Key Takeaways From Gas E&P Q1 2018 Earnings

Last week, I explained "Why I'm Loading Up On The Most Hated Sector In The Stock Market" - natural gas producers.

With Q1 earnings reports on the books for the SCARE companies - Southwestern (SWN), Cabot (COG), Antero (AR), Range (RRC) and (EQT) - there's plenty of news to follow up on. In this article, I'll review the notable highlights from each company report, and how it relates to my broader bullish thesis.

Let's get started.

Cabot - The Undisputed Champ

Cabot is the clear leader in the shale gas industry. Their low-cost structure and top-shelf management shows up in the financials - Cabot is the only shale gas driller sporting positive free cash flow in the last two years. But this hasn't stopped share prices from selling off across the board, as investors have bailed en masse from the sector. Like all good value investors, Cabot is taking advantage of the market fear and buying back their stock on the cheap, as noted on the Q1 earnings call:

As we stated on the year-end call, we plan to be opportunistic with our share repurchase program. Our decline in share price since the beginning of the year, driven in our opinion, by negative sentiment around the natural gas outlook represented an opportunity for us to accelerate our share repurchase activity. Ironically, the NYMEX strip for 2019 and 2020 are only about 1% to 2% lower than they were at year-end and are roughly in line with the base case price assumptions in our three-year plan, yet our stock price is down 18% year-to-date. As a result, we were fairly active in the market subsequent to our year-end call.

This buyback makes all the sense in the world at today's prices, and it likely puts a floor under Cabot's current share price. You won't knock the ball out of the park with Cabot, but you can sleep well at night owning this best-of-breed stock at current levels.

The Cabot earnings call also confirmed the ongoing trend of two key gas demand sources that I highlighted in my original article: gas-fired power plant capacity and LNG exports. The projects coming online in the next several months will consume roughly 40% of Cabot's dry gas production volume, including:

Cove Point LNG Export Facility. Located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Md., Dominion Energy retrofitted this former LNG import facility to process LNG exports, given its proximity to cheap Appalachian shale gas. Cove Point just began commercial LNG shipments last month. Cabot contracted with Japanese power company Tokyo Gas to feed 350 Mcf/d of natural gas through the export facility for the next 20 years. This single supply outlet will consume roughly 20% of Cabot's 2017 average daily dry gas production volume of 1.8 Bcf/d.

Lackawanna Energy Center. This massive 1,480-megawatt gas-fired power plant is located in the Northeastern Pennsylvania town of Jessup. Cabot is the sole provider for this power plant, which will be one of the largest gas fired power plants in the country. It's three gas fired turbines will each burn through 80 Mcf/d, for a total of 240 Mcf/d of nameplate capacity - or 13% of Cabot's 2017 average production. The facility is currently taking test gas, and the first turbine will come online by June 1. The second and third are on track for commercial production by October 1st and December 1st.

Moxie Freedom. This new 1,029-megawatt gas-fired power plant is located just ten miles east of Lackawanna in Salem Township, Penn. this 1,029-megawatt gas-fired facility The plant will use two gas turbine power trains, which will consume 165 Mcf/d of Cabot-supplied natural gas. That's roughly 9% of Cabot's 2017 average daily production. Cabot reported that Moxie began taking test gas in February, and is slated to come online at full capacity by June 1st.

Speaking on the current boom in natural gas power generation capacity, management noted several other plants in the area that will soak up approximately 1 Bcf/d of natural gas supply in the Northeast Pennsylvania region alone:

I do want to add though, not only are these two coming on, there was a facility came on last spring and there's two others that Cabot is not serving that's coming on and that again in the six-county area in Northeast Pennsylvania. So it's a good overall, probably close to a 1 Bcf a day of demand in Northeast PA from power generation.

The bottom line is clear - we're in the midst of a massive new wave of demand for U.S. gas. The EIA just reported that February gas consumption for power generation is up 19.9% year-over-year. This compares with dry gas production growth of 10.0%. The market is only focused on record supply, while completely ignoring the demand side of the equation. Their oversight is your opportunity.

EQT - A Case in Point

When the largest, most highly-scaled producer of a commodity can't break even at current prices, you know the situation can't last much longer. EQT's report confirmed that the shale gas business model simply doesn't work at today's prices. Consider the following cost breakdown in the company's Q1 report:

At the mid-point, EQT's "unit costs" add up to $2.49. On the surface, it appears EQT can make money at sub-$3 gas. But, unit costs ignore critical expense of replacing and/or growing reserves, or "development costs." It also ignores the hit EQT incurs from selling its gas at a discount to spot pricing, due to pipeline constraints.

When factoring in these expenses, we see that EQT's true economic cost of doing business is $3.26 per Mcf. One look at natural gas futures shows why the current situation in the shale patch can't last much longer: there's not a single month on the futures strip where EQT can break even.

Now, don't get me wrong - I'm not saying EQT is a poor investment. I'm simply saying that without prices meaningfully above $3.26, it does not make economic sense for EQT - and most other gas companies - to grow production and reserves at these levels. Ultimately, what can't go on, won't. This supports my bullish long-term view for the sector, because as companies across the board slow their production growth rates, the market will inevitably tighten and help prices rise to the point where production growth makes sense again.

Finally, another notable feature of the EQT earnings press release provided confirmation that the DUC (drilled, un-completed) drawdown trend remains in place. In 2018, EQT guides for a drilling program of 139 Marcellus wells, while simultaneously guiding to "turn-in-line" 160 - 170 wells for production. (That means the well has been drilled and they're now putting the well on production.)

The roughly 20-30 well discrepancy between drilled versus completed wells will come from drawing down EQT's DUC inventory. This will help boost short-term cash flow without spending on capex, but it's still not enough to make EQT cash flow positive. Analysts currently project EQT will burn through $650 million in cash in 2018. As DUC inventories continue drawing down, this will put even more pressure on cash flows across the space, and ultimately force companies to pull back on the pace of production growth until prices rise above the "all-in" break-even levels around $3.50 - $4.

Antero - Most Underrated

The Antero management team never fails to impress, and this quarter was no different. Among all the E&P names, Antero may be the most underrated. Not only has the company avoided making value-destroying acquisitions like many of its peers, they seem to create value from thin air...

I'm talking about their world-class hedging program.

Since 2008, Antero has racked up $3.8 billion in hedging profits. Admittedly, these hedging profits have largely been a function of a brutal bear market. If I had to choose between hedging profits and negative cash flows, versus hedging losses and positive cash flows, I'll take the latter any day of the week. That said, Antero has made the best of a bad situation, and they've done it better than anyone else.

While most operators are lucky if they've secured most of their 2018 volumes above $3 per Mcf, Antero has locked in 100% of 2018 AND 2019 production at $3.50. That's roughly 25% above current strip pricing. And this wasn't a one-off fluke, this marks the 19th quarter in a row of hedges above $3.50 per Mcf.

Remember how I said EQT takes a hit of $0.30 - $0.40 off the spot price for their gas? This is common for most gas operators, but not Antero. Instead of taking discounts to spot, Antero often obtains premiums. For example, in Q1 Antero realized $3.14 per Mcf (before hedges)- representing a $0.14 premium to NYMEX benchmark average Q1 prices. Going forward, Antero has guided for a premium of 0 - $0.05 per Mcf relative to NYMEX spot.

Given this operational excellence, it's no wonder that Antero has outperformed its peers year to date. While even the low-cost leaders like Cabot have fallen by double digits, Antero's stock is down less than 4%.

But here's the thing: Even with best-in-class hedging at $3.50 per Mcf, Antero still generates negative free cash flow. Once again, this shows that production growth in today's price environment is ultimately unsustainable.

Range and Southwestern - All About Asset Sales

The hallmark of every turning point in a commodity price cycle is asset sales. Specifically, you won't to see companies who over-leveraged themselves during the boom start to unwind that leverage and rightsize balance sheets during the bust. We're seeing signs of this with both Range Resources and Southwestern.

In Southwestern's case, management confirmed they recently hired J.P. Morgan to explore the sale of the company's Fayetteville assets. Per the Q1 earnings call:

[Since February], we've been working closely with JPMorgan to evaluate strategic alternatives and have commenced a process to maximize the value of the Fayetteville business.

Meanwhile, Range management has upped the urgency regarding asset sales, as evidenced from the company's Q1 earnings press release:

Range is intently focused on actions to fast-forward the de-levering process as swiftly and prudently as possible through asset sales. We have various processes underway and believe we can execute one or more successful sales in the current year, which would improve our balance sheet and corporate returns.

Clearly, the market is not happy with either of these companies, both of which committed the cardinal sin of buying high and are now forced to sell low - into a depressed, buyers' market.

But this is what we need to see for the sector to bottom. We need to see share prices decimated, so that these companies can no longer continue using their over-valued equity to fund reckless asset purchases and production growth. As the sector moves from growth at any price to restoring balance sheets, the signs of a bottom are all in place.

My Favorite Way to Play the Coming Gas Rebound

Despite the obvious missteps from the management teams at both Range Resources and Southwestern, these two stocks are my favorite ways to play a rebound in the sector. My reasoning is simple, to quote the investing legend Howard Marks:

There are few assets so bad that they can't be a good investment when bought cheap enough.

I believe the valuations for both Range and Southwestern are simply too cheap relative to their proved reserves, as shown in the table below.

On an EV/reserve basis, both Range and Southwestern trade at discounts ranging from 50%-65% versus their peers. For those who are unfamiliar, the enterprise value is the combination of a company's equity and debt. In other words, the enterprise value represents the all-in cost for a buyer to purchase a company, because the buyer would have to purchase the equity and assume the debts.

Regardless of where gas prices go next, I believe the catalyst for a major revaluation in the share prices for Range and Southwestern will come from asset sales. Stay tuned for future updates, where I'll do a deeper dive analysis into exactly how much upside is in store for these beaten down equities. I'll also detail a two-part trading strategy that I project could return triple-digit gains in 18 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long both SWN and RRC via equity and options.