Oracle's Cloud Transition Doesn't Match Other Success Stories

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is still in the midst of its seemingly never-ending transition to the cloud. While management has repeatedly promised that success is right around the corner, we’re not so sure. In this article, we’ll take a look at how Oracle’s cloud and subscription transition compares to that of two other companies - Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) and AutoDesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). Oracle’s transition does not appear to be following the same pattern as those two successful companies. Because of this, we think the company’s cloud transition will continue to remain a work in progress for the foreseeable future.

Oracle vs. Adobe

Adobe Systems (ADBE) is probably the poster child for the most successful transition to a cloud- and subscription-based billing model. The chart below shows year-over-year revenue growth for both companies. For Oracle, it shows “cloud” revenue, which includes Oracle’s Cloud PAAS/IAAS segment and Cloud SAAS segment. For Adobe, the graph shows the year-over-year growth for its Digital Media segment.

While Adobe’s cloud transition started earlier, we can see that it quickly started showing great growth rates. As the company transitioned away for its license model and the subscription base grew, the growth rate slowed, just as one would expect.

By contrast, Oracle’s switch to a subscription model has not been able to generate anything near the growth rates that Adobe showed. Oracle is always quick to point out that its cloud segment also includes some legacy business lines and thus doesn’t show its true cloud growth rates. During the company’s 2018 Q3 conference call, CEO Safra Catz said the following:

Cloud SaaS revenue for the quarter was $1.2 billion, up 21% on a GAAP basis from last year in constant currency with - on non GAAP basis with Fusion Cloud revenues up 52% in constant currency. Cloud PaaS and IaaS revenues for the quarter were $416 million, up 24% from last year in constant currency. Cloud PaaS and IaaS revenue, excluding legacy posting services, saw growth of 49% in constant currency and 56% in U.S dollars. As legacy hosting services become smaller part of total PaaS and IaaS, the underlying growth of PaaS and next generation IaaS will be more visible.

We can take a look at another company, AutoDesk, that has a similar issue. Its subscription revenue segment includes legacy contracts. We’ve added AutoDesk’s year-over-year growth in total subscription revenue. Like Oracle, this segment includes legacy revenue for AutoDesk.

In this instance, Oracle’s trajectory matches AutoDesk. However, when we expand the graph to show year-over-year quarterly growth, things look more worrisome for Oracle.

Oracle’s Growth Slowdown

While the yearly numbers can hide a growth slowdown, the quarterly numbers cannot. The graph below shows yearly quarter-over-quarter growth rates for the same companies (using the same revenue series as above).

(Note: The graph shows the 8 most recent quarters for AutoDesk, the 9 most recent quarters for Adobe, and the 11 most recent quarters for Oracle. The differences are due to the timing of the companies' fiscal years, as well as disclosures over cloud metrics.)

With both Adobe and AutoDesk, we see the same pattern. High initial quarterly growth rates, which indicate positive initial reaction to the business model switch. As more and more customers are switched to the new model, growth rates inevitably slow down.

With Oracle, we see something a bit more puzzling. Growth is initially slow but begins to increase. But over the last few quarters, growth rates have begun to decelerate. Without any big initial jump in customer switching, the slowing growth rates are troubling. There’s also another issue.

Acquisitions

It’s beyond the scope of this article to back out acquisitions for each company for each period over the past five years to show what the true organic adoption rates are for its cloud services. As a proxy, however, we can look at each company's total acquisitions compared to its total revenue over the past five fiscal years.

Oracle, the least successful of them, has spent over $29 billion, or more than 13% of its revenue, over the past five years on acquisitions. This really should not be much of a surprise, as Oracle has long made public that substantial acquisitions are part of its business model. However, the company’s cloud growth rates have been slower even with the benefit of substantially larger acquisitions.

Summary

When looking at Oracle’s cloud transition progress compared to that of the two other successful companies, it calls into question whether or not Oracle will ever be able to reach the growth rates, margins, and stock multiples that go along with being a true subscription-based software company. At this point, we see no reason to own ORCL stock. The company may ultimately be successful, but its current growth trends point to the journey taking much longer and being filled with more ups and downs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE, ADSK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.