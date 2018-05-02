TC PipeLines' (TCP) Management on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Rhonda Amundson – Investor Relations

Nathan Brown – President

Janine Watson – Vice President and General Manager

Chuck Morris – Principal Financial Officer

Analysts

TJ Schultz – RBC Capital Markets

Jeremy Tonet – JPMorgan

Nick Raza – Citi

Tom Abrams – Morgan Stanley

Michael Blum – Wells Fargo

Matthew Taylor – Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Alex Kania – Wolfe research

Operator

To begin. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the TC PipeLines, LP 2018 First Quarter Results Conference Call. I’ll now like to turn the meeting over to Ms. Rhonda Amundson. Please go ahead, Ms. Amundson.

Rhonda Amundson

Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, everyone. I would also like you, welcome you to TC PipeLines’ first quarter 2018 conference call. I’m joined today by our President, Nathan Brown; our VP and General Manager, Janine Watson; and our Principal Financial Officer, Chuck Morris.

Please note that a slide presentation will accompany their remarks and it’s available on our website at tcpipelineslp.com, where it can be found in the investor section under the heading Events and Presentations.

Nathan will begin the call today with a discussion of recent events impacting our partnership during the first quarter. Following which Chuck will a review of our financial results for the first quarter. Nathan will return and wrap up our remarks and close with some key takeaways.

Following the prepared remarks, I will ask the conference operator to coordinate your questions. We will take questions from the investment community, but if you’re a member of the media please contact Grady Semmens following this call and he will be happy to address your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements made during this conference call will be forward-looking regarding future events and our future financial performance. All forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions, as discussed in detail on our 2017 10-K as well as our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Please also note that we use the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and distributable cash flow during our presentation. EBITDA is an approximate measure of our operating cash flow during the period and reconciles directly to net income, and distributable cash flow is presented to provide a measure of cash generated during the period to evaluate our cash distribution capability. These measures are provided as a supplement to GAAP financial results, and we provide a reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measures in our SEC filings.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Nathan.

Nathan Brown

Thanks, Rhonda. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. I will begin by saying that this has been a ball of the quarter for those of us in the MLP space since the FERC actions in March 15. We’ll talk about more detail in just a moment. Our unit prices decreased significantly, and we’ve seen large spikes in trading volumes.

We were a relatively unique MLP as all of our assets are FERC-regulated natural gas pipelines. As such, the commission’s proposed actions are expected to impact most of our assets, although the timing and ultimate impact is still not precisely clear. Despite all of this external uncertainty, our assets performed very well during the quarter.

I’ll let Chuck discuss our financial results in more detail a little later in the call. But I would like to turn to what is foremost in everyone’s mind at the moment. Looking at Slide 4, the background of the FERC actions detailed in our news release and 10-Q. I want to spend our time here covering the partnership’s particular position and our actions in response to the FERC changes.

Given the removal of tax allowances from the right MLP pipelines, the expected cash flow reduction from cost of service rates earned by our assets and a drastic reduction in unit prices make growth by MLP entities more difficult, we’re reviewing the options with partnership going forward.

TransCanada, our sponsor has responded to FERC’s actions at a lower unit price by making it clear that absent significant alteration to the commission’s revised policy, further dropdowns of assets into the partnership is not considered a viable planning option. We also believe that the FERC’s proposed ruling will accelerate the requirement to reset certain of our pipelines rates, significantly impacting our cash flows. Historically, periodic rate changes occurred at predictable intervals pursuant to settlement agreements, and the cash flow impact from rate reductions was mitigated by active management of cost and through periodic dropdown in growth.

Looking at pipeline rates. The highest value outcome from many of our pipelines in this changing environment will involve the swift regulatory resolution, working with our customers as has been our successful purge in the past. While the precise timing of these impact is uncertain, the magnitude of the expected change and the optimization of our regulatory and commercial responses necessitate taking prudent proactive measures with actions within our control.

In response to the anticipated decrease in cash flow, beginning with our first quarter 2018 distribution, the partnership is reducing its cash distribution to unitholders to $0.65 per quarter, representing a 35% reduction to our most recent distribution of $1 per common unit. The cash retained by the partnership will be used to fund the repayment of debt to levels that prudently manage our financial metrics in anticipation of the reduction in cash flows as well as to move to a model that is not dependent on raising additional equity.

We’re also assessing what legal structure may be the most appropriate for us going forward, both to preserve value at our pipelines and to partially mitigate the effects of the recent FERC actions. We believe these actions proactively address financial outcome of the FERC’s changes as we adjust our business strategies going forward.

We acknowledge that the distribution reduction is not what any investor wants to see. However, we believe that this action will position the partnership and its assets to maximize value over the long term. Our actions today will allow for the next necessary flexibility to pursue new strategies and maintain an operator’s suite of highly valuable and productive assets into the future, without accessing equity markets according to asset sales.

I’ll now turn the call over to Chuck Morris, our Principal Financial Officer to discuss our first quarter financial results in more detail.

Chuck Morris

Thank you, Nathan, and good morning, everyone. Moving on to Slide 5, I will now review the partnership’s first quarter 2018 results. Net income in the first quarter was $96 million, up approximately 25% or $77 million over the first quarter of 2017. This equates to $0.32 per unit compared to the $0.05 per unit in 2017.

Several factors impacted our Q1 2018 results, the net effect led to the increase quarter-over-quarter. We experienced higher demand leading to higher revenues on GTN and North Baja, together with a greater equity earnings due to the inclusion of Iroquois in our asset portfolio beginning on June 1, 2017. We also saw an incremental seasonal sales on Great Lakes, due to the recent cold winter weather. The favorable change in revenue and equity earnings was partially offset by an increase in our financing costs related to our Iroquois and Portland natural gas drop-down transaction in 2017.

The partnership paid distribution of $76 million to common unitholders in the first quarter, and $15 million to our Class B unitholder, the latter of which related to the cash flow from 30% of GTN for the year ended December 31, 2017. $8 million increase over Q1 2017 was primarily due to the increase in the quarterly distributions of $0.06 per common unit, paid beginning in July of 2017, together with a higher number of units outstanding during the period from unit issuances under our ATM or at-the-market program. During Q1 of 2018, the 30% portion of GTN associated with our Class B units generated $10 million, none of which has been allocated to the Class B units as the annual threshold of $20 million has not yet been exceeded.

Earlier today, as Nathan just mentioned, we declared our first quarter 2018 distribution of $0.65 per common unit. This represents a decrease of 35% from that declared in the fourth quarter of 2017. The partnership’s EBITDA was $150 million in the first quarter, 20% higher than that at the same period in 2017. And distributable cash flows were $112 million in the first quarter of 2018, $20 million higher year-over-year. The increase was due to the same factors, impacting net income, together with a decrease in our maintenance capital expenditures on GTN, where major compression equipment overhauls in 2017 were not required in 2018.

Turning to Slide 6. Revenues from our consolidated pipelines of $115 million were comparable to those in the same quarter last year. Equity earnings in the first quarter of 2018 were $23 million higher in the same quarter of 2017, primarily due to the addition of Iroquois to our portfolio of assets and the increased results at Great Lakes.

Operating, maintenance and administrative expenses and depreciation during the first quarter were all comparable to those in the same quarter of 2017. Financial charges were $6 million higher in the first quarter of 2018 versus the same period in 2017. As I mentioned earlier, this was due to an increase in interest expense related to the additional borrowings to fund the portion of Iroquois and Portland natural gas acquisition. Our liquidity position remains solid, the partnership has $355 million of undrawn and available borrowing capacity under our senior credit facility as of May 1, 2018.

We anticipate that as a result of the lower distribution this quarter and in succeeding quarters, we will have access cash balances, which as Nathan mentioned earlier, we will utilize to repay a portion of our outstanding debt balance with the end goal of reducing our leverage levels to more consistent with the anticipated reduction in future cash flows.

That concludes my remarks from the first quarter financial results. I’ll now turn the call back over to Nathan.

Nathan Brown

Thanks, Chuck. I’ll now refer to Slide 7. As I mentioned at the outset, this has been a ball of the period for us , but we feel our actions are necessary and that we’re resetting our partnership for the future. Our cash flow continue to be derived from our portfolio of critical natural gas pipeline infrastructure assets. These recent FERC actions have altered our path and we no longer drop-down MLP or at least not under the current set of circumstances. But not withstanding these unsuspected developments, our focus remains on the optimization of our assets portfolio and may include organic growth over time, such as our current Portland Xpress Project. We will continue to advance business opportunities that’s been in our graphical footprint. We believe our portfolio of solid pipeline infrastructure assets will continue to be critical in near markets, and that we will continue to serve our North American stakeholders.

I’ll now turn the call back to Rhonda.

Rhonda Amundson

Thanks, Nathan. I’d now like to open the call up for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from TJ Schultz from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

TJ Schultz

Okay, great. Just – first, as the proposed draws stand now, when would you expect the $100 million negative impact to revenue to occur?

Nathan Brown

Thanks for the question. The $100 million number is sort of an annualized basis. So we expect that’ll be phased in over time. As we mentioned, we’re taking a proactive approach to things. So that impact could begin as early as late 2018. But then going for the procedural schedule is set out in October. We would expect that to come in over time. We’re not really speculating on precise timing, though, yet.

TJ Schultz

Okay. And then to what extent would that revenue impact be mitigated if you reorganize the legal structure? And you talk about your strategic review, how long do you expect to take to undergo that review?

Nathan Brown

We’re stepping into those strategies. Right now, they’re just all leasing challenges in the future. Given our particular circumstances and seeking a more sustainable path, we’re acting quickly on this to give us the flexibility.

TJ Schultz

Okay. But some of the alternatives that you’ve stated and I think it’s in the presentation, that would partially mitigate the decreased cash flows. Do you have like a number that would be mitigated through that particular option?

Nathan Brown

We’re working to mitigate from that $100 million mark. Perhaps $20 million to $30 million by corporate conversion, but a lot of particulars have to be worked out in precision to get through to that precise amount.

TJ Schultz

Okay. And then if you can just provide some color on what got you all to the $0.65 is the right level for the distribution? If you did, in fact, realize the $100 million in lost revenue, you’d anticipate needing to further address the distribution to maintain leverage and give you flexibility for some of the growth options that may come your way?

Nathan Brown

Yes. I think you framed it just right. We’re – the goal of the decreases, they account for the full-cycle impact of the FERC actions and coming out of the other side and to get back to prudent financial metrics. Each of our entity will have specific challenges, but when we look through this on a pipe-by-pipe basis, we decided that acting quickly is beneficial for us on network strategies. So this – the goal here is to have the ability and flexibility to keep operating with these organic growth models and come out the other side of these FERC actions now.

TJ Schultz

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Jeremy Tonet from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning. Just want to pick up on what you left off with there. In regards to the timing for the cut and doing it now, as far – and you indicate that you expect that these impacts wouldn’t happen for some time now. Does that mean that you guys don’t see – it’s very unlikely that the FERC could reverse course in any sense or kind of modify things where there’s less of an impact, given some of the uncertainties there with regards to MLP in C corp ownership. And also, did you consider – I guess, asset sales is part of the deleveraging strategy, given where we’ve seen kind of M&A market recently.

Nathan Brown

I’d say we’re not looking at asset sales at this times. So sorry, if you’re kind of working back through your questions there. The calibration of the amount again was to get us clear on the other side with prudent management – excuse me, of our financial metrics. The C corp conversion question again is about $20 million to $30 million mitigation that we’re working on, among other things, to get that $100 million impact a bit lower. So yes, sorry, the other specific part of your question? Was it – sorry, was the other part of your question about timing?

Jeremy Tonet

Yes.

Nathan Brown

So looking through the FERC in October and the way that we think this is going to be implied – employed, excuse me, we can see action coming out as early as late summer this year. We don’t really see having to specific changes, but we’ll be coming out of the impact of the FERC. We’ll be seeing rate cases that will be readjusting our rates in very quick succession. As you might noted in FERC’s notice – FERC’s rule making, certain tranche of regulated assets are due to come back with their limited cost and revenue study reports within a month. So those will be following very quick on the heels of the finalized action.

Jeremy Tonet

And just – you don’t see – you see very low likelihood, I guess, that the FERC could change its course here in any way with – and rehearing certain things like that?

Nathan Brown

Yes, that’s correct. The commission’s vote on the change for the policy statement was a 5-minute open vote. We don’t see it as a likelihood that the MLP tax allowance will be reinstated at this point. But we’re optimistic that we can minimize the effects through our strategies.

Jeremy Tonet

Got you. And then, have you previewed these actions with the agencies? How comfortable are you there that they are on board? I mean, just trying to feel if there any risk, another cut down the road or is this kind of everything that you need to get where you want it to be?

Chuck Morris

Yes, it’s Chuck here. And certainly, we continue to have an open dialogue with the rating agencies. We’ve certainly had a lot of conversations with them with respect to the FERC actions and the impact that’s having on our industries and, certainly, from the standpoint of the importance, managing our leverage ratios relative to these potential outcomes. And then, I guess, further to your last part of the question there is, the calibration of the reduction at this point in time is looking to take care of essentially that reduction, if you will, in revenues over the near term here. So not expecting a second leg down, if you will, in terms of the cuts.

Jeremy Tonet

Great. One last one if I could. Just wondering for Bison, if there’s any update there on the repurposing potential. And did the situation there play into kind of your decision today?

Nathan Brown

So our efforts on Bison repurposing and looking at business development opportunities for it continue. We don’t have anything currently to report on that. I’d say that the cut here that we’re examining addresses the FERC actions as a step to get us back to where we feel like we’re prudently leveraging our leverage metrics to be able to reset that. So those efforts continue.

Jeremy Tonet

Great. Thanks for taking my question.

Operator

The next question is from Christine Cho from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Mark on for Christine. On your last call, I believe you discussed as a general rule of thumb that going from a 35% to 21% tax rate would accrete to a 6% to 9%. Do you see its impact on cost of service contract? So if you had to gross that up to reflect the elimination of the tax fund altogether, you get to a rough 20% impact, and then I assume half of your business is cost service. Do you get to a 10% DCF impact? So just trying to reconcile that and compare to your $100 million revenue guidance today, that seems to imply a higher DCF impact. And whether there are any assumptions you’ve made that would result in the DCF impact going up and/or if there is room for that $100 million estimate to come down?

Nathan Brown

So yes, sure. That’s – you hit on a big competent of the issue here. The rule of thumb we talked about is correct, and that isolates the impact to adjust the impact of removing a tax allowance. But we do anticipate that coming out of this cost and revenue study that’s being mandated by the NOPER [ph] there’ll be further rate cases that will bring into account all the recent activity we have on the pipe and reset the return allowances as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then in terms of the accumulated deferred income taxes in your rate base, what assumptions are you making there? And have you looked at what the impact would be if FERC were to let you eliminate the accumulative deferred income taxes from your rate base?

Nathan Brown

That’s certainly a permutation that we’re modeling but we expect more clarity to come out of the NOI on that. So we’re modeling a likely outcome but it’s a – that’s one moving piece.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And just to clarify, what assumption are you making in that $100 million number?

Nathan Brown

In the $100 million number, that is – that’s reflective of a regulatory liability treatment of the ADIT.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay. And then lastly, as mentioned, potentially changing to a C corp. So I was just trying to understand how that would necessarily help TCP in terms of being a funding vehicles for TRP or perhaps that’s differently just strategic rationale of having two separate C corp tickers?

Nathan Brown

Yes, that’s probably a good question for TRP in terms of overall strategy from their perspective. I’d say what – from TCP’s perspective, the conversion to C crop would be predicated on how much cash taxes we pay coming out of the other side of such conversion and having the economics work out from that perspective. But in terms of a broader strategy, that’s deferred to TransCanada.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks, that’s it for my end.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Nick Raza from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Nick Raza

Thank you. Just a really couple of follow-up questions. In terms of the $100 million, do you have a sense for which pipeline they are impacted more so than others? The investments on your Great Lake, on boarder, GTN, could you comment on that?

Nathan Brown

Yes. That’s accumulative amount that we’ve modeled. So we’ve got a lot of moving assumptions between and among our suite of the assets. So we’re not pining down by pipeline, not just yet. But we’ll be advancing that strategy here in the near term.

Nick Raza

Okay. And then, just to get back on the ADIT question. Secondly, if you’re treating it as a regulatory liability upfront, are we just seeing that you’re basically just assuming that the ADIT goes away just in one instance versus over time?

Nathan Brown

So yes, that would be a – that’s the point that we hope more precisely to clarify through the NOI. But currently, we’re not assuming that it goes away without impact.

Nick Raza

Okay. And then, I guess, just to clarify, the $100 million also takes into impact any rate – any return assumptions or reductions in your return assumptions, I would presume?

Nathan Brown

Yes, that’s correct.

Nick Raza

Okay. And the other sense for – I’m sorry, I don’t mean to push the issue. But do you have a sense for which pipelines would actually be impacted the most after 2017?

Nathan Brown

It’s more GTN than any of the others. Just given the relative side that we’ve got within our portfolio and the relative impact that it’s going to have when its rates change, we’d say that one is, sort of, the headline one us. But we’re watching, and all of our assets and that large impact on earnings.

Nick Raza

Okay, perfect. And then, I guess, last one for me. In terms of what’s changed since your prior press release about this having not being an impactful event. But have you – was the catalyst for this effectively in conversations with shippers? Or could you just comment a little bit about that or give us a little bit more color?

Nathan Brown

So yes, we certainly had conversations with shippers following the FERC actions and getting a feel for how that market works. But I’d say, the mandated action that we see coming out of the FERC process probably isn’t going to hit any of the pipelines until 2019. We want to take a proactive approach to be able to manage our strategies through these rate cases that we see coming. And in taking our action now flanges up to what we see that action working to ultimately be able manage our leverage metrics and the timing well – in a timely manner, excuse me.

Nick Raza

Fair enough. And then, I apologize, the last one. In terms of any mitigating factors in terms of spending or increasing integrity expanding or just increasing cost of service, is there anything else that you can plan us towards that could potentially help?

Nathan Brown

Yes. The expanded maintenance capital and reflection of expanded volumes that we have on is because of mitigating factor that we’re going to be working through as we go through these rate cases. But in general, we’re working through organic growth strategy, like Portland Xpress, and other organic growth on some of the other pipes that could potentially mitigate. That’s kind of timing-dependent but we’ll be able to optimize that strategy if that comes in.

Nick Raza

That’s all, I had. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Tom Abrams from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Tom Abrams

Sorry that a pretty good earnings quarter is being overshadowed by the other financial structure questions and also started them to beat up on you a little bit here. Couple of months ago, you indicated that in material impact several years before an impact, you’ve mentioned conversations with shippers, it’s something that might have changed. What else has come to mind who lead to this distribution cut today?

Nathan Brown

Yes, so, I think the way we priced it in the past was near-term mandated impact coming out of the FERC procedures. Here, as we analyze our assets on a pipe-by-pipe basis, we needed to work towards a strategy that maximizes their long-term value. And as we do that, moving quickly is what we believe to be in our advantage and it’s what’s been successful for us in the past. So as we had done that part from a commercial regulatory strategy, we need to flange up what we do on a financial side and to be able to manage our metrics coming out of the other side of rate resets

Tom Abrams

Well, I appreciate you being preemptive. That’s what we would want as investors. And I guess, some questions about the – is that enough? What you’re doing is enough because just back in the envelope, and as you suggested, the distribution cut equals about $100 million a year. So if this indeed had a January 1, 2019 impact of $100 million a year, you basically would not be able to have had a lot of debt reduction, nor rebuild coverage to both of which I think you’ve indicated were considerations or goals of this preemptive move. So I guess, I would pose the question again, is this distribution cut enough?

Chuck Morris

Yes, Tom, it’s Chuck here. And I think the calibration of the 35% reduction at this time, again, is to taking into account the essence of the other mitigation strategies that we will look to employ in terms – including the opportunity of looking at a corporate conversion, I guess, scenario. And then, ultimately, from a standpoint of the reduction, as you mentioned, is about $100 million of distributions that we will conserve, if you will, on an annual basis. That will lead to a reduction of leverage, which gets us, again, within the leverage metrics that we have, both relative to our borrowing facilities as well as the rating agencies.

Tom Abrams

And then, lastly, preemptive, yes, obviously you must have imagined that it would have a big impact on the unit price. And the review of the structure, which, of course, includes somewhat the GPs inputs. Preemptive, but yet not, I don’t think, completely holistic. Could you had a more developed view on the structure decision before you had made a move on the distribution and not put the LP holders at a, kind of, a disadvantage, if you will, in the structural conversion?

Nathan Brown

Yes, I understand the question. I think it’s sort of important to emphasize that the $100 million includes a lot of mitigation, a lot of action on our part that certainly be a worse outcome, if you once the cost revenue studies get published as mandated by the FERC. You’ll see numbers that are much higher than $100 million on an annual accumulative basis. So we’re working through other mitigation strategies that we can, optimizing the structure as we go in clearing whatever concerns TransCanada as a general partner may have. But certainly, we’re aware of the impact and want to flange up this action to what we think is our best path forward commercially.

Tom Abrams

Well. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Michael Blum from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Michael Blum

Thanks. Good morning. Just to clarify, just to make sure I’m thinking about it correctly. I mean in terms of the options you’re considering, so one’s obviously conversion to C Corp, one would be roll back up to the sponsor. Are there any other possible options that we’re not thinking of?

Nathan Brown

Yes, I’d say in terms of a roll-up provided back by TransCanada, we’ve to defer to them on – in particulars. And I think if you go back to Russel’s remarks last week on their call, there’s not any current contemplation of what that’s going to be. So we’re focused on strategies that we’ve got to control over and looking through, I think, the – as I mentioned earlier, the corporate conversion that we’re looking at is going to be predicated on really the cash economics of that and how that works through, given a retention of an income tax allowance and rates offset by the ultimate taxable income that we had to pay taxes on as a result of the incorporation.

Michael Blum

Okay. I guess, short of a conversion to a C Corp. Are there any other paths that you’re considering?

Nathan Brown

So we – at this time, we don’t wish to access the equity market under these conditions, and we don’t want to sell any assets. So with those strategies kind of put on the shelf for the moment, we’re limiting ourselves to considering a C Corp conversion at this time and then managing within our means.

Michael Blum

Okay. And then, it sounds like you haven’t yet done the analysis or completed the analysis on the puts and takes between converting the C Corp., becoming a cash tax payers, et cetera. What’s the timing for when you think ultimately you’ll make a decision, whether it’d be converting to C Corp. or ultimate roll up to sponsor, any other things you might decide to do structurally?

Nathan Brown

Right now, this is underway now. So we got some models that we’re looking at and make sure we’ve got this – we got a good guidance on that. But I wouldn’t – wouldn’t say we had any timing on details at the moment.

Michael Blum

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Matthew Taylor from Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Please go ahead.

Matthew Taylor

Thanks for taking my question guys. When you say prudently manage financial metrics, can you give us a sense of what you’re targeting for debt-adjusted cash flow and debt to EBITDA?

Chuck Morris

Yes, it’s Chuck here. So really what we’re targeting is, I guess, the covenant levels that we have with respect to our debt facilities. So that’s a five times debt-to-adjusted cash flow metric. And then, the other target that we’re mindful of relative to our investment grade ratings is a 5.5 times debt-to-EBITDA ratio by both S&P and Moody’s.

Matthew Taylor

Okay. So then just kind of running through the cut to the model, et cetera, and getting down closer to 4 times, 4.5 times. It’s just, once again, it’s just going back to the preemptive nature of the cut. Can you just walk us through – because it seems like there’s a bit of gap there. You’re just giving yourself some wiggle room here, how should we be looking at this?

Chuck Morris

Yes, certainly, I think, as you’ve heard from Nathan, there’s some volatility with respect to the outcomes here as we step forward through the FERC actions, and ultimately, might be – what might be the reduction relative to our earnings and cash flows. And so there’s a little bit of headroom, if you will, relative to the five times covenant. But not a lot of excess of headroom there.

Matthew Taylor

Have you guys had any discussions with the agencies in terms of – are those covenants can remain intact? Or just how should we be looking as kind of – as you’re working through some of this [indiscernible] keeping in mind the uncertainty of the FERC decision?

Chuck Morris

Yes. So certainly, we’ve had conversations with the rating agencies, particularly as it relates to the FERC actions relative to our business and the range of possible mitigations that we would be considering. Certainly, from a debt-covenant perspective, that’s really embedded within our credit facilities of the five times debt-to-adjusted cash flows. And again, the rating agency metrics of the 5.5 times debt to EBITDA. And again, the targeting that we’re doing here with respect to the 35% reduction is to remain within those covenant levels.

Matthew Taylor

Okay, that’s helpful. And maybe if we just go over the organic growth here for a second, looks like it’s still being pursued. Can you give us a sense of what pipes are you looking at? And how would you plan on funding that?

Nathan Brown

Sure. So active right now going through the active development process is our Portland Xpress Project, and it’s well underway. We’ve got assigned pressing agreements that we hope to get more commercial finalized here mostly within the month. So that’s funded at the pipeline level, which we expect to be able to use across our pipes to, at least, some extent as we go forward here. And then, the tremendous amount of demand for our pipeline capacity coming out of Western Canadian sedimentary basin, what the GTN, Northern Border and Great Lakes even now being a preferred path for – to gas line home-to-market. We’re looking at all kinds of opportunities there to maximize their flow and meet customer needs.

Matthew Taylor

And one more if I may. Just going back to you earlier comment, can you give us a sense why the $100 million would be a lot higher in the filings. Like once those filings start to come out, just kind of try to walk through some of the math that was done earlier on the call, why would that be so much higher than the $100 million? Is that going back to the negotiated rates? Or which components are moving parts in that number?

Nathan Brown

Yes, that’s one good component. It’s a bit of a blunt instrument, if you will, on the map. So there’s all kinds of assumptions that we don’t agree with, that wouldn’t – we don’t believe it will appropriate, just and reasonable treatment of our rates if you apply them through. But the assumptions that per one of a 10.55% return on equity, it is – if they ended the form in hard covenant. So that’s just one of the moving parts that we had to deal with, and it takes a very simplistic mode of calculating what’s a – what’s the recourse rate for any one given pipe. And we don’t think client is up very well with the reality that we achieve through active negotiations and discussion with our customers on regular basis.

Matthew Taylor

Okay, that’s great. Thanks guys for taking my question.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Alex Kania from Wolfe research. Please go ahead.

Alex Kania

Thanks very much. Just a comment with respect to, I guess, really how this is playing out, and it sounded like you’ve already had some discussions with shippers. I mean, I’m just wondering if – what the chances are of, kind of, reaching a negotiated outcome unlike on a bid ask of kind of this tax allowance if there’s kind of a situation where people work out better, they’re just going one direction or another. Is that something that can be contemplated as a mitigating effect? Or are you just getting signals from the shippers that you’ve got a kind of follow through the cost base process?

Nathan Brown

Thanks for the question. I think you’ve got it pretty well. Once those discussions start in earnest and talking to the potential rate resets, there’s a pretty well-worn path that everyone looks at for the economics of these things and considers most everything in the bucket. So there is some bid ask dynamic going on there that will be considered in – and certainly, our customers are aware of the situations going on. So we are gone approach these like we do all of our rate negotiations and rate discussions. And we believe that the strategy we have lines with the best of that.

Alex Kania

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting back to Ms. Amundson.

Rhonda Amundson

Great. Thank you very much, everyone, for your participation today. We really appreciate your interest in TC PipeLines, and look forward to speaking with you again soon.

Operator

Thank you. The conference is now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time, and we thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.