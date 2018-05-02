Newfield Exploration (NFX) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 2, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Stephen C. Campbell - Newfield Exploration Co.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Gary D. Packer - Newfield Exploration Co.

Lawrence S. Massaro - Newfield Exploration Co.

Analysts

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

David Kistler - Simmons Piper Jaffray

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Michael Scott Cross - SouthernSun Asset Management LLC

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities

Marshall Hampton Carver - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Operator

Welcome, everyone, to the Newfield Exploration First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call.

Stephen C. Campbell - Newfield Exploration Co.

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for dialing in today for our call. Following today's prepared remarks by our Chairman and CEO, Lee Boothby, we will have multiple members of our management team here to take your questions. As always, please limit your time during the Q&A to one question and one follow-up. This simply lets us get to more of your thoughts and questions.

Let me also remind you that today's call is being recorded and will be available on our website along with our earnings release, the financial tables and non-GAAP reconciliations and our @NFX publication. Today, we will reference certain non-GAAP measures. So, please see the reconciliation in that earnings release and in @NFX.

Today's discussion will contain forward-looking estimates and assumptions based on our current views and reasonable expectations.

There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations including those we've described in the earnings release and @NFX, our 10-K, and 10-Qs, our prior outlook release and other filings with the SEC.

Thanks again for dialing in. I'll now turn it over to Lee Boothby.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for dialing in this morning. Last night, we published our financial and operating results for the first quarter and updated our guidance along with additional color in our @NFX publication. Let's jump right in with a quick summary of our first quarter results.

For the first quarter, both earnings and cash flow per share came in above Street estimates, and our production was at the upper end of guidance ranges. In short, we're off to a great start in 2018 and continue to have high confidence in our ability to deliver our three-year business plan that we outlined for you in February.

Adjusting for unrealized derivative loss of $0.39 per diluted share, our net income for the quarter would have been $165 million or $0.82 per share. I would encourage you to see the explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of our first quarter news release.

Our first quarter revenues benefited from higher production and stronger oil prices and were $580 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $260 million and discretionary cash flow from operations was $321 million. Our total net production in the first quarter was 176,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which 42% was oil. We obtained record net production for Newfield during the quarter and the Anadarko Basin.

Our SCOOP and STACK net production averaged 117,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and we expect our development of these assets will yield rapid growth from here. Our plan estimates net production of as much as 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. Anadarko Basin is the asset that will fuel our growth and transition us to living within cash flow from operations.

From a capital spending standpoint, we invested $345 million in the quarter which was in line with our first quarter expectations. In the Anadarko Basin, our investment levels were slightly higher than planned, related to higher than expected activity levels from outside operators, and higher working interest through some of our HBP drilling efforts.

Activity levels in the Anadarko are very high today, but we are laser-focused on our investment levels in generating our 2018 growth outlook for $1.3 billion. Recall that this plan was based on an average oil price of $55 per barrel and our cash flow will benefit from today's higher oil prices. The execution of our business plan has us generating free cash within our plan period. Newfield has worked to transition our company to one that delivers strong and consistent growth within cash flow from operations. We're on the cusp of this achievement today.

Let me cover a few of our recent highlights before moving to your questions. Domestic production was up 27% year-over-year and our domestic oil production was up 29% year-over-year. Anadarko Basin production was up 34% year-over-year and our realized oil price in STACK was 100% of NYMEX WTI. We continue to see strong demand for the STACK barrel as we sell directly into Cushing by pipeline.

During the quarter, we turned 43 wells to sales in the Anadarko Basin, in line with our planned completion cadence. In STACK, we continue to benefit from the early and aggressive investments we made in infill drilling. Our 88 infill wells including operated and non-operated pilots to-date have rapidly advanced our understanding of parent-child relationships and are shedding valuable light on how best to space and complete our pad developments to optimize future returns. We are leading in this regard.

In today's @NFX, we provided updated performance on four of our spacing test between 6 and 12 wells per DSU in the Meramec only. So, don't forget the other prolific horizons that will also get developed in the future. Our outlook for returns for each of these infill projects is very strong and highly encouraging. Of particular note is our Stark DSU, a 10-well development that has achieved payout in 12 months. The Williston Basin continues to perform extremely well. It's up nearly 10% year-over-year, as does the Uinta, which is up about 25% year over year. In the Williston, we are delivering some of industry's most productive and cost-effective wells in the play. This is an important program for us as we expect to deliver more than $100 million of free cash flow in 2018 at current oil prices.

Our offshore China production returned to sales, and we look to 261,000 barrels during the first quarter. Although our annual production in China is expected to average about 4,000 barrels of oil per day, our lifting schedule will vary each quarter. We expect to have three liftings in the second quarter or about 750,000 barrels. There's additional guidance in @NFX to help you with the remainder of the year.

Our unsecured credit facility was upsized by $200 million with the addition of some new banking relationships up to $2 billion in total and extended out to mid-2023. This facility remains undrawn. Again, we're off to a great start in 2018, and we're focused on delivering our three-year plan which we laid out to you in detail in February. Our plan is a careful balance of capital discipline, debt-adjusted growth and production and cash flow, and improving leverage metrics.

Thank you for your time today, and I look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the year. As always, we sincerely appreciate your investment in our company.

Operator, we're now ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And we'll take our first question from Brian Singer with Goldman Sachs.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you. Good morning.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Good morning, Brian.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Can you further parse the better performance that you're seeing on the gas and NGL side in the Anadarko Basin between the strong results from the HBP wells in the western portion of the acreage versus more of the areas that will probably be the source of ongoing capital spending? And is it fair to say and it may not, as we look at the outperformance versus your type curve from the Anadarko wells that outperformance is coming disproportionately from wet gas?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

So, there's a lot in there, Brian. I'm going to go and make a couple of comments and then I'll let Gary shed some light. So, if you look at the wells drilled in the release that are out in the far west area, you can see that we had a couple of gassy wells, very low condensate yields and a couple of higher condensate yield wells, all of which are very strong. As you move west through the acreage block that represents STACK and that STACK proper in terms of our footprint and those others that are investing, we've said consistently that you get gassier as you move out to the West. So, this is consistent with the base envelope understanding. We certainly have production coming from those wells as well as OBO activity that's west of our primary position in STACK that also contributed to the gas in the first quarter.

We don't have any plans to do additional drilling out in the western portion of the acreage that was to secure HBP those wells. There may be some ongoing OBO activity from time to time, a need to HBP some of that acreage. But we're pleased with the results. Got solid returns there. Yields on NGLs out to the west are generally probably half of what we've seen in our primary SCOOP and STACK areas but with those rates, obviously, still significant in terms of the total economic proposition.

Processing as well in the first quarter has been favorable relative to the decision to process and we've got those options embedded within our portfolio and agreements. So, we make the decision month-to-month and it's an economic decision, and we incorporated that into our forecast as well. So, all of that's been embedded in the update.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you. And then my follow-up relates to the three-year plan that was recently updated but just wanted to check in on really both the production side but also on the CapEx side especially with higher oil prices have certainly a benefit to revenues potentially here but also on potential cost pressures. Can you just talk to the pace of CapEx as we go forward? Do you expect to achieve not just the 2018 plan, but as you start to think about 2019?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Well, I think that the release stated pretty clearly, and I think I made the comments as well in the prepared remarks that we're still focused on the $1.3 billion CapEx plan for 2018. We certainly recognize that the commodity has come up and that's certainly beneficial. Curve overall is still backward dated, and we've got a substantial hedge position in place for 2018. So, I think that we've got a solid plan around those assumptions. We'll continue to monitor price. And sometime in the future, if the market conditions dictate, then we could consider a change. At this point, we're focused on our three-year plan and delivering what we signed up for in February.

As far as pressures on the cost side, we continue to see minimal inflation pressures in the Anadarko Basin and CapEx spend has likewise been in line with expectations in that regard. Learning curve, assumptions are built into the three-year plan and we're on track with the learning curves as well. So, I think from an operating standpoint, the teams are executing extraordinarily well. I spent two days in the field a little over a week ago in Oklahoma. And I can tell you that everybody I met, every man, woman that's deployed to manage and execute these programs is focused on cost and efficiencies. And that tells us that the goals that we've said have been communicated down where the rubber hits the road. I'm proud of them. They're going to execute and make good things happen on the road ahead.

Operator

We'll now take our next question from Brad Heffern with RBC Capital Markets.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey. Good morning, everyone. Just starting off in the STACK, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about where you guys feel like you're going to end up in terms of wells per section there. Obviously, you have a peer who's sort of settled on eight but the Stark and the Velta June seem to have good results so far so any thoughts around that?

Gary D. Packer - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yes. This is Gary. I think it's still far too early to really talk about this. As you already alluded to, Brad, we've seen some really good results to-date. At the end of the day, it's all going to be about maximizing our net present value which is going to be influenced by price, it's going to be influenced by our cost, and also the resource, and this is going to vary across the play.

As you've already alluded to, I think what we believe certainly, we have detected and we're on to some of the best techniques and designs to-date, and I can reference just the last four projects as you've seen. The Margies that we have online right now, it's 6 wells per DSU; the Rodenburg is at 8; and our most recent, the Starks and the Velta June is at 10 and 12 wells per DSU. These projects are delivering over 90% returns and these are some of the fullest, developed sections that we've seen to-date and the most tightest.

So, I think this is not luck. I think from what's been reported, this is truly differentiating about some of the techniques that we're using. And at the end of the day, it's really all coming down to some of the targeting techniques we've used. We're optimizing our chemical treatments. We look at how we're – our cluster spacing, how we're advancing some of the profit designs we have. It's pretty exciting, but I think it's still too early at this point to go ahead and identify what is the single spacing that we're onto.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Brad, I'll just add. We're focused on returns. The plays or the projects that Gary referenced are all delivering high returns, returns in excess of the average that we've got embedded in the three-year plan. Those are very, very encouraging results. I said earlier that this is part of what gives us the confidence in driving the future growth in the Anadarko Basin as a result. So, they're rolling off on these plays. And I can assure you they're definitely not luck and not an accident. It's the result of a lot of good work by our team. We've been planning for development since the day we started out here. We set it up for development. The team invested aggressively in multi-well DSUs last year. Those are the results of our framing, our decisions today and how to optimize this development and the road ahead. And some of those are contributing as well to the cost efficiencies that we're going to drive during the course of the three-year plan.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Appreciate the detailed answer. And then as my follow-up, Uinta volumes were up pretty substantially this quarter, I don't think they've been up quite this much in several years. So, can you talk about performance in that basin? And also, I was wondering if you guys are facing any issues because of the refining downtime that Holly's had?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Certainly, we had some inventory builds with the refining downtime that Holly had and I think we had communicated that previously. But it didn't impact our operations. We were able to put the barrels into inventory and then move the barrels out when the refinery got back online. So, I think that's going well. As far as the Uinta Basin, we've put a slide out in February. I think you can see that the team has been drawing some really strong wells. Our focus in 2018 is to HBP about 10,000 acres in the heart of that play, the well results that you're seeing and the production are a result of that drilling program, simply that.

Operator

We'll now take our next question from David Kistler with Piper Jaffray.

David Kistler - Simmons Piper Jaffray

Good morning, guys.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Good morning, Dave.

David Kistler - Simmons Piper Jaffray

So, I guess kind of real simplistically, I'm looking at the guide and production is higher, CapEx is unchanged, domestic oil growth also unchanged, but oil growth outperformed in 1Q. And I'm not trying to lead the witness, but are we being conservative while we wait to see how some of these wells continue to hang in? As you highlighted on the infill pilots and whatnot, they're performing above type curves. I'm just trying to get my head around that. And then maybe even more simplistically, with flat CapEx, higher production, capital efficiency should be improving. Am I missing something there?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

No. I don't think you're missing anything, Dave. I think the DSUs that I referenced earlier where we have substantial performance to-date are all performing extraordinarily well. The fact that you're running on those slightly above the 1.3 million barrel average that we embedded in the three-year plan, that should be encouraging to everybody. But I remind everyone that it's still early innings. You can see that in the @NFX publication, we've got additional pilots as we continue to spread out across the primary STACK footprint. My expectation is we'll continue to deliver strong results there and further de-risk the planned forecast.

Looking forward, I think all of that's positive. The fact that we're on track with regard to our efficiency gains coming into this year I think is positive as well. And the fact that we're not seeing the type of inflationary pressures that we suffered through last year is also positive.

At the end of the day, a lot of work went into that three-year plan. I think our team has been consistently right in terms of how it's forecast and how it's predicted the play was going to evolve. We did take a position in terms of not driving the type curve up when we're in HBP mode and counseling people that when you get into development mode and the wells have neighbors, you need to be thinking about that. I think these results demonstrate that our team is embedding that all the way along.

And I think most importantly, Dave, at the end of the day it comes down to this – good plays tend to get better over time, great teams tend to make great plays even better. And that's what our team has done. That's what we're going to do. I think I'll reference the Bakken as a most recent example but I think in each play that we've deployed capital and talent, our team has managed to exceed expectations.

David Kistler - Simmons Piper Jaffray

Okay. Appreciate that color. And maybe one for either you or Larry. Expansion of the bank facility, obviously, kind of highlights at least the lender's confidence in the underlying assets in operations, unsecured facility again reinforces that. Just trying to get my hands around why we'd want to expand the facility or grow the facility. Is it maybe for temporal use of retiring debt longer term, refinancing debt longer term? Just trying to understand, well, what's the benefit?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Well, Dave, since you gave me the option to slide it over to Larry, I'm going to flip that one over to Larry and let Larry give you some color on that.

Lawrence S. Massaro - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yes. Thanks, Lee. Hey, Dave. The facility, upsizing it to the $200 million, there's a couple factors that went into it. One, we brought in a few new banks and that creates some room for them. Two, it creates a little bit more optionality and flexibility for us in the future. You noted that we might want to take out some bonds going forward, depends on where we sit down the road but that certainly gives us a little bit more headroom in that.

And I think just upsizing the facility now, you have to kind of plan five years out and what the company is going to look like and when we look at our growth rate both in production and cash flow, we expect to have greater needs possibly. So, I think it was a really smart thing to do. We took advantage of a great market getting an unsecured facility and kind of renewing what we had and enlarging it was really smart and we're very happy with it.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

And, Dave, I'll add that I'm really proud of our team. I think they did good work here and it's well-planned and well-executed and a good piece of work in my mind.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Neal Dingmann with SunTrust.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Morning, guys. Lee, for you or Gary, just wondering on – you mentioned kind of the learning curve. Now, that you've gone down, you guys are in development mode. Can you talk about, with just the choke management where you guys sort of sit now. That, plus just the amount of proppant that you're using kind of – if you think you've kind of hit that sort of ultimate target on each?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yes. I'll give you a quick high level and then I'll pass it over to Gary and he can give you some of the color. I think one of the things that I've really been pleased with in terms of our team is as they've evaluated the data over the last couple of years, that's our data and all of the data operated by others, we've been working that into our game plan on these DSUs. So, when we drilled the multi-well DSUs, high-density DSUs that were executed last year, one of the flags that they had put out was that there seem to be detrimental effects in some of the big wells that were drilled in the HBP mode in and around some areas where we had drilled some pretty good wells. And you generally would think that that's phase-related. So, they came up with a strategy where they're managing chokes and pressures, but you can think about it as managing the pressure distribution in the reservoir system and appears to be paying really good dividends. We're seeing consistent, sustained performance there. So, I think that's a good product of technical team, asset team doing really, really good technical work.

We also, in that same vein, did a lot of testing on proppant and fluid loading. In HBP mode, clearly, it was demonstrated by ourselves in the industry that more fluid, more proppant, bigger well. I think we counseled consistently that that didn't mean that the most proppant and the most fluid was the best well to drill in development mode. So, we've taken a different tack there. And I'll flip it over to Gary, he can give you some color on the operations (00:24:22).

Gary D. Packer - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yes. As far as the drawdown controlled flow-backs, it's a practice that we're employing on all of our DSUs consistently and we think that is leading to better performance. As Lee suggested, what we've learned in the Velta June where we've actually experimented with many different proppant fluid loadings. We've learned a lot from that. I would tell you we're testing some slightly less intense fracs out there today. And we're monitoring their performance and see if that's an opportunity to basically where we can continue to become more capitally efficient and (00:25:00) and not materially, if at all, even affect the type curve. So, we think there are some opportunities here, but it's really still early at this point to say that we've defined what the optimum is.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

No, makes sense, guys. And then – go ahead, Lee.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

I was going to add one other thing, as obviously credit to the team, but I mean when you think about all the variables they're working with, that's a critical one that you flag. But they're managing through all kinds of other items. So, it takes kind of the multi-disciplinary approach, teamwork to get there, but frac order, well layout, optimal geological targets, smooth wellbores, parent well mitigation, flowback practices. We're talking about flowback practices but all of those other elements are important, too. So, when you look back at the DSUs that we've put out, pay close attention to the geometry. And when you guys start comparing DSUs when you're looking at data across multiple companies, keep in touch with the geometry. Geometry is going to be an important part of the mix in the end of the day.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Great. Great point. And then, Lee, one other, just your opinion here. It seems to me there are still investors just misunderstanding. And again, I looked at just this last quarter, thought you guys now will hit it right down the middle. You hit it a hell of a long ways and yet investors don't seem to be agreeing. I'm just wondering from your side, I know there's theories out (00:26:23), but I'm just wondering from your side if there's something that sticks out would you think as certainly misunderstood as judged by (00:26:33) which I thought were exceptional results today?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Thanks for the recognition of the results that the team delivered. We think they're strong results as well and I think it gives great confidence in executing the three-year plan that we signed up for in February. When it comes down to it, we've got to focus on execution. We've got to focus on delivering the results and the market will sort itself out over time. I think there's been a lot of noise and, I guess, you would say that some of the noise within the basin over the course of the last quarter created some headwinds. But yes, I can go back to the last quarter and say that we met or exceeded all of expectations in that quarter as well.

So, I think we're executing very well. I think we continue to execute our plan and my bet is that people will get comfortable as we continue to roll off successful multi-well DSUs and the growth that we've got programmed is delivered.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Michael Cross with SouthernSun Asset Management.

Michael Scott Cross - SouthernSun Asset Management LLC

Good morning, Lee.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Good morning, Michael.

Michael Scott Cross - SouthernSun Asset Management LLC

I was wondering if you could comment on the free cash flow comments that you made back in February where I think you said potentially $1 billion in free cash flow generated at $60 oil and $3 gas, and if you could provide any update there.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yes. So, I think to take us back to that time, we showed two cases in February, assumptions are well documented in the materials that were put out at that time. We run a $55 flat case and a $60 flat case so it wasn't a backward-dated look. But at $55, it's $300-million-plus free cash flow over the three-year plan period. And at $60 plus, it was $1 billion. So, those were the – the assumptions are embedded in the plan. Ultimately, the product of all the things that we've been talking about this morning including price, the actual final price path (00:28:48) will determine the final outcome.

But as far as the trajectory, I would say that from an operating standpoint, we're still strong. I think the challenge for us is to overcome the tax adjustment that was flagged here (00:29:07) in February, and we think price is going a long ways towards helping that in that regard. So, I'd say taxes in the first quarter prospectively are a headwind relative to the planned and oil is a tailwind. As we think about it, we think everything's working to where we'll be able to offset that in the course of the three-year plan period.

Michael Scott Cross - SouthernSun Asset Management LLC

All right. Thank you.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Sure. Thank you.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Ron Mills with Johnson Rice.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good morning. Maybe for Gary, just as we look at the infill projects from the @NFX presentation, can you talk a little bit about the Jackson/Florene results versus the Stark and Velta June and the vintage of those? Were you able to apply information from Jackson or in Florene into some of the other pilots that are clearly tracking well ahead of the 1.3 million barrel curve?

Gary D. Packer - Newfield Exploration Co.

Sure. The Jackson and the Florenes are a little further east. They're out into the area that there was a lot of discussion on last quarter's call. Really great results. These particular ones have four in the upper Meramec section, but the exciting thing about this particular one is that it was actually developed over top of two Woodford wells. So, it was one of our first really co-developed areas and ultimately we're sitting at an effective six wells per Meramec based on the spacing that was included. We applied old learnings that we had had from the Velta June, and this is, at the end of the day, what we got from the Jackson and Florenes were ultimately applied in the Margies where we're sitting at six wells and really like the results that we're seeing out of the Margies thus far. So, in essence, we're just building each one of DSUs as we build on the results from the prior one and apply the learnings, and I think we have different trajectory there right now.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Great. And then as it relates to – you highlighted the – not just your oil pricing with the impact from Anadarko and Williston Basin but also on the gas side. What's driving that increased gas price realizations? Is it on the gathering side, is it with the takeaway with Enable and how much of that is that expected to continue, given the planned growth over the next two to three years?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yes. I'll let Larry give some color on that. He's been involved with helping us get the agreements in place that we've talked about over the course of last 1.5 years, and I think he can give some color there.

Lawrence S. Massaro - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yes. Thanks, Lee. As far as the natural gas takeaways, it's primarily driven by the Enable transportation agreement. When you look at that, we saw a couple of years ago the possibility that we'd see kind of basins issues (00:32:24) forming, not only in Anadarko but in other basins. And so, we made moves ahead of that, get our gas out the basin price into the southeast. And when you look at that by the end of this year, in October we'll have another 160 (00:32:43), bringing us to 205 million cubic feet a day on Enable, that along with about 70 million cubic feet that's going to the Midwest, we'll take two-thirds of our gas out of the basin and we have both – those contracts in place. We have some physical hedges that's going to advantage us over the next few years. So, when you look at Newfield, we've had a great run this quarter, comparing our depth to that of our competitors. When you look out 2019 and 2020, we'll continue to have some advantage, although that will pull down a little bit as some of the physical hedges roll off.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yes. And I'll just add that again credit to our team. I think it was one of the greatest risks that we saw back in 2016-2017, looking out into the 2018-2019 time period. I think we moved early to limit that risk, and I think it proves today it serves the shareholder well. So, I think a good piece of work.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Derrick Whitfield with Stifel Financial.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Good morning, all.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Hi, Derrick.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Lee, as a build on a previous question, I'd agree that you guys generally put in a strong quarter across the board. The only perceived weakness was you didn't raise the oil outlook in the Anadarko and that seems to be the area of contention this morning. We've extensively reviewed your STACK-type curves with a focus on oil volumes and generally come to the same conclusion you do on page 6. What more can you say to investors to provide them confidence in your Anadarko oil growth into 2019?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Well, I think that we signed up for the three-year plan that we put forth and we take our commitment in that regard serious. And we're not trying to be a used car salesman here. I think that we've taken a prudent approach. I think that, as I mentioned earlier, plan is constructed as careful balance of all of the things that we define (00:34:58) from lots of meetings with better than 50% of our ownership during the course of the 12 months preceding the plan.

So in our view, we're focused on returns. It is a mix, so we think it's a thoughtful mix of understanding what the investors demand and want today. We want to demonstrate capital discipline, strong returns, debt-adjusted production and cash flow growth that I referenced. And I'll say again, I think I said it in February, it's the right plan for NFX and we're committed to delivering it. So, we've got a long track record in that regard. It's something we take seriously. We're going to work every day to give you some color. I guarantee you, every man and woman at Newfield listening to this call right now, they show up every day to beat the plan.

This magic that they create doesn't just happen, okay. They've got to do lots of little things, it's little wins that take place day by day, hour by hour. I'll never bet against them and I'm going advise everybody outside not to bet against them. We're going to deliver this plan and we'll find ways to optimize it over time, no doubt about that.

And I think the other thing I would say is keep your eye on the ball. 2020, we're signed up for 200,000 Boe per day of production coming out of the Anadarko Basin. So, really, really strong growth trajectory there and a lot of superlative (00:36:28) execution has to take place to deliver it.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

As a follow-up on one of the last comments you made with regard to the three-year outlook, to what degree can you reallocate capital to all your STACK acreage in light of the current higher oil price environment you're in?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Well, you have to think about all of the other dynamics that take place in these plays. And I think I may have counseled that every play is going face of these things. So, there's lots of activity going on. If we were the only company playing in the STACK play and you have infinite approvals and you didn't have to do all the things you do to get regulatory approval to drill, you could turn on a dime. But the fact of the matter is the team has to stay in touch with (00:37:17) operators, you've got to manage for frac bashing and things that occur in that regard.

I think that's worked extraordinarily well amongst the operators in the Anadarko, but every other play is going to face some of those same challenges kind of on the road ahead. I think the other item is that we're HBP. So, we're in a good place there. So, we're moving away from primarily in HBP mode through 2017 for the most part into pure development as we get to 2019 forward. And I think at that point, all of the data that we've gathered, all of the information that you've analyzed and put together all comes together to give you a high certainty, high confidence in that forward plan.

We are high grading. We're high grading to drill the best highest returns. We make adjustments real-time during the course of the year. So, to the extent that the team is able to take advantage of learnings and shift capital, they do it and they will continue to do that through the course of the plan period. Our focus today is continue to high grade, make sure we get the highest return opportunities at the front of the line, get the final HBP push behind us and keep our eye on the ball of getting to free cash flow generation as quickly as possible.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Leo Mariani with NatAlliance Securities.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities

Hey, guys. I just wanted to shift gears a little bit to the Bakken, I guess, obviously an area that didn't get as much focus here in the slide deck. Just curious as to what you're seeing in well performance, if the wells are consistent, if you're continuing to see better results there. And then additionally, are you experiencing any issues out there in the basin? I know that there are some problems with gas processing and takeaway basin-wide. Just wanted to see if NFX is impacted.

Gary D. Packer - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yes, Leo. Results in the Bakken continue to impress both on the Nesson anticline and off the anticline. Everything has responded very, very well to the increased proppant densities and fluid densities and I really like the results that we continue to achieve there. And a lot of them were being achieved not only in the drilling within the Bakken itself but the team's done a great job in threading additional Three Forks wells in both the first and second benches and they continue to impress.

What you asked about as far as there are constraints developing in the basin, I think they've been widely reported. It looks like we may have some relief on the flaring side. These are all things that we've got baked into our plans. Many of these things have already been anticipated. But the fact of the matter remains the Bakken remains some of the best returns, most productive wells that we have in just about anybody's portfolio, at 1 million barrel EURs and these wells are being drilled in often times (00:40:31) less than $6 million, it has a great place in our portfolio and it continues to find greater confidence that we have in our plan coming out of the basin.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

And I think, Leo, I referenced earlier a focus on generating free cash flow composite of $100 million plus in the current price environment for the Williston Basin this year, one-rig program. We've used this asset to kind of lead the way in some of the innovations that we're applying today in SCOOP and STACK. I think that's been a positive attribute as well. And clearly, where the bottleneck to develop, we can shift capital out of the Williston Basin into the SCOOP and STACK plays. That would be the response if it were to affect Newfield in terms of production.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities

Okay. That's helpful for sure. And then I guess just as a follow-up, you folks obviously highlighted four wells on the western side in the STACK play here in the first quarter and gave some detail around those. I guess you talked about 43 total completions, so obviously a ton of other wells out there. Just curious as to kind of where the activity has been focused. Are you kind of more focused in the central part of your acreage block or the east side or just kind of all over? Just trying to get a sense of if the activity is going to be shifting towards some oilier areas just later in the year, maybe just kind of talk about the development plan this year.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yes. So, I'll take the first part of that and then if I leave anything out, Gary can jump in and piggyback. So, the wells out to the west, the HBP wells, that's protecting acreage that came to us with the Chesapeake acquisition back in 2016. So, it's been a good acquisition for us. The lease term is such that it was time to drill an (00:42:39) HBP, those leases. So, that's really what the focus was on the four wells that we put forth. There's been some other OBO activity out in that area and I suspect that's largely related to the same activity that people have HBP and acreage footprints such as preserving an option – value option for the future. And we don't plan to develop, follow up on any of these at this stage in development mode.

If you look at the slide that you referenced, the area just north of that which is kind of the area we call Northwest STACK, that's the one remaining area in the STACK play that we've got some HBP activity ongoing, results of the SCORE initiative that we had last year. So, Northwest STACK extension is turning out to be a really, really strong positive and we're drilling some exciting wells in there right now. So, we'll get that acreage HBPed. So, that's something that is a portion of the capital this year that's not committed directly to development. It's good economic decision and those wells are – those returns are competitive with the other investments we're making out there, so we feel really good about that.

Beyond that, you come back to STACK proper or eastern acreage footprint, and you can kind of see when you look at where we've spaced out the pilots that we get finished with the next three that we've got in line, we'll have drilled multi-well DSUs in the Meramec across the substantive footprint in that eastern STACK acreage block. That is what sets up the development drilling in the three-year plan. I think that's where most all of the activity is focused in STACK, and certainly that activity will grow in 2019 and 2020 as we go into full development mode.

And then of course, we do have some activity down in SCOOP play as well, and a portion of that is tied to north SCOOP where we've got one rig running and that's cleaning up on some HBP activity there, similar to what we've done out west. We'll get that largely behind us this year, and then that will become part of the development inventory for the future. And then down in SCOOP, that's development at this stage we're focused on developing Woodford. So, most of the capital go into development, but those two areas kind of give you some color of the pressures that the team face day to day. I think we're making good decisions. And again, when you're drilling strong economic results on HBP mode, it's never a bad thing, we'll take it.

Operator

We have time for one last question. And we'll take our last question from Marshall Carver with Heikkinen Energy Advisors.

Marshall Hampton Carver - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Good morning. You had big growth in the Uinta Basin, putting seven wells online. I was surprised at how much growth that generated. Just wanted to see if you were surprised too and if those results were in line with your expectations or better? And also, as a follow-on to that, your plan for the year, looks like you're planning on doing 10 to 15 wells and 7 of those were in 1Q. With those kinds of results would you be inclined to...

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

No surprises here.

Marshall Hampton Carver - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

...okay, so no surprises. So, would you expect to...

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

No surprises here. We executed the JV program. We've led the way on horizontal drilling out there. We've got our acreage largely HBP. We talked about it in February. You guys could look at the results. The well results are strong. The cost of performance is outstanding. Returns are good. So, I would say what it gives you is it gives you a little bit of a look as to how that asset can be part of driving the future for the company. But the program this year is based on HBP. We're going to HBP about 10,000 acres in the central portion of that footprint and it's a good economic decision. That's it.

Marshall Hampton Carver - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Heading forward from here, do you think with those additional wells, – I mean what would the production look like in that basin? Should that decline in 2Q because you got a bunch of wells on in 1Q or will the additional wells keep it flat or how should we think about that?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Well, we've got one rig running throughout through November, I believe, is the time period. And so, you'll have a normal cadence of turnover on the production. So, at this point I'd just go ahead and say it's embedded in our plan. It's a great option for the future of our owners, and we're getting it held by production and we'll tell you more about it at the right place and time. But right now, we're focused on the three-year plan and executing against that and we've got strong performance there as well.

Operator

That concludes today's question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back to your host for any additional or closing remarks.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Well again, thanks, everyone, for dialing in this morning, spending some time with us and taking time out of your busy day. Thank you for your investment in the company, and we look forward to updating you on the road ahead. Have a good day.

Operator

That concludes today's presentation. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

