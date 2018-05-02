Statoil - A Strong Balance Sheet

I recommend accumulating STO at or under $24 with a near target of $27.

Statoil delivered equity production of 2,180K Boe/day in the first-quarter, an increase from 2,146K Boe/day in the same period in 2017 and up 2.2% sequentially.

Statoil reported solid results with steady cash flow of more than $6 billion after tax in the quarter.

Investment Thesis

The Norwegian Statoil ASA (STO) is one of the most active oil majors and should be among the first oil stocks held as a long-term oil investment in your portfolio.

Note: Statoil is about to change its name to Equinor.

When it comes to establishing a well-balanced investment portfolio, a few essential anchors come to mind to protect your financial stability through the inescapable good and bad times attached to this volatile oil market. Statoil is one of these few stable assets that will stand the test of time and offers a profitable future, assuming that oil prices are cooperating.

Statoil ASA belongs to the Norwegian Dividend Aristocrats, with more than 25 years of a consecutive dividend.

Hans Jakob Hegge, Executive VP & CFO, said in the conference call:

This is the strongest cash flow from operations after tax since the first quarter 2014 when the oil price was around $100 per barrel. We clearly see the results of the improvement project over the last 4 years. From a lower cost base, we have created more value at higher prices. The first quarter is characterized by solid operational performance, recordhigh international production, and our projects are progressing according to plan.

Courtesy: Stockchart.com

Statoil ASA - Balance Sheet and Production in 1Q'2018: The Raw Numbers

Statoil SA (NYSE:STO) 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 15.51 17.42 13.61 13.09 10.12 10.90 12.11 12.76 15.53 14.94 13.61 17.11 19.78 Net Income in $ Million -4578 861 -348 -1126 607 -307 -432 -2790 1062 1433 -480 2574 1285 EBITDA $ Billion 4.447 6.036 3.515 3.745 3.979 3.252 3.374 1.809 6.344 5.557 4.191 7.792 6.712 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0% 4.94% 0% 0% 6.00% 0% 0% 0% 6.84% 9.59% 0 15.04% 6.50% EPS diluted in $/share -1.44 0.27 -0.11 -0.35 0.19 -0.10 -0.14 -0.87 0.33 0.44 -0.15 0.77 0.39 Cash from operations in $ Billion 3.96 2.54 5.13 2.22 2.21 1.14 3.66 2.03 5.97 3.96 2.77 4.05 5.72 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 4.18 4.16 3.98 3.21 2.82 2.90 2.66 3.82 2.38 2.35 2.63 2.35 2.38 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -223 -1625 1154 -996 -616 -1751 1002 -1792 3593 1614 140 1705 3342 Total cash $ Billion 20.77 20.63 20.73 18.44 17.83 15.98 17.25 13.30 17.25 18.58 17.92 12.40 14.94 Long term Debt in $ Billion 33.24 32.50 32.85 32.29 33.01 33.18 33.26 31.67 31.79 32.18 31.26 28.27 27.83 Dividend in $ (Nasdaq.com) 0.231 0.162 0.165 0.145 0.220 0.160 0.160 0.160 0.160 0.220 0.220 0.160 0.168 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.180 3.180 3.179 3.178 3.180 3.181 3.199 3.219 3.236 3.238 3.279 3.343 3.316 Oil Production K boe/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2056 1873 1909 2046 2054 1959 1805 2095 2146 1996 2045 2134 2180 Average Brent oil price ($/b) 53.9 61.9 50.5 43.8 33.9 45.6 45.9 49.3 53.7 49.6 52.1 61.3 66.8

Courtesy: STO Filings and Morningstar.

Balance sheet and Production discussion.

1 - Revenues

Two elements that are characterizing Statoil versus most of its peers is that the company is heavily weighted toward upstream production and thus, do not suffer any severe downstream setbacks such as reducing refining margins.

The second factor is that Statoil has a smaller presence in the USA compared to its overall holdings, which makes the company more protected against any impacts from changes in the U.S. corporate tax rates.

Most of the company's production is outside North America, so it has a higher exposure to international crude prices compared to domestic prices. Statoil's realized price for liquids was $60.0 per barrel during the first-quarter.

Source: Company presentation.

Statoil reported solid results with strong cash flow of more than $6 billion after tax in the quarter. IFRS net operating income was $5 billion, and adjusted earnings, $4.4 billion in the first quarter.

2018 Guidance

Statoil estimates organic capital expenditures for 2018 at around $11 billion. Statoil intends to continue to mature its broad portfolio of exploration assets and estimates a total exploration activity level of around $1.5 billion for 2018, excluding signature bonuses. Statoil's ambition is to keep the unit of production cost in the top quartile of its peer group. For the period 2017-2020, production growth is expected to come from new projects resulting in around 3-4% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). Production for 2018 is estimated to be 1-2% above the 2017 level. Scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce quarterly production by approximately ten mboe per day in the first quarter of 2018. In total, maintenance is expected to minimize equity production by around 30 mboe per day for the full year of 2018.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Statoil's free cash flow was $3.342 billion in the first quarter 2018. STO is passing the FCF test.

3 - Net Debt

Total cash as of March 31, 2018, was $14.94 billion compared with $17.25 billion as of March 31, 2017. Total net debt is now $12.89 billion ($14.54 billion in 2017) with a net debt to EBITDA ("TTM") ratio of 0.62, which is high-grade. The company indicated a net debt ratio of 25.1% from 29.0% in the 4Q'17.

Hans Jakob Hegge, Executive VP & CFO, said on the conference call:

Statoil's adjusted earnings of $4.4 billion, with a very strong cash flow and a reduced net debt ratio to 25.1% in the quarter, are strong group delivery.

4 - Production Upstream

It was a solid operational performance with record production in the first quarter 2018. M. Hagge noted:

We realized an average liquids price of $60 per barrel in the quarter, up 23% compared to the first quarter last year. Realized European and North American natural gas prices were also higher, up 26% and 5%, respectively, year-on-year. During the first quarter, Statoil's total average liquids and gas production was 2.18 million barrels of oil equivalents per day, an increase of 34,000 barrels compared to the same period last year. This is the highest production since first quarter 2012.

Statoil delivered equity production of 2,180K Boe/day in the first-quarter, an increase from 2,146K Boe/day in the same period in 2017 and up 2.2% sequentially.

The total NCS production at 1.381 million Boep/d is roughly flat. E&P international delivered a record high equity production of 0.799 million barrels of oil equivalents per day.

And the net free cash flow in the quarter was $1.5 billion after dividend and the Martin Linge payment. It is the most robust cash flow from operations after tax since the first quarter 2014 when the oil price was around $100 per barrel.

Notable acquisitions and divestitures in 2017-2018.

Note: Proved reserves at the end of 2017 were 5,367 mmboe, an increase compared to 5,013 mmboe at the end of 2016. In 2017, Statoil added a total of 1,096 mmboe through revisions, extensions, discoveries, and acquisitions.

Commentary

Looking at the past three years, we see a lot of changes in the way Statoil conducts business. Like many of its peers, the company has redesigned and reshaped its oil portfolio to focus on its most lucrative oil & gas assets and curb costs methodically.

These first-quarter results were highlighting this job as the company posted a thorough turnaround in its net earnings results. However, nothing could have been possible without oil prices which rose considerably over that period as well and now trades well over $70 per barrel.

The bottom line is that Statoil ASA is apparently a very well managed oil supermajor which pays an attractive dividend. Statoil capacity to simultaneously cut costs, improve production, make key acquisitions, and reduce the company's debt is quite striking.

STO is forming a long ascending channel pattern (with a secondary rising wedge pattern) which is quite bullish long-term assuming oil prices above $65 per barrel. The line support is about $25 (Buy flag), and it will be prudent to take some profit off the table at around $26.50 (double top). However, if the line support is crossed at $25 the next strong support should be around $23.25 (buy support). I recommend accumulating STO at or under $24 with a near target of $27.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long STO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I mostly trade the stock and we own a small long-term position.