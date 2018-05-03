Meet Group's (MEET) CEO Geoff Cook on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Leslie Arena

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Meet Group’s first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. With me today are Geoff Cook; our CEO; and Jim Bugden, our CFO. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions.

As a reminder, today's discussion will include statements that constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. More information about those risks and uncertainties, is contained in our SEC filing.

We caution you against placing undue reliance on these statements and disclaim any intent or obligation to update them. In addition, as we refer to earnings, we will also refer to adjusted EBITDA, which we defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation, changes in warrant obligations, non-recurring acquisition, restructuring or other expenses, gain or loss on cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment, gains on sale of assets, bad debt expense outside the normal range and goodwill and long lived asset impairment charges.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and you can find a reconciliation to GAAP in our earnings release, which is posted on the IR section of our website. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA provides additional insights for investors to use in evaluation of ongoing operating results and trends. However, you should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

I will now like to turn the call over to Geoff.

Geoff Cook

Thanks, Leslie. We are off to a fantastic start to the year as we continue to make strides, video enabling our large global community and building our social entertainment platform. Total revenue for the first quarter increased to $37.6 million, up 88% from the first quarter of 2017. We attribute this primarily to the addition of Tagged and LOVOO, which were not in last year's first quarter results, and aided by the rapid growth in video. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.2 million, up 9% from $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Video results in the quarter were strong as we grew monthly revenue from Live video monetization by 120% between December and March. We continue to set records across key video metrics, including daily video revenue, the number of users viewing Live streams, the number of gifters and the average revenue per video user.

We believe this strong growth reflects continued momentum on our MeetMe app, the launch of livestreaming monetization on Skout and our focus on strengthening our livestreaming community and the quality of our Live streams. Annualized run rate video now exceeds $29 million based on April results, up 53% from the $19 million in February.

In just over two quarters, we have seen livestreaming monetization evolve from a concept to a rapidly growing business capable of driving revenue and engaging millions of users. We attribute this strong progress to our success in growing the two key metrics on which we have placed significant focus: video average revenue per Daily Active User, or vARPDAU; and the number of users engaging in video, or vDAU.

Since launching monetization on MeetMe, we've rapidly achieved vARPDAU levels that were aspirational just several months ago. In March, the vARPDAU for MeetMe in the U.S. grew to $0.44, up from the $0.30 we discussed on our March call and is nearing rates achieved by market leaders in China, including Momo and live.ly.

Global vARPDAU for MeetMe increased to $0.25 in March from $0.16 in February. Total average vARPDAU for Skout and MeetMe combined was $0.18 in March. The number of paying gifters continued to grow, and they spent more. On MeetMe, the average revenue per paying video user grew to an impressive $76 in March, which we believe underscores the power of our Live video model. We believe that by delivering in-app purchase products that our users demand, we can command far higher monetization rates in more traditional subscription models.

Unlike the monetization cap inherent in a fixed subscription price, we believe Live video offers an unbounded opportunity to monetize, limited only by a user's willingness to spend. This insight has driven the design of two new in-app purchase video products that we expect to launch in the second half of the year: pay gender filters; and paid votes.

The percentage of our users engaged in video also grew in the quarter, with vDAU on MeetMe exceeding 25% of total VAU for the first time in April. Using our progress as a baseline, we believe we can now better estimate the size of our opportunity in video.

If we applied the metrics from MeetMe, which among our portfolio of apps is furthest along in livestreaming, to the balance of our user base across all of our apps, our total video annualized revenue would approach $100 million. This estimate assumes 25% of our $4.2 million VAU engaged in video, times the global MeetMe vARPDAU of $0.25 times 365 days.

Even under what we consider conservative assumptions, we believe livestreaming represents a substantial source of new revenue that did not exist for us at this time last year. We believe our deep product pipeline and ongoing focus strengthening our community can continue to contribute to growing vARPDAU.

We recently rolled out gender filters on MeetMe so that users can connect more efficiently via Live video, and we merged our Skout and MeetMe audiences to give users vote platforms to access a greater number of potential connections. This also has the benefit of exposing Skout users to livestreaming talent we've cultivated on MeetMe and vice versa.

In addition, we began promoting a third party offer wall in live on MeetMe Android, with the iOS analog expected soon, allowing users to earn credits for taking actions, such as answering a survey or playing a game. We expect to bring this feature to Skout and Tagged in the coming months and plan to supplement it with the prominent placement for incentive video shortly thereafter.

I'm pleased to report that we recently launched enhanced video monetization on Tagged ahead of schedule. This follows our announcement last month that we had begun rolling out Tagged to livestreaming on our shared video platform. Tagged is the third of our four major apps to have livestreaming monetization and is positioned today where MeetMe was in October, prior to the rapid acceleration in monetization that we've seen on that app over the past two quarters.

We're excited about our product pipeline as well. Looking to the third quarter, we plan to bring one-on-one Live video chat to MeetMe. One-on-one livestreaming is our Number 01, requested feature, and we believe it has potential to drive monetization. In one-on-one livestreaming, users will be able to match with a livestream partner for free and they may choose to be matched with users of a specific gender for a fee.

In the fourth quarter, we expect to launch Battles, which will position two or more Live streamers in a Realtime competition, such as singing or telling jokes. Users will be able to vote with free or paid votes, with paid votes carrying more weight. We believe the upcoming launches of paid gender filters and paid votes will both grow and diversify our IAP revenue.

We believe our investment in community and talent development has also yielded strong and visible results. Our talent team has worked with Live streamers to improve the quality of video broadcasts by providing onboarding education and support. We believe high quality Live streams will contribute to increased engagement and viewer retention as well as potentially attract and motivate more Live streamers.

We view growing VAU and vDAU as an important area of opportunity. With the acquisitions of LOVOO and Tagged, we've more than doubled our mobile VAU over the past year to $4.2 million. When we look at VAU on a pro forma basis, we can see how the changes we've made to our marketing spend have affected results.

As we noted on last quarter's call, we had reduced our overall marketing budget by 66% on MeetMe, Skout and Tagged, between the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2018.

We reduced ad spend to reflect a decline in advertising rates and we concentrated our spend on markets that monetize well, primarily in the U.S. As a result of that focus, we increased VAU in the United States sequentially by 2%. As expected, VAU in noncore markets declined, leading to a 2% decline in total VAU compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

We plan on launching initiatives in the second half of the year aimed at driving VAU, including Battles and loyalty features. In addition, given our success growing vARPDAU, we expect to increase our MeetMe, Tagged, Skout marketing in Q2 to about 10% of revenue from 8%, and we will continue to evaluate opportunities to increase our marketing spend in targeted areas to drive VAU.

With the rollout of video on Tagged and soon after on LOVOO, we expect a step function increase in vDAU. We plan to roll out Live video to LOVOO on a country-by-country basis beginning in Austria later this month, and we plan to follow that with the rollout to LOVOO's European countries throughout the second half of 2018.

We have transformed our business in a short period of time. With our rapid pace of video growth, which has propelled our transformation, we generated 60% of total Q1 revenue from user pay, up from just 8% in the year-ago quarter. We expect this mix shift to continue as we execute on our strategy to video enable our entire social community.

We believe that user pay provides a more predictable, fast-growing revenue stream that is more closely aligned with our users. While it has become our primary area of focus, advertising continues to be an important part of our model and a meaningful contributor to cash flow.

Results for advertising in the first quarter performed a bit better than anticipated, as Jim will discuss. While the macro impacts that began last year continue to be a factor, we were pleased to see some improvement in performance towards the end of the quarter.

In summary, our progress in video marked a great start to the year. Livestreaming has become the fastest growing component of our portfolio, and we have just begun. We are intently focused on completing its rollout and are eager to bring the benefits of our compelling product roadmap to all of our users. I look forward to updating you on our progress.

And with that, I'll pass the call to Jim.

Jim Bugden

Thanks, Geoff. Please note that like last quarter, I will review our results on an as-reported basis unless otherwise specified. As Geoff discussed, we had a great start to the year, both financially and operationally. Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $37.6 million up 88% from $20.1 million, in the first quarter of 2017 reflecting the addition of Tagged and LOVOO, which occurred in April 2017 and October of 2017, respectively, and the addition of video revenue, which was zero in the year-ago quarter.

These increases more than offset the year-over-year decline in advertising revenue. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.2 million, up from $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2017, also reflecting these same factors as well as actions taken in the last two quarters to reduce costs. These actions included eliminating certain costs related to our West Coast office and shifting development expenses to lower cost centers, including in Germany and Eastern Europe.

As we adjusted EBITDA going forward, I want to remind everyone of the margin profile of user pay revenue. Credit purchases used in video carry a 30% fee to Apple and Google and rewards to broadcasters total approximately 35% to 40%, resulting in a video user pay margin of roughly 30%.

As I've mentioned in the past, LOVOO is currently an approximately 20% margin business. As our revenue mix shift continues, we expect overall adjusted EBITDA margins to remain in the mid-teens for the full year 2018.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $4.2 million, which includes $3.3 million of acquisition and restructuring expenses compared to net income of $400,000 in the first quarter of 2017. We reported a net loss per share of $0.06 in the first quarter of 2018 compared to earnings per share of $0.01 in the first quarter of 2017.

Sales and marketing expense was $7.0 million, up from $5.1 million a year ago, primarily due to the inclusion of Tagged and LOVOO, which did not exist in the prior period quarter. Mobile VAU was $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2017 and mobile MAU was $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2017. We attribute these increases primarily to the addition of LOVOO and Tagged. Product development and content expenses were $22.1 million, up from $8.5 million a year ago due primarily to costs from Tagged and LOVOO as well as an increase in cost associated with the rollout and launch of MeetMeLive and Skout Live video.

Note that product development expenses include variable expenses associated with user pay revenue, including the fees to Apple and Google, along with rewards to broadcasters. General and administrative expenses were $5.5 million, an increase from $2.9 million a year ago due primarily to costs from the acquisitions of Tagged and LOVOO. Depreciation and amortization expense was $3.6 million, an increase from $1.7 million a year ago. The increase is primarily attributable to the amortization of intangibles related to the Tagged and LOVOO acquisitions.

As expected, we incurred a onetime acquisition and restructuring expense related to actions taken in this quarter to reduce our cost structure through headcount reductions and the elimination of operating expenses, primarily in our San Francisco office. Acquisition and restructuring expense was $3.3 million, which includes $1.7 million from these Q1 actions, up from $1.5 million in total a year ago.

We are pleased with the progress we've made integrating LOVOO and Tagged into our portfolio. We look forward to monetizing Tagged video and beginning the rollout of Live video on LOVOO. LOVOO continues to perform well, reporting a strong seasonally high first quarter. We continue to expect double-digit top line growth for 2018 at LOVOO, excluding video, and we look forward to accelerating that growth with the rollout of livestreaming video across LOVOO's users in the second half of 2018.

Moving to the balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $28.0 million at the end of the quarter, which is up – which was up sequentially from $24.2 million. Cash flow from operations was $7.4 million for the quarter compared to $8.7 million a year ago. Shifting to guidance. For the second quarter, we expect revenue to be in the range of $38.0 million to $39.0 million, driven by ongoing growth in video. Consistent with our prior guidance, we are projecting video revenue to continue at its current run rate.

As Geoff noted, advertising performed a bit better than anticipated in Q1. Total pro forma ad revenue was down 36% year-over-year, slightly better than the 30% decline we had projected. However, we are not carrying any of that upside into our expectations for the second quarter. We therefore continue to expect advertising revenue to be down approximately 40% year-over-year in Q2. I note that any upside to this assumption would carry a nearly 100% benefit to our bottom line.

In terms of revenue mix, we expect the ratio of user pay to advertising revenue to be approximately 62% to 38%, respectively, in the second quarter. We expect adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter to be in the range of $5.3 million to $5.6 million. For the full year, we are increasing our outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA and now expect revenue to be in the range of $152 million to $155 million, up from the $140 million to $145 million previously reported, and we expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $21.5 million to $23.5 million, up from the $20 million to $22 million previously projected.

In summary, it was an excellent quarter, highlighted by robust livestreaming video growth along with solid results from our advertising and other user pay businesses. We're pleased with the start of the year, and we see additional opportunities for growth as we roll out livestreaming and deliver new products to our global user base.

And with that, we move to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Darren Afthai from ROTH Capital Partners. Darren, your line is open.

Darren Afthai

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions and nice set of results. Just a couple, if I may, mostly around video. First, your commentary in the release about the comparison of run rates of April versus February, can you kind of talk about the underlying assumptions in those months? What platforms were sort of kind of penetrated and would've been kind of fully rolled out, just to kind of compare and contrast. I'm more curious about April more so than February and kind of how much was Live kind of on your platform.

Secondly, Geoff, I know you talked about MeetMe's video ARPDAU being $0.44 I believe, in March. Can you talk about where you think there are theoretical caps on that number? And then is that applicable for all your applications or are there limitations based on geographies? And then lastly, can you just talk about what you need to see with the rollout of LOVOO, why you're doing it regionally with the Austrian and then the other European countries?

Geoff Cook

Sure. Thanks Darren. So just to give more context on the run rate on video, which was $29 million in April and $19 million in February, what really drove the increase there is MeetMe and Skout. So that's where – those are the two networks that we're monetizing in that period. We made a number of different optimizations to MeetMe related to the gifting leaderboard, among other things. And on Skout, we enabled the Skout user to interact with the MeetMe talent and vice versa, which dramatically expanded the pool of talent on Skout.

And so I think both MeetMe and Skout grew well, and that's what accounted for that, that growth between February and April. As it relates to – I think, maybe the question is, how big can video go. I think that we said in the prepared comments that we think it could go quite a bit higher. I think if you look at the MeetMe ARPDAU of $0.44, we certainly don't believe that, that is a ceiling.

We think it's fantastic progress versus some other data points we have that we're able to get through App Annie and other services and what some competitor apps might be doing. But we – what we really see is the opportunity to continue to expand that number, with respect to launching Battles and as well as with respect to launching quick chat, we think we can grow that number.

And then we also think that we can get the rest of the portfolio to maybe not go up all the way to MeetMe's level, but to improve quite a bit from where our levels are now. And so as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, if we are – if we manage to achieve only the global MeetMe ARPDAU across the portfolio while also achieving the 25% share of our users in video, it's $100 million annualized opportunity. As it relates to the LOVOO rollout plan and why it's country-by-country, I think, unlike MeetMe, Tagged, Skout, most of our monetization is where we expect it to be, which is, into one language and in English.

With LOVOO, I think we want to go language by language, given that LOVOO's strength is really in six European countries. And so our expectation is to do Austria in the coming couple weeks, and to see how that runs for a couple weeks, and then move on to the next country, which would likely be France, and then proceed one by one, as it will enable this to get talent ready on the moment of launch and just generally enable us to get in-language moderation ready and just, it also allows us to gauge the impact of the livestreaming addition to other metrics.

Darren Afthai

Great, and then just one more, if I may. It's pretty fresh on this. But I'm just kind of curious about your platform as dating perhaps refer LOVOO, but what are your general thoughts about Facebook's kind of entry into the dating space? I know it's early, but, like do you see that as a real competitive threat to your portfolio of platforms going forward?

Geoff Cook

Sure. So I think Facebook doesn't really strike us as an obvious forum for dating. I think beyond the well-documented privacy issues, we don't think people want to share that part of themselves on Facebook. Also, the record of launching new products beyond your core use case is not stellar. They launched a job service, which had no impact on LinkedIn, the classifieds business with no impact on eBay, the sponsored results business, no impact on Google, not to mention various shuttered standalone apps, like Slingshot, Paper and Brooms.

I think as it relates to our business, we don't think Facebook dating changes anything about our position. We've been competing effectively against Tinder for years, largely by being where the 600-pound gorilla in this case, is not. In any event, I think if you look at the history of dating, it's never been a winner takes all market like a traditional social networking.

Darren Afthai

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Michael Latimore with Northland Capital. Your line is open.

Michael Latimore

Thanks. Just as part of the guidance, you said you expect video to continue at the current rate, do you mean kind of the current – your current sort of sequential growth rate you've been seeing? Is that just equivalent?

Geoff Cook

No. So the $29 million run rate, just, that it continues at that pace. That's in the current guide.

Michael Latimore

Okay. I guess, the – so, I mean, just given the recent trajectory of the video business that seems, I guess, relatively conservative, given the number of growth catalysts here?

Geoff Cook

We continue to launch across new apps with results that will kind of – are yet unproven, and as those results come in, we'll update. But that was the same thing we did the first quarter, was take the run rate and assume flat, we're going to do the same for now.

Michael Latimore

Okay. And then I missed that you gave a number for what the advertising revenue, I think, declined year-over-year sequentially, can you just give me that number again?

Geoff Cook

The year-over-year decline we have predicted was 40%. It came in at around 36%, and we're forecasting Q2 to be down again, about 40%.

Michael Latimore

Great, got it. And then I can probably back into…

Geoff Cook

That’s year-over-year, sorry, that’s year-over-year.

Michael Latimore

That was year-over-year, okay, got it. Yes. I think I can back into that here in a bit, but can you give like an absolute dollar number for what video revenue contributed in the first quarter?

Jim Bugden

We haven't split out those numbers directly. If you back into it by taking the run rates, you can probably get pretty close. And then for Q2, we'll have the full run rate.

Michael Latimore

And then it was MeetMe, I don't know, who had 90% of video revenue? Like how big was it as a percentage, just the video revenue in the quarter?

Geoff Cook

Of total, again we haven't split those products out separately. Again, as we talked, we merged Skout and MeetMe so the broadcasters are – can see each other and you can view streams across apps. So we haven't split those out separately.

Jim Bugden

I mean, that being said, it's material as they going to repeat – Skout is a material and they are going to repeat in the video revenue. It's healthy double-digit.

Michael Latimore

Okay, got it. And then, just last on the, kind of the split between sales and marketing expense and product development expense. I guess, are those sort of good run rates to think about it? You talked about some variability in the product development cost there, but overall, I mean, is that – kind of the percents we saw on the first quarter, is that a rough way to model things going forward?

Jim Bugden

Sales and marketing is pretty good, although as Geoff mentioned, we'll be looking to increase that slightly in Q2. Product development is fair, but any video growth, which is not on the guide, would add to that related to the expenses around App Store fees and broadcaster rev shares, but yes, that's right. That's fair.

Michael Latimore

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Your last question comes from Michael Graham with Canaccord. Your line is open.

Michael Graham

Hey, thank you. Just on the – within the context of the ad revenue decline. Can you just comment a little – with a little more depth about the pricing that's happening within there, like what are you seeing on the pricing environment? And then, you covered this a little bit, but we're just looking at the guidance raises and the 2018 revenue guidance was raised by $11 million, which is great. And then, on the EBITDA guidance, was only raised by like $1.5 million. And so just a little more depth about where the incremental spend is going would be helpful.

Jim Bugden

Yes. As far as pricing, pricing generally follows the revenue. We certainly do things to optimize, but we continue to see the macro trend of just softer programmatic ad rates and you can take the drop in revenue and assume that's pretty close to the drop in prices, net of any other optimizations. And then as far as the dollars, as the run rate of video has gone up, and that accounts for us, a fair portion of the increase in the guide, that's much lower margin revenue, as I mention it's 30% for any sales and marketing or other costs, which will continue to kind of bump up as we see some increases at the top line as well.

Michael Graham

Okay, thanks very much.

Operator

As I see, we have no further questions, we will conclude today's call. Thank you for joining us today.

Leslie Arena

Thank you, everyone.

