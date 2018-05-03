Market Volatility Bulletin: Fed Speaks, Stocks Squirm

Market Intro

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) took a step back after the Fed Announcement in Wednesday's trade. We saw a fairly similar pattern during Chair Powell’s testimony before Congress in late February. As seen below, damage extended after the close.

Gold (GLD) gave up the day’s gains as the session wore on, while silver (SLV) and palladium advanced handily. Gold volatility is quite low, given how important some of these potential global monetary winds may soon be blowing.

Thoughts On Volatility

No secret: Japanese QE was the most dramatic of the bunch. The Fed will be gradually reducing the size of its balance sheet, while the ECB looks to end its QE program. Japan’s QE program, however, is truly epic. One wonders if some of the pickup in volatility is attributable to the changing landscape in the expected flow of central bank assets.

Spot VIX dipped to sub-15 in the Wednesday session, before stocks began to fall at the end of the session. 14.5 marks just about the very low of the last three-month trading range, with the highs at about 25.

It interests me that lower equity prices have begun to coincide with vols at the lower end of their three-month range. This is not unique to the S&P 500. Vols for the Dow, Russell 2000, and the foreign ACWX index are all hanging out in lower regions of vol territory despite being down from all-time highs. See Georgy Uspenskiy’s comment in the conclusion for trading takeaways.

Term Structure

True, there’s some modest contango here. More importantly for those short vol (SVXY), spot trades below the M1 (roll decay harms long-vol plays such as VXX or UVXY) and the vol of vol is quite low (minimum rebalance decay). I do wonder how many drops like we saw at the end of Wednesday (and Monday for that matter) VIX can whistle past.

The gold curve is where the term structure rests at present. The funny thing is that in S&P terms we’re not all that far off from April 3 and 24. UVXY had a strong after-hours move (up almost 2%) as S&P futures continued their decline. Long vol is more defensible in my view given that spot now trades at the low end of its three-month range and is really not getting much support from equities.

Keep an eye on correlations, which are once more heading higher. VX seems to want to return to the contango pattern of yore, but the CBOE Implied Correlation Index is really not willing to do its part to help. Higher implied correlations = higher volatility.

Conclusion

We just released a new article on drawdown and run-up analysis for Macy's stock. We are looking to grow our reader base by covering more individual names. Macy's represents the first foray into this endeavour. We hope you enjoy it, and we welcome suggestions for improving the framework.

In the most recent MVB Georgy Uspenskiy offers the view that US equity calls are trading pretty inexpensively. What I find more compelling in his comment is the thesis that it’s difficult to get VX to move down all that much, as it appears quite sticky at the moment. Indicators like the SPX put-call ratio or SKEW indicator would suggest that there is decent scope for S&P upside, even if the last couple weeks instruct us that such moves can be fleeting.

