitability and value for our shareholders.

I'd like to take a brief moment to provide perspective on our outlook for each of those segments before concluding my comments. Our outlook for our Healthcare segment is the largest growth driver of our plans going forward, the need for hospitals and health systems to make substantive strategic shifts has never been stronger and while the prolong nature of the healthcare sales cycle may dampen revenue growth in the near-term, the long-term need for our services remained very robust.

I would further comment that the financial and patient experience benefit of optimizing revenue cycle management operations will create strong opportunities for our revenue cycle consulting and business process managed services businesses. In addition, we think the strong demand for our expertise and product commercialization and reimbursement strategies underpinned by a robust biotech development pipeline from pharmaceutical and medical device clients will also drive meaningful growth in the coming years.

The Energy segment will also provide a source of significant growth for Navigant in years to come as the energy sector continues to have opportunities that are aligned with our deep expertise in energy efficiency, alternative generation strategies and grid modernization as well as emerging means related to sustainability planning and energy policy development.

Overtime we anticipate further growth for our U.S. commercial clients and also increased sales penetration with utility customers in Europe and the Middle East that will further buttress performance for the segment. Within Financial Services, we expect that investment in compliance and regulatory functions to continue but at a more modest rate than in the past. It is our view that much of that investments will focus on the calibration of standards in regulation as oppose to implementation of new and by design supporting compliance and risk functions to become cheaper, faster and better across their people, process and technology.

Furthermore as the environment continues to evolve many financial institutions have recognized the long-term sustainable growth it's going to have through more customer centric approach with more funds been allocated to the customer experience from the front to the middle to the back office. Our business is well positioned to deliver end-to-end strategic operational process and technology solutions to meet these client challenges.

And last but certainly as important in Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology, our expert services and data analytic solutions combined with our privileged consulting capabilities enable us to address the most complex legal investigation data management and cyber security challenges facing our clients today.

We know the steady increase in the number complexity and costs of litigation coupled with growth in international and across border disputes and increasing velocity of technological information in many of our end market gives us confidence in the demand environment. Our breadth of specialized expertise across a broad sector based in combination with our global platform aligns well with the market demand that we foresee.

So in sum, we believe our capabilities are aligned with the significant paradigm shift occurring in our key end markets. The targets I've outlined today are a reflection of the growth opportunities we see ahead as we are focused on leveraging both new and existing capabilities and relationship to drive value for our client, while also improving our profitability and driving value for our shareholders.

I am going to stop there, as I want to allow time for Q&A and I have said a lot in this call. We'll open the call for Q&A now as always we are happy to speak with our investors after the call to answer questions to further develop your understanding of our plans. Operator?

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Mr. Tim McHugh from William Blair. Sir, your line is now open.

Timothy McHugh

Timothy McHugh

So I guess, first on just on the JV, can you elaborate more I guess first maybe just the metrics. What's the timing of the ramp, can you be any more specific about the on-boarding costs or I guess how to dilutive it is? And for how long before would you start to improvement? And then a little more detail on the revenue ramp that you anticipate that this probably how long until you get to the $75 million, how much - how quickly does that ramp up and so forth?

Julie Howard

I wish that we could you give more detail on this call, Tim, but we'll probably do that at the end of our second quarter earnings after we have had an opportunity to kick-off the JV. As we said we are - we'll become operational in the summer. But as you have seen in the past we have a good implementation ramp on any revenue cycle management engagement. So I think it will be a bit of time certainly not in 2018 before we begin to launch. [Technical Difficulty] do you want to add anything.

Stephen Lieberman

Yes, what I just said is, we are hard at work on the operational and financial plan of that business, it's still un-work because the venture is not operationally yet even though we have established it. So as Julie said, we'll provide more information.

Regarding kind of some upfront expenses they're clearly will be as you would expect, starting a business with over 550 employees in it and putting that infrastructure together does have costs with it. I mean what we've - just from a kind of placeholder perspective and I am not going to go ahead and talking exactly about from a P&L perspective, but we're thinking it's probably going to be as a placeholder about a $10 million investment for us to kind of get us through that initial period.

Timothy McHugh

And then initial period meaning until you have revenue from it or meaning before the things even operational?

Stephen Lieberman

No, what I would characterize is that kind of takes us into the - getting the business going before it starts generating cash flow that can fulfill our needs. But we're still working out some details regarding working capital need. So I would just kind of use that as a placeholder for now.

Timothy McHugh

Okay. And I guess what - more broadly just given the challenges with some of the margins on in that business more broadly. I realize the JV structure probably partly minimizes reduces the risk, but what's - how are you approaching this any differently than prior I guess outsourcing - revenue cycle outsourcing arrangements to kind of make sure that that idea of a mid-teens EBITDA margin on this revenue is realistic I guess?

Stephen Lieberman

Yes, what I would say there is we've spent a lot of time thinking about how to approach this and part of the advantages that we kind of bring to play on this is taking advantage of our consulting background as well and employing and doing the right assessments upfront and making sure that we do develop that operational plan.

And so based on our assessments and the resources that we plan and employing on this including kind of our best-in-class technology as well as our consulting capability that has kind of worked out in the industry and knows what best-in-class is. We feel good about how this works and that's why we're comfortable talking about that type of revenue and mid-teens type of EBITDA target overtime.

Timothy McHugh

Okay, thank you very much.

Thank you our next question comes from the line of Mr. Marc Riddick from Sidoti. Your line is now open.

Marc Riddick

Marc Riddick

I was wondering if you could touch a little bit on the - with this opportunity I was wondering if you could sort of give us a maybe a broad overview on as the platform gets up and running what type of opportunities that may then present similar opportunities with others? And maybe how you might look at the overall marketplace and what this particular opportunity can do to open up future endeavors?

Julie Howard

So Marc, it is our belief and I think supported by all of our clients that we interact with that given the financial pressures on health systems both providers and physician groups that been able to focus on what they do best, which is care for patients and not on the administrative aspects of revenue cycle as the direction that we're going.

So we would expect to see growth in this area. And we believe that the combination of the domain expertise in Baptist Health and then our expertise in consulting and technology provides a platform that's going to be really appealing to other systems. And that's then the promise all along in developing the joint venture as it's really a new business that both of us a market that we want to attack. And we've addressed the region that we're going to do that in. And I believe we have good early signs that people think this is a unique way to support that market opportunity.

Marc Riddick

Okay, thank you for that. I was curious if there was commentary about how the quarter progressed in some of the contact that you had received from customers looking to sort of maybe early stage strategic conversations that you're having that you're looking to generate that lead into new business going forward. I was wondering if there was any particular - was there any particular trigger or timeframe that you can sort of point to. Any comments to read there that kind of led to that increase in sort of potential strategic conversations leading to potential engagements going forward. Thank you.

Julie Howard

Marc Riddick

Okay. So from our perspective, the financial pressure as the economic pressure has probably increased as we started in 2008 as we see that health systems are no longer leaving off of their non-operating income. So that's I think in our mind created that need for more assessment, strategic assessments on performance improvement, which is where we saw good signs of that over the course of the quarter, winning some of those engagements.

And those initial assessments turn into large - based on our experience large transformational operating improvement engagement. So that's part of the basis for us feeling much better as we look forward on the healthcare environment.

Marc Riddick

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. I appreciate everyone is sitting solid [ph], I know there was a lot to share and you probably have to assimilate it all and we're happy to take questions at a later time. Thank you.

