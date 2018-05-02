Blackbaud Acquires Reeher For Fundraising Performance Tech

The acquisition will bolster Blackbaud's offerings as it seeks to grow its social good management software capabilities and market share.

Blackbaud announced that it acquired Reeher for $43 million in total consideration.

Quick Take

Blackbaud (BLKB) has announced the acquisition of Reeher for $43 million, according to a press release and regulatory filing.

Reeher has developed software that enables higher learning institutions to track and monitor the effectiveness of their fundraising efforts.

BLKB is acquiring Reeher to integrate its internal team performance benchmarking capabilities into its main offering as it pursues non-profit software dollars across all industries.

Target Company

St. Paul, Minnesota-based Reeher was founded in 2002 to leverage the use of analytics to bring 'science to the art of fundraising.' The company says that its software 'has helped fundraising leaders across the country predict their best donors and uncover a gold mine of hidden prospects within their own databases.'

Management is headed by founder and CEO Andy Reeher, who was previously VP Marketing at Deluxe Corporation and a consultant at the Core Group.

Below is an overview video of Reeher's approach:

(Source: Reeher Videos)

Reeher's primary offerings include:

Customer predictive models - analyze and prioritize prospects

Tools - SaaS platform and mobile app

Community Network - College and university network for benchmarking performance

Market And Competition

According to a 2016 research report on donor management systems, the top services have relatively little in the way of feature differentiation. The market is fairly crowded, and customers have a wide range of choices between software suites.

However, institutions are in greater need of maximizing their donor relationships due to increased competition for students, endowment, amenities, along with increased operating costs.

Furthermore, while 20% of contributions are given online, 80% is still provided offline... the old-fashioned way. So, organizations are continuing to maximize their efficiency within limited budgets.

Major competitive vendors that provide fundraising software include:

Bloomerang

GrowthZone

GiveEffect

DonorPerfect

iWave

OneCause

NeonCRM

Salsa CRM

Aplos Donor Management

DonorSnap

The market contains numerous other vendors providing a range of functionalities at varying price points.

Acquisition Terms And Rationale

Blackbaud disclosed the $43 million acquisition price via an 8-K filing but did not disclose other terms, nor did it provide a change in financial guidance.

BLKB did say the transaction was 'funded primarily through borrowings under the Company's senior secured credit facility.'

The company's debt as of December 31, 2017, stood at $429.6 million and cash and equivalents were $29.8 million.

Given Blackbaud's credit facility limit of $700 million, the firm appears to have ample resources to have accomplished this transaction.

Blackbaud acquired Reeher to bolster its benchmarking capabilities for internal team performance assessment.

As the firm stated in the deal announcement,

Blackbaud customers will benefit from the addition of fundraising performance management capabilities to Blackbaud's portfolio. In the future, Blackbaud intends to bring Reeher's capabilities to its broader customer base, including future expansion to other markets outside of higher education that have major gift officer and annual fund functions.

For the time being, Reeher will continue to operate as a standalone entity serving the higher education market.

Blackbaud also has plans to integrate Reeher's internal benchmarking technology into its offerings to bring its internal benchmarking and assessment capabilities to its other markets, consistent with its social good focus.

BLKB's stock dropped over 4% on the May 1 announcement but, later in the day, rebounded as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

It seems investors were not overly impressed with the announcement, although the deal is a relatively small one for the firm, so I suspect it won't have a material effect on the stock over the longer term.

This was a tuck-in transaction and indicates management's intention to bolster its offerings as it continues to expand its efforts to secure non-profit management software dollars in a competitive marketplace.

Differentiation is key, and the deal makes sense from a strategic viewpoint. Blackbaud is using the rise in its stock price over the past several years to acquire capabilities with minimum integration risk and delay.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.