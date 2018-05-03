Conatus Pharmaceuticals' (CNAT) CEO Steve Mento on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Alan Engbring - Executive Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Steven Mento - President and Chief Executive Officer

Keith Marshall - Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Yasmeen Rahimi - ROTH Capital Partners

Prakhar Verma - Stifel Nicolaus

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Ed Arce - H. C. Wainwright & Co.

John Boris - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc

Operator

Welcome to the Conatus Pharmaceuticals Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. This call is being webcast live on the Investor center of the Conatus website at conatuspharma.com. This call is property of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and recordings, reproduction, or transmission of this call without the expressed written consent of Conatus is strictly prohibited. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce Alan Engbring, Executive Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Conatus.

Alan Engbring

Good afternoon. A press release with the company’s first quarter 2018 financial results was issued earlier this afternoon and can be found in the Investors section of the Conatus website at conatuspharma.com.

During today’s call, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Conatus’ business. These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in Conatus’ SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Conatus’ press releases, including today’s release on first quarter 2018 financial results.

This call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast. Conatus undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

Participating on the call today are Steve Mento, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conatus, who will summarize POLT-HCV-SVR top line results and review expectations for the ENCORE PH trial; and Keith Marshall, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Conatus, who will review the company’s additional development activities and financial results. We will then open the call for questions from invited participants.

I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Mento.

Steven Mento

Thank you Al, and good afternoon, everyone. We’re going to focus today on our upcoming clinical trials, but I’ll begin with a brief summary of our conclusions from the recently completed POLT-HCV-SVR. What we’ve already learned from the results is extremely valuable.

The POLT trial provided our first demonstration of anti-fibrotic efficacy with emricasan and humans using histology endpoint, showing a significant treatment effect in the prespecified F3 through F5 subgroup. To your safety data in this immunocompromised patient population virtually doubled our patient years of drug exposure with emricasan and substantially derisks any theoretical safety concerns about caspase inhibition.

The near normal inflammatory biomarker levels at baseline limited the potential engagement of a key mechanism for emricasan in a way not expected in NASH trials, and isolated the antiapoptotic contributions of the drug towards stabilization and resolution of fibrosis.

At this time, there are no plans to initiate additional clinical trials on the basis of the POLT-HCV-SVR trial alone. We remain excited about the prospects of our three ongoing NASH trials with data readouts coming over the next 18 months, and/or all of which could support advancement to Phase 3, any of all – sorry, any or all of which could support advancement to Phase 3.

I’m going to focus today on the first of those, the ENCORE-PH trial with top line results projected for the fourth quarter of 2018. ENCORE-PH is a direct follow-on to the compelling results from our small open label pilot study, which were featured in a Late-Breaker Presentation at the AASLD Meeting in 2015.

In the pilot study, we achieved a 92% response rate in the patients with severe portal hypertension, with 11 of those 12 patients responding after only four weeks of treatment with emricasan at 25 milligrams twice daily, showing a rapid statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in portal hypertension.

I note here that HVPG has already been validated in multiple clinical studies of non-selective beta blockers in patients with severe portal hypertension, a decrease of as little as 10%, or a reduction to below 12 millimeters of mercury has been shown to correlate with clinical benefit in this patient population.

We believe these results combined with those from our pilot study support the use of HVPG as a surrogate endpoint for potential accelerated approval in the severe portal hypertension patient population. Based on these results, we designed the ENCORE-PH trial, which is being conducted in approximately 240 patients at some 90 clinical sites in the U.S. and EU.

We announce completion of our enrollment in this trial earlier this week. Patients were randomized one-to-one to one-to-one to receive emricasan at 5, 25 or 50 milligrams, or placebo twice daily for 24 weeks. The primary endpoint is the mean change from baseline in HVPG at 24 weeks for each emricasan dosing group compared with placebo. Patients completing the 24 weeks can continue on blinded treatment or placebo in an extension for an additional 24 weeks.

The primary endpoint provides the potential to confirm a clinically relevant benefit in cirrhosis. The extension provides the potential to correlate that benefit with clinical outcomes. If successful, this trial could confirm the use of HVPG in patients with severe portal hypertension as perhaps the most rapid pathway to accelerated approval and NASH cirrhosis.

I remind you as well that emricasan has been granted fast track designation by the FDA for NASH cirrhosis. Again, top line results from the ENCORE-PH trial are expected in the fourth quarter of 2018, we’ll be pursuing opportunities between now and then to provide additional details on the severe portal hypertension patient population, the trial design and the potential outcomes.

Now I’ll ask Keith to provide updates on our two other ongoing NASH trials and our financial results for the first quarter. Keith?

Keith Marshall

Thank you, Steve. We are conducting two additional randomized double-blind placebo controlled Phase 2b clinical trials of emricasan in targeted NASH patient populations, as part of our initial registration strategy in collaboration with Novartis. We confirmed our projections, again, today for top line results from all of our ongoing trials by the end of 2019.

After the ENCORE-PH trial, Steve just covered, the next trial expected to readout is ENCORE-NF, addressing our earlier stage NASH patient population. This trial enrolled approximately 330 patients stratified by cirrhosis and NASH Fibrosis stages of F1 to F3 and randomized one-to-one to one to receive emricasan of 5 or 50 milligrams or placebo twice daily for 72 weeks.

The validated primary endpoint is biopsy-based improvements in CRN Fibrosis Score without worsening of steatohepatitis. The trial design is modeled after others in the field to allow for ad hoc comparisons of single agent efficacy results.

Single agent efficacy would set the stage for advancement through the Novartis collaboration as monotherapy and/or combination therapy. We announced the initiation of ENCORE-NF in January 2016 and completion of enrollment in August 2017. We remain on track to report top line results in the first-half of 2019.

The last of our ongoing clinical trials is ENCORE-LF, addressing our most advanced-stage NASH patient population. This trial was enrolling approximately 210 patients with decompensated NASH cirrhosis were being randomized one-to-one to one to receive emricasan 5 or 25 milligrams, or placebo twice daily for 48 weeks.

The primary endpoint is event free survival for emricasan, compared with placebo, when a prespecified number of events have occurred, or after all patients been treated for at least 48 weeks. We believe this trial can demonstrate emricasan’s potential to reverse the course of progressive liver disease, expanding its application include the sickest patients.

We also believe this trial is designed to establish a clinical outcome endpoint as a potential pathway to a pivotal trial supporting full regulatory approval. We announced the initiation of ENCORE-LF in May 2017 and expect top line results in the second-half of 2019. The ENCORE-LF trial has integrated clinical outcomes and does not require a separate extension trial.

We also recently initiated a follow-on observation study for patients completing any of our four ongoing Phase 2b trials. Treatment will not be extended in this follow-on study. So it is designed primarily to provide a longer-term safety data following treatment with emricasan compared to placebo.

I’ll conclude with a brief summary of financial results for the first quarter, which were released after the close of market today. Total revenues, which consisted of collaboration revenues related to the Novartis agreement were $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $7 million for the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to higher revenue from reimbursable costs related to Novartis agreement and to the effect of the – of adopting the new ASC 606 revenue recognition standard.

Research and development expenses increased to $12.1 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $7.9 million for the first quarter of 2017, primarily due to the ramp up of the ENCORE-PH and ENCORE-LF clinical trials and higher spending on our new product candidate development.

General and administrative expenses were $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2017. The net loss was $5 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $66.8 million at March 31, 2018, compared with $74.9 million at December 31, 2017. We are projecting a year-end 2018 balance of between $35 million and $40 million.

We believe the current financial resources together with the anticipated reimbursements were 50% of the cost of the ongoing clinical trials without including any potential milestone payments under the Novartis collaboration are sufficient to maintain operations through top line results from the three ENCORE Phase 2b clinical trials by the end of 2019, as well as to fund internal pipeline expansion activities.

I’ll now turn the call back to Steve for a brief summary before we open the call to questions from invited participants. Steve?

Steven Mento

Thank you, Keith. We have confirmed the anti-fibrotic treatment effect of emricasan in the prespecified subgroup of patients in the POLT trial with advanced fibrosis and early cirrhosis and substantially expanded our safety database with two-year treatment of an immunocompromised patient population. Our three ongoing trials in NASH patients, two with cirrhosis and one with fibrosis are on track to provide top line results sequentially by the end of 2019.

We have sufficient financial resources to maintain operations through all emricasan Phase 2b trial readouts by the end of 2019 and to support our initial pipeline expansion efforts. We are encouraged by the collective efficacy and safety results from our 17 completed trials of emricasan and reassured in our multipronged strategy for initial registration. This concludes our formal presentation.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to our operator to moderate the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Yasmeen Rahimi with ROTH Capital. Your line is open.

Yasmeen Rahimi

All right. Thank you so much for taking my question. Can you enlighten up a little bit more about the integrated treatment extension period that you have incorporated for your portal hypertension study, which patients are eligible for following what clinical outcomes are you measuring?

And then the second question is on the observational safety data. My understanding is that every – across all trial patients are eligible to enroll. So was this something that you decided to do? Is this something that the FDA has included justified for potentially since it is measuring over three years could be contributing to your outcome base that it normally needed in Phase 3? Thank you.

Steven Mento

Okay. Let’s see if I can remember all the questions. The first one was the extension study on the PH trial. So all patients that complete the six months in HVPG are eligible to continue. The treatments will remain blinded for that full six months. And the outcomes we’re looking at are essentially the same kinds of outcomes that we’re looking as at endpoints in the LF study.

So clinical outcomes increases in MELD score and so on. The idea here is to see if we can begin the process of relating potential changes in HVPG to either increases or decreases in clinical outcomes in this patient population.

The second question was related to the observational study. That’s a study that we had promised to do in discussions with the FDA. Patients are not on treatment, so they will have completed studies. And you are correct, patients that have been enrolled and completed the studies, the POLT study and subsequent studies are potentially if they choose to participate can participate in that observational study.

Yasmeen Rahimi

And what outcome are you measuring other than hepatocellular carcinoma? Is there any other [Multiple Speakers]…

Steven Mento

Just any differences for adverse events between those two patient populations, the placebos versus the emricasan group.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Okay. Thank you.

Steven Mento

Sure.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Steven Willey with Stifel. Your line is open.

Prakhar Verma

Great. Thank you. This is Prakhar Verma for Steve. So can you say what are your expectations for the response rate in the placebo arm for the PH trial?

And secondly, how many patients have actually enrolled to date in the open label extension part?

Steven Mento

I can’t answer the second question, because I’m not – I don’t have the number on hand. It’s just begun, so there are only a few at this stage of the game. With respect to the PH study, I really can’t comment on what we expect the placebo rate since this is the first time anyone has looked at this patient population over this time period. So just have no way of knowing.

One thing I can say though is that, because HVPG is a global measurement, meaning that we’re measuring. The consequence of everything that’s going on both the intrahepatic associated with cirrhosis and the extrahepatic issues associated with base of dilation in the gut, both of which contribute to portal hypertension that our expectation is that, there should be less variability than perhaps it has been seen in NASH trials with earlier stage disease.

Prakhar Verma

Okay. And then just lastly, on 7314 that you recently presented data for at the EASL meeting. Just curious what’s your – under the terms of agreement with Novartis, what’s your freedom there? Can you do right to first refusal, or are there any restrictions with respect to the development path you can take for the compound?

Steven Mento

The way the agreement is structured, there is a non-compete component that allows both parties, us and Novartis, to move forward with pan-caspase if it’s only through Phase 2 and then cannot initiate a Phase 3 study until five years after emricasan is on the market, or 10 years from in liver disease, sorry, in liver disease. Agreements file if you want to check.

Prakhar Verma

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jay Olson with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Jay Olson

Hi, guys, thanks for taking the questions. With regards to ENCORE-PH now the study has completed enrollment and you narrowed down the completion to sometime in the fourth quarter. Can you just maybe tell us what we should be looking for in terms of the primary endpoint? And you touched upon this as far as HVPG having less variability and being more of a global measure.

But can you just comment on, I guess, relative to biopsy, the objectivity and standardization of HVPG is the primary endpoint? And then maybe what some of the key secondary endpoints are that we will see in that top line in the fourth quarter? And specifically, I know there’s a breath-based liver function tests, where we see that data as well?

Steven Mento

Yes, okay. So with respect to. HVPG, let’s see if I can remember, again, you guys are asking like three questions in the first one. Let me answer the last question first, because that’s the one I remember the best. So primary endpoint HVPG is mean. Other things that you can expect and we would plan on providing in the top – initial top line data, our secondary endpoints – related to responder analysis.

So percentage of patients, for example, that have a 20%, or a 10% improvement in HVPG, or patients that actually have their HVPG drop below 12. We would also expect to have data on the breast test, as you mentioned, and potentially things like biomarkers as well. The first question, can you ask again?

Jay Olson

Yes, you commented on this a little bit in terms of the lower variability and HVPG is being more of a global endpoint. But could you just comment on how it compares to, for example…

Steven Mento

Okay.

Jay Olson

…biopsy data in terms of being more…

Steven Mento

Right, right, right.

Jay Olson

…standardized and objective?

Steven Mento

Right. Yes, again, now I remember. So in order to setup and complete this clinical trial, each site that enrolled patients went through an exhaustive prequalification, where they had to prove to our central reader their capability to reproducibly carry out the HVPG measurement in and by themselves, and not all sites, frankly, may pass the bill.

What we’ve seen in this study so far is, not only is there good compliance, but that prequalification has worked remarkably well. So there are very few, if any of the tracings that that are sent to the central reader that are not been readable, so that’s very good. And I do think that that’s a reflection of what you were talking about earlier and what I alluded to with respect to biopsies.

Biopsies only take a very small portion of a large organ and the location is not identical from biopsy to biopsy, because HVPG is being carried out at qualified sites and being read by a central reader, we believe that that variability that comes about, because you’re only sampling a small portion of the disease area as opposed to the global sampling that we do with HVPG should result in overall reduced variability. But that’s yet to be determined in the final trial, but that’s the expectation.

Jay Olson

Okay. Thank you. That’s very helpful. And then maybe just to follow-up on ENCORE-LF. Is there an interim – a blinded interim safety look built into that study design? And if so when do you think that might happen? And what, if anything would you be able to disclose enough there?

Steven Mento

There is an option, so we may at a prespecified number of events do a futility analysis. That analysis would only determine whether or not the trial would continue. It’s not a safety analysis, it’s an efficacy analysis. So there really would not be a whole lot to report associated with that. And as I say, that’s an optional analysis.

Jay Olson

Oh, okay. And if you exercise that option and conduct that analysis, would you disclose that?

Steven Mento

That’s something that I would prefer to answer after discussions with our collaborator.

Jay Olson

Okay. All right, understood. Thanks for taking the questions.

Steven Mento

Sure.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Ed Arce with H. C. Wainwright & Co. Your line is open.

Ed Arce

Hi, guys, thanks for taking my questions.

Steven Mento

Sure.

Ed Arce

So first one, you had mentioned that at this point there’s no definitive plans to move forward with all based on the whole indication specifically. You did mention, there was something that you had learned specifically around the antiapoptotic process that had been blunted. Could you go over that, again, just to make it clear?

Steven Mento

What I was alluding to there is that, the efficacy that we believe we’ve demonstrated in the subgroup was solely related to the anti-fibrotic, antiapoptotic component is the mechanism of action of emricasan, because information was suppressed in this patient population via the immunosuppression.

So really, we were looking at only a part of the potential efficacy of emricasan in the post transplant patient population. Distinctly different than a NASH population, where since these patients will have active NASH, the expectation is, information will continue to be an important component of their disease and give emricasan an opportunity to act, not only in its anti-fibrotic mechanism, but also its anti-inflammatory mechanism of action.

Ed Arce

Great. Okay, got it. Yes, I remember that was part of the discussion about a month ago when you reported the results. And so turning to ENCORE-PH, you just reviewed some of the data readout specific sort of data that we can expect. I was wondering, if you could share with us now that the study has fully enrolled if you have at hand specific numbers around the baseline characteristics, MELD score, the Child-Pugh scores or anything else that could help understand what patient population looks like?

Steven Mento

Sorry, Ed, I’m not prepared to discuss any of the baseline data in that patient population.

Ed Arce

Okay. So then one last follow-up just with your pipeline drug compound IND-7314 for PSC. Is there any update there for us?

Steven Mento

As we have reported before, incorporating under decision – incorporated in our decision whether or not to move forward with that compound will be studies that we are carrying out – exploring or looking at samples from PSC patients to understand the components of the emricasan mechanism of action that may be engaged in subgroups within that patient population. PSC, like a many of these diseases is in a complicated patient population.

So before we make a decision on moving forward with IDN-7314, we want to understand in which patients the opportunity for the mechanism of action have an impact are best.

Ed Arce

Got it. All right. Thanks a lot. I appreciate it.

Steven Mento

Okay.

Operator

Our next question is from John Boris with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Your line is open.

John Boris

Thanks for taking the question.

Steven Mento

Sure, John.

John Boris

So in ENCORE-PH, is there any pre-specification for percent of patients that have to have this [indiscernible]?

Steven Mento

No.

John Boris

Not at all, okay. On the competitive front, I believe Galectin presented some non-statistically significant results in their HBV – HVPG trial. I think, their enrollment criteria was seem to be less sick, I think, was greater than equal to six millimeters in mercury treated for 52 weeks versus you’re looking at 12 millimeters of mercury for 24 weeks.

Steven Mento

Right.

John Boris

Just any thoughts on their trial relative to yours, say, obviously, the mechanism and about their outcome in the results?

Steven Mento

You’re quite correct that the patient populations were different. One reason why we have focused on the sicker patient population our trial with baseline and at a minimum HVPG 12 or greater is, that’s the population in which the nonselective beta blockers have been used to show potential clinical benefit.

So we think that the population that we’re in, not only is there one we’ve already shown some very, I believe, impressive proof-of-concept data, but it’s also the population that we believe has the highest probability to allow HVPG to serve as a surrogate endpoint for accelerated approval. And I think that’s different than the population that Galectin was in.

John Boris

Okay. That’s great. Thanks for that. As far as the timing of the trial since you reached full enrollment, what else do you have to do upon full enrollment, the additional criteria that results in this coming out either in the front-half 4Q, or more towards the latter part of 4Q?

Steven Mento

All the patients have had to have completed their six-month HVPG readout. Since the trial is a continuation, there’s no requirement for a follow-up period before we actually begin analyzing the data.

John Boris

Okay. And you mentioned 90 sites, did you have 70 or 90?

Steven Mento

We had approximately 90 U.S. and EU.

John Boris

And any thoughts on dropout rate from the trial? I think that would be something that you would be able to say?

Steven Mento

I think that – what I can say is that, we’ve been very positively inclined in our observations. The dropout rates have been very tight. And as I mentioned earlier, so not a lot. And as I mentioned earlier, there have been really good compliance with the six-month HVPG testing to date and the quality of the materials that the central reader has to use, so the charts have been very good. So in essence, we think we’re in the right population. We’re doing the right test. And so far, we think that we’re going to have an excellent database in which to evaluate this compound in that patient population.

John Boris

And when you do evaluate that database, Steve, you laid out for Jay, what the primary endpoint, secondary endpoints are. What would be – what would you classify as a successful criteria or successful trial?

Steven Mento

Well, I think, obviously, we want to see a statistically significant improvement in HVPG. I can tell you, we powered that to see something around a two-point change. So that would probably translate to statistical significance, if we could see that, obviously, depending upon the variability.

John Boris

Okay, very helpful. And then lastly, on the POLT-HCV-SVR trial, the anti-fibrotic effect, is that something you’re going to be presenting at AASLD, and how will that be laid out at that meeting?

Steven Mento

Yes. Thanks for that question. This trial really is a data-rich trial. And we expect that our analyses of the complete dataset are going to result in multiple opportunities to present our results to clinical and scientific communities, not just at meetings, but ultimately in publications.

One area I do want to point out that, I think, could be particularly important is our ad hoc investigation in over 150 liver biopsy determinations from this trial, really look at exploring the potential variability associated with the use of biopsy-based endpoints in clinical trials.

One of the themes at EASL this past month or so was variability in biopsy results, high placebo rates and NASH biopsy results. And we’re going to be exploring in those multiple biopsies some potential sources of variation, including simple things like the length and quality of the actual tissue sample, the stage of fibrosis at the time of biopsy, and even things like slide preparation and potential impact of which slide the actual reader uses to assign a fibrosis score and that may sound like trivial information. But already in looking at our data, our preliminary biopsy-related findings point to an overall variation – overall increase variation in biopsies from patients with cirrhosis.

So we think that that’s one area that not directly – it’s not going to change the results of the POLT trial. But I think that there is a wealth of information from this trial that will be well received in both abstracts and presentations at meetings and ultimately, in publications. And that’s just one example of a dataset that, I think, will be looked upon very favorably.

John Boris

Very helpful. It sounds like a very rich-data set. Just last question, since you do have this rich dataset, how do you believe, at least, on the biopsy side and certainly from your Phase 2 with HVPG and then the readout of the ENCORE-PH trial since these are certainly appear to be two very important markers for the FDA. How do you think they influence and/or shape FDA guidelines?

Steven Mento

I think that we’re going to be setting the standard in HVPG is our hope, because we’re the only company carrying out a clinical trial, specifically in patients exclusively that have severe portal hypertension. So HVPG, I think, is our ballgame.

I think, look, from a biopsy base perspective, obviously, we have a biopsy-based trial ongoing in NASH patients as well, that’s an earlier stage patients. There have been multiple reports on variation in biopsy-based results in the NASH base, so we’re going to have to wait and see whether our patient population is going to be different than those that have been reported so far.

I think, with respect to the data we have in biopsies right now, it’s not surprising to people that if you’re taking a very small sample of a damaged organ that there might be some variabilities. I would bet that, if you took multiple samples from a given liver on a given day or over a few weeks, the same liver in a patient you might see different results.

So I think, it’s just one of the consequences of that potential endpoint in the context of a very complicated disease. We feel a lot more comfortable with both of our cirrhosis trials, the PH trial with HVPG, which measures the consequences, as I mentioned earlier, both the intrahepatic and extrahepatic components of the disease.

And in the LF trial, where we’re looking at clinical outcomes, you can’t get much more global than that. So we think that those trials together were demonstrating to the best of our ability single agent efficacy and using a biopsy-based endpoint give this drug the best chance for success.

John Boris

Very helpful. Last question, since you did attend EASL, is there any key takeaway that you had either on the competitive front or on the innovation front or on the regulatory front that you took away from EASL?

Steven Mento

I do think, one thing I forgot to mention earlier about – or I can’t recall whether I mentioned or not. I think that there are – that noninvasive measurements are going to be important, not necessarily as endpoints in clinical trials, but in helping physicians monitor drugs once they’re approved. And one of the ones that we’re using a functional measurement in our PH trials, the Breath Test is a functional measurement, again, a global measurement as well, noninvasive very straightforward.

People have used Fibroscan to give at least an indication of severe versus early-stage disease, a lot of enthusiasm at least in the academics fear about using other imaging technologies. I still think, we’re going to have to live with the endpoints we have from our approval perspective. But I’m encouraged that that a lot of work is going on in noninvasive tests that I think will be very useful to monitor disease once these drugs are on the market.

John Boris

Thanks a lot for that.

Steven Mento

Sure.

Operator

Our next question is from Yasmeen Rahimi with ROTH Capital.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you so much for taking my follow-up questions. So portal hypertension in the population is quite heterogeneous and we know that and specifically driven by the fact that complications are more prevalent. So in your exclusion criteria in the clinicaltrials.gov, you’re specifying evidence of severe decompensation. So can you enlighten us what is that exactly defined? So that when we go into the study to assure that maybe patients aren’t selected for [indiscernible]. Thank you.

Steven Mento

Yasmeen, you’re talking about the PH or the LF study?

Yasmeen Rahimi

The PH study that we have upcoming?

Steven Mento

The PH study, those patients are – 70% of those are compensated, which means they have no clinical signs, where there are severe disease association comes from the basically HVPG that’s done that shows that they have the potential of basically an event occurring, because they’re in severe portal hypertension. There are 30% of the patients that could have had a prior decompensation event plus portal hypertension.

So that stratify differently there. But these patients from a clinical perspective, the vast majority are still compensated. And you would not know from looking at them that they are as sick as they really are.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Okay. Thank you.

Steven Mento

Okay.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is a follow-up from Steven Willey with Stifel. Your line is open.

Prakhar Verma

Yes, thanks for the follow-up. Steve, can you comment on what’s the intrapatient variability with respect to HVPG in new patients? Thank you.

Steven Mento

I could, but I can’t. What I can tell you is that, the kind of variability just associated with the measurement looks to be really tight around a half a point. So I think that good news is, the reproducibility of the scans at this qualified sites that we have has been really tight. But I’m not in a position to comment on the variability of the actual patient population with respect to their measured HVPGs.

Prakhar Verma

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And I’m not showing any further questions. I’ll now turn the call back over to Steve Mento for closing comments.

Steven Mento

I want to thank you all for your participation in today’s call and for your continued support of Conatus.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.