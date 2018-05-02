Realty Income Corporation: A Good Passive Income Investment?

Stockholders need to monitor the average common shares outstanding to make sure that O is not expanding its real estate portfolio at the expense of FFO and AFFO per share.

Investment Thesis

Realty Income Corporation (O) has a long track record of paying out monthly dividend to its shareholders and delivered 81 consecutive quarters of dividend increases. The company has delivered a 15.7% compounded average annual shareholder return since its NYSE listing in 1994.

O has demonstrated in the past that it can maintain and grow its dividend over economic cycles and provide dependable passive income to its shareholders. E-commerce giants have put considerable pressure on REIT stocks recently, and we believe some of them are sold at a discount in the market. This provides an excellent opportunity to invest in one of the highest quality names in the market, Realty Income Corporation.

The most important valuation factors for O investors are cash flow growth and dividend. We will focus on the financial aspects of the company and investigate if O can sustain its current dividend and if there is room for O to increase its dividend based on its cash flow generation from continuing operations.

Financial Position FY2017 and Outlook

Income Statement

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Total revenue increased to $1,215,768, growing 10.2% vs. PY. This was mainly driven by higher rental revenues. Total expenses amounted to $894,922, growing 10.7% vs. PY. The main expense was depreciation and amortization ($498,788, amortized over 25-35 years) followed by interest payments ($247,413, up 12.5%). The company had a gain on sales of real estate amounting to $40,898, which was used to pay off debt.

Net income for the company amounted to $319,318 (+0.9%). Net income available to common stockholders was $301,514, growing +4.5% vs. PY. Amounts available to common stockholders per common share was $1.10, down -2.7%. The decline in net income available to common shareholders was driven by an increase in weighted average common shares outstanding (273,465,680 shares), increasing 7.2% vs. PY.

Issuing more shares is part of O's capital philosophy. O stated in their annual report that "Over the long term, we believe that common stock should be the majority of our capital structure; however, we may issue additional preferred stock or debt securities."

In order to better understand the financial position of O and the net income development, we need to analyze the cash-flow statement, which is more relevant for O and REITs in general.

Source: Operating Results for Q4 and 2017, page 5

Cash Flow Statement

FFO

Funds from operations (FFO) increased to $772,665, up 5.1%, driven by a higher net income vs. PY. Diluted FFO amounted to $773,542, up 5% vs. PY. On a diluted common share basis, FFO amounted to $2.82 per share, representing a decrease of 2.1% vs. PY. The decrease was driven by a loss of $42.4 million or $0.15 per share on extinguishment of debt upon early redemption. FFO was also impacted by a non-cash redemption charge of $13.4 million or $0.05 per share upon a redemption of Monthly Income Class F Preferred Stock.

Distributions to shareholders amounted to $689,294, meaning that O paid out 89.1% of diluted FFO. O can sustain its current dividend from funds from its continuing operations and there is room for further increases going forward. We will also take a look at AFFO to better understand the FFO results excluding one-time items.

Source: Operating Results for Q4 and 2017, page 6

AFFO

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) increased to $838,638, up 13.9% vs. PY. Diluted AFFO amounted to $839,816, up 13.8% vs. PY. On a diluted per common share basis, AFFO amounted to $3.06 per share FY17, representing an increase of 6.3% vs. PY. The earnings growth was primarily driven by property acquisitions over the year. Distributions to shareholders amounted to $689,294, meaning that O paid out 82.1% of diluted AFFO. This also confirms that O is able to sustain its current dividend from funds from its continuing operations and there is room for further increases going forward.

Source: Operating Results for Q4 and 2017, page 7

Historical Development

Looking at the historical development, total FFO has steadily increased YOY, but FFO per share has been stable for the past years. Investors need to be aware and closely monitor this development and make sure FFO and AFFO per share are not declining, meaning that investors are getting diluted.

O data by YCharts

Competitive Advantages

O is one of only 9 US REITs in the market with at least one "A" credit rating due to its conservative capital structure. This enables O to access capital markets and borrow at lower rates vs. its competitors. O's market cap and track record of dividend increases are not only good for current shareholders it enables O to issue more shares at favorable terms. This, in turn, allows O to expand its real estate portfolio in order to grow its free cash flow long term.

Real estate also poses a natural competitive advantage, since an acquired location cannot be replicated directly by a competitor. Some of O's tenants are facing increased competition from e-commerce giants, but it should be put into perspective. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) (O's second largest tenant) benefits from more online purchases and packages being delivered. Some industries such as health and fitness, convenience stores will not become obsolete due to e-commerce. O is also further diversifying its portfolio into agriculture properties, which reduces the operational risk further. The business fundamentals of O remain solid.

Conclusions

The share is currently trading at $51.45, which translates to an FFO multiplier of 18.1 and AFFO multiplier of 16.8 based on O's FY 2017 results. The dividends that O paid out FY2017 translates to a dividend yield of 4.9% based on the current stock price.

Investors are recommended to buy O if they are seeking a reliable passive income investment that generates monthly cash flow. Dividends should be reinvested in other stocks showing more growth potential are reinvested in O if passive income is the financial objective.

