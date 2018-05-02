Supreme Cannabis: Focus On Premium B2B Model

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research reports to introduce new companies not covered by us before.

Overview

Supreme Cannabis (OTCPK:SPRWF) is a licensed producer ("LP") in Canada trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "FIRE". Supreme produces and sells cannabis through its wholly-owned subsidiary 7ACRES. The company received its cannabis license on March 11, 2016, and currently operates a 342,000 square feet cultivation facility in Ontario. Supreme focuses on the premium segment within the dried cannabis space. The company aims to produce high-quality cannabis and differentiate itself from the low-cost producers and black market products. The strategy of Supreme centers around the "B2B" model where Supreme works with other re-sellers to capture the premium cannabis market while achieving attractive margins. The B2B model is designed to shield 7ACRES from the expense of patient acquisition and retail logistics while solely focusing on premium cannabis cultivation. We also note that Supreme has no plans to expand globally at the moment.

Operations

Supreme operates mostly through its subsidiary, 7ACRES, a licensed producer and only started selling dried cannabis on June 28, 2017. The company currently has a production capacity of 5,000 kg per year. In December 2017, Supreme purchased a six-acre property adjacent to its existing facilities to build its "lot 16" indoor cultivation facility, focusing on producing premium cannabis of up to 10,000 kg/annual.

Our take: Supreme has chosen to build its facilities using "hybrid greenhouse", a combination of the best from both indoor and greenhouse facilities. The hybrid facilities achieve competitive cost and low build cost, similar to a greenhouse, while at the same time produces high-quality products with lower crop failure risks, comparable to indoor facilities. One of the reasons for this choice is Supreme's unwavering focus on producing premium cannabis to serve the high-end market which requires higher operation standards.

Supreme started with its facility in Ontario when it was licensed in March 2016 with an annual capacity of 1,200 kg. In the latest quarter, Supreme completed the construction of three new growing rooms that increased total capacity to 5,000 kg/annual. By mid-2018, the company expects to complete the full buildout of its 342,000 square feet hybrid facility that will provide 50,000 kg/annual in production capacity.

Our take: Interestingly, the company expects annual revenue of $200 million assuming $4.0 per gram. This compares to other companies that have used $8.0 per gram in their projections. We think part of the disconnect was due to the fact that Supreme intends on pursuing a B2B model and receives wholesale pricing which is lower than the price for medical cannabis. We have used $4.0 for our projections for recreational cannabis sales for the exact same reason. As provinces procure cannabis from LPs, the system will likely be structured as a wholesale model under which the prices that producers receive will be much lower than the $8.0 they are charging medical consumers directly. If consumers pay $8.0 at the retail level, the government will likely procure at prices closer to $5.0 or lower. This represents a major risk to all cannabis companies and their share prices.

B2B Business Model

In September 2017, Supreme sold $1.6 million worth of cannabis to Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) and Emerald (OTCQX:EMHTF), although the transaction seems to be one-time in nature. In December 2017, Supreme added additional wholesale partners including Herbs Medical Marijuana and revenue increased 8% during the second quarter. On January 25, 2018, 7ACRES entered into an agreement with Cannmart, a wholly owned subsidiary of Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF) for 1,000 kg in 2018. The deal value is $6.0 million, implying a purchase price of $6.0 per gram. On February 26, 2018, Supreme announced a $3.0 million investment into a late-stage applicant BlissCo (OTC:HSTRF) and 1,000 kg of take-or-pay supply deal worth $6.0 million.

Our take: We think the two deals with Cannmart and BlissCo are neural, and it is clear to us that the two late-stage applicants are only using Supreme as a temporary bridge before their own production comes online. These supply deals do not represent any sustainable revenue source. We remain cautious of the secondary wholesale model in the long-run mainly because of our concern that the market will become oversupplied post-2019. The reason why a lot of the LPs are purchasing from smaller LPs is to bridge the initial years post-legalization until their large-scale production facilities are complete and commissioned. It is hard to imagine Aurora to continue purchasing from Supreme once their Sky facility is up and running. We have seen similar deals from Canopy (OTCPK:TWMJF) and Sunniva (OTCQX:SNNVF), where supply agreements were put into place. However, the larger LPs who have the provincial supply deals will ultimately own the market. Smaller LPs relying on larger players for distribution will be the first ones to go out of business when the market becomes oversupplied and pricing collapses. We are not saying that the wholesale model won't work at all and Supreme differentiates from other small producers by focusing on the high-end premium segment.

Recent Development

Supreme issued $40 million of 8.0% convertible debentures. Each unit comes with 313 warrants with an exercise price of $1.80. The shares have fallen big time from as high as $3.49 since January 2018. We think the lackluster results so far and focus on B2B model contributed to the poor share price performance so far. It is unclear to us how Supreme is planning to differentiate its product as premium relative to other producers, which will likely take time and money on marketing. The small and short-term supply deals with a handful of suppliers are a good start but more needs to be done to prove that its business model is sustainable and profitable.

The biggest question we have for Supreme's B2B strategy is that the company has essentially given up on securing the provincial deals and will be solely focused on supplying other LPs. However, due to its limited operating history and lack of evidence for its premium cannabis production, we think Supreme remains a show-me story. Upcoming catalysts that will help solidify its B2B model include announcements of long-term supply deals with mature and reputable counterparts, similar to the Sunniva and Canopy deal.

Putting Everything Together

As we have done more work into Supreme's strategy of becoming the dominant B2B player in the cannabis space, we are intrigued by its focus on the secondary wholesale market and premium cannabis. Supreme is a relatively new player with no medical patient base. The current sales only represent one-off transactions to larger producers that are unlikely to continue the purchase going forward. Supreme's current strategy means lower profit margin and lower sales price in the value chain. The company sells its "premium" cannabis for $6.0 now and is projected to only get $4.0 in future deals. Without medical clients, Supreme has to give away the part of the margin to other players such as Aurora by selling its products for cheap. With so much capacity expected to hit the market in 2019, we see a high chance of the market becoming oversupplied. Like many other cannabis companies, the disclosure is poor for Supreme, and we had little information to work with in terms of production, cash costs, and prices. We don't see current disclosure as adequate post-legalization as no doubt investors will demand greater transparency in order to assess the company's performance.

We rate the shares neutral as we are intrigued by Supreme's strategy to become a pure wholesale supplier focused on premium cannabis. However, the B2B business strategy is inherently risky in that an oversupplied market would result in lower wholesale prices and Supreme would be the first in line to see lower volume as larger producers prioritize internal productions. If Supreme is able to carve out a niche market for its premium products, we see the potential for the company to operate a profitable business and could be an attractive consolidation target for companies looking for premium brands (assuming Supreme is able to establish a reputable brand).

Additional Resources

