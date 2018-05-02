Littelfuse's (LFUS) CEO David Heinzmann on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

David Heinzmann - President, CEO & Director

Meenal Sethna - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer

David Leiker - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Steven Fox - Cross Research

Alvin Park - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research Associates

Shawn Harrison - Longbow Research

John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Littelfuse Inc. First Quarter 2018 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would turn the call over to the President and CEO, Mr. Dave Heinzman. Please go ahead, sir.

David Heinzmann

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to the Littlefuse First Quarter 2018 Conference Call. Here with me, as always is Meenal Sethna, our Chief Financial Officer. We're off to a great start in 2018, with first quarter performance significantly above our expectations. We are seeing broad-based demand across all of our businesses, and we delivered double-digit organic sales growth across all segments, including record sales for our IXYS business. We continued to leverage our bottom line and delivered strong cash flow for our quarter. We're making solid progress integrating the IXYS Corporation business and take an initial steps to drive synergy realization is, which I will discuss later in further details. I am pleased with the consistent execution by our team as we continue to focus on the market of a safer, greener and more connected world. We remain on track with our strategy, and achieve our financial goal of double-digit sales and earnings growth combined with our strong balance sheet and the numerous growth opportunities across our circuit protection, power control sensor portfolios, we are well-positioned for the future. With that brief introduction, I'll turn the call over to Meena, who will provide additional color on the first quarter results.

Meenal Sethna

Great. Thanks, Dave. Good morning, everyone. Let me start with some forward-looking statements. First during this call, certain comments will be -- we will make contain forward-looking statements, if forward-looking statements may involve significant risks and uncertainties, we ask you to review today's press release and our Form 10-K and 10-Q for more details about important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Also our remarks today refer to non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in our earnings release and available on our Investor Relations website.

Now some highlights from our first quarter of 2018. We had an exceptional start to 2018 with sales growth much stronger than we expected, driving our sales and adjusted earnings per share well an excess of our January guidance. Sales in the first quarter were for $418 million, up 46% over last year, and up 10% organically. Notably, all of our segments had double-digit organic growth for the quarter. In addition, the IXYS business also stronger than our expectation with $86 million in sales for the 2.5 months in our portfolio and achieved a record $103 million in sales for the fourth quarter. GAAP operating margins finished at 9%. Our adjusted operating margin was 18.4%. We expanded adjusted margins 80 basis points over last year even with IXYS business results at margins lower than the company average.

Our adjusted operating income was up 53% over last year, as we continue to drive leverage through the P&L. We recorded GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.45, which included approximately $23 million in after-tax charges. These will mainly the doing to certain purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition, and integration comps related to IXYS partially offset by nonoperating foreign exchange gains. Our adjusted diluted EPS was $2.39, which grew 41% over the last year. Our strong finish above our guidance was led by the higher-than-expected sales growth and related leverage in our legacy business as well as a record sales performance from the IXYS business. We also benefited from foreign exchange mainly from Europe.

Our adjusted EPS also included some on-off benefits in the quarter. With the change in accounting rules for certain equity investments, we recorded a mark-to-market gain equivalent to $0.07 in EPS on a few nonoperating investments. With the change in accounting rules, we may continue to see volatility from future gains or losses.

Additionally, our tax rate was about 350 basis points stable to our projected midpoint of 23%. This was largely due to a discreet tax benefit from higher-than-forecasted stock option exercises. That contributed about $0.08 in EPS benefits.

Looking at performance by business, electronics finished the quarter at a 20.4% operating margin. This was 250 basis points lower than last year, as this was the first quarter that included IXYS results. Automotive margins were 14.6%, up 60 basis points versus last year. While commodity prices have currently leveled off, we still see a margin drag, when compared to prices from a year ago. Our industrial segment achieved a 17.3% margin for the quarter compared to a breakeven margin last year. Robust sales growth and the benefit from cost reduction efforts drove expected margin expansion.

We generated a record $69 million in operating cash flow and $52 million in free cash flow in the first quarter. We also used approximately $10 million in cash for IXYS acquisition and integration-related costs. Our stronger-than-expected earnings led our record cash generation for the first quarter. We continue to see the benefit from our ongoing focus on working capital, also a key driver of our cash flow. Over the next several quarters, we see opportunities to improve IXYS working capital metrics as well, mainly across inventory and accounts payable. These are some of the other synergy opportunities we see beyond P&L benefits.

Turning to capital allocation, we previously noted our focus on debt paydown, after the IXYS transaction with a goal to get to a growth debt-to-EBITDA leverage of around 2.0 x. We paid down approximately $40 million in debt in the first quarter ending at a growth average of 2.1x and a net leverage of 1.0x. Our current leverage is a continuous natural flexibility to execute our strategy. Also as noted in today's press release, our Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program, of 1 million shares, which was effective May 1st, this replaces our prior program that expired on April 30th.

In summary, we're leveraging positive secular trends and focused on the right growth opportunities to continue driving profitable growth. And with that, I'll turn it back to Dave for more color on business performance and market trends.

David Heinzmann

Thanks, Meenal. Starting with the electronics segment. First quarter sales of $264 million were up 72% year-over-year, which included about 2.5 months of IXYS results. Organic sales growth were at on us were up 10% with a strong performance in all regions. The strong momentum of the current electronics cycle continued in the first quarter. The robust demand patterns we saw later in the fourth quarter extended through the Chinese New Year when we typically see seasonal decline. Excluding IXYS, we finished the first quarter with the book-to-bill ratio of 1.14, slightly higher than we normally see at this time. Third-party industry forecast have upgraded projected 2018 growth for discrete semiconductor components to about 7%, up from 4% of late last year.

Going into the second quarter, electronics has a strong backlog across all product lines. We are seeing improved lead times in some of the legacy Littlefuse semiconductor business, result of the additional capacity we ramped up last year. We have very few capacity constraints with our core electronics products. We continue to carefully monitor the landscape to ensure that some of the extended lead times and capacity constraints seen in the broader industry aren't driving double bookings and excess inventory against our distribution channels.

While the channel inventories are up year-over-year, we are keeping it close watch and believe that current levels are consistent with the increase in-customer sales. Current channel inventories are running within our normal expected levels of 11 to 13 weeks. Our IXYS business had record demand and sales levels in the first quarter. With the strong backlog in the second quarter and increased lead times for some products, we are focusing integration activity to address the strong demand and support our customers. Our electronics business remains focused on strategic growth opportunities in targeted market, and we are making good traction in a number of these areas.

Our automotive electronics business, started 2018, with $9 million in design wins in the first quarter, primarily with customers in Asia. We won new business for our ignition IGBTs for customer's engine management systems and had design wins for a wide variety of our product used in customer's advance driver assistance system assistance. We also added new business for our products are used in battery management and other systems across the spectrum of ED applications for mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid to battery electric. With increasingly sophisticated features, appliances are important market across our product portfolio especially for our electronic sensors. We secured our largest ever custom sensor design win during the quarter with one of the largest global appliance manufacturers. Our proximity sensors will be used in the door safety locks and their washing machines and will -- as well as open-door awarding systems in the refrigerators. This particular win highlights the strength of our global footprint. We're able to seamlessly leverage our sales, service, engineering and logistics resources [indiscernible] the world to provide customers with support that has become a true differentiator. Beyond appliances, our chronic sensors continues to gain ground in building and home automation market. We won new business for security applications, where our sensors are integrated into the design of North American manufacture of windows and doors. In addition, we won new sensor business for anti-tampering applications with the utility meter manufacturer in Asia.

We continue to extend momentum around our strategic growth area of LED lighting. As we are seeing growth in the smaller countries such as Malaysia, where we recently secured a design win, we also had additional new design wins in India, where LED streetlight installation continues to proceed at a rigorous pace. Beyond custom products technologies for LED streetlights, adding the IXYS portfolio brings added opportunities in the market. We won new business for an LED driver, which we used to regulate power for an industrial lighting used in the agricultural industry.

The Internet of Things continues to be a targeted growth areas with many opportunities plus a wide range of applications from connected video doorbells wireless smoke detectors and thermostats, to automotive e-call devices in Europe. With the growth of IoT in an increasingly connected world, becomes the challenge of transmitting and storing massive amount of data. These challenges are driving opportunities across several vertical markets, including data center and cloud infrastructure, another one of our strategic growth areas. As an example, our high-voltage cartridge uses won new business in Taiwan, helping protect power suppliers for data center infrastructure equipment.

Late last year, we talked about the growing implementation of GPS, a solution that helps get copper DSL lines up to speed of fiber. We won new business in the quarter with the leading supplier of G. fast networking devices, remain optimistic on future opportunities.

In addition to wins in the legacy -- in the Littelfuse legacy electronics business, we are seeing similar wins across the IXYS portfolio. IXYS products had more than $11 million in design wins in the first quarter across a wide range of market applications from LED lighting, high-speed rail, medical devices, battery charging, HVA systems and industrial welding. Let me highlight a couple of them for you. Based on a strong track record of reliability, we secured new business to improve the propulsion system for our high-speed rail operator in Europe. In addition, we leveraged the established IXYS presence in the medical device market with 2 key design wins with external defibrillator manufacturers. Before I wrap up the electronics segment, I want to provide a brief update on our integration progress for the IXYS business. Our teams have been working diligently on executing integration plans, and feedback from customers and global distribution progress continues to be very positive. The strong reputation of IXYS have with industry OEMs is great advantage and we see opportunities down the road to further expand IXYS offerings with automotive customers.

All in all, we're excited about the IXYS business and what it means for our future. Since the close of the transaction in mid-January, we have conducted a strategic review of certain pieces of the IXYS portfolio. Over the years, IXYS has made a number of investment to diversify the business. The Littelfuse strategies that focus on expanding core competencies with the goal of developing a leadership position in the markets in which we participate. We have made some initial portfolio decisions to accept certain non-core or underperforming assets to better align the IXYS business with our long-term strategy, reduced costs and improved efficiencies. We will be exiting our business in Korea that produces ZGBE based wireless solution. In addition, we have determined the IXYS microcontroller business does not fit with our long-term strategy. We are exploring strategic alternatives for this business.

The compliance sales in this business is approximately $35 million, and they have not historically been profitable. With the timing of these plans, we expect limited impact on revenue of this year, but we will start to realize costs savings during 2018.

With these actions plus other cost-savings activities and progress, we're on track to realize our $30 million run rate synergy target by the end of 2019. We'll keep you updated on the progress on future calls.

Next is the automotive segment, where we had record sales to $126 million for the quarter. Automotive grew 17% overall and 10% organically with the growth well an excess of the 1% growth in global car build. Our passenger car fuse businesses saw double-digit organic growth with a particular strength in North America and Asia. In North America, we're benefiting from the shift and mix to SUV, which have greater content for vehicle. In China, we are seeing a continued regulatory focus on fuel efficiency, also a positive growth factor.

As automakers continue to focus on safer, greener and more connected vehicles, the ongoing electrification of vehicles driving higher power requirements and providing increase current opportunities for our quarter. In the first quarter of our passenger car fuse business secured more than a dozen strategic business wins around the world, with peak annual revenues of more than $10 million. We won new business with our high current fuse product where German OEM in next generation a small car platform. One of our PolySwitch technologies helped us win new business within Asia-based global OEM, for their electronic safety monitoring device. We continue to make progress in Japan, one of our strategic growth areas, winning new business for our products used to protect window motors.

We saw solid performance from our automotive sensor business as it returned to growth. Results were driven by a number of new product launches in the quarter, leading to double-digit growth in all regions. The ongoing focus on occupant safety is a key driver and increased -- and increasing content per vehicle. During the quarter, we secured project win for seatbelt buckle sensors with one of the world's largest supplier of automotive safety components. Our speed sensors used in vertical transmission systems are key enablers for manufacturers to achieve greater efficiency improvements. We had a strategic win from multiple applications with the Chinese manufacturer conventional automatic transmissions. The trend towards more widespread use of dual clutch transmissions is also providing to be a good growth opportunity for our speed sensors with the new business win in the quarter with a large Chinese OEM.

Our Commercial Vehicle Products business or CVP, delivered double-digit revenue growth in the quarter. Drivers for this growth are widespread across multiple geographies and customer market segments. We also had more than 15 new design wins in the quarter, which positions us well for 2019 and beyond. One of the strategic growth opportunities for CVP is our power distribution modules. We spoke last quarter about a positive win with a North American manufacturer specialized vocational trucks. With the superior products are responsive approach and unmatched customer support we won follow-on business for additional applications. Overall, the solid execution and successful new business development in our automotive segment drove record performance in the quarter and has given us the strong start to the year.

Next we will cover our industrial segment. First quarter sales of $27 million were up 13% organically, led by our fuse and relay businesses. Our solar business had another strong quarter and the current backlog indicates continued strength heading into the second quarter. We have talked in the past about the opportunities we see between the intersection of our business segments, electronics, automotive and industrial, leveraging our products and expertise across segments distribution channels and end markets. Our industrial segment is well positioned for these convergence points. We are making great progress in leveraging our strong relationship with our electronic distribution ship channels plus our growing product portfolio in our industrial segment. Similarly, we are excited to leverage our initial products for opportunities in automotive, particularly, for growth opportunities with EVs and EV charging infrastructure applications. EV off-cord charging is an area with increasing focus. We are gaining customer insights on the technical challenges they face in already experienced success generating new business opportunity for high-voltage fuses and other circuit protection opportunities. We expect more opportunities in this space as we integrate our existing offer with the IXYS power semi-portfolio.

Finally, before Meenal provides the guidance for the second quarter, I'd like to comment on the contemplated tariffs. With our goal of customer base, we have aligned our footprint to our customer needs, and we have significant number of operations focus on sales and production across Asia especially China. Under the current proposals, several of our products could be impacted largely within our electronic segment. We continue to monitor the evolving discussions and are hopeful that the federal district recognize the benefit of a global economy. When there is more clarity as to what may be implemented, you provide specifics around the potential impact.

As I outlined today, we continue doing an excellent job of executing on our strategic growth opportunities providing innovative solutions for our customers. Our electronics segment continues to benefit from a strong cycle and IXYS is seeing a robust manner as well. Despite limited growth in global car build, our automotive segment achieved record revenue and is well-positioned to continue growth growing content for vehicle. And our industrial segment is making solid progress expanding its business through key distribution channels in North America and beyond. With extra performance in the second quarter, 2018 is off to a great start. I'll now turn the call over to the Meenal who will provide the outlook for the second quarter, and then we will take your questions.

Meenal Sethna

Thanks, Dave. Demand remains strong across most of our key end markets. The second quarter is typically our strongest quarter of the year, and we expect to see sequential sales growth across our businesses. Our second quarter guidance also includes a full quarter of the IXYS business. Based on the current foreign exchange rates and the regulatory environment, we expect sales for the second quarter of 2018 to be in the range of $450 million to $462 million. The midpoint of the guidance reflects 45% reported sales growth and 8% organic growth over the last year. We expect adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $2.39 to $2.53 with the midpoint representing 17% growth over last year. This assumes a diluted share count of 25.4 million shares. As noted in our press release, we historically, had a higher stock compensation expense in the second quarter, due to retirement provision in our equity class. This incremental expense equates to about $0.08 in earnings per share. Our guidance assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 19.5% to 20.5% for the second quarter compared to a 15.2% rate in the same quarter last year. At a constant year-over-year tax rate, our EPS growth would be 25%.

Beyond the higher tax rate, our near-term EPS growth is unfavourably impacted by lower IXYS profit profitability levels and related share dilution in interest expense. However, as we continue to execute on our synergy plans to improve IXYS profitability, we will see our overall leverage return to our expectations.

Looking beyond the second quarter, I wanted to provide some additional color for the rest of the year. As I mentioned, the second quarter is typically our strongest quarter in the year. The first and the fourth quarter are typically dampened by regional holiday period, and our third and fourth quarter our seasonally slower due to our customer maintenance and shutdowns, largely across the automotive industry. Looking at some specific financial items, our projections of adjusted amortization expense for the year remains $41 million. We are projecting interest expense for the year in the range of $22 million to $23 million, slightly lower than our prior view.

Our interest expense is heavier weighted for the first half of the year, and highest in the second quarter given the timing of when we issued additional debt and our debt paydown plans. Our full year 2018 adjusted tax rate range remains 18% to 21%. However, the rate within individual quarters may vary, due to the timing of discrete tax item and approvals of government tax incentives and exemptions. We have previously projected the net impact of the IXYS transaction to be $0.05 to $0.10 accretive to EPS for 2018 when factoring in the added interest expense and share dilution. With the stronger sales performance of the IXYS business and our synergy execution well underway, we expect the transaction will be at least $0.10 accretive to EPS for 2018. As we look ahead, we believe the strength of our portfolio, our operational performance and our leverage of market trends provide the foundation for continued success. This concludes our prepared remarks. Now we'd like to open it up for questions, Dilham.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Christopher Glynn of Oppenheimer .

Christopher Glynn

So question on long-term electrical -- electric vehicle paradigms out there. You are going to see huge served market expansion and we're hearing from some players just indications there is going to be a lot of investment targeting leadership positions in that space, may be that would bring some changes to the traditional industry structures versus your current run rate and market share positions? Just wondering how you're viewing that whole ball of wax? And what that could mean for long-term margins as investment dollars chase market share in a more wide-open marketplace than has been tradition?

David Heinzmann

Thanks, Chris. It's good question and it's an evolving picture of what we see in the marketplace. We tend to look in our 2 different ways. We look at on-vehicle or onboard systems that are driven by the EV side and then the infrastructure side for things like EV charging, station high-speed charging and sort of thing. We have a little view on each one of those. Certainly on the on-vehicle, we have talked about this before, this question has come up before, we enjoy a strong position with key OEMs around the globe. And our current electrical infrastructure products and fusing side, we are very engaged with them and have a lot of strong relationships with those same customers and additional OEMs as they migrate to EV. So we think the opportunity there, certainly content per vehicle go dramatically. We think we're well-positioned to take advantage of that transition as we have ongoing relationships, we also have a lot of high-voltage experience out of our industrial side of our business that helps us solve problems there so we think we're well positioned for that. However, we said, we may not perhaps have the staying market share globally as that evolves as maybe we have in our current business today on-vehicle, but still the opportunity is significant we think it bodes well for us. Now on the EV infrastructure side, it's all additive. The applications that don't exist today, and there are a lot of companies both developing charging systems as well as trying to sell into those. And so every opportunity we have there is additive to our core business and we see this as an opportunity.

Christopher Glynn

Great. And I know electronics is very diverse, but any particular end markets or supply chain feels particularly running hot right now? Or does it remain very granular and widespread.

David Heinzmann

I would say a little different than maybe historical cycles we have seen where -- historical cycles tend to have been driven by 1 or 2 key areas that drive the strong growth and then pulled back. I think a little different than this cycle it's more broad based, certainly automotive electronics, it's certainly a strong growth area in our electronics field, but also in areas I would, kind of, classify as industrial electronics are pretty robust these days as well. So it's really more broad based than what we've seen in the past, but those are a couple of areas I would say may be kind of leading the growth areas.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Leiker with Robert Baird & Co.

David Leiker

Couple of things on IXYS first. In terms of accretion, synergies profitability improving will quickly, is that a function of getting your arms around and executing on initiatives more quickly than what you have thought? Or are you finding more opportunities than you expected?

Meenal Sethna

It's a combination, I'd say, one the performance of the business, see the underlying business is much stronger than we were expecting and mentioned that in some of my earlier comments so that's been helpful. And with the synergy plans, right, it's always been were exiting now we have taken the first set of steps in terms of looking at the portfolio and some of the synergies activities, is quarter more concrete view of the timing of that, and so that's really was driven up our target of synergies and accretion of this year.

David Leiker

And then the other thing right now, you mentioned that in the body of the presentation. But very strong demand patterns hitting the IXYS business. So a lot of our activities from our teams have gone on supporting their efforts to try to maximize, taking advantage of those potential planning folks our logistics folks or our operational excellence folks have been very involved in, kind of, trying to take advantage of the opportunities there and help the IXYS business maximize potential.

David Leiker

Great. Are you finding cross sell opportunities I read is that too early?

David Heinzmann

Yes, we certainly are finding areas of opportunities that we talked about historically, we would say our industrial OEM present as a company has been relatively weak it's a strong point of IXYS Corporation so they are very strong relationships with some of the large multinational industrial OEM. So certainly, their capabilities of cross selling into those are very advantageous for us in the long term for our broad portfolio. So we're certainly are getting a lot of cross-selling opportunities to sit down with customers. Haven't really starting to having so much revenue synergies yet, but we're confident over time they will. And we also know that IXYS has delays shied away from automotive potential, in the past they just weren't prepared to take on the automotive challenge, it's core to how we operate our business so we're very engaged and getting them up to speed and was wanting to support automotive customers. And we think longer term there is certainly a huge opportunity.

David Leiker

Great. And then one other item here as we look at the electronics business, we had this conversation that historically, this has been very productivity cycles through the business and they seem to be a lot more secular opportunities across all kind of mending, product. Are we at the point that we can say that, that cycles in some fashion has been broken?

David Heinzmann

That's a great question, and we ask yourself the question of when. I have lived through too many cycles to be comfortable saying it's not a cycle. So I think it's a different pattern that when we have seen in the past, so I think the behavior is already been difficult and will likely be different in this cycle, and a secular demand whether it's electrification, specification in automotive, the IoT, and industrial spaces of things like that, that maybe it's not the same sort of cycle but there is still the supply chain dynamics that exist in the marketplace, that has demand grow our description partners build inventory to support the demand and if demand begin to soften, there'll be a pulled back. So I wouldn't be the 1 to call that there is not going to be cyclical impact to the business at this stage, but it does feel a bit different.

Operator

Our next question comes from Steven Fox with Cross Research .

Steven Fox

I had a couple of question. First on menial on the cash flows cash flows from operations was nicely above that income but you are calling for further improvements on the working capital side. So I was just curious and obviously this seems seasonality to cash flow, but what type of improvement do you think you get out of working capital this year either or days or dollars? And what other efficiencies can you see this year. And then if you will find during a rough idea of what Capex will come out for the year I got a follow?

Meenal Sethna

Sure. A couple of things one of the cash flow from, we have been actively working on the legacy business now for a few years. And you can see the fruits of our labor from that around receivables, and just DSO management, and even more importantly, where we see the improvement in the really around DPO and payable days and we have been flowing and starting watching that upwards. So those efforts are still continues in our legacy business, inventories one that we usually takes longer to do because you quarter take a look at your entire supply chain, from a broader manufacturing and logistics for festive and so that was early efforts are making there. I'd say a lot of the improvements we're seeing short-term have been around payables of what we're working on inventory. As it relates especially to IXYS, the 2 areas that we see for opportunities are in payable days, and inventory. No surprise for a papable perspective when you are smaller company, you tend to have less negotiating power around that and your payables tend to be lower so that tends for us to probably be in the near-term opportunities and we're looking to see what we can do for this year. Inventory again, as I mentioned, will take some time, and also we want to be careful around inventory given the strong demand and demand patterns where we have really focused on really meeting customer demand and customer engagement so that may take us a little longer. So we would expect improvement I don't have dollar amount for you at this point. Your second question around capital. We're projecting around $80 million to $85 million in capital expense for the year we include the IXYS business as well.

Steven Fox

Great. Dave, there was a whole long list of new [indiscernible] hired on the electronic side. If I exclude auto from that and think about, sort of, the timing for some of these ramps, is this something that we can think about as ramping in 6 months to 12 months? If so like what areas are most likely to ramp sooner than later? Any kind of color on that would be helpful. Clarification I need.

David Heinzmann

Yes. The design wins in the electronic side if you take automotive, electronics out, those come to revenue much faster. So it depends on the wins. In some case they are launching programs right away and the design cycles are quite fast, some are a little longer. But I would say, generally in the electronics side, from design win to revenue is 6 months or less so a very different. So design wins we are seeing their that see revenues from those this year.

Steven Fox

Which ones are maybe most likely to contribute this year like what end markets are you most excited about for the rest.

David Heinzmann

I think a lot of them will contribute this year, LED lighting is what continues. In that case we tend to win, it's project-based, you win it, and it moves to production relatively quickly, we'll see impact from those for sure. The appliance sensor businesses, we won we'll begin shipping those in the back of this year, and we see revenue came from that as well. So those are couple of areas that may be our fastest in responding to the wins.

Steven Fox

Great. Just a quick clarification. When you talk about the updated outlook for IXYS synergies, the $0.10 at least, does that still include the Korean operations in the microcontroller-s that you put into exit? Or is that included -- or not included in the is number?

Meenal Sethna

So the numbers that I quoted our net of basically closing that business. Realistically, we have a lot of customers that we still need to work with about last time buys et cetera so that's why I said that we don't expect much of a revenue impact, but there are costs that we can take out faster while we're still working with our customers.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matthew Sheerin of Stifel.

Alvin Park

This is Alvin Park in for Mat Sheerin. I had a question so IXYS results on the call I mentioned it was 103 for the full quarter and compared to last year, if I'm not mistaking, it was there was a 83 so that was 20% year-over-year growth. Could you provide some color on the strength of that growth? Is there any -- was it because of cross-selling or from tight supply, [indiscernible] higher ASPs? Are there any concerns for potential double ordering for the quarter for IXYS?

David Heinzmann

Yes, I think, clearly, because this is a revenue in the first quarter we closed in January, with typical lead times in the semiconductor space anywhere from 10 to 20 weeks. It's not cross-selling that's driving the revenue gains there and the strength of that, it's broad-based demand is that we're seeing. What a lot of strength out of the -- they serve the industry markets or industrial electronics very heavily, those markets have been growing steadily. So I think that fundamentally it's overall market strength and opportunities that they've had some nice design wins that are doing there. So I guess general patterns there. Lead times in IXYS products are longer than in our core business today, and we will be working to drive those down, and we didn't talk about book-to-bill in the IXYS business, because we, kind of, artificially drove book-to-bills from the stand fast point, we updated their lead times to the customer base, which meant the lead time went out and the customers or particularly distributors systems, which meant they drove higher quarters that they dropped in the quarter to kind of get there place in line, if you will.

Alvin Park

I see. Okay. And another question. SG&A, I think, it was around $41 million for this quarter, but the previous year same quarter, it was $45 million. And given the fact that IXYS came on board as Q1, just wondering if you could talk about how much of that incremental SG&A was from IXYS and how much is it from Littlefuse's business?

Meenal Sethna

Yes. I got to come back to you on some of the specific numbers on what's IXYS versus the quarter, but some of this is just -- we get have some reduction in IXYS G&A, even within the first quarter so that post was helpful as well. And it's some of the cost containment activities that we are doing, from our perspective as we get leverage. The other last pieces we moved some of our stock compensation expense some of that was in G&A and moved into other areas of the P&L where it really belonged and so that ended up being a little bit of shift as well.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gary Prestopino with Barrington Research Associates.

Gary Prestopino

Dave could you maybe out in the future but could you maybe thoughts or comments on Ford's move to jettison most of their passenger sedans, I would assume that, that has to help you longer term as there is more content in any kind of SUV or crossover come? So maybe comment on that a little.

David Heinzmann

Yes, in general we talked about this in the past quite a bit. Overall, content from a North America from a passenger car vehicle to a crossover and SUV in general, the content is higher for us in those application. So we have a good position within the Ford platform in North America, so as the shift if anything that should be a net positive for us all the way we see even in the passenger car for but North America or globally, the content is increasing strength steadily in the passenger car side as well. But overall, we would say it's probably a net positive for us.

Gary Prestopino

Okay, and then mean there in terms of some of these line items on non-GAAP adjustments could you give us some idea of on the full year run-rate basis but this acquisition-related cost would be stuff like that? Is that possible?

Meenal Sethna

Yes, I will come back to you with a little bit more detail that could come back to everybody on that we just to give you a little color for the first quarter. So we had a significant number of purchase accounting almost everybody consider one-time purchase accounting adjustment as it relates to the inventory step up so there is inventory adjustments that we also because we ended up issuing shares as part of the deal. And we converted IXYS equity into Littelfuse equity there were some stock-based compensation adjustment that were there, and then also, a backlog amortization so we had quite a bit of activity come into that. A lot of which, we'll still continue into the second quarter, I would say that was really the bulk of the adjustments that came through, and then, the other piece was just actually deal related costs that we talked now as the deal has closed in the first quarter. That was about $12 million and to the most part that will go away going forward.

Operator

Our next question comes from Shawn Harrison with Longbow Research.

Shawn Harrison

First question so let me correct the last quarter there was a concern in both IXYS as well as with LittleFuse that maybe there are going to be capacity constraints that [indiscernible] some of the demand upside and obviously, that was a good case given the robust 10% organic and the upside with the acquisitions. So maybe if you could talk about where both companies are with you capacity utilization? And is there going to be any [indiscernible] growth in the second quarter?

David Heinzmann

Sure. Let's first start with the core electronics Littelfuse products. In general, and as we stated in the body of the presentation, we have a limited capacity constraints within our core product areas. In fact kind of our longest lead time would have been in some of the areas in our core the semiconductor business and during the first quarter we actually reduced lead times, back down approaching more normal levels there. So I think we steadily have been addressing capacity concerns, and adding capacity in our core business as well as driving productivity gains to be able to increase capacity without capital investment. So we have said that and you have seen that study improvement as we have been going along, and really have limited areas in the core business where we are concerned ability to start customer demand. IXYS a little bit different story, where some of their product lines are very much constrained, sometimes in the supply chain sometimes in the factory, with the ability to serve these much higher demand levels but as you saw in the first quarter, and I think maybe we were a little surprised on the ability with a lot of focus from the IXYS team as well as our Littelfuse team the ability to ramp up a bit the outputs in IXYS business so we'll continue to focus on that and hope to see continued strength, and philosophically we will certainly on IXYS be looking at ways to make sure we have the capacity of in place to take advantage of strong demand patterns in the future.

Shawn Harrison

And then is a follow-up, I think you said last year your book-to-bill was 1.2 or something like that, you not as high this year. But are there any other things that you saw that were potentially problematic distribution channel from customers read to another inventory correction risk in the second half of the year? Or does it feel a little bit better this year relative to last year?

David Heinzmann

Yes, I think the further we get into this cycle if you want to call it cycle. May be a most practical we become of it is really going to be some correction or not, but we continue to monitor that very carefully. I think our core book-to-bill of 1.14 being a little less from what they were first quarter last year, in some ways were driven by the fact that I described earlier that in our core semiconductor business, we actually reduced lead times during the quarter, which means our distribution partners can pull back on their orders because they know they can get them faster. So that drives the core book-to-bill down on during the quarter and the competitive you of it. From an inventory position in our distribution channels reported very, very closely by distributor whether it's a high service distributor or a broad line distributor, and we monitor our byproduct lines and byproducts to make sure they have the right place and things in place. And in general what we see today, yes, over the last 4 to 5 quarters, there has been an increase in absolute inventory dollars, but from a weeks of inventory or returns perspective, it's hanging in there pretty good, and kind of within the normal range we would see with our distribution partner, because their sales has been robust. So right now, we don't see any warning signs, particularly, but as I mentioned earlier, I tend to be sceptic in and around that, and we watch that very closely. If you see signs of those sort of things we'll absolutely share those with you guys.

Shawn Harrison

One last one, if I may, Meenal, with the $35 million in sales that are considered non-core, as we get in the '19, is that -- I am assuming it doesn't stop immediately December 31, and so is there where you think about that how that rolls off the business as you progress maybe to the first half of '19?

Meenal Sethna

I think we'll be able to give you a better indication next quarter, because as we mentioned, we're still looking at strategic alternatives for the MCU business, which is majority of that $35 million so depending on what we end up doing with that and the timing of that, we'll be able to give a better view on the roll off. But again, I would say I expect very little impact to 2018.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Franzreb of Sidoti & Company.

John Franzreb

Dave, just going back to the industrial electronics business. It just had a great quarter but you also reference that the legacy business was -- was it up at the same magnitude as the IXYS business? A little color there would be helpful.

David Heinzmann

Yes. When I was talking about that there is what we call our industrial business, which are our power fuses and our relay businesses call on different segment. That tends to serve have year industry, mining, oil and gas, nonresidential construction, MRO those sort of things. And in that space we talked about good growth there in the mid teens area. A little different than the kind of industrial OEMs space or industrial electronic space I'm talking about, the IXYS had very strong growth as we have talked about earlier. I would not say our core electronics grew at that same pacreviein the industrial electronics but pretty robust. It's an area we're looking at our go-to-market approach and IXYS and we'll probably modify a little bit on how we approach that market to make sure we are taking advantage of that. So we think it's a very attractive space for us and we like that area. And IXYS really gives us a lot of momentum to try to drive that more aggressively.

John Franzreb

Perfect. Great. And just going back to the content of that you're seeing in the automotive sector. Regarding the growth rates or the penetration rates in SUVs versus passenger cars, has passenger cars been accelerating maybe a little bit catch up effect or has the mix kind of always stayed the same?

David Heinzmann

I think in general, the mix overall has been moving more and more towards crossovers, SUVs and things like that. And it's bit of a global phenomenon, Europe has a little less so, but even in Europe you see a fair amount of that. So it's an ongoing and certainly in Asia, it is a big driver as well. So that's been an ongoing trend. And in North America it's been a trend and I think Ford is just going to reacting to maybe it's time to move on a little bit and focus their energies. But that's -- the content is always tended also a bit higher for us in SUVs, so it's a positive trend.

John Franzreb

Okay. And last Meenal, that $0.07 gain that you referenced earlier, that was included in adjusted EPS? Did I understand that properly?

Meenal Sethna

Yes. That's correct. It was part of our adjusted EPS.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Steven Fox of Cross Research .

Steven Fox

I just had one other question. I'm still having trouble understanding the exact makeup of your original guidance versus what you just reported? I mean [indiscernible] tax rate met could you sort of walk through how the difference given how substantial it is versus what you originally thought?

Meenal Sethna

Sure. I'd say the big piece by far is the sales overage sales, because our sales are our guidance [indiscernible] the midpoint of the guidance about $28 million so that was a big part of we got really good drop-through as we would expect with the additional volumes of sales. The other couple of pieces, I mentioned in the nonoperatings or the other income expense section, we had a gain on some equity investments that we have of the mark-to-market gains that was about another $0.07 that was there, we had a tax rate pickup, I mentioned that was about $0.08 and then our share assumption, we were making some assumptions around shares with the partial period where we had issued new share with IXYS, we were a little off on that and then also added to EPS as well, share count ended up being lower.

Steven Fox

And the drop-through was a typical conversion margin for you guys right?

Meenal Sethna

Yes. Typical, I'd say, a little bit higher in the base business, but then it was offset by a lower drop from the IXYS business at the overall average where you would expect it today.

Operator

This concludes our Q&A. At this time, I'd like to turn back over to Dave Heinzman, you may proceed, sir.

David Heinzmann

Thank you for joining us for today's call. We look forward to talking to you again next quarter, and have a great day. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentleman for attending today's conference. This concludes the program. You may all disconnect. Good day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.