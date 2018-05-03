Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (04/27/18)

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of April 27, 2018.

EIA reported a crude build of 6.2 million barrels for the week. As predicted, imports increased by 80 barrels per day (bpd) from last week and hovered around 8.6 million bpd. Exports fell slightly to 2.2 million bpd and have stayed firmly above a 2 million bpd average for the past 3 weeks. Given where LLS/Brent spreads are (still above $5/barrel), we anticipate exports to remain healthy. Refinery utilization for the week increased slightly to 91.1% and is still above average for this time of year. Compared to 5-year averages, this week’s report was bearish for crude and slightly bullish for products. We’ll talk about the crude build later ahead, so let’s just go through the charts quickly.



Gasoline inventories increased by 1.2 million barrels and distillates declined by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Distillate inventories continue to plummet, and eventually bode well for crude demand.

Overall total crude and products increased by 5.364 million barrels for the week, largely because of the large crude build.

As always, we’ll leave you with some food for thought.

So once again we want to step back. We’re big on perspective because weekly reports can be fairly “noisy.” We’re seeing a large build in crude this week, and that’s impacting crude and petroleum product totals as well. In the past year, we’ve seen inventories draw down considerably and we’re still bullish on oil prices, yet a 5 million build (5.2 million build, to be exact) doesn’t bode well for our thesis... or does it?

It depends, because not all builds are equal. Let us explain. The EIA aggregates the 50 US states geographically into what are called PADDs, short for Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts. The PADD methodology is a leftover of World War II, when the government drew boundary lines to ration gasoline. They've since been carried over and continue to be used by the EIA. Here's the PADD map.

Today, tracking inventories in each PADD allows oil market participants to better understand how oil and oil products are flowing throughout the US.

PADD 5 inventories (i.e., the West Coast) this week actually increased by 4.9 million barrels, accounting for almost all of the build, but as you can see, PADD 5 (West Coast) represents a small fraction of total US crude inventories.

The 4.9M build was large, but it’s entirely within seasonal amounts and contained in PADD 5, which itself is landlocked from the rest of the US, and thus, is self-contained and isolated. Excluding PADD 5 builds, inventories were, in fact, flat throughout the US, and compared to a 5-year average of 3.3 million or 2.3 million build (2010-2014 average or 2013-2017 average, respectively) it would’ve been slightly bullish. We think PADD 5 builds this week are a non-issue, and continue to think oil inventories will tighten overall. Ultimately, stay focused on the major PADDs (i.e., 2 and 3) because that’s what matters. Those two PADDs account for a large majority of US crude inventories, and both continue to show declines.

