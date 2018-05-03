Cisco To Acquire Accompany For AI Sales Software

CSCO is continuing to acquire software and services businesses as it transitions away from a hardware-centric business model.

Accompany has developed a database and AI-related technologies to improve the sales prospecting and CRM process.

Cisco has announced an agreement to acquire Accompany for $270 million.

Quick Take

Cisco (CSCO) has announced an agreement to acquire Accompany for $270 million in cash and assumed equity awards.

Accompany has developed a database and related AI technologies for helping users to find new prospects and improve the sales process.

CSCO continues to acquire software businesses as it drives its transition from a hardware business to a software and services business.

Target Company

Los Altos, California-based Accompany was founded in 2013 to create a database of senior executives at major corporations worldwide.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Amy Chang, who was previously Global Head of Product, Google Ads Measurement (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and product manager at eBay (EBAY).

Below is an interview with CEO Amy Chang:

(Source: BBG Ventures)

Accompany’s primary offering is a database combined with AI-centric functionalities that assist sales and marketing users connect with prospective customers and build relationships for potential sales.

Investors funded Accompany a total of $40.6 million and included venture capital firms Ignition Partners, CRV, ICONIQ Capital and Cowboy Ventures.

Market & Competition

Accompany operates in the CRM software market, which Gartner recently claimed was now the largest sub-market in the world.

CRM accounted for $39.5 billion in annual revenues in 2017, beating out database management systems software sales for the same period.

Gartner expects 2018 growth to reach 16%, driven by lead management, field service management and ‘voice of the customer’ functionalities.

The five largest vendors that provide CRM software (2015) were:

Salesforce (CRM)

Oracle (ORCL)

SAP (SAP)

Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Microsoft (MSFT)

A 2017 IDC whitepaper commissioned by Salesforce predicts a $1.1 trillion increase in CRM from 2017 to 2021 as a result of the integration of AI technologies.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Cisco disclosed the acquisition price as $270 million in cash and equity award assumption, but did not disclose a change in financial guidance.

CSCO has acquired Accompany to fold it into its Collaboration Technology Group, where Accompany CEO Amy Chang will become its director.

Chang was a member of Cisco’s Board of Directors and resigned from the Board with immediate effect.

As Cisco stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Accompany will enable Cisco to take collaboration to the next level with even more intelligence. Accompany's AI technology and talent will help Cisco accelerate priority areas across its collaboration portfolio, such as providing user and company profile data in Webex meetings.

Cisco is an active acquirer of technology companies across all of its business segments. The firm has made hundreds of acquisitions; its business model appears to be primarily driven by efficient integration of external technology and human capital acquisitions.

Given the potential for growth with the introduction of AI-centric technologies into the CRM industry offerings, combined with Cisco’s increasing focus on software rather than hardware, the acquisition makes sense from a strategic viewpoint.

Cisco is several years into its transition from a hardware giant to a software and services provider, so the firm has increased its software acquisition pace accordingly.

I expect to see many more software acquisitions in the future as Cisco builds out its various software-enabled business segments.

