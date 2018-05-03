Gold Visits The Bottom End Of Its Trading Range, Again

Gold threatened to move above its critical technical resistance level at the July 2016 high of $1377.50 per ounce three times so far in 2018. On its most recent attempt, the price rose to the same level as the previous rally on the weekly chart putting in a double top in the COMEX futures market.

In the aftermath of the rally that took the yellow metal to a high of $1365.40 on the active month futures contract during the week of April 9, the price declined to the bottom end of its trading range. Gold found a bottom in December 2015 at $1046.20 per ounce, and since then it has made a consistent pattern of higher lows. However, since July 2016, the precious metal has been unable to put in a higher high even as the dollar fell to the lowest level since 2014 earlier this year. Now that the dollar is in recovery mode, the price of gold has been slipping as the inverse historical relationship between the world's reserve currency, and the oldest means of exchange in the world remains a significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of the yellow metal.

The yellow metal experiences another failure

The price of gold reached its most recent high at $1369.40 on April 11, and since then it has been all downhill for the yellow metal.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of June COMEX gold futures highlights, the price of gold has declined steadily since the April high which was only $8.10 below the June 2016 peak at $1377.50 which stands as critical technical resistance for the precious metal. On a short-term basis, technical metrics that reflect price momentum and strength have declined to oversold territory. Gold has experienced another failure over recent weeks, and it is repeating a pattern that developed over recent years. The Federal Open Market Committee met on May 1 and 2 to consider their next step when it comes to monetary policy. The central bank told markets to expect at least three interest rate hikes in 2018, and so far, they increased the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at their March gathering. The gold market has typically taken a conservative approach when it comes to rate hikes, and we have witnessed price declines in the gold market coming into past meetings. In the aftermath of the meeting and statement that told markets interest rates would remain unchanged until their next gathering, gold rallied and then returned to just over its recent low.

Meanwhile, gold fell as the dollar rallied over recent weeks which is a continuation of the inverse price relationship between the yellow metal and the U.S. currency.

Gold is following the U.S. dollar like a puppy

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the pricing mechanism for most commodities prices. As such, there is a long-standing inverse price relationship between commodities and the trend in the dollar. Gold is perhaps the most sensitive metal when it comes movements in the dollar against other world currencies. Throughout 2018, gold has been moving inversely to the dollar as it has followed the currency markets like an obedient puppy follows its master.

Source: CQG

As the line charts of gold (black line) and the dollar index (blue line) illustrates, the inverse price relationship has been almost perfect this year.

Source: CQG

The chart of the June dollar index futures contract shows that the greenback broke above its technical resistance level on Tuesday, May 1 as it surpassed the January high at 92.02. With the dollar trading at its highest level of 2018, the price of gold fell to its lowest, as the price fell to lows of $1302.30 per ounce. The next level of technical resistance in the dollar index is at the November 2017 high at 95.07, and a rise to that level will cause more selling in the gold market if the historical pattern continues to hold.

A tight trading range in 2018

Meanwhile, the trading range in gold has narrowed in 2018. From the lows in late 2015 to the highs in July 2016, gold has traded in a band from $1046.20 to $1377.50 per ounce. The range of $331.30 has narrowed significantly in 2018, as the yellow metal has remained between $1302.30 and $1365.40 on the continuous futures contract.

Source: CQG

The tight trading range of $63.10 per ounce is a sign that gold is just following the dollar these days, but it is a lot closer to the top end of its trading range than the bottom since late 2015. As the weekly chart shows, there is a double top in the COMEX gold futures market at $1365.40 established with highs during the weeks of January 22 and April 9. While the trend is gold appears to have turned lower, it is at the bottom of its trading range going into the Fed meeting and announcement on May 2, and as the geopolitical landscape continues to provide some degree of support for the yellow metal, particularly when it comes to the Middle East.

The geopolitical landscape supports gold

It appears that the temperature on the Korean Peninsula has decreased with the recent congenial meeting between the leaders of North and South Korea, and the upcoming summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un. However, the Middle East remains a highly turbulent region. It seems that the world is concentrating on the potential for an official end to the Korean War and peace in the area and ignoring the rising potential for problems in the Middle East these days. The prices of defense stocks have been dropping on the prospects for peace. However, the tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia are rising when it comes to the proxy war in Yemen, the blockade of Qatar, and issues in other countries in the region where the two arch-enemies continue to position for influence. Moreover, with Russia behind Iran and the U.S. in KSA's corner, the potential for hostilities is increasing. In May, President Trump will decide if he will recertify the nuclear nonproliferation agreement with Iran, and the odds favor that he will not.

Gold may be sensitive to moves in the U.S. dollar, but it is also a barometer for fear and uncertainty in the world. Moreover, the growing potential for inflationary pressures could also provide support for the yellow metal in the weeks and months ahead. While gold dropped to a new low for the year on Tuesday as the dollar moved higher, gold mining stocks displayed strength an indication of bifurcation in the gold asset class.

Buying dips and selling rallies has been the optimal approach

The trading range in gold narrowed in 2018, and so far, the price has held the $1300 per ounce level. Each time gold rises to the high it looks like it is going to the moon. When the yellow metal dips to the bottom end of its trading range, it seems awful and like a bear market is emerging. Meanwhile, gold has been a great trading vehicle and buying on dips and selling on rallies has resulted in optimal results.

I believe the odds favor a continuation of this trading pattern over the coming weeks and months. I am using the gold miners ETF, GDX, as a trading instrument in the gold market these days. I continue to be a buyer on weakness and have been taking profits during periods of strength. Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the trend in GDX has held up well during the most recent selloff in the gold market. While gold futures made new lows for 2018, GDX remains above its bottom so far this year. The current correction in the dollar could be creating another opportunity for profits when the greenback eventually fails, and gold moves back to the top end of its trading range.

