Genomic Health's (GHDX) CEO Kimberly Popovits on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Emily Faucette - VP, Corporate Communications & IR

Kimberly Popovits - Chairman, CEO & President

Bradley Cole - CFO

Steven Shak - Co-Founder, Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies

Mitchell Petersen - Barclays Bank

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Kevin, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Genomic Health's First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Emily Faucette, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. You may begin your conference call.

Emily Faucette

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Genomic Health's conference call to review our first quarter 2018 financial results. Please note, a copy of these prepared remarks that we are about to make is available to download on the Investors section of our corporate website, genomichealth.com. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that various remarks that we make on this call are not historical, including those about our future and full year financial and operating results; key drivers and expectations for revenue growth in 2018; demand for our tests and drivers of demand as well as correlations between test demand to present or future revenue; payer coverage, timing of revenues from payers and progress in reimbursement and patient access; clinical outcomes and the timing and impact of clinical studies and publications; our plans and prospects; our ability to leverage our existing commercial channel and infrastructure; the success and focus of our business strategy; economic benefits and the value of our tests; growth opportunities, including international expansion; future products, product launches and our product pipeline; effects of changes in the new ASC 606 accounting standard in comparison against prior periods; effects of foreign currency exchange rates; the new tax law; and expectations regarding potential FDA or other regulation of our tests constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

We refer you to our quarterly report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC, in particular to the section entitled Risk Factors for additional information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Joining me today to make prepared remarks are Kim Popovits, our Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President; Brad Cole, our Chief Financial Officer; Steve Shak, our Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer. Additionally, Fred Pla, our Chief Operating Officer, will be available during Q&A at the end of the call.

I'll now turn it over to Kim.

Kimberly Popovits

Thanks, Emily. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome. We delivered record revenue results in the first quarter of 2018, with 13% revenue growth when compared to pre-ASC 606 adjusted revenue and a non-GAAP profit of $4.6 million, representing our 11th consecutive quarter of improved profitability. In driving our business towards near-term growth and increased profitability, we are squarely focused on catalysts that we expect will accelerate adoption and reimbursement of our Oncotype IQ portfolio of proprietary tests. With this direction and alignment of resources, we are seeing the expected impact as evidenced by our strong performance in the first quarter and are pleased to report the following highlights.

We delivered 4% growth in our U.S. invasive breast cancer business, slightly above our expectations prior to the reporting of TAILORx results. Based on payments received in the first quarter, we anticipate PAMA market-based pricing, which resulted in more than a 10% increase to our Medicare rate, to have an $8 million impact on the top line in 2018. New AJCC breast cancer staging criteria, which name Oncotype DX specifically, are in place and supporting increase in adoption.

Strengthened NCCN prostate cancer guidelines and additional new data are increasing private coverage for the Oncotype DX GPS test. Specifically, published in Reviews in Urology, real-world clinical evidence from the Optum research database of administrative claims from a large U.S. health insurer demonstrated that the GPS test increased use of active surveillance by 30% in low-risk patients, resulting in greater adherence to guideline-based care. We now have published utility evidence from 4 studies in nearly 8,300 men, reinforcing the actionable impact of the GPS test in prostate cancer treatment planning.

In addition, the U.S. commercial launch of Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect, a liquid biopsy test for metastatic prostate cancer, is expected to contribute to our growth this year. We were pleased that in March, Medicare issued a draft LCD recommending coverage for the use of the test throughout the United States to help identify patients who have become resistant to androgen receptor inhibitor therapy and could result from -- and could benefit from chemotherapy.

Most importantly, we are excited to share that TAILORx, the ECOG-ACRIN-led trial, conducted under the sponsorship of the NCI, has been accepted as a late-breaking presentation at the ASCO Annual Meeting plenary session on Sunday, June 3. We look forward to collaborating with ECOG and NCI to broadly communicate the highly anticipated TAILORx results at ASCO and to further transforming clinical practice for women and physicians globally with the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score.

I'll now turn the call over to Brad and Steve to provide further detail on our first quarter financial results as well as our worldwide commercial and clinical progress. Brad?

Bradley Cole

Thanks, Kim. Effective January 1, 2018, we adopted the new ASC 606 accounting standard for revenue, using the modified retrospective method, which applies the new standard prospectively and does not impact prior years' financial statements.

Since the as-reported 2017 quarterly and annual financial statements will not be restated to reflect the new accounting standard, we have provided a supplemental financial schedule in the non-GAAP tables in our press release, reflecting an estimate of revenue as if the new standard had been applied as of January 1, 2017, which we will refer to as pre-ASC 606 adjusted figures in our comparative comments. In the first quarter of 2018, total revenue was $92.6 million, an increase of 13% when compared to the pre-ASC 606 adjusted revenue of $82.3 million for the first quarter of 2017. On a constant-currency basis, revenue increased 12%. Total revenue was $84 million in the first quarter of 2017. 87% of tests delivered and 95% of product revenue were recorded on an accrual basis in the first quarter of 2018. Our net loss for the first quarter 2018 was $3.8 million and included a onetime $8.5 million charge for the realignment of resources that was completed in the quarter.

We delivered a $4.6 million non-GAAP profit, demonstrating our continued commitment to profitability as evidenced by the operating leverage delivered this quarter through accelerated revenue growth, improved efficiencies and spending controls. These net income results marked the 11th consecutive quarter of improved profitability on a year-over-year basis. We delivered more than 32,440 Oncotype test results in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 3% compared to the same period in 2017. I will now walk you through the results across each of our key markets. U.S. invasive breast cancer revenue of $71 million, which was greater than anticipated and increased 12% when compared to pre-ASC 606 adjusted revenue. Test volume increased 4% year-over-year, which is the highest reported quarterly growth in the last 3 quarters and higher than full year 2017 growth of 3%. Record invasive breast test volume is indicative of continued strong demand raising overall Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score market adoption to nearly 60%.

This accelerated revenue growth of 12% was driven by test volume resulting in revenue growth of 4%, PAMA implementation adding more than 3% to revenue growth, stronger ASP overall from private payers contributing nearly 3% to growth -- 3 points to growth and the move to the new revenue standard impacting growth positively by approximately 2 points. International product revenue was $13.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 5% when compared to pre-ASC 606 adjusted revenue. On a constant-currency basis, international revenue grew 1%. International invasive breast cancer test declined by 7% compared with the prior year.

Excluding Germany, France and Italy, international tests delivered were up 8% year-over-year, led by the U.K. where test growth was 11%. As a reminder, we have historically provided a significant number of tests in these markets through clinical trials and patient access programs. In the fourth quarter of 2017, we began requiring committed payment to be in place prior to accepting orders. While this has impacted test volume as expected, we are beginning to see progress in both payer engagement and coverage.

In April, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, or NICE, in the United Kingdom, issued a revised diagnostic consultation document continuing to recommend the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test. This decision by NICE follows a large response to the earlier consultation from the clinical community and other stakeholders, with respondents resoundingly advocating for continued access to Oncotype DX testing for patients. We will continue to encourage NICE to incorporate results from TAILORx in its guidance, which is currently expected in September 2018. The U.S. prostate revenue of $5.8 million delivered 75% revenue growth. This higher revenue was equally driven by three factors, higher test volume, which grew 25%; increased payments and coverage from private payers; and CMS coverage for intermediate-risk patients compared to no coverage in the year-ago quarter.

Our test volume was as expected with the Oncotype DX GPS test continuing to be the market leader in low- and intermediate-risk prostate cancer. We are starting to see an uptick in private coverage with more than 21 million U.S. private lives now covered, in addition to the 50 million lives covered by CMS. We plan to expand our urology sales team by midyear. Further, we continue to expect full year GPS test volume and revenue growth to be over 30%.

While it is still early, we are encouraged by the initial response to our launch of the Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test and anticipate it will provide a more meaningful impact on both test and revenue growth following the finalization of the Medicare LCD. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin rate was 83% in the first quarter, and we continue to expect gross margin rate to range between 83% and 84%. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities at March 31, 2018, were $130.4 million, which included the fair value of the company's investment in Biocartis, a marketable security of $3.8 million. In the first quarter, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $12.9 million.

Looking ahead at the remainder of the year, we continue to expect total revenue of between $366 million and $382 million, representing growth of between 10% and 15% as previously guided. We are very pleased with our first quarter operating results and record revenue level. We still have important progress to make in order to achieve the high end of our revenue guidance range. Specifically, U.S. invasive breast revenue growth of 8% to 10% contributing to over 40% of expected revenue growth for the year. We continue to expect an impact in the second half of the year following the TAILORx results presentation at ASCO.

For the prostate GPS test, volume growth above 30% and increasing reimbursement from private payers contributing approximately 20% of expected revenue growth for the year. Improving revenue growth in international markets with expanded test volume globally and reimbursement coverage in Western Europe, contributing approximately 20% of expected revenue growth for the year. And finally, CMS coverage for our Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test contributing over 15% of expected revenue growth for the year. In addition to delivering double-digit revenue growth, we are committed to continued improvement in profitability on a non-GAAP basis in 2018.

I will now turn the call over to Steve to discuss one of our key growth drivers, the upcoming presentation of TAILORx results.

Steven Shak

Thanks, Brad. We were delighted when we learned that the TAILORx study results assessing the effective chemotherapy in women with early-stage breast cancer and Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score results of 11 to 25 were accepted for presentation at the ASCO plenary session on Sunday, June 3. Dr. Joseph Sparano, the Study Chair, will be presenting the results of this landmark trial on behalf of all the investigators.

As a reminder, the TAILORx trial was independently designed and led by ECOG-ACRIN under the sponsorship of the NCI. It is the largest adjuvant breast cancer treatment trial ever conducted, and thousands of investigators enrolled more than 10,000 women across approximately 1,200 sites in 6 countries. All 5 adult cancer research groups in the NCI's network enrolled patients, and leading breast cancer advocacy organizations, including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Susan G. Komen and the National Breast Cancer Coalition, also supported this trial.

TAILORx is a prospective randomized clinical trial designed to more precisely define the effect of chemotherapy for women considered to be intermediate risk for recurrence based on their Oncotype DX test result. Specifically, which of these women can effectively use hormonal therapy alone, sparing them the well-known side effects of chemotherapy, while identifying those who will truly benefit.

The TAILORx investigators designed the trial based on the clinical validation studies performed by NSABP, which clearly showed that the recurring score, when high, predicted a large benefit of chemotherapy and that the Recurrence Score, when low, was associated with minimal to no benefit from chemotherapy.

In TAILORx, the Oncotype DX test was performed for every patient enrolled in the study. Based on those NSABP results, TAILORx participants with Recurrence Score results less than 11 were treated with hormonal therapy alone, while those with Recurrence Score results greater than 25 were treated with chemotherapy plus hormonal therapy. As you may recall, results from the TAILORx secondary study group or women with Recurrence Score results less than 11 were previously published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2015. More than 99% of the 1,626 women who received hormonal therapy alone without chemotherapy with a Recurrence Score less than 11 were free of breast cancer distant recurrence after 5 years.

With regard to the primary endpoint, TAILORx enrolled more than 6,700 women with Oncotype DX Recurrence Score results of 11 to 25. This primary study group was randomized to receive hormonal therapy with or without chemotherapy in order to more precisely define the benefit of chemotherapy, if any. These randomized patients with Recurrence Score results of 11 to 25 compromised approximately 65% of all TAILORx patients and were followed long term for about 9 years on average. Furthermore, this group of women represents approximately 260,000 patients diagnosed in major global markets each year. TAILORx, as well as the completed NSABP B-20 and the SWOG-8814 Oncotype DX studies, are unparalleled in their specific design to formally identify the patients who benefit from chemotherapy as well as those who do not, using randomization to treatment.

While other prospective studies have looked at prognosis, TAILORx is the only study specifically designed to answer the most important question regarding the prediction of chemotherapy benefit. Large randomized clinical trials like TAILORx provides a gold standard of clinical evidence.

Further, as previous comparative studies have clearly shown, one cannot infer that a prognostic-only test result is equivalent to the Oncotype DX Recurrence Score. In fact, there is a demonstrated large lack of concordance between tests that is clinically meaningful.

As Dr. Larry Norton, the deputy physician in chief for breast cancer programs at Memorial Sloan Cancer -- Cancers -- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has described, "TAILORx results in the 11 to 25 Recurrence Score range will clearly inform breast cancer adjuvant treatment guidelines."

We, along with the medical community, eagerly await Dr. Sparano's late-breaking presentation at the ASCO plenary session on June 3.

Kimberly Popovits

Thanks, Steve. In the year that marks our 18th anniversary, we believe 2018 will be momentous for Genomic Health and the hundreds of thousands of cancer patients we have the potential to serve each year. As we leave a new era of precision medicine for cancer diagnostics and treatment, we are well positioned with multiple catalysts to drive further adoption and reimbursement of our portfolio globally. Robust and large randomized clinical trials like TAILORx come along once in a decade at best. As we approach ASCO and potentially a new standard of care in breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, I want to pause to reflect on the bold founding vision that continues to inspire us every day, to optimize the treatment of cancer through genomic testing.

With our passion, determination and substantial investment, Genomic Health has collaborated with the scientific community to transform this once clinically unproven and scientifically challenging vision into a reality. We have now delivered more than 900,000 test results to cancer patients in over 90 countries, generating more than $2.5 billion in revenue and over $5 billion in savings to the healthcare system, and we are only just getting started.

In addition to leveraging the TAILORx results to allow more patients to benefit from our Oncotype DX breast cancer test, our remaining 2018 priorities include, driving further adoption of the Oncotype DX GPS test while leveraging a full year of CMS intermediate-risk coverage and expanding private reimbursement; securing Medicare coverage for Oncotype DX AR-V7; and furthering reimbursement success in large European markets for our invasive breast cancer test.

With the evolution of our business strategy and the right partners and resources in place to broaden our reach, we look forward to accelerating both near- and long-term profitable growth while continuing to bring life-changing value to cancer patients worldwide.

I'd now like to open the line for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Brandon Couillard with Jefferies.

Brandon Couillard

Kim, I would be curious if you could give us a sense of whether international test volume growth in the first quarter was in line with your expectations. And can you sort of talk to us about your level of confidence that, that segment can reaccelerate to double-digit growth in '18? And then thirdly, any chance you could size that France -- the France UNICANCER hospital group tender opportunity?

Kimberly Popovits

Yes. So I'll start and ask Fred to jump in, maybe with some more specifics. We, as Brad mentioned in his comments, we made a change back in the -- in 2017 that we anticipated would slow adoption in terms of testing delivered. And that, in fact, did happen, and it had to do with our move towards only tests that had committed reimbursement done that we were supporting, pending that we had reimbursement in place to the very near term. Some things have changed and developed there, and some of the reimbursement pathways have been a bit delayed. But we're pretty confident now with the conversations that we're having and some of the new developments that we're on track to start to see that double-digit growth in the back half of 2018. Now I'll let Brad maybe comment specifically on France.

Bradley Cole

Yes. So what's happened in France is a real good progress with the UNICANCER tender where we're part of that positive decision, which represents an access of about 27% of the French market. So it expands our opportunity in France, which can lead to -- we believe will lead to higher test growth in France. And second, Kim's comments about back half where the growth coming out of international markets as a result of this change. I think the other thing to consider was France, as there is an upcoming decision about paying for test in '18, about midyear. So that would make a difference in the back half of the year for revenue. In addition to they have begun to pay for tests that were delivered in '17, as we had anticipated. Although it's small, the numbers at the moment, but the pulse is back on in France.

Kimberly Popovits

And I would just add, I think we're in a nice position now, too, with a number of decisions being made around national reimbursement. Germany, for example, having the TAILORx data in hand as those decisions are being made. It's going to be a real advantage for us in terms of differentiating Oncotype DX from other tests that are potentially available. So in some ways, I think that bit of a slowdown that was inspired by us and our own actions is leading to, I think, a better and richer conversation around the need and the pressure that we're putting on the payment systems. But now we've got this world-class data post-June when we all see those results to help influence this going forward.

Brandon Couillard

And you also mentioned plans to add to the prostate sales force headcount in the U.S. around midyear. Any sense you could give us in terms of the magnitude of that planned hiring? And remind us how big that -- the total sales force is today.

Kimberly Popovits

Yes. So we're roughly at around 40 now. We'll take that to 50-ish. So it will be a modest increase there, though, but we've clearly targeted the areas where we believe that we need an increasing coverage. Our expectation is we'll bring on experienced reps that have relationships in the specific areas. But as you know, it takes a couple of quarters for folks to get up to speed, so we would see their impact coming later in the year. But again, good timing with some of the positive changes that are happening in the prostate area with the expanded guidelines and our launch of the AR-V7 test.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jack Meehan with Barclays.

Mitchell Petersen

This is actually Mitch Petersen on for Jack this morning -- or this afternoon. So a pretty good progress on prostate coverage and, it sounds like, in the quarter. I was just hoping you could just elaborate on how these conversations are going. And then as you look towards the balance of the year, just what your expectations are in terms of the pacing of coverage.

Bradley Cole

So coverage, as we've said, has upticked a bit. We expanded coverage, about 8 million lives, during the first quarter of the year. I think, as Kim characterized, too, the conversations are more meaningful within existing guidelines in hand. It's also important that other payers are picking up coverage, and that creates a better conversation with other payers. We'd expect to see a significant increase in the back half of the year. We're not going to forecast or pretend to know exactly how many, but we're expecting significantly more than the 8 million we have today.

Kimberly Popovits

Yes. And I would just add to that, in addition to the expanded guidelines, some of the new data that we have is really landing well with payers in terms of the influence that the test is having on actually -- patients going on active surveillance and staying on active surveillance. So that's good to have in hand now, too, and published.

Mitchell Petersen

Helpful. And then in terms of contracting on the commercial side, could you just talk about your outlook on pricing? I think you guys mentioned that you had a 2% benefit in the quarter from pricing in invasive breast. Yes, so if you could just talk about your outlook there. And then as PAMA, now that, that's implemented, is that changing your thinking at all in terms of contracting?

Bradley Cole

Well, first of all, for PAMA, we're very pleased that PAMA was implemented as we expected. It is having the kind of impact we anticipated. It's actually a little stronger than we had anticipated, so it helped with the results being above expectations. Now that it's in place and we didn't consider it in our guidance, we think it's going to be a strong contributor to revenue growth for the year. But we're also seeing, in the quarter, strong ASP in the invasive breast market from other payers as well. So we've got some contract renewals, which have been helpful, and we expect that to continue throughout the year.

Mitchell Petersen

Okay. And then if I could sneak in one more. Correct me if I'm wrong but I think the amount of test on accrual went up in the quarter, and I think this is due to ASC 606. I was just wondering, if you could quantify how that might have benefited revenue for the total company in the quarter.

Bradley Cole

Yes. So you're exactly right. We've been seeing accrual-based revenues about 6 -- below 60% of test, and it jumped up to 87%. That's just a simple move of payers who were formally in this category called cash, which is not allowed under 606, moving into an accrual category. And it had maybe $1 million benefit in the quarter because we had some carryover from collections from '17. But this really -- it's really approach. The real difference for 606 is that we now net our revenue against our debt, a bad debt expense. And so ASC 606 for us kind of depresses what would have otherwise been a rise about 2% higher revenue to a little bit lower revenue. So you can see why we're so pleased with record revenue of $92.6 million when we have the factor that ASC 606, on an average, presses revenue down. But the change in the quarter was simply just moving those formerly cash payers into accrual.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back over to Kim Popovits.

Kimberly Popovits

Great. Thanks, and I just want to say thanks to all for joining us today, and we hope to see you at ASCO.

Operator

And this concludes today's First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call for Genomic Health. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.