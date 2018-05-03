Nuvectra Corporation's (NVTR) CEO Scott Drees on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Brian Johnston - The Ruth Group

Scott Drees - CEO

Walter Berger - COO and CFO

Analysts

Dave Turkaly - JMP Securities

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Jaffray

Bruce Nudell - SunTrust

Chip Saye - AWH Capital

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Q1 2018 Nuvectra Earnings Conference Call.

Brian Johnston

Thanks Operator, and thanks, everyone, for participating in today's call. Joining me today from the company are Scott Drees, Chief Executive Officer; and Walter Berger, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that comments made by management during this conference call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements involve material risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results and outcomes could differ materially from our current expectations. For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review the Nuvectra Form 10, 10-Q, 10-K and other reports filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Furthermore, the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, May 2, 2018. Nuvectra undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to Scott Drees.

Scott Drees

Thanks Brian, and good afternoon everyone. I’d like to thank you for joining us today and welcome you to our first quarter 2018 earnings call.

On today's call, I will cover and provide updates on the following; our Algovita commercial progress, initial preparations for Virtis commercialization, regulatory submissions for Algovita MRI conditional approval, and for our Virtis Sacral Neuromodulation System for the treatment of overactive bladder, and the status of our plan post-market clinical studies. Walter will then cover our financial and operational update, and finally I will close with an update on our ongoing initiatives for 2018.

We delivered consolidated first quarter revenues of $10.6 million including total Algovita sales of $9.1 million representing 112% and 168% year-over-year growth respectively. As of today's call, we have increased the number of active territories to 50 up from 45 as of February 21. Our plan is to continue to grow our Algovita sales team throughout 2018 to approximately 60 active territories.

Additionally, we are hiring regional sales directors at this time in order to facilitate continued SCS expansion and begin recruiting sales personnel for Vertis subject to regulatory approvals. Our first quarter SCS performance was in line with our expectations and reflected the weaker seasonal industry trends that classically follows a strong fourth quarter.

We are encouraged by a number of items including our ability to recruit high caliber sales personnel, our conversion ratio of trial to permanent implants, and our improved gross margin. While our Vertis commercialization remains subject to regulatory approvals, we have initiated discussions with prospective OUS distributor's and our manufacturing product in preparation for our pending European launch.

We are meeting regularly with our sacral neuromodulation medical advisory board and our refining our go-to-market strategy inclusive of initial clinical studies for Vertis. We look forward to providing additional details around our sacral neuromodulation strategies upon approvals.

Now turning to an update on our Algovita MRI and Vertis FDA and CE Mark regulatory submissions. On our previous call, we discussed our decision to pivot and resubmit for head only FDA Algovita MRI conditional approval followed by a full-body MRI conditional resubmission in the third quarter.

We continue to expect FDA head only conditional approval late in the second or third quarter and ultimate full-body MRI approval by year-end. We reiterate our belief that upon approvals from FDA, the MRI capability will add another compelling feature for physicians and patients that we believe will further drive increase utilization of the Algovita SCS system.

We have submitted our CE Mark responses to TUV Süd for the Vertis sacral neuromodulation system which addresses the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder in their response. In the U.S., we have filed responses with FDA and subject to final FDA approval we expect to enter the U.S. sacral neuromodulation market in the second half of 2018.

As we have discussed, it is always possible that the FDA and/or TUV Süd may request additional data related to our submissions or retract our submissions. However, we want you to know that we are working closely and in dialogue with both agencies to receive final approvals.

Moving now to an update on our clinical initiatives, in the first quarter we completed identification of our clinical sites and remain on track with the first phase of our forearm multicenter prospective randomized post-market clinical studies. As a reminder, this initial study arm will focus on comparing Algovita's high fidelity tonic stimulation versus ultrahigh pulse with stimulation in 60 patients at 12 sites. We look forward to moving ahead with the study in further evaluating our multimodal offering especially as Algovita is the only SCS system on the market with this ultrahigh pulse width capability.

As we move forward, four individual study arms will be designed over time to highlight the efficacy profiles of the different stimulation modes that Algovita delivers which includes high fidelity tonic, first ultrahigh pulse width and high frequency stimulation.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Walter.

Walter Berger

Thanks Scott and good afternoon everyone. I like to now provide an overview of our first quarter 2018 financial results.

In the first quarter we generated consolidated revenue of $10.6 million, an increase of 112% from $5 million in the first quarter of 2017. Our Algovita revenue for the first quarter increased 168% year-over-year to $9.1 million up from $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Our neural interface components and systems revenue which comes from our wholly-owned subsidiary NeuroNexus was $1 million for the first quarter of 2018 down 14% from $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Our deep brain stimulation system development agreement with Aleva generated $456,000 of revenue in the first quarter of 2018 which was essentially flat from $452,000 for the first quarter of 2017.

Gross profit increased from $2.6 million in the first quarter 2017 to $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2018. Gross margin increased from 52% to 55% respectively.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2018 were relatively flat at $15.4 million up slightly from $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase reflects investments in the company's sales and marketing team along with higher associated headcount offset by a reduction in R&D expense.

Net loss for the first quarter 2018 was a negative $10.5 million or negative $0.84 per share compared with a net loss of $13.1 million or $1.27 loss per share for the first quarter 2017. Total cash and cash equivalents were $53.9 million as of March 31, 2018. Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2018 include total net proceeds of approximately $23.8 million from our follow-on common stock offering completed in February 2018, as well as $12.5 million of cash only drawn down for the second tranche of our amended credit facility based on our achievement of trailing six-month product revenue of $20 million as of January 31, 2018.

Now I’d like to turn the call back to Scott for his closing comments.

Scott Drees

Thanks Walter.

Let me conclude by reiterating the company's key areas of focus in 2018. First, to continue the expansion of our SCS market share by increasing sales rep headcount and productivity in order to further penetrate new and existing accounts.

Second, to conclude our regulatory processes for Algovita MRI conditional approval. Third, to advanced SCS post-market clinical studies focusing on the clinical effectiveness of the four stimulation waveforms that our Algovita system is capable of. And lastly to conclude our Sacral Neuromodulation therapy FDA and CE Mark regulatory approvals and commercially launch Virtis in both the U.S. and OUS markets.

Before turning over the call to Q&A, I'd like to thank all Nuvectra employees, as well as our Board of Directors for their continued hard work and dedication as we continue to advance our company.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Brian to open the Q&A session.

Dave Turkaly

Scott we talk a little bit about you guys moving up the food chain and then I think there were some status around sort of new revenue generating accounts and I wonder if you just either anecdotally kind of update us on that or if you have the specifics any other color you could add to that Algovita performance?

Scott Drees

We don't have statistics that I’ll share but I can tell you this that probably our first quarter perspective we were pleased with trial results which as everybody knows is critical to future quarter progress. We continued to penetrate existing accounts and move up the food chain. And lastly, we also did a nice job of breaking into new accounts along the way. So we were not disappointed at all there.

The other thing I’d like to say is that consistent with industry trends and as we’ve said in the past, we were impacted a bit by the seasonal nature of this business the SCS business is seasonal. And I think everybody knows and we talked about that in Q4 revenues are driven by higher procedure rates as patients seek implantation before year-end and as our deductibles become fully utilized and as a result that drives a higher trial perm ratio for timeframe.

In the first quarter, both patient volumes and our conversion ratio kind of normalized but at the same time all the leading indicators for future quarters were good. So we feel good about the quarter, we feel like it kind of came out as prescribed and we're looking forward to Q2.

Dave Turkaly

And actually I heard that you kind of reached your 50 territories and you mentioned sort of going to 60. I was wondering if you have any comments on sort of the timeline there. And you also mentioned regional RFPs hiring, I don’t if you’ve shared with us how many of those you have, but is there a plan for sort of how they come online to? Thanks.

Scott Drees

So as we went into this quarter our objective was to get to 50 territories or thereabout and we achieved that objective and feel good about that. And more importantly the people we brought on we really feel good about. So, it's not only do you get people, but do you get the high-caliber people that you're looking for and we accomplish both of those.

In terms of the timing for more territories, I think you'll see us be as aggressive as the incoming people are in Q2 and Q3 as we like to get ahead of this process if we can because I think everyone knows that Q4 is a hard time to hire reps in this field because often times you’re working towards year-end bonuses and what not.

So I would expect us to get to that 60 sooner rather than later. And I'd say late Q3 early Q4 would be a good target for that 60 so that can also help us more in 2019.

We've got some folks who are ready to start they haven't been trained yet, they've accepted positions and they’re getting ready for training. We currently have seven regions and our plan is to increase that to 10 and the reason for that is one, is our seven regions as we continue to grow our regional managers get stretched pretty think and we want to make sure that they have a workable geography.

But secondly as we discussed, the regional sales directors also to initiate the hiring process and the interview process for Virtis reps. So, we want to get ahead of that and we think the best way to get ahead of that is to be hiring the regional sales directors here in Q2. So hope that answers your question.

Matthew O'Brien

Couple from me just as far as gross margins go, Walter I asked this question last quarter as well, but continues to come in better than expected. Were there any one-time benefits you got in Q1 or is this is kind of norm which we expect for this metric going forward?

Scott Drees

Walter, why don’t you take this one.

Walter Berger

So Matt thank you for the question always good to talk with you and we have talked about this in the past. And as we look at this business and as we have dialogued with our investors et cetera. We’ve been very, very focused on I think managing our cost really across the entire platform. And in the last several quarters our focus has been specifically on - lasered into the Algovita margins which you’re now beginning to see them evolve in fact I think you have really over the last 18 months or so.

And as we look at that, our expectation is that we are going to continuously look at strategic sourcing opportunities in the Algovita line which we believe that there are some in front of us. Now having said that, and having spoken about the success that we have enjoyed again as I said across most of our cost categories.

As we introduce Virtis subject to the commentary that Scott made earlier. We have talked about that despite - we talked that we're - we could be more excited about the large addressable market and the competitive environment that exist out there that ASP will be lower than what we enjoy an experienced in our Algovita business.

So there will be some impact as we evolve that business line because the cost structure is somewhat similar to Algovita and that will have an impact. But frankly, what charges to drive improvement in each of the verticals.

Matthew O'Brien

And then flipping over to Virtis as you care for that launch fingers cross there from a regulatory perspective, but just can you talk a little bit about what needs to happen from here is it in the hands of the regulatory bodies at this point and waiting for some sort of response. And then in Europe specifically with those distributors you’re chatting with, are they going to be stocking distributors so you could get some lumpy initial first orders for them so that you get approval.

Walter Berger

So let me take the first part and then Scott why don’t you take the regulatory. On the distributors they will evolve in terms of their cadence and like we do in Algovita where we have our representation in Europe that distributor places an order with us, we then sell to them we then recognize revenue at that point in time. And they implant according to their schedule.

What’s interesting about the strategy here is we may have a broader footprint internationally faster on Virtis then we have had on Algovita. And I think that is an interesting aspect of how the market is receiving our product.

So Scott I don’t know if you want to add anything to that but please do and otherwise launch of the regulatory piece.

Scott Drees

Yes, so the only thing I add on that is yes indeed Matt they are stocking distributors. And they handle all the billing, shipping, registrations and what not in each of their respective country. So there will be some sort of stocking order after approval followed by initial implants.

On the regulatory front on the CE Mark side of the equation we’ve completed our resubmission and are awaiting their response. And we anticipate receiving word from them in the next 30 to 45 days.

So we are waiting and waiting with respect and confidence. In terms of the FDA, we've also completed our response and subject to final FDA approval expect to enter the market hear in the back half of 2018. It's down to the kind of the bitter end on both of these it is always possible that FDA and TUVSUD may request additional data related to our submissions. It's not impossible that they could reject our submission.

However, we think that's highly doubtful however, it should be noted that we are working very closely and have been in dialogue with both agencies routinely in order to bring this approval process to a successful conclusion. So we’re waiting stage and we look forward to row it back from each one of these regulatory bodies.

Matthew O'Brien

And then final one from me and really don’t over revisit too much but you were down sequentially Q4 to Q1 in terms of product revenue and some of that's NeuroNexus and I think Aleva was up more than it was down. But so Algovita specifically was down sequentially I know it’s a seasonal quarter but this is first time we seen that Q4/Q1 down. So is there anything at all to read into that in terms of via purging some underperforming reps or anything along those lines or is it just typical seasonality?

Scott Drees

No, I think as previously stated during Dave's question that it was strictly seasonality, it wasn't a purging of reps, it wasn't a change of the guard or anything like that. I have also been watching the other SCS companies and their results from Q4 to Q1. I think only a few of those have reported and I believe both of those are down as well.

So the markets fine all the indications are fine and I want to tell you that our trial rates were good which is critical. Our new account penetration was good and we continue to move up the food chain and account. So a seasonality scenario is really it so I hope that's enough out that's helpful.

Bruce Nudell

I’ll ask some kind of more general questions which I don’t think many people are very familiar with the story. And I think your answers might be interesting to them. So firstly on the spinal cord stimulation side it is a crowded marketplace arguably the incumbents have ratcheted up their efforts in response to Nevro. I know you guys have very nice hardware implementation your leads have some very nice features and your building hopefully a world-class distribution network. What are you finding is a dominant reason that clinicians and hospitals will entertain switching away from relatively proven competitors?

Scott Drees

First of all in terms of crowded market I can understand that it may seem a little crowded right now because it's only recently that this market has had five entrance where for years and years and years it had three.

However when you compare to something like the orthopedic spine market where there is a 100 company I don't think it's really that crowded, but anyway that being said in terms of you know what are the compelling features that drive a physician to go to their purchasing group and fight for Nuvectra.

I think there is four or five things that really drive that. Number one is when you compare our system overall to the overall other systems we are just very, very strong doesn't matter whether you talk about leads IPG's, peripheral, software, anything we are as good or better than everybody and every one of those selected categories that’s number one.

Two is the breadth of the waveform capability we’re the only company with four stimulation waveforms capabilities that are really distinct we’re really excited about the high pulse width capability which is really showing great promise in back pain patients.

And that's why we're initiating our first arm of our forearm clinical study around that opportunity. And the fact that from a sophistication standpoint of this product has independent current source capabilities there is only one other company in the world that has that which we’re proud of. And then and then on top of all that we have a lot of lead technology which is unique or different.

So we have enough capabilities for someone to say hey, I want to try this and then once they try us they kind of see all these different things and what it does for their patients and the therapy, the electronic package, the therapy that we deliver to their patients is outstanding. So I know that's a lot of little ads here and there, but it's not that hard to get in and once you're in it’s you grow from there.

And I'd say right now the thing that's keeping us out is MR, MRI capabilities is important to patients it something we have to get done, it something that we know is critical, it something that we continue to work hard on. And when we overcome that next obstacle the gates will open even more. So I hope that's helpful.

Bruce Nudell

And then my second question pertains to Sacral Neuro its about $600 million market one competitor its very U.S. centric if you could like give investors you're feeling as to the pace of adoption of Virtis its possible relative to the pace you've been able to retain in spinal cord stimulation any unique edges you guys you think you have that will make the task a little easier?

Scott Drees

So Sacral Neuromodulation as you said is a it depends on whose figures you read somewhere $600 million, $700 million opportunity whatever. And your right it is indeed U.S. centric we believe it's about 80% U.S. about 20% rest of the world.

This is a female health issue predominantly this is an issue where women who quite frankly almost become shut-ins as a result of all these problems around incontinence, kind of get their lives back. And it's amazing when you see statistics about what somebody would rather have happened and you see that you know that the thought of incontinence is a huge fear for anybody.

So there is a strong driver to fix that if you are patient, from a pace perspective this market in the U.S. is we believe that there somewhere in the neighborhood around 1000 physicians who are practicing the InterStim therapy at a regular basis. We believe that 200 to 300 of those physicians do a great number of procedure where the other 600 to 700/800 do significantly less. So this is a concentrated market it's concentrated around a very, very exceptional implanters and key opinion leaders.

And it's also concentrated where you have physicians inside of large urology groups as opposed to many, many pain physicians in the city and lots, and lots of smaller groups. So we think that for all these different reasons we think penetration should come faster in the urology market and the fact that we would be the second entrant and the only other entrant in the history of this modality which is 20 years old.

So if I said anything else I don't think anybody believe me so we think the pace would be accelerated over the Algovita pace for all those reasons. And from a product perspective, we’re bringing a lot to the table, we’re bringing a rechargeable IPG which should help increase the therapy life for patients and just about double it for the majority of patients. We’re bringing a capability of stimulating either one or two leads as opposed to just one which opens up a lot of opportunity for the higher end KOLs to think about and/or study.

We’re also bringing independent current sources and a constant current generator, a tool modality that's only - that's never had either of those capabilities and redesigned lead. So we think we’re going to bring a lot and I'd be personally disappointed if our market share capture wasn't demonstrably stronger than it's been in SCS and we have not been disappointed with SCS at all.

Bruce Nudell

And my final question pertains to the gross margin performance this quarter. One of the things I looked at - is in launching of the company was likely cash requirements clearly one of the - Nevro has done a great job in gaining share but they spent a lot of money and are not profitable or just on the cusp profitability with 400 million in revenues this year or so. What's the company's philosophy with regards to balancing our gross margin improvement, OpEx, discipline and market share gain. I mean do you have kind of different view then a lot of our early stage companies who just spend forever it seems?

Scott Drees

Walter, why don’t you take that and then I’m going to add some color. Walter and I are in two different locations today ladies and gentlemen so I apologize for that, we’re working from two different locations.

Walter Berger

So Bruce, we have talked about this in terms of our perspective that we had for sometime going back to I think it was in 2016 that we moderated our hiring and pivoted to different structure instead of trying to go out and hire as many sales people as we could then burn to our cash as quickly as we could we came up with what we would define as sort of algorithms to balance that where we would allow our associates to mature their productivity in the marketplace they sold.

And then influence the burn if you would positively from that point of view and then use that as almost like a soft funding to help grow the sales force we continue to move on and so on and so forth.

As you pointed our other people have models where they have a certain fixed amount of capital if you will and they go very quickly and spend that and sometimes they are successful and get through the outlet and sometimes they’re not then they run on capital. Our intent was to try not to do that.

The other thing to around the margin is, is that the conversation was a little bit complicated because in earlier periods of our existence we had small numbers as you remember and we also had what I’ll say sort of ancillary verticals in terms of Aleva and NeuroNexus and both of those particularly NeuroNexus enjoyed high margins and were larger contributions to our business. And we needed sometime for Algovita to scale up which in fact has and we needed some time for that scaling to help us better fluctuate better margins.

So, we are not trying to sort of solve one part of the algorithm at the cost of the other two. We define our success around market share gain, self productivity, all the things that we talked about that we’re also going to drive as productive a cost structure as we can in the nature of trying to continue to enjoy the successful growth that our sales people have provided us.

So it’s a balance, it's truly a balance, but we’re going to continue to invest heavily as we have as a marketing activities that’s where we want to put our incremental dollar. And then secondly would be around continued innovation around all the attributes, other product offering as Scott talked about before. So Scott if you want to add anything here is your time.

Scott Drees

No, I think you nailed it Walter. Thank you.

Chip Saye

I had question as regards to your sales force hires that’s a nice number and I guess around two months but where are those sales reps coming from what companies competing companies or new to industry or what?

Scott Drees

Yes, more than half of the new hires came from direct SCS competitors.

Chip Saye

And that's them evaluating the product and the seeing the momentum in the different end markets that there in et cetera?

Scott Drees

Exactly and determining that they feel that Nuvectra is a great place for them to work and thrive.

Chip Saye

I had a question as it relates to market growth, I know you said that a couple of the companies have reported and they had a down sequential growth in Q1 from Q4. But what I noticed overall is the growth year-over-year was double-digits and lower. What do you think the growth rate is in the spinal cord stim market?

Scott Drees

We look at all kind of growth rate numbers from all kinds of different places and last year seems to just be a breakout year for spinal cord stimulation. And the numbers that we see Chip for 2017 we're somewhere in the 20% growth scenario which if you follow this space for longtime which I know you have that would be the fastest growing year kind of in the history of the space.

What's driving that from our perspective seems to be two things. One thing is the opioid epidemic as I think - as we all read and see in the papers patients don’t necessarily use drugs, they know that there's bad social consequences to those. And now the payers are making it harder and harder physicians to prescribe those drugs. So those patients don't go away, but their options change.

The second thing is that nerve blocks are procedures that routinely and for years were done rather aggressively with pain physicians and payers are cutting back number of nerve blocks they can do. So if you can't prescribe opioid then you could less nerve blocks, what comes next in the treatment continuum it's kind of the spinal cord stimulation trial.

And as we know the more trials that are done, the more permanent implants are going to be done due to the trial of permanent ratios we talk about. So I think those are the big drivers quite frankly and I think all the companies are benefiting from that and it looks like there is a nice tailwind behind that. We don't see any significant changes from a reimbursement perspective around that because SCS continues to be reimbursed well because especially when you look at it versus fusions, it’s a lot less expensive option.

So all those drivers are good. I think the question is what is 2018 going to look like. Everybody has their crystal ball out their fingers in the air, but if it stayed in double-digits I wouldn't be surprised. I'd be surprised if it stayed to 20%, but in low double-digits seems possible.

Scott Drees

Thank you, Operator. Again I'd like to thank everyone for participating today and for your support and interest in Nuvectra. I hope you all have a great evening, goodbye.

