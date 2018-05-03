SA Roundtable: The High Yield 'Fear Factor' - Hype Or Harbinger?

They also share which sectors they believe hold the best opportunities for the latter half of 2018, along with their best ideas in the income space.

Rising interest rates. Market gyrations. Inflation concerns. Recession fears. Duration risk. A flattening yield curve. What does it all mean?? And more importantly, is this a time for investors - especially income seekers - to be fearful? Are high yielders destined to come crashing to earth, or are there still ample income opportunities to be had?

We asked four of our income-focused Marketplace authors to share their views on whether or not the "fear factor" is warranted, or if it's just hype; discuss what income investors can do to arm themselves in a market that's very obviously going through some changes; and offer up some of their favorite income ideas as they look into the latter half of 2018.

Here's our panel:

Alpha Gen Capital, author of Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Opportunities

Downtown Investment Advisory, author of High Yield Bond Investor

Maks F.S., author of Income Idea

Stanford Chemist, author of Cambridge Income Laboratory

Seeking Alpha: ETF Daily News recently published this article in which the author wrote: “Unfortunately this rising-rate environment has income seekers scared... Many of my readers have asked me if they should bail on… high paying vehicles.” The author was specifically focused on CEFs, but this sentiment could apply to income vehicles in general. How are you managing the “fear factor?” Do you think it’s warranted?

Alpha Gen Capital: If there is widespread fear, it is likely warranted to some extent. The question is if the investor is one who looks long-term or just over a few months. Traders are certainly rotating out of REITs, high dividend payers, and some CEFs (like munis). But if you are a long-term distribution investor - meaning you live off of the monthly/quarterly income - then the duration risk shouldn’t be of high concern. Remember that many of these interest rate sensitive sectors, especially in the bond market, provide downside protection when we have a correction and/or bear market. We attempt to manage expectations with our members to remember that the market value of the position isn’t permanently impaired from higher rates and that as long as the income production remains consistent, the investor should be fine.

Downtown Investment Advisory: Yes, I do think investors should be concerned about interest rate risk. After years of warnings and expectations of rising rates, we have finally seen a shift upwards in interest rates, pushed along by Fed Fund rate increases. More rate increases are expected. We can't know for sure how this will translate to longer term rates, but investors must manage this risk. The risk can be mitigated by managing duration, which means avoiding long-dated bonds, perpetual preferred stock and other rate-sensitive issues. Instead, focus on shorter duration investments, instruments with a floating rate feature (e.g. bank loan funds, fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock) and instruments that generally carry a higher yield (e.g., high yield bonds have far less interest rate risk than higher grade bonds).

Stanford Chemist: Yes and no. I think it's important for investors to remember that markets are generally forward-looking. In other words, by the time information that might impact the market reaches your ears, it's already too late to act on it because that information is already embedded in today's prices. For instance, we can see that the expectation for rising rates is already reflected in the widening of discounts of fixed income CEFs. Therefore, investors should not be worried about "rising rates" per se but rather, whether rates will rise faster or slower than what the market predicts. Here, I lean more towards the "lower for longer" contrarian outlook that has rates increasing more slowly than what the market expects due to high debt levels and still-subdued growth in many regions around the world. This view, therefore, suggests that many types of income vehicles are actually attractively priced at this juncture and offer excellent opportunities to establish a solid income stream at a significant discount.

SA: Has this year’s market volatility impacted your investing approach at all? Why or why not?

AGC: Not really. We focus more on the bond market and achieving equity-like returns with much less risk than the S&P 500. Volatility for us- on price- can be an opportunity. A great example is our largest position in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI), which sees significant volatility on price but much less so on NAV. The dark line on the chart below shows that price movement while the light blue is the NAV. The NAV is fairly consistent exhibiting a standard deviation of just 4.4% since inception. Price movements can be significant with 10.4% standard deviation. We use this dichotomy to our advantage by adding to our positions at wide points while trimming when the discount gets tight. On the stock side, we attempt to be opportunistic and buy on capitulation. We did so recently with Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) which got clobbered by short-sellers although the fundamentals are unchanged.

DIA: My investment focus is on individual high yield bonds with a maturity date. By owning an instrument with a known maturity date and holding to maturity, I can ignore market volatility. The up and down prices of bonds are not important as long as the underlying credit quality of the bond issuer remains solid. I also look for other instruments that protect against volatility, such as diversified closed end funds with a termination date (most CEFs do not offer this) and issues with floating rate features. All these strategies help reduce the impact of volatility.

Maks F.S.: While this year's volatility has not impacted any longer-term strategies, it did further reaffirm that we are in the later part of the recovery, and it would be wise to start locking in gains and redeploying capital to more resilient tactics. Of course, as any financial planner will tell you, for some investors, keeping money in cash is sometimes the most prudent thing to do.

SC: Our diversified approach has allowed us to ride out volatility in the equity markets with ease. We wrote to our members in February that over a 5-day period to February 8th, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) fell by -8.51%, whereas our Income Generator portfolio fell by only -2.65% even while remaining fully invested. Meanwhile, our Tactical Income portfolio has a mandate to take active advantage of mispricing in CEFs to achieve superior returns consisting of both capital appreciation and income. This portfolio picked up shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) at the end of January when preferred stock CEF discounts were blowing out, and we've been sitting on some nice capital gains in addition to the distributions that have been received since then. In my view, volatility in premium/discount values of CEFs is to be exploited rather than feared.

SA: What metrics or criteria are you currently using to evaluate your income investments? Why are these most important to you?

AGC: We do assess the sensitivity to interest rates when evaluating our investments. Although many investors like to ‘eliminate’ as best they can interest rate risk, we attempt to balance our risks on the fixed income side between interest rates (duration) and credit risks (default risk). Our goal is to manage our portfolio for an entire business cycle, not the next six months. If rates rise, our duration bets will lose value, while our credit investments are likely to remain stagnant or rise on reinvestment. However, during an economic downturn, our duration bets will provide a hedge to our portfolio, all the while we collect a strong and consistent income stream.

DIA: Obviously yield is important, primarily yield-to-maturity/yield-to-call for bonds and similar metrics for closed end funds and preferred stock. Duration is critical, as my previous comments indicate. From a credit analysis perspective, debt/EBITDA and interest coverage ratios are basic, but important metrics. Free cash flow is paramount. If a company cannot cover interest and/or distributions with internally generated cash flows, then the income stream is at risk. My recommendation described below is based on the strong free cash flow generated by the issuer.

MFS: My primary focus of investment research on Seeking Alpha is sustainable income. As such, I spend a lot of time discussing closed end funds and ETFs. As it relates to closed-end funds, I am spending a lot more time examining the health of the distribution in a rising rate environment, especially for leveraged closed-end funds. The flattening yield curve especially at the long end is a significant concern as it impacts the net investment income that is available to be paid out. Unfortunately, most of the data that is released by the funds themselves is typically 6 months or more too late and that is how retail investors get hurt. I discussed this in my article, "Are You Sitting On A CEF Time Bomb?"

SC: I utilize a quantitative approach to evaluate ETF and CEF investments, which has served us quite well so far. In particular, the ability of CEFs (which are closed end funds) to trade at premiums or discounts to their net asset value [NAV] opens up myriad opportunities to take advantage of mispricing, especially when driven by investor sentiments of "fear" and "greed." Moreover, many CEFs are majority owned by retail investors who tend to overreact to events such as distribution cuts or boosts, even though neither should in theory affect the valuation of a portfolio of securities. I also make frequent use of the z-score to help me assess whether a CEF is overvalued or undervalued relative to its historical average. For more information on my investing philosophy, please visit "The Science of Income Investing."

SA: Where do you think the best income opportunities will manifest through year-end?

AGC: We think REITs are ultra-cheap here. Sure, rates could go higher and press down prices a bit more, but we are value investors who like to hold for more than 1 year, and preferably 2-3+. We believe REIT prices have been oversold for higher rates. Our rate outlook is for the 10-year to hit, at its apex, 3.50% (about 48 bps from here). But we do believe that rates could tick lower eventually as global growth slows and demographics shift. At 3.50%, the 10-year is a big competitor to dividend payers on the equity side with less risk. We like some of the most oversold REITs like KIMCO Realty (KIM), New Residential Investment (NRZ), STAG Industrial (STAG), STORE Capital (STOR), TIER REIT (TIER) and Simon Property Group (SPG). For those that do not like individual stock risk, we like Nuveen Real Asset (JRI), a closed-end fund. It has done better than the Vanguard REIT Index (VNQ) over the last 3 years.

DIA: I'm seeing many new fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock issues in the market that have fallen in price recently. Although the underwriters seem to believe that investors want a floating rate feature to mitigate long-term interest rate risk, the secondary market does not seem to be "giving credit" to these features. I think income investors can look to boost their portfolio yields with some of these issues that are far less risky than holding common stock. Over time, I think many of them will move up in price.

MFS: I would hate to categorically pick one sector, but for the near term in this Goldilocks moment between having rising short-term rates but before the economy enters a recession, I believe floating rate, senior loans will present some good income. This is not because they will generate positive returns, but because they should be better protected from rising rates. With senior loans, as short-term interest rates increase, so do the interest rates on those loans, albeit with a short reset period. The challenge is getting out before the interest rates are too high and start causing companies to default. As such, investors need to keep a strict eye on commercial loan default rates and increases in the rate of non-performing loans.

As far as long-term opportunities, the dislocation we are seeing in the closed-end fund markets as it relates to quality municipal bond funds has me quite interested in a number of names. I believe this sell-off, in many cases 10% or greater discounts to NAV and 5%+ federally tax-free income is certainly attractive.

Along the same times, emerging markets fixed income.

SC: I don't consider myself a macro forecaster, so my answer is not going to be based on a prediction of which asset class would do best in 2018. Rather, my philosophy is to remain well-diversified to minimize different types of risks. For example, I balance funds that are interest-rate sensitive in our model portfolios with positions that may even benefit from rising rates, such as senior loan or CLO funds. This way, our income stream is relatively secure no matter which way rates move from here on out.

SA: If you could give your younger investing self one piece of advice about income investing, what would it be?

AGC: Not trying to surpass the market return in each year is a fool’s errand. The best thing learned over the last two decades has been that hitting singles and doubles is the best investment strategy. Mitigating downside risk and not trying to hit for the fences every time can increase the likelihood of besting the index over the business cycle, which is our ultimate goal.

DIA: Time and patience are the most important factors in income investing. If the underlying issuer has a strong profile and can cover their interest and/or distributions, as the case may be, then market volatility can be ignored.

MFS: You are never too young to look at income-producing investments. Too many young investors buy into the IPO hype of certain stocks and ride the wave. At a certain point, they will no longer be the popular investment and then you are still holding the shares. The insult to that situation, and you can ask any GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) or Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) investor is that they were not paid for the ride. If you are in equities, you ought to be earning a dividend. If the company is not paying a dividend then make your own with options. This is one of the focus points of Income Idea.

SC: Think critically and don't be afraid to question the conventional wisdom.

SA: What is one of your best income ideas, and what’s the story?

AGC: We like a new preferred stock from Landmark (LMRKN) (series C). This is a fixed-to-floating rate issue with a 7% yield that will jump to at least 9% in 8 years. There is also a liquidation clause in the issue that almost forces them to call the shares in ten years or the interest rate jumps to 12%. Lastly, there is a conversion clause that allows the holder to convert their preferred for common at $19.21, about $5 above the current trading price. Most of landmark’s debt is currently fixed, allowing them to raise rental income by at least inflation but likely more so given lease modifications, while keeping expenses nearly fixed. This allows for significant incremental margins with little capex needs.

DIA: In the theme of floating rate issues to mitigate interest rate risk, I am buying the exchange traded bonds of NuStar Energy L.P. which are traded like a stock under ticker symbol "NSS" but are in fact bonds that pay interest (not to be confused with class A, B and C preferred stock of the same issuer). The bonds were issued in 2013 and mature in 2043. The maturity date may seem to be a non-starter, but the bonds converted to floating rate in January 2018 to LIBOR+6.73%. The next interest payment is coming in at about 9.08%, and will continue to move along with short-term rates. Therefore, the issue effectively has no interest rate risk.

NuStar is a midstream MLP with 9,400 miles of pipelines and 81 terminal and storage facilities. The company has had mediocre performance recently for various reasons that have hurt the stock price, but their ability to service debt, including the NSS issue, is solid. Low end guidance is for $675 million of EBITDA in 2018, which easily covers about $185 million in projected interest expense and $85 million in maintenance capital expenditures. In fact, there is $400 million in excess cash flow after these mandatory cash uses, which is a huge amount of cushion. This remaining cash flow is being used to pay preferred and common unit distributions, as well as for growth spending, but all of these cash uses can only happen after the debt is serviced. Despite weak performance of the common units, the issuer carries a solid Ba2 corporate family rating and a $2 billion market cap. The 9% yield on these bonds offers an outsized risk/reward in my opinion. I expect that at some point the company will refinance these bonds, not wanting to pay over 9% floating when its fixed rate bonds are trading at yields of 4.6% to 6.2%. NSS is currently offered around par.

MFS: Emerging Markets income, be it sovereign or corporate debt. North America and Western Europe are old established markets. The future growth over the next few decades will come from Asia, namely China, India, Indonesia, etc. In many cases, you can get the safety of sovereign debt while earning greater than domestic high yield income.

SC: The Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEMKT:UTG) is a utilities CEF that we own in our model portfolios. This is a fund that I've covered several times in the past (see "Update On 6.8% Yielding Reaves Utility Income Fund" and "for a recent report). The most recent rights offering was unfortunately rather dilutive (see "Quick Thoughts On UTG's Concluded Rights Offering, Part 1: Impact On Fund"), but my view is that the depression in share price is an opportunity to establish a long position in this fund at a significant discount. My analysis shows that UTG is the best domestic utilities equities CEF out there (see "Quick Thoughts On UTG's Concluded Rights Offering, Part 2: Future Prospects") and they even raised their distribution by 6.25% last month (see "Reaves Utility Income Fund Boosts Monthly Distribution By 6.25%: What Does It Mean?"). I'm bullish on the prospects of UTG going forward and anticipate that the fund will continue throwing off its steady monthly distributions in the near future. At current prices, UTG yields 7.19% and trades with a discount of -8.19% and a 1-year z-score of -0.9, indicating that it is slightly undervalued relative to its historical average.

***

Additional disclosure: Alpha Gen Capital is long KIM, LMRKN, STOR, PCI, STAG, NRZ, SPG, TIER, JRI. Downtown Investment Advisory holds NSS in both personal and client accounts. Stanford Chemist is long UTG.