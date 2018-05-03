Tableau Software (DATA) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 2, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Gabriel and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Tableau Software First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Thank you.

I'll now turn the call over to Derek Wong, Senior Director of Investor Relations.

Derek Wong - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thanks, Gabriel, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining Tableau's first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. With me on the call today are Adam Selipsky, Tableau's Chief Executive Officer; and Damon Fletcher, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Our press release was issued earlier today and is posted on our website. This call is being broadcast live via webcast. And following the call, an audio replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Adam and Damon will begin with prepared remarks, and then we will open the call for questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including our guidance for the second quarter and fiscal year of 2018. We caution you that such statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us, and that the actual events or results could differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file from time-to-time with the SEC, in particular, our most recently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and our annual report on Form 10-K. These documents contain and identify important risk factors and other information that may cause our actual results to differ from those contained in our forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements made during this call are being made as of today. If this call is replayed or reviewed after today, the information presented during the call may not contain current or accurate information. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. During the call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in today's press release. The financial outlook that we have provided today excludes stock-based compensation expense, which cannot be determined at this time, and are therefore not reconciled in today's press release. I'd also like to remind everyone that we adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard otherwise referred to as ASC 606 during the first quarter of 2018, on a modified retrospective basis. This means that results for reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2018 are presented under the new revenue recognition standard, while prior period amounts before January 1, 2018 are not adjusted.

With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Adam.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thanks, everyone, for joining us today. We saw strong demand from customers in Q1 with strengths across all of our major geos. Our first quarter revenue under ASC 605 was $224 million, above our guided range and up 12% year-over-year. Our revenue performance was particularly noteworthy given faster than expected customer uptake of our subscription offerings in the first quarter, with 59% of our overall license bookings now recognized ratably which was also above our guided range. Lastly, we added over 3,900 new customers in Q1, bringing us to over 74,000 total customer accounts at Tableau.

Last week, we announced two important developments at Tableau: the launch of our data preparation product, Tableau Prep, and a new way to buy Tableau via some new subscription offerings. We'll cover both on the call shortly, but before we jump in, it's worth taking a moment to take stock of where we are in our journey to help people see and understand data, and how we're moving rapidly towards a new era of analytics ubiquity where data is becoming everyone's job. With the dramatic growth of data in the world, more and more customers want to empower everyone in their organization to harness the power of data to drive business decisions from the data specialist to the front line employee. At the same time, our customers today face two big challenges in their quest to become truly data-driven. First, more data than ever before is hitting them, and that data is often messy, dirty or unreliable. Customers need to have clean data quickly in order to analyze it. Second, not everyone uses data in the same way. Some people do advanced analysis, mash up multiple data sources, and create complex data models for the organization. Others may have simple business questions that they want to visualize and understand. A one-size-fits-all philosophy doesn't work for organizations that need different analytics capabilities for different roles. At Tableau, we need to make it easier for everyone and every role to work with data, which is why we're broadening our industry-leading analytics platform by adding sophisticated data preparation with the launch of Tableau Prep and by tailoring Tableau to help address the different data roles in an organization with our new Creator, Explorer, and Viewer subscription offerings.

Let's now dive into each starting with Tableau Prep which was previously referred to as Project Maestro. Given the dynamic growth of data stores and the need to clean and prepare such data for analysis, customers are increasingly viewing data prep as a mandatory component of the analytics workflow. And yet, cleaning dirty data is one of the biggest challenges facing customers today. A recent Harvard Business Review study reports that people spent 80% of their time cleaning and shaping data, and only 20% of their time actually analyzing it. Getting data into a useful form can be a complicated, time consuming process which in the past has required highly specialized skills and training. Tableau Prep, our brand new data preparation product, will help our customers get to analysis faster, by offering them an easy, visual and direct approach to data prep. By bringing a modern and self-service approach to data prep, much like we did to traditional BI and analytics, our goal is to empower content creators to quickly and confidently combine, shape and clean their data, thereby speeding up the time to insight. For example, Charles Schwab, one of the largest publicly traded financial services firms based on client assets, used to spend hours and hours making sure that their data sources were clean and organized in order to ensure that their analysis was accurate and effective. With Tableau Prep, they've been able to save time and completely reinvent the way they look at data, dramatically shortening the time between data collection and actionable insights.

Let's turn now to the new subscription offerings we announced last week. We've been on a journey for the past few years to make it easier for customers to buy and scale Tableau. An important milestone was the launch of subscription licensing last year and a 59% ratable mix this quarter compared to 26% mix just a year ago, we've come a long way in a short time, but we're just getting started. The next stage on the journey is to help make it easier for our customers not just to buy Tableau but to scale it, as well. We're doing this by offering a tailored solution for the unique needs of different users across an organization, because not everyone uses data in the same way. We've packaged our product, desktop, prep, server and online into offerings that suit the different roles necessary when working with data, from the data consumer with Viewer, to the self-service analyst with Explorer, to the user who wants to dig in deeply with data with Creator, all in a cost effective way. By including Tableau Prep in our new creator subscription offering, we're helping customers stay in the flow of their analysis and bring more direct data directly into our platform without having to go outside of Tableau. Better and cleaner data also means more analysis, which creates a flywheel effect of stimulating more demand for analytics, as more people share their data-driven insights and content within the organization. And including Tableau Prep as part of Creator will help to drive additional subscription adoption as our customers now have an easy low upfront cost way of purchasing the entire Tableau analytics workflow from Tableau Prep to Tableau Desktop to Tableau Server all in one package.

And for the casual data consumer, our new Viewer offering will help broaden the breadth of our analytics platform to include people who may not have been able to work with data, because previous products had more capabilities than they actually needed. Viewer accomplishes this by letting data consumers interact with trusted content on dashboards and visualizations that are created by others in a secure, easy to use platform, without the unnecessary sophistication of our Explorer and Creative offerings. Customers will now be able to view and filter dashboards, receive and manage subscriptions to dashboards, and receive data-driven alerts all via mobile or the web. With over 800 million information workers worldwide according to Forrester Research, the opportunity for Viewer to help extend the value of Tableau is clear. Tailoring our platform to empower more people to interact with governed and secured data helps us to address the entire market, something our customers have asked us to do, as many of their own deployments have reached critical mass. Over the long-term, this creates more opportunities for organizations to standardize with Tableau, and establishes a clear framework for licensing our platform at large scale.

We're seeing this demand for analytics across our entire base, and especially within our enterprise customer base. As we've seen in the past few quarters, large organizations around the world are looking to expand their Tableau footprints in significant fashion, and with the benefits of subscription licensing, often from thousands to tens of thousands of employees. Our first quarter was no different as we continued to see strong demand for Tableau from large organizations around the world. For example, this quarter, a leading global travel company chose to standardize with Tableau as their analytics platform of choice. This company has licensed Tableau for their entire workforce, tens of thousands of employees. Tableau will help both frontline employees and executives drive faster time to insight, without the complexities of having to manage multiple BI vendors and deployments. This customer opted for Tableau given our long-term product roadmap, and ability to rapidly deploy business intelligence across an entire organization globally.

And as many of you saw last month, we recently announced a groundbreaking deal with the United Nations. Tableau is now the first U.S.-based enterprise software company to sign a master global agreement with the U.N. The agreement establishes Tableau as a global visual analytics standard across the United Nations system, and simplifies the acquisition of technology for all U.N. affiliated entities around the world. For the United Nations, effective use of data expands their knowledge of fundamental issue, such as social and political instability, natural disasters, and climate change. And in doing so, improves decision-making, and enhances their ability to predict and even preempt the next crisis. We're honored to serve as an analytics standard across the U.N. system, and to partner with them to help use data to bridge divides and advance their efforts. And lastly, our commercial business continues to execute very well, with strong customer demand around the globe. As of previous quarters, our commercial customers are leading the way with subscriptions and are driving consistent new customer growth for Tableau.

In closing, we kicked off 2018 with a strong first quarter, as we continue to make healthy progress in our subscription transition, grow our customer base, and execute crisply across our commercial and enterprise businesses. As we take a step back to assess where we are today on our mission, it's clear that the need for our customers to see and understand data is more important than ever before. Teachers, nurses, project managers, scientists, marketers, sellers and recruiters, everyone, everyone needs data to make better decisions faster. Last week's announcements were about taking another step forward in our mission, by broadening our platform and making it easier for our customers to deploy tailored analytics solutions to everyone in an organization. Our goal here is simple: we want to help our customers make analytics ubiquitous. To do so, we'll need to uphold a relentless customer focus, innovate with breathtaking speed and creativity, and act with urgency. Last week's milestone was an example of all three coming together, and going forward, it will be incumbent on us every day to continue to adhere to these principles as we execute on our mission to help people see and understand data.

Before I conclude, and as I'm sure you saw earlier this week, Tableau has appointed Mark Nelson as our new Executive Vice President of Product Development. Mark will be responsible for leading the global, engineering and product teams at Tableau, and has more than 25 years of experience in software development, engineering and SaaS infrastructure at AT&T, Informix, Oracle and most recently at Concur, where he served as Chief Technology Officer. We're absolutely delighted to have Mark join us at Tableau. His deep engineering experience, knowledge of SaaS architecture and operations and proven leadership will be instrumental as the company continues to grow.

I'll now turn the call over to Damon, who will walk through this quarter's results and share our outlook.

Damon Fletcher - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thanks, Adam, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call today. Today, I'm going to cover the following topics in my prepared remarks. First, I'll discuss our Q1 2018 financial results, then I'll discuss our Q2 and fiscal year 2018 outlook, and afterwards, I will provide some additional context on our ASC 606 results.

For the first quarter of 2018, total revenue under the new revenue standard, ASC 606, was $246.2 million. Under the ASC 605 revenue standard, total revenue was $224 million, up 12% year-over-year, and above our guided range of $212 million to $222 million. As Adam noted earlier, we saw strong demand across all major geographies this quarter, and across both our commercial and enterprise teams. First quarter license revenue under ASC 606 were $108.8 million. On a 605 basis, first quarter license revenue were $105.7 million, up 9% year-over-year. Under the ASC 605, first quarter ratable license bookings as a percentage of total license bookings were 59%. This was above the high-end of our expected range of 52% to 57%, as we continue to see strong uptake of our subscription offerings for both commercial and enterprise customers.

First quarter maintenance and services revenues under ASC 606 were $137.4 million. On a 605 basis, first quarter maintenance and services revenues were $118.4 million, up 15% year-over-year. Our total annual recurring revenue, or ARR, consists of the annualized value of all active maintenance and subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. Please note the total ARR and subscription ARR are unaffected by the new accounting standard. At the end of Q1 2018, total ARR was $641.9 million, up 46% year-over-year. And subscription ARR was $237.5 million, up 230% year-over-year. We continue to have an overall combined renewal rate exceeding 90%, which includes both our maintenance on our perpetual licenses as well as subscription renewals. Our international revenues under ASC 606 were $78.4 million and represented 32% of total revenue. Our U.S. and Canada revenues under ASC 606 were $167.8 million and represented 68% of total revenue. This quarter we saw particular strength in our EMEA region.

Now, let's discuss the operating margins and expenses. As a reminder, our operating margins and expenses are discussed on a non-GAAP basis. Please see our earnings press release tables located on our Investor Relations website for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations. First quarter total gross margin was 88% under ASC 606. On a 605 basis, gross margin was 87% compared to 88% in Q1 2017. Our Q1 operating income was $5.7 million on our ASC 606. On a 605 basis, our Q1 operating loss was $21 million, compared to our guidance of $20 million to $27 million operating loss. As a reminder, under the new standards, certain sales commissions are now expensed over time versus being recognized upfront previously. Sales and marketing expenses under ASC 606 for the quarter were $118.4 million. On a 605 basis, sales and marketing expenses were $123 million, up 23% year-over-year. We ended Q1 with sales and marketing head count of 1,631 employees.

We invested $68.3 million in research and development in Q1, up 12% year-over-year. We ended Q1 with R&D head count of 989 employees. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $24.6 million. At the end of Q1, our total head count was 3,663. This compares to 3,489 employees at the end of last quarter. Q1 was a healthy hiring quarter for Tableau, as we're continuing to recruit and hire talented people and grow teams where we see strategic areas of opportunity across development, sales, and marketing. Given the growth opportunities that Adam highlighted in his earlier remarks, we view recruiting and hiring as a critical driver of our company's goals, our customers' success, and sustained product innovation.

Our non-GAAP effective tax rate was 20% for the quarter. This brings our non-GAAP net income under ASC 606 for the first quarter to $5.8 million. On a 605 basis, our non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $15.7 million and our non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.19. Our weighted average diluted share count was approximately 81 million shares. On the balance sheet, cash and investments at the end of Q1 were $1 billion. Accounts receivable were $132.6 million, and our DSOs were less than 65 days.

During the quarter, we repurchased approximately 366,000 shares of our Class A common stock for $30 million, bringing our cumulative share repurchase to date to roughly 2.1 million shares. Earlier today, we also announced that our Board of Directors have authorized Tableau to repurchase up to an additional 300 million of our company's Class A common stock under the previously announced stock repurchase program. The repurchase authorization does not have a fixed expiration. This approval increased the total amount authorized to repurchase under the stock repurchase program to $500 million, of which $130 million have already been deployed, which includes Q1 2018 repurchase activity.

I will now turn to our financial guidance for Q2 2018, and fiscal year 2018. Please note that all forward-looking guidance other than revenue is discussed on a non-GAAP basis. Please also note that our Q2 and fiscal year 2018 guidance is given under the ASC 605 accounting standard. And as always, our outlook takes into consideration a number of factors, including though not limited to, the overall progress we have made thus far in our subscription transition, our current view on the market environment and the demand we are seeing, our customer buying behavior, and our pipeline. With the launch of any new offering, we do not have complete visibility into customer purchasing behavior as they consider our new subscription offerings and decide on the deployments that work best for their needs. This near-term consideration has been factored into our Q2 guidance.

We expect second quarter 2018 total revenue to be between $230 million and $240 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 10% when using the midpoint of the range. This outlook assumes that the mix of ratable license bookings will represent approximately 62% to 67% of our license bookings for the second quarter. For the second quarter, we expect a non-GAAP operating loss of $10 million to $17 million. For Q2, we expect a non-GAAP loss per share range to be between $0.08 and $0.15. This assumes a basic share count of 82 million shares under a net loss scenario. This also assumes $2 million in other income, primarily related to interest income on our cash and investments.

Turning now to fiscal year 2018 guidance, we expect fiscal year 2018 revenue to be between $950 million and $985 million, representing year-over-year growth of 10% when using the midpoint of the range. We are continuing to go through the subscription transition faster than expected, as demonstrated this quarter by our ratable mix. Given the current pace of the subscription transition, and the additional impact of the launch of our new subscription offerings, we are raising our mix expectations for the year. Our annual revenue guidance assumes that the mix of ratable license bookings will increase each quarter in 2018, and will reach a full-year mix of approximately 64% to 69%. This compares to the fiscal year 2017 ratable license booking mix of 41%.

Turning now to fiscal year 2018 operating margins, while full-year operating margin goal has been to target breakeven, our full-year ratable mix expectations have increased compared to our guidance from the prior quarter. This increased mix will have an associated impact on our operating margins as we've noted on our previous earnings calls. Additionally, the success thus far of our subscription transition and the healthy demand we are seeing from the customers give us the confidence to continue to invest in our growth opportunity. Accordingly, we now expect a fiscal year 2018 operating loss of 2% to 3% of revenue. As always, a faster than expected subscription transition may negatively impact our revenue and our operating margins in the near term. By moving through the transitions faster, we are building a recurring revenue base that will allow us to move closer to our longer-term operating targets.

We estimate that our non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2018 will be 20%. We continue to expect fiscal year 2018 capital expenditures to between $35 million and $40 million, down from the $61.8 million in fiscal year 2017. We expect to generate a non-GAAP loss per share of $0.12 to $0.21. This assumes $8 million of other income, primarily related to interest income from our cash and investments. We anticipate the full-year basic share count to be approximately 82 million shares and in the event we have net income, our diluted share count will be approximately 86 million shares.

Before I conclude, I'd like to provide some additional context around our ASC 606 results. As a reminder, the new standard primarily affects the way in which on-premises term license sales are recognized. Under the previous accounting standard ASC 605, revenues from these on-premises term license sales were recognized ratably over the course of a contract. Under the new standard, the estimated selling price of the license component is recognized upfront, which can include both one year and multiyear deals. Also under the new standard, the estimated maintenance component of the on-premises term license is now separated and recognized ratably over the contract period in the maintenance and services revenue line on the income statement. Tableau line subscriptions continue to be recognized ratably over the contract period.

Our Q1 revenue under the new standard was driven in large part by high customer uptake of subscription. We are seeing more customers choose subscription offerings over perpetual both in our annually recurring, but also in multiyear transactions. We currently anticipate Q2 2018 revenue under the new standard will be 11% to 13% higher than our Q2 ASC 605 revenue guidance. As you saw with Q1, our ASC 606 revenue will vary due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the mix of our sales at our subscription, subscription contract durations and how much of our subscription business is on-premises. As we mentioned before, the new standard also results in a deferral of certain sales commissions, which we anticipate will result in a 1% to 2% decrease in Q2 2018 non-GAAP expenses.

As a reminder, stock-based comp is unaffected by the adoption of the new standard. As a result of our adoption of the new accounting standard, we recorded an opening equity adjustment of $164 million. Included in this adjustment was approximately $146 million of future revenue that we will actually never be able to recognize as revenue under ASC 606, given the upfront recognition of term licenses. We will have further details in our opening equity adjustment in our upcoming Form 10-Q filing. Also, we are now providing additional disclosures as required under the new accounting standard. These include remaining performance obligations not yet recognized in our income statement or our balance sheet, commonly referred to as off-balance-sheet contractual backlog. These remaining performance obligations increased from $100 million at the beginning of Q1 to $115 million at the end of Q1. We will be including this additional disclosure in our trended metrics table found at the end of our earnings release.

In closing, we kicked off 2018 with a strong quarter, fueled by healthy customer growth, higher than expected demand for subscription and continued traction in building a recurring revenue base. As we look ahead for the remainder of the year, we'll be laser focused on supporting our new subscription initiatives, growing our commercial and enterprise customer accounts around the globe, and continuing to move further along in our subscription transition. And lastly, I'd like to thank team Tableau for their dedication to helping our customers see and understand data. All of your effort and contributions are not lost on our customers.

Now, I'll turn the call over to the operator for Q&A.

Operator

Thank you. The first question comes from the line of Raimo Lenschow from Barclays. Your line is open.

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, thanks and congrats. You're moving very fast to a subscription company. Adam, question for you. Can you talk a little bit about your expectations around the new split on the subscription side? You're kind of broadening the appeal of the solution. I'm just wondering, like, how do you kind of -- when you kind of came up with these free options, how did you think about like what percentage of the -- or what people, what number of people or percentage of the market will go for the different options? Thank you.

.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hey, Raimo, good to talk to you and thanks for the question. I think the big picture here is that as more and more of our customers are deploying so broadly within their (30:55) organizations, the offerings need to be more nuanced because the use cases are more varied and the roles are more nuanced. So different customers are going to deploy in different ratios. I think you'll have some very creator-heavy customers with a lot of power users. At the other extreme, you'll have organizations with a lot of casual users and only a few power users. And the important thing is that we put the power in our customers' hands to determine and deploy the right mix for them.

So as you would imagine, there will be some particularly very large organizations who will deploy tens of thousands of viewers to more casual users, but I don't think that'll be just a one dominant use case. We'll have other big enterprise deployments which are very content creation and kind of power analytics heavy. So it'll vary, and giving customers the ability to figure it out is really one of the keys here to unleashing that ubiquity that we talked about.

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And if I can squeeze in one more question, you talked about the momentum in Europe and usually European adoption on subscription tend to be lower than in the U.S. initially because they kind of are more hesitant, et cetera, but it looks to be different for you. Can you talk a little bit about what you see from a geographic perspective in terms of how customers are adopting the subscription model? Thank you.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Well, we're pretty strong across the board this quarter in terms of geographies as well as in terms of customer segments. But, yeah, the team in EMEA really did a good job this quarter. Customers really kind of came to the platform. And we did actually see significant strength in a number of enterprise deals. We had some significant enterprise deals in EMEA this quarter. So it's really good to see customers realizing the long-term value of subscriptions for their businesses.

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Perfect. Well done. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Phil Winslow from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Philip Winslow - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hey. Thanks, guys, and congrats to a great start to the year. Just want to dig in on Tableau Viewer relative to Explorer and Creator, obviously, Viewer being sort of a new SKU and new price point for you guys. I'm wondering if you could give us just some more detail on the thought process behind that. What do you see as sort of the opportunity or the sweet spot for Viewer both -- whether it be in the install base or new customers?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Sure, hey, Phil. Is this -- as most -- as with much of what we deliver, it's really based on intent and listening to customers and then turning around and delivering an item as quickly as we possibly can. We had a lot of customers who have been telling us for a while that they absolutely want to deploy Tableau as their analytics platform to thousands of people, tens of thousands of people, in more cases to their entire workforces. And again, those -- there are a lot of different kinds of users buried in there, and it was important to them that we expanded our suite of offerings to address particularly that long tail of more casual user where they may be occasionally users or they may be more regular users but pretty light use cases. And in many cases, having the additional functionality is actually detrimental because by definition it makes the product more complicated, increases training needs and so forth. So by really talking with customers and focusing on the use cases for that long tail of casual users, we're both able to have a product which is more appropriate for those users, as well as comes in at an appropriate price point given the broad adoption that we expect for Viewer. So in the past, we really had our Server interactor seats and we were absolutely seeing customers deploy those broadly, but clearly for very light use cases, it would have to be more discounting to go and meet the use case. And now I think it'll be easier for us to kind of stay in the swim lanes of regular and normal volume discounting for each product.

Philip Winslow - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Great. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Sanjit K. Singh - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thank you for taking the questions, and congrats on a nice start to the year. I wondered, Adam, if you could sort of visit the pricing equation a little bit. In terms of how it might impact the existing customer base, so you have a ratable looking base of 50% prior to this pricing change. So when those customers come up for renewal who are already on subscription, do you think they will have the opportunity to sort of change their mix and allocate their users to the various different offerings whether it's Viewer, Explorer, or Creator? Has that dynamic been sort of accounted for within guidance and how you think that might evolve?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

I'll say a few things about that, and thanks for the question, Sanjit. One is, it's still really early and we rolled these out last week. So it's a little hard to kind of claim definitively that we know everything that's going to go on from a customer dynamic standpoint. That being said, we've got a lot of customer excitement, a lot of customers that we had -- we knew were ready to move to these new offerings because we've been working with them privately to help shape the offerings over the prior months. I think that one of the reasons why we love the subscription model is because it precisely gives customers more flexibility, as you implied. And absolutely they will be able to reshape, grow, shrink, whatever it is their deployments as they need over time. So I absolutely expect, as customer renewals come up, that they will reshape between those different offerings, as fits their -- whatever is going on with them at the moment. So if what you're asking is, well, could there be some movement from Explorer or today's interactor down to Viewer? Sure, in some cases I'm sure that can happen. But at the same time, we think there's potential for very significant expansion of deployments, both amongst existing customers and with new customers as we have better and more tailored offerings to support the needs of much broader set of users and use cases.

Sanjit K. Singh - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

That makes a lot of sense. And one follow-up, if I may. And this goes back to Prep. How did you guys think about the pricing versus including it in the platform decision? Is there a path for a monetization of Prep down the road? Could you just sort of give us some color on that decision regarding Prep?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Sure. We thought it was really important to have one single offering which really provided all of the power of Tableau in a single offering. So with Creator you've got the new Tableau Prep for data preparation. You've got all the power of desktop. You've got all those desktop capabilities more and more available on the web now via a seat on Tableau Server. And that is really the premier offering in the industry for a power analyst. And we think that it was very natural given the workflow of our customers to just include Prep in that combined offering with desktop and their authoring capabilities. And as with Viewer, we think that if we execute well, that there's potential for a significant expansion of volume, if customers like that offering. So I think that is one of the principal ways that we will monetize it, just by getting better and better and continuing to expand demand. And as with any of our products, of course, down the line there may well be -- we will absolutely have follow-on capabilities. And as always, we'll evaluate whether those get bundled in or whether those get priced separately just depending on what's appropriate. So there are a lot of possibilities.

Sanjit K. Singh - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

I appreciate it. Thanks, Adam.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Karl Keirstead from Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Karl E. Keirstead - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks. Question for Damon. Damon, I just wanted to understand the full year 2018 revenue guide, I guess specifically when three months ago under 605 you set the guide for $945 million to $985 million. Was that already contemplating the price change that you announced last week, such that we should look at the new guidance as potentially being a positive in the sense that you left it the same? Or maybe just unpack that a little bit so we know what's truly incremental versus apples-to-apples. Thank you.

Damon Fletcher - Tableau Software, Inc.

That's a great question, Karl. Yes, we've been contemplating kind of the launch of these new subscription offerings for a number of months. I think the primary driver of our guidance for this particular quarter is around the mix. We have seen this kind of strong kind of demand from our customers across all our major geographies over the last couple quarters, and that's factored in along with kind of the mix. That's to the contrary of the mix increase.

Karl E. Keirstead - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. So just so I'm clear, you had the recent pricing model contemplated three months ago when you set the guidance, so the reason why you're reaffirming the prior guidance and not raising it on the back of the 1Q beat is that you feel like you're going to see an accelerated perhaps second half shift to the subscription mix versus perhaps what you were assuming three months ago, not to put words in your mouth.

Damon Fletcher - Tableau Software, Inc.

That's correct. We anticipate a little higher mix than what we saw given the current pace of the subscription adoption, the timing of kind of the release, because that was uncertain at the point of our guidance earlier. So, yes, we expect to see a higher mix in the second half, which we've kind of talked about in our prepared remarks.

Karl E. Keirstead - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay, that helps to clarify. Thanks, Damon.

Damon Fletcher - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jennifer Lowe from UBS. Your line is open.

Jennifer Swanson Lowe - UBS Securities LLC

Great. Thank you. I wanted to ask a bit around where you are in terms of educating the sales force and your channel around some of the new pricing initiatives. Is that training largely done at this point? Is there still some education that needs to happen? And how are you thinking about that, the education process impacting your sales happening in the marketplace today?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hey, Jennifer, thanks for the question. Well, it's an ongoing effort. And I wouldn't ever call us done. But, yes, we have kind of done that whole first wave of it. The team did a really good job of preparing for and then rolling out training to our entire worldwide set of field teams, in addition to working with partners, particularly our kind of largest and most strategic partners upfront to prepare them for the changes. So, there are some significant changes here, and I don't expect everything will go perfectly, and there's always going to be new people starting all the time. So I think it's incumbent upon us to get better and better at it, but feel pretty good about the knowledge base and the ability to help guide customers through these new offerings that the team's accomplished in this first early wave. And it is still early yet.

Jennifer Swanson Lowe - UBS Securities LLC

Okay, great. And maybe just a couple quick housekeeping questions for me, Damon. I know you gave the sales and marketing head count on the call, but there were a lot of numbers, so can you just repeat that? And then related, on the RPO disclosures, is it reasonable to assume most of those are going to be current, i.e., 12-month duration recognition on the backlog piece? Or is there going to be a portion that goes beyond 12 months in that?

Damon Fletcher - Tableau Software, Inc.

Sure. Let me answer the first question. The answer is 1,631 sales and marketing head count. On the second question, we sell our new offerings both on annual contracts and on multiyear contracts, depending on the customer needs, our sales team, larger kind of enterprise-wide deployments are generally in the kind of multiyear, and then -- but many of our customers in the commercial and SMB choose to have single-year contracts.

Jennifer Swanson Lowe - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. So are you going to provide us with color on the split between those two?

Damon Fletcher - Tableau Software, Inc.

We have not provided the breakout between single and multiyear contracts. And I don't think our new offerings will not kind of impact -- we don't believe those new offerings will impact that kind of ratio.

Jennifer Swanson Lowe - UBS Securities LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brad Sills from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Brad Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Oh, hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Just one on the Viewer option, with the introduction here, I know it's early, but does the reception indicate that perhaps there are some company-wide displacement type deals that maybe you previously didn't see that are starting to come into the pipeline? Does this make this more viable for those types of deals on Tableau?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hi, Brad, thanks for the question. It's very early, Brad. I mean, it's really -- literally we're a week into it now, eight days or something. So I hate to be too prognosticative. I will say that we had a lot of interest before we released. I mean, we really helped in shaping the offering by some big and influential customers we worked with. So, you never know for sure but we felt pretty good about the shape of those offerings. Since we've launched, it's been very strong reaction. I mean, we got pretty sizable orders literally on day one of the launch, which is gratifying. And the reception we've heard has been good. There's been examples, I'll call them anecdotal at this point, frankly, but examples where customers have told us this would not have been possible without this offering. We just would have had to go in another direction. So we absolutely see some early seeds of bigger, newer opportunities opening up, but we'll have to kind of keep you posted as we actually get some real data in the door.

Brad Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks, Adam. And one more if I may, please. One of the nuanced changes was that I think with the legacy desktop pro maintenance customers, data prep is not included. So in some ways it's kind of a forcing function onto subscription. Is that kind of how you view the last leg of this transition to kind of get some of these maintenance guys over to subscription, just put more features in the online versions and make those more attractive?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Well, just to clarify that, as you pointed out, Tableau Prep is a subscription-only product, and anybody who is subscribing to Creator is going to get Tableau Prep as part of that subscription. For our perpetual desktop customers, we're actually giving them -- if they're up-to-date on their maintenance, we are giving them a license to Tableau Prep good through 2020, and we think that'll -- as more and more of our customers are making their transitions over to subscription offerings, which are better for the vast majority of our customers, that'll give them time to prepare. We certainly don't want to pull the rug out from under our existing and loyal customers, but as you imply, we are, I think, over time just going to continue to bring out more and more capabilities in subscription form because frankly, that's where the bulk of the market wants us to be.

Brad Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks, Adam.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tom Roderick from Stifel. Your line is open.

Thomas Michael Roderick - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for the chance to ask a question. So if I go back to last year, Adam, you pushed back pretty hard on the idea that the install base was making that transition to subscription and it seems sort of undeniable that that's beginning now, even without the pricing plans having an impact. But I'm wondering if you could talk about any sort of incentives you put in place with the install base desktop and Server users from an on-premises basis or just traditional perpetual license basis. Any incentives you put in place added to discounting or anything that's starting to move them in that direction? And then how do you think about the new pricing plans sort of further accelerating that? Thanks.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Sure. So I think a lot of our customers, a lot of the installed base are moving over to -- from perpetual licensing to subscription just because over time, more and more organizations are realizing that it's better for them. So I think there's just an inherent movement, and that's one trend. Second, as we talked about a moment ago, we are going to have more and more of our capabilities baked into our subscription offering. So I think over time, those will continue to become even more and more compelling in terms of the best and most advanced way to deploy Tableau. Thirdly, as we've talked about in previous calls, we made a decision very early on in the whole subscription transition that we're going to incent our sales and field teams in the same way regardless of subscription perpetual. So there wouldn't be any reverse incentive to keep them on perpetual. So we've got, as Damon said, well over 1,000 people who are able to just help customers do the right thing, and in most cases, that means moving to subscription. And we have conversion offers that we use with customers, and we work closely with them, particularly when they've got perpetual core based licensing and we're able to help a lot of them move over to subscription -- per-user subscription pricing and those offerings are really going to sort of be a conversation by conversation basis, but it's happening.

Thomas Michael Roderick - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Perfect. Great. That's really helpful. Damon, really quick one for you. Had a question earlier just around this accelerate shift to ratable now targeting 62% or 64% to 69% for the full year, so nicely ahead of what you had been. Can you give us a sense as to how that accelerated shift to ratable billings will impact the profitability relative to the prior guide? I guess it's probably best to do that directionally, but any directional guidance you can offer us would be really helpful. Thanks.

Damon Fletcher - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yeah, when looking at the margins and us issuing kind of a revised kind of operating margin guidance, we talked about on the call we saw strong demand from customers in all theaters for the second quarter in a row. I mean obviously as we noted higher demand impacts expenses, because our cost of sales is the same for a subscription transaction as a perpetual transaction despite less upfront revenue. Additionally, the demand we're seeing gives us the confidence to invest in things like innovation and R&D and sales capacity and other parts of our organization. I'd say the primary driver, of course, is probably the mix with also the look to make more investments in our business.

Operator

Your next question...

Thomas Michael Roderick - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Really helpful. Thanks.

Operator

...comes from the line of Mark Murphy from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yes, thank you and I'll add my congrats. So, Adam, now that we can see Tableau Prep as being included in a Creator subscription at $70 per user per month, we've taken a few questions on whether we think that equates to free pricing for Prep. Is that a valid thought at all, or do you think that that $70 price point would be materially lower if Prep were not included in there?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

I think, not to get too philosophical on you, Mark, but I think in general in the software industry, you see a trend -- you've got to add more and more capabilities into your existing offering. You don't get to stand still or else you don't exist for very long. And if you do that well, one of the rewards is rapidly expanding markets in demand for various products and services. I think this is -- to kind of dive back into Tableau View, this is a specific instance of that general case. And so this albeit is a little bit more of a dramatic expansion of capabilities than your average incremental feature release. But if you really think about the -- if you take a customer centric view, and think about the power analyst, the advanced content creator, this is now the suite of tools that that person needs to do their job. We talk a lot about trying to broaden and deepen our analytics platform over time, and that's not just rhetoric. I mean, this is a prime case of expanding that platform. And so I think that you can always choose to put a higher price on anything and that's always a judgment call in terms of whether that's better long-term strategy or whether it's better to add significant new functionality and get even more significantly increased usage. We think given what our customers want to do with the product, which always has to be the first and primary lens, that where we've landed with Creator is the best outcome for customers, and that's what drove our decision.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And just as a quick follow-up, I think it was just two quarters ago, in coming off of Q3 that you had commented on consideration periods getting longer for enterprise customers and I think we look back on it now, you've got two pretty solid quarters. Your commentary this quarter is that you saw strength across geos and across all the segments and theaters of the business. So I guess I'm just curious, was that a temporary case of consideration periods getting longer, or is that something that is actually still there in the background, but you're just able to convert your way through it more successfully?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Well, it's an interesting question. I would say that any time you have bigger deals and you're talking about larger amounts of money, more people involved inside of an organization, you are on average going to have a longer sales cycle. So I wouldn't expect -- as we get more and more and larger and larger deals, I wouldn't expect those sales cycles to shrink. And also, there's going to be lumpiness. I think that was really the point we were trying to make a couple quarters ago is just given the size of some of these deals, it can actually make a material difference. Two, three, four, five, six deals can -- the margin can change how a quarter looks, and that's why these short 90-day periods are very capricious periods of time to be judging -- judged performance. But obviously, we do it. But I think you need to look at this over a broader period of time to really understand what those trends look like. It certainly would not surprise me, and in some random future quarter if instead of having a few deals on the margin a hit (54:27) we have a few deals that customers are not just quite ready yet and they hit the next quarter. That's certainly happened to us in the past. I have no doubt it'll happen to us in the future.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Zane Chrane from Bernstein Research. Your line is open.

Zane Brandon Chrane - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Hi, thanks for fitting me in and congrats on a really nice quarter. Question for Adam and then a quick follow-up for Damon. Adam, when we look at the companies and software that have been most successful over the long-term, one major commonality seems to be that they've built a very strong ecosystem with self-perpetuating network effects. How do you think about your strategy going forward to strengthen the Tableau ecosystem and build those positive network effects? How would you describe that strategy? What are the top priorities and what role do the channel partners play going forward?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hey, Zane, thanks for the question. Just a little clarification. Channel partners are just one type of partner. I think the partner ecosystem is critical and I really think of it as a three-legged stool. There are the channel partners who are essentially reselling in one form or another. Two, there are system integrator and consulting partners who are helping customers to deploy, integrate and/or manage their Tableau deployments. And then there are technology partners which range from companies who are data repositories and we have data connectors to them. Obviously, that's the database providers, (55:56) providers, the online web application providers, et cetera, et cetera. And also in that group are all the cloud platforms and cloud providers. So I think all three are vital. That's kind of a three-legged partner stool, if you will, with channel being one of those three. I think all three are vitally important. They are a very fundamental plank of our overall corporate strategy. I think we've invested in them decently over time but I think there is significantly more that we could do. I would expect to see us increase our investment in all three of those areas of partner ecosystem because as you implied, a lot of our customers need those partners in order to successfully deploy and scale what they're doing over time.

Zane Brandon Chrane - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Got it. That's helpful. And when you think about the new pricing changes, is Viewer -- do you see Viewer as being a big contributor to building that ecosystem and just building kind of awareness of Tableau or maybe using it as a tool to up-sell to Explorer going forward?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

I don't view Viewer as being particularly different in the partner channels than in any other kind of part of our business. I think it's a really powerful offering for customers, and if we kind of got the feature set right and if we roll it out and educate customers well, it could be really helpful in growing our overall demand. And I think that'll be for our direct teams. It'll be for our channel partners. I would hope if we've done a good job with that, that it'll help everyone who's interacting with customers.

Zane Brandon Chrane - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

That's great. Thanks a lot. And Damon, quick question, it looks like the new business growth accelerated this quarter to 23% year-over-year by our calculations when we look at normalized license bookings excluding renewals along with OEM. It's a little bit surprising to see that after we've had increasing seasonality the last two years where Q1 was typically weaker in year-over-year growth. I was just wondering on that note how heavy were the enterprise deals this quarter relative to Q4 and last Q1?

Damon Fletcher - Tableau Software, Inc.

Well, I won't comment specifically on the 23% number you cited. But I will say all of our KPIs, revenue, ARR, customer growth, customers who spent more than $1 million during quarter all showed strength this quarter. And that's a reflection of the execution of our sales team and the strong demand we saw from our customers across all our major geographic theaters. And so -- and from an enterprise -- always Q1 is going to be sequentially lower from an enterprise kind of deal-making than Q4. So I think you continue to see that dynamic and we expect that dynamic will continue over the long run.

Zane Brandon Chrane - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Got it. Okay, great. Well, thanks very much. Congrats, guys. Nice quarter.

Damon Fletcher - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Adam Holt from MoffettNathanson. Your line is open.

Adam Holt - MoffettNathanson LLC

Hi, everyone. And kudos to Damon and Derek for putting together this 27 page press release and all these restatements and adjustments. Very helpful and a lot of work, so thank you. If I could just ask a follow-up to the question that was just asked, you have in the past given us a license bookings growth number year-on-year, could you give us that, or even, I'll ask this again, I've asked before, but could you give us the license bookings number because you gave us the percentage that's ratable, be great to get the actual number.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

We've actually scaled back the disclosure of the normalized kind of license bookings and we talked about that last quarter just because I think it caused some level of confusion with our investors. We believe ARR and subscription ARR are kind of the better metrics for investors to kind of evaluate to kind of the underlying fundamentals of the business. I think the old metrics of bookings can be impacted by contract durations. Many times our subscription customers are co-terming their add-on purchases. And so that number can be impacted in a number of different ways, and that's why we think it's better to look at kind of ARR growth as a better indicator of the fundamentals of the company.

Adam Holt - MoffettNathanson LLC

And that's a great lead-in to my second question which is if you do look at the billings number, understanding the caveats you just laid out, there is a really wide gap between the growth in subscription ARR and total ARR, and the actual bookings number. To your point, is that just durations? Or is there something else that would explain the very widespread between, say, 230% subscription ARR growth and 9% billings growth? Thanks.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yes. So billings growth is impacted significantly by the move from a perpetual kind of customer moving to subscription, so in the old world, the customer used an Interactor or an Explorer, for example, they would have paid $1,000 in the perpetual upfront billing. And under the new world, they're going to pay $420. And so when you see that large shift like we saw moving up the ratable percentage, that has a very meaningful impact on billings and that's why we felt that metric was not as helpful to investors and that subscription ARR growth and really total ARR growth is a better indicator of the fundamentals of the business.

Adam Holt - MoffettNathanson LLC

Great, thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brent Bracelin from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is open. Again, next question comes from the line of Brent Bracelin from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Your next question comes from the line of Jesse Hulsing from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hey, thank you, guys. Damon, you raised your ratable guidance or mix guidance by, I think it was 4% at the high end from 65% to 69%. How much of that was due to the new products, or anticipated effects of the new products, and those maybe driving more subscription adoption versus just kind of a normal outperformance in the first quarter and in modeling that through?

Damon Fletcher - Tableau Software, Inc.

I think it's hard to kind of quantify the exact impact of the new offerings, but we certainly took into consideration the pace at which we saw customers kind of adopt our subscription offerings in Q1, as well as kind of the timing of the launch, and when we've had visibility of that, so we factored both of those in. I don't have a scientifically quantified way of giving you the breakout of that that raise on the mix.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got you. And as a follow-up to that, I guess if I'm a customer and I'm expanding with Tableau under this new pricing and the way you package things with Prep being included with the Creator license and two new -- and I guess a lower-end Server offering, why would I expand with perpetual license? I guess the holdouts, if there are holdouts, what is the thought process there? And it feels like this pricing change could be a meaningful catalyst for inflection. Is that something that you've thought about? And do you think that's baked into your full year revenue guidance?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hey, Jesse, it's Adam. I do think that that's not the only thing that points out to customers who are on perpetual licensing that subscription will be the stronger place for them to be over time. But there's been a whole series of things and will continue, I think, will be more in the future, but I think this is an important one. And these are really compelling subscription offerings, and I do think that there's a good chance that it will get a bunch more customers over that hump. And some of it's just inertia, right? They've been licensing in a certain way. Their buying systems are set up. They've thought about this expense in a certain way and it just becomes hard to move at some point and in some cases, I think you need kind of compelling events to motivate them to do that. And we think there's a good chance that this could be one of those compelling events. So that's in terms of the conversion. Just in terms of you talked about more revenue over time, I do think that having a better, stronger, more vibrant high-end offering with Creator should help. We think Explorer is really strong for governed self-service. And as we said before, we think Viewer has potential to continue to expand demand from the very long tail of more casual knowledge workers that are out there.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thanks, Adam.

Operator

We have time for one more question, from the line of John DiFucci from Jefferies. Your line is open.

John DiFucci - Jefferies LLC

Thank you. You know what? I think Jesse's a lot smarter than I am, because, Adam, you say you're doing this because it's better for the customer. And you're also incentivizing sales force to kind of do the right thing, but I'm having a hard time understanding why it is better for the customer. Unless the customer has only limited functionality on license, in most enterprises, I mean, they don't think about saving money the first year. They normally think about what it's going to cost them over 10 years, and if they're going to have the same kind of functionality for one or the other, they're probably going to go with the thing that's going to cost them less and that's going to be the license post-maintenance. So I mean, I understand why all this is better for Tableau, but this is -- we're talking for the most part on-premise stuff. It's not like stuff that's in the cloud where you can update it daily. I'm having a hard time understanding why this transition makes sense for anybody that's already on-license post-maintenance. Like I can understand maybe new customers, because it is a direction you're going with some of these products, and you're going to try to help bridge, but it does seem like your on-premise license post-maintenance customers are actually transitioning right now and it's working. But I'm having a hard time understanding why.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Sure. Happy to address that. I guess I'll stay away from who's smarter amongst the community, and I'll stick to this. But moving on to the other part, I think that -- part of it and we can get into the whys, but I think customers are voting in general that software should be purchased via subscription. So you look at the entire cloud movement, and that goes anywhere from subscription to hourly pricing, which is just a very short form of subscription. And you look at so many of the large software companies with ubiquitous offerings who have made very well-documented transitions from perpetual to license software, and you know who all those companies are. So there's this wave happening, so we can talk about the whys, but I don't think that would be possible if it was bad for all the customers of all these big software vendors. There would be an uprising and these companies would fail. So I think it is happening because it's better for customers, and in terms of why...

John DiFucci - Jefferies LLC

But those...

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Go ahead.

John DiFucci - Jefferies LLC

I'm sorry, those customers are actually getting something, like if you refer to company like Adobe, they are providing cloud-based services to go along with the subscription where most of the software's on the workstation. But there's collaboration in the cloud they're using and things like that, but at least my understanding is right now anyway, you're not providing those kinds of things, are you? Maybe you are.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Well, a couple things. One, I'd say, there's some very big companies and some very large subscription licensing that is not pure cloud, that has a lot of on-premise subscription to it. So there's a mix out there of different things, but that is one of the strong factors that you can see. Number two, over time, more and more of our subscription offerings are going to be in the cloud via Tableau Online, fully managed SaaS offering. And of course, that's going to happen over time in waves, but I expect in the fullness of time for a significant portion of our business to really be that fully managed SaaS offering, and then you'll have exactly all of the types of dynamics that you just referred to.

An additional dynamic is a lot of our customers are seeing that they are better off being -- licensing on a named user basis as opposed to this old core -- core based licensing and that's for a couple of reasons, one of which is -- the biggest of which is you're not hardware constrained. So on a named user basis that you can deploy Tableau on as much hardware as you want, you can get rid of latency, you can improve performance. Importantly, you can be much more resilient, because you can have failover and disaster (69:25) recovery capabilities. It's just typically a much more robust scenario than when people feel, oh, if I want more hardware I have to go pay Tableau more. And so the named user model makes it much easier for customers to do the right thing from a technical deployment, and we're seeing that time after time after time. So there's really a whole set of dimensions in which it's better for customers. And by the way, the premise a lot of enterprises don't care about capital, respectfully I fundamentally disagree with that. I would say for the majority of enterprises, and I've seen this for well over a decade across many, many different enterprises across every part of the world, the majority of enterprises actually do over the long run prefer OpEx to CapEx. And of course, the perpetual license is going to be CapEx. There are some exceptions for sure, but I think the majority prefer OpEx and certainly the vast majority of enterprises prefer the flexibility to be able to leave you. You have this assumption they're going to stay with you for 10 years. Well, I think some of our competitors, they're not going to want to stay -- want to stay with them for 10 years. If we do our job well, they will want to stay with Tableau for ten years, but the customers don't all know that today. And subscription licensing gives them the ability to walk away from us if we're not doing our jobs. And if we do the best job of anybody, then we like that deal. We will place that bet on ourselves, but it gives customers all the power, and that is only a good thing for them.

John DiFucci - Jefferies LLC

Great. I certainly like the passion. Thank you. Thank you, Adam.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

This concludes all the time we have for questions today. I'll now turn the call back over to the presenters.

Derek Wong - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thanks everyone for joining, and see you all in 90 days.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

