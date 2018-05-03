Is Paratek Pharmaceuticals Oversold?

This article was co-authored by Stepan Lavrouk, an analyst with Almington Capital.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of treatments based on tetracycline chemistry. The company has two drug candidates: omadacycline and sarecycline (brand name Seysara). Paratek has a market capitalization of $337 million and currently trades around $10.75.

In this article, we discuss this small-cap’s prospects, the reasons for the recent slide in share price, and whether the current price represents a good entry point.

A promising pipeline

Firstly, let’s briefly address sarecycline. This is a narrow-spectrum tetracycline antibiotic for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, developed alongside Allergan (AGN). Paratek will receive royalty and milestone payments within the US and will retain all rights to the drug outside of the US. Approval is expected in mid-2018. Although a diverse pipeline is always welcome, we do not foresee sarecycline having a major impact on the company’s share price, compared with omadacycline, to which we now turn.

Omadacycline is a broad-spectrum antibiotic belonging to the tetracycline class. The pivotal OASIS-2 Phase III trial was completed in July 2017 in which omadacycline met all primary and secondary FDA and EMA (European Medicines Agency) endpoints, demonstrating safety and increased efficacy compared to linezolid in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, or ABSSSI.

Furthermore, omadacycline has shown efficacy in the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, or CABP, in a separate Phase III study. The antibiotic has been granted both Fast Track status and the Qualified Infectious Disease Product, or QIDP, designation, and NDAs were filed in early February. Based on this, management expects a PDUFA in early October, and a meeting with the EMA mid-year.

Naturally, approval is never a foregone conclusion; however, there are a number of compelling reasons to fancy Paratek’s chances. Firstly, omadacycline has demonstrated efficacy against a range of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA. The rising resistance rates across all antibiotic classes is a serious issue that will only become more and more pressing over time. Any drug that is able to circumvent resistance will have an immediate advantage over older treatments.

Secondly, the fact that omadacycline has shown efficacy for multiple indications will bolster Paratek’s case that it has a treatment with a wide therapeutic profile and will undoubtedly make it more attractive to physicians relative to treatments with a more narrow range. In addition to the ABSSSI and CABP indications, the company has initiated a Phase II trial to determine efficacy and safety in urinary tract infections, data from which should be available in the second half of 2019.

Thirdly, the absence of clostridium difficile enterocolitis and diarrhea amongst the omadacycline-treated patient population will appeal greatly to doctors. A common side-effect of most broad-spectrum antibiotics is a moderate rate of C-dif infection, accounting for about 20% of antibiotic-associated diarrhea. Historically, the tetracycline class has had lower rates of C-dif-associated enterocolitis and diarrhea compared with other broad-spectrum antibiotics. In a clinical setting, omadacycline-treated patients did not develop a single case of C-dif, compared with those treated with moxifloxacin (a member of the quinolone antibiotic class), which had eight such cases.

Taken together, we believe this represents a compelling case for both approval and for future high demand for the treatment. Paratek projects that it will be able to launch omadacycline in the first quarter of 2019, targeting 850 hospitals with a sales force of 80-85. Management estimates the size of the market for patients unresponsive to generic treatments for ABSSSI and CABP to total around $2.6 billion by 2028, which far eclipses the company’s current market capitalization.

Time to buy the dip?

Paratek ended 2017 with a net annual loss of $89 million and a net loss per share of -$0.78. As we regularly point out, this is not in and of itself an issue for small biotech companies trying to get their pipelines going. However, it does mean that management will sometimes have to resort to actions that in the short term can damage shareholders in order to raise the required capital. The first such event took place in January, when Paratek announced a secondary stock offering in order to raise an additional $50 million, causing share price to drop 10% in one day of trading.

A second shock came in late April, when management announced a $140 million senior debt offering, with the option to take on an additional $25 million if it so chose. This has left the company with a high debt-to-equity ratio and many investors might understandably be spooked by the sight of a small-cap engaging in this kind of leverage.

However, assuming that approval is secured, these are all justifiable moves. With over $300 in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, and with research costs falling, Paratek now has more than enough gunpowder to commercialise omadacycline and therefore the likelihood of another stock or debt offering is low.

Investors' Eye View

We think that the current share price does not accurately reflect either the likelihood of approval or the clinical efficacy of omadacycline. Communication from both management and regulators suggests that approval is a strong possibility and there is an unmet need for new broad-spectrum antibiotics that can circumvent bacterial resistance.

There could be big things ahead for Paratek.

