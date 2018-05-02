Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio - Q1 2018 Update

The portfolio continues to be very concentrated with the top five positions accounting for ~44% of the 13F holdings.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Kahn Brothers’ 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Kahn Brothers’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/01/2018. Please visit our Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q4 2017.

This quarter, Kahn Brothers’ 13F portfolio value decreased marginally from $637M to $628M. The number of holdings remained steady at 31. The larger positions (more than 0.5% of the portfolio each) decreased from 20 to 19. The largest individual stock position is Citigroup which has been in the portfolio since their first 13F filing in 1999. It accounts for 10.20% of the portfolio. Largest five positions are Citigroup Inc., BP plc, New York Times, BlackBerry, and Merck Inc. Together, they account for 43.97% of the 13F portfolio.

Irving Kahn was a disciple of Benjamin Graham and is the author of "Benjamin Graham The Father of Financial Analysis". He was by far the oldest protégé (died 2/26/2015 at age 109) and one of the closest followers of the original teachings of Benjamin Graham.

Stake Disposals:

Straight Path Comm. (NYSEMKT:STRP): STRP was a spinoff from IDT. It was a very small 1.32% portfolio stake as of Q1 2017. The following quarter saw a ~400% price increase due to a bidding war between Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) - Verizon ultimately agreed on an acquisition price of $184 per share (all-stock). The acquisition closed in February thereby eliminating the position.

Stake Increases:

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK): GSK is a large 7.66% of the portfolio position. It was a very small 0.41% of the portfolio stake as of Q3 2015. That original position was increased by roughly eighteen-times over the next six quarters at prices between $37.50 and $45. The stock is currently at $40.04. There was a ~20% increase over the last two quarters at prices between $34.50 and $41.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO): AGO is a 7.15% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2017 at prices between $36 and $42.50 and doubled the following quarter at prices between $37 and $42. The last three quarters have seen a combined ~60% increase at prices between $33 and $45. The stock is now near the low end of those ranges at $36.52. For investors attempting to follow Kahn Brothers, AGO is a good option to consider for further research.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB): NYCB is a 4.57% of the portfolio stake. It is a very long-term position that was first purchased in 2000. The stake was built up to a large ~10% position (over 1.4M shares) by 2003 and in 2004 the position was doubled. Since then, the stake had been kept largely steady although adjustments occurred every year. 2015 saw a ~18% overall reduction at prices between $15.50 and $19 while the following year saw another ~20% reduction at prices between $13.79 and $17.18. The stock currently trades at $11.86. There was ~15% further selling last year at prices between $11.75 and $15.91. This quarter saw an about turn: ~16% stake increase at prices between $12.75 and $14.50.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI): MBI has been in the portfolio since 2007. The majority of the current 5.28% position was purchased during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009 at low prices. Q1 2014 saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between $11 and $15 but the following quarters saw a combined ~24% decrease at prices between $8 and $13. The pattern reversed in Q2 2015: a ~75% increase at prices between $5 and $9.81 and that was followed with another ~30% increase in the following quarter at prices between $5.50 and $7.70. The stock currently trades at $8.43. There was a ~6% increase last quarter and that was followed with a marginal increase this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C): C is Kahn’s largest position. It is a very long-term holding and was a small position in Kahn Brothers’ first 13F filing in 1999. The stake was adjusted over the following years although by 2006 the position still accounted for less than 0.1% of the portfolio. The stake was increased substantially to a large positon in the 2009-10 timeframe at a cost-basis in the 30s. The stock currently trades at $68.26 and it stands at 10.20% of the portfolio. There was a ~3% trimming this quarter.

BP plc (NYSE:BP): BP stake was first purchased in 2010. The position remained minutely small for the next two years. The bulk of the current ~9% (top-three) of the portfolio stake was built in 2013 at prices between $40 and $53. The position has seen a ~62% stake increase since at prices between $28.50 and $53. The stock currently trades at $44.80. Last two quarters saw marginal trimming.

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT): NYT is a top-three 8.67% of the portfolio position. The stake was first purchased in 2006 and the bulk of the current position was built in 2011 and 2012 at prices between $5.75 and $10.75. The last four years have seen a combined ~50% reduction at prices between $11 and $25. The stock currently trades at $22.93.

BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE:BB): BB was a very small ~0.5% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q3 2013 at prices between $8 and $10.84. Q2 2014 saw a 270% stake increase at prices between $7.15 and $10.12. The five quarters thru Q1 2016 saw the position more than doubled at prices between $6 and $11. There was another ~40% increase in Q2 2016 at prices between $6.29 and $8.09. It is currently a top-five position at ~8% of the portfolio and the stock is at $10.53. Last few quarters have seen only marginal activity.

Merck Inc. (NYSE:MRK): MRK is the fifth-largest position at ~8% of the 13F portfolio. It was a very small stake first purchased in 2000. The position has fluctuated over the years but the bulk of the current stake was purchased in 2009 at prices between $24 and $38. The position has since been sold down by roughly 40% over the last eight years through minor trimming almost every quarter. The stock currently trades at $57.98.

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB): SEB is another very long-term position that was reduced significantly over the last seventeen years. The position size was ~29K shares in 1999 and accounted for around ~2% of the US long portfolio. The tremendous share price appreciation in the interim has resulted in the current stake accounting for 5.29% of the portfolio even though the position-size was reduced by more than two-thirds to ~7.79K shares: the stock is a twenty-bagger during this period. The last major buying was in Q1 2014 when there was a 28% stake increase at prices between $2450 and $2795. The five quarters thru Q3 2015 had seen a combined ~24% reduction at prices between $2380 and $4640. Last two years also saw another ~22% trimming at prices between $2485 and $4620. The stock currently trades at ~$4060.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX): HOLX is a very long-term position. In 1999, the position size was at 1M shares and by 2003 the stake had increased to ~1.8M shares and accounted for around 6% of the portfolio. Since then, the position has been substantially reduced (after accounting for three 2-for-1 stock splits in 2005, 2008, and 2009). Recent activity follow: Q1 2017 saw a ~22% selling at prices between $39 and $43 and that was followed with another similar reduction over the next two quarters at prices between $36.50 and $46.50. The current position is at 3.92% of the portfolio. The stock is now at $39.63 and has appreciated around 35-times during the holding period. Last two quarters saw a combined ~10% trimming.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN): PTEN is a 3.81% of the portfolio position first purchased in 2009. Most of the current stake was purchased in 2010 and 2012 at prices between $13 and $22. The position was reduced by ~55% between Q1 and Q3 2014 at prices between $23 and $38. Q4 2014 saw an about-turn as the stake was increased by just over 40% at prices between $14.25 and $32.50. Q3 2017 saw another ~40% stake increase at prices between $15 and $22. The stock currently trades at $21.50. There was a ~8% increase last quarter while this quarter saw a ~2% trimming.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP): The 3.61% of the portfolio NTP stake saw a ~10% reduction in Q2 2016 at prices between $5.28 and $6.14. That was followed with another ~40% selling in Q4 2016 at prices between $7.15 and $9.50. The original position was a ~2% stake established in 2001. The last major buying was in Q3 2015: ~24% increase at prices between $4.25 and $6.38. The stock currently trades at $12.20. There was a ~7% trimming last quarter and that was followed with a ~2% trimming this quarter.

Note: Kahn Brothers controls ~4.9% of the business through their ownership of 1.86M shares of NTP.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL): STL is a 3.13% of the portfolio position. The six quarters through Q1 2016 had seen a ~25% reduction at prices between $12.50 and $17.75. The stock currently trades at $24.10. The original stake is a very long-term position that was established in 2004 (Provident Bancorp at the time). Last year saw a combined ~11% trimming at prices between $21 and $26. There was a ~2% trimming this quarter.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE): PFE is a ~3% of the portfolio position. This was a very small stake first purchased in 2000. Most of the current position was purchased in 2007 at prices between $23 and $28. The seven quarters thru Q1 2016 had seen a one-third reduction at prices between $28 and $36. The last two years have also seen another two-thirds selling at prices between $30 and $39. The stock currently trades at $35.40.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX): VOXX has been in the portfolio since 2001 when the company was named Audiovox. The current position stands at 2.89% of the portfolio. Recent activity follow: There was an almost one-third increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $4.65 and $8.90 and that was followed with another ~60% stake increase the following quarter at prices between $6.40 and $8.85. The stock is now at $4.90. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Note: Kahn Brothers owns ~17% of the Class A shares thru the ownership of 3.66M shares – John J. Shalam has majority control thru ownership of the Class B shares.

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT): IDT is a small ~1% portfolio position that saw a roughly one-third stake increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $10 and $15. Last quarter saw another ~20% increase at prices between $7.75 and $13.25. The stock is now at $5.30. It is a very long-term position that has returned many-fold over the years. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Note: the prices quoted above are adjusted for the spinoff of Rafael Holdings that closed in March.

IDW (previously CTM) Media (OTCPK:IDWM): The original IDW position is from the spinoff of CTM Media from IDT Corporation in 2009. The 0.54% stake saw a ~4% trimming this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Trinity Place Holdings (NYSEMKT:TPHS): The very small ~1% position was untouched this quarter.

Note: Other very small positions (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) in the portfolio include AT&T (T), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE), Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Old Republic (NYSE:ORI), Rafael Holding (NYSEMKT:RFL), and Zedge Inc. (NYSEMKT:ZDGE). RFL, GNE and ZDGE are spinoffs of IDT.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Kahn’s US stock holdings in Q1 2018:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, BB, IDT, BAC, RFL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.