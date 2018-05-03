Fitbit's (FIT) CEO James Park on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Thomas Hudson - VP of IR

James Park - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President

William Zerella - CFO

Analysts

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum

Scott Searle - Roth Capital

Sherri Scribner - Deutsche Bank

Tom Forte - D.A. Davidson

Jim Suva - Citi

Charlie Anderson - Dougherty & Company

Ryan Goodman - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yuuji Anderson - Morgan Stanley

Nick Todorov - Longbow Research

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Fitbit First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Tom Hudson, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thomas Hudson

Good afternoon, and welcome. Fitbit distributed a press release detailing its quarterly results earlier this afternoon. It's posted on our website at www.fitbit.com and also available from normal financial news sources. This conference call is being webcast live on the Investor Relations page of our website where a replay will be archived.

On this call, all financial measures are presented on a non-GAAP basis except for revenue, which is a GAAP measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in our posted earnings release or in the earnings presentation materials posted on the IR page of our website.

This conference call will contain forward-looking information, which is subject to risks and uncertainties described in Fitbit's filings with the SEC and in today's press release. Actual results or events may differ materially.

We will begin with a commentary from James and Bill, and we'll then open the call to questions. With that, let me introduce Fitbit's Chairman and CEO, James Park. James?

James Park

Thank you, Tom, and thank you to everyone participating in today's call. On our last call, I outlined 4 strategic initiatives the company is focusing on during our multiyear transition process, adapting to the changing wearable device market, deepening our reach into health care, transforming the business from an episodic-driven model centered around device sales and more recurring non-device revenue and increasing agility and optimizing our cost structure.

While sales and earnings were challenged as expected in the first quarter, we executed on our plan and exceeded our commitments while making progress towards these objectives. This included launching two new product offerings to expand our addressable market: Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ace, closing the acquisition of Twine Health and reducing operating expenses on a year-over-year basis.

Revenue was $248 million with smartwatches constituting approximately 30% of our revenue and nearly doubling as a percentage of revenue on a sequential basis. The introduction of Versa marked the start of an accelerated shift in revenue mix towards smartwatches.

Early reviews have been favorable with publications like Business Insider noting, Versa's ultimately the best smartwatch you can buy today. We have experienced strong preorders, and in the first week of availability in North America, sell-through sales of Versa have been the best of any other Fitbit device in the history of the company. Further, initial North America data for the second week shows continued strength.

While Versa sales and smartwatch revenue did not offset the decline in the number of tracker devices sold, it strengthened the brand and relevancy while highlighting the opportunity to regain market share.

And despite the decline in tracker growth, we still see demand for trackers in the market across price-conscious users in the health care system, so we will continue to adapt how we approach this segment category in order to maximize our share of the overall wearable device market.

We anticipate smartwatch revenue to surpass tracker revenue in the second half of 2018. This growth is expected to be driven by both bringing new consumers to the Fitbit platform and existing users upgrading their devices.

In the first quarter, 62% of activations came from new users, while 38% of activations came from repeat users. Of the repeat users, 49% were previously inactive for 90 days or more, demonstrating that our newest devices can reengage inactive customers and bring them back to the Fitbit platform.

In Q1, we introduced two new products that we believe will not only expand our user base and reaching new demographics, but also help us capture share in the faster growing smartwatch category.

With Versa, which introduced our first mass appeal smartwatch. We believe Fitbit Versa fills a critical need in the market by delivering a full-feature smartwatch at a competitive price point that is easy to use, lightweight and has a 4-plus day battery life coupled with advanced health and fitness features, including 24/7 heart rate tracking, on-screen workouts, over 750 apps and clock faces and automatic sleep stage tracking.

We'll also be launching quick replies in Versa for Android devices later this month. Over 18,000 developers have joined Fitbit's developer community and are actively creating content. Through the SDK, developers are finding new ways to meet the needs of people across the continuum of care.

As part of the Versa launch, we also introduced female health tracking, a way for women to track their menstrual cycle and better understand the connections between their cycle and overall health and wellness by providing a holistic view of their health data in one place.

This is important because not only are we helping women better understand how their menstrual cycle connects with other health metrics like sleep and activity, but it has the potential to create one of the largest databases of female health data in the world, providing health care and research professionals with an unprecedented ability to study cycles in women's health with real-world data.

As a recent article from TechCrunch highlighted, for Fitbit, the feature has a dual appeal of embracing a huge demographic often overlooked by wearables and helping the company as it works to broaden its appeal to health care providers. This new feature will be available via the Fitbit app as well as on-device with Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa.

We also announced Fitbit Ace, our first wearable for kids. By expanding the benefits of the Fitbit platform to the entire family, we see a great opportunity to not only help make activity fun and rewarding, but also leverage the power of our network effects to help families motivate each other while at the same time allowing us to build long-term relationships with our users.

With childhood obesity rates continuing to rise in the U.S., it's more important than ever to start building healthy habits at a young age. Percentage of children and adolescents affected by obesity has more than tripled since the 1970s with nearly 20% of children and young people today classified as obese.

Fitbit Ace provides parental controls to safeguard kids' privacy, 5-day battery life and gamifies the building of healthy habits. We believe this will provide an incremental revenue opportunity for the company.

Fitbit Ace is also one example of how we believe we can reinvigorate the tracker category. Trackers also represent an opportunity to reach new demographics like with the launch of Fitbit Ace and to meet key requirements in the health care system around cross-platform compatibility, price and feature set.

We expect the lines between trackers and smartwatches will continue to blur. In near term, we see an opportunity with trackers to innovate and both stabilize the category and drive efficiency.

Similar to our approach with smartwatches, we expect to use a common tracker operating system while leveraging our supply chain to more efficiently design, develop and manufacture devices. Fitbit Versa is a great example of this working on the smartwatch side of the portfolio as many other foundational assets from Fitbit Ionic like the Fitbit OS and SDK were already in place. And that result was a product launch that required approximately 45% less development hours than Fitbit Ionic.

We continue to make progress on deepening our reach into health care and see ongoing evidence that payers are embracing wearable devices and beginning to provide financial incentives to consumers that change their behaviors.

For example, the UnitedHealthcare Motion wearable device wellness program for employers continues to be a success, having paid approximately $30 million in rewards since the initiative's launch in 2016 to people using Fitbit devices and other activity trackers who are meeting specific activity thresholds. We believe this is just the beginning and are investing at the Fitbit Health Solutions, both organically and inorganically.

We believe that technology in wearable devices had flipped the traditional narrative in health care, empowering consumers with real information about their health. We believe this presents an opportunity to leverage our brand, engage consumers and change their behaviors.

For example, the acquisition of Twine Health, which we completed in the first quarter will help us to further extend our reach into the health care system and help drive meaningful results for people.

Through this proven coaching platform, we can help health care providers better support their patients beyond the [indiscernible] clinical environment, which can lead to improved health outcomes and lower medical costs. Twine Health provides an interactive coaching experience that combines both technology and real-time support through a convenient, secure mobile application.

The acquisition also enabled us to bring additional medical expertise into the organization with Co-Founder, Dr. John Moore, joining Fitbit as its first medical director. We believe the acquisition will complement our effort and offerings targeting the chronic health areas in which we have previously highlighted: diabetes, heart health, sleep and mental health.

Through their Joslin diabetes study, Twine Health has demonstrated that mobile health technology could be an effective tool in sharing data, enhancing communications and improving glycemic control while enabling collaborative decision-making in diabetes care.

As we work to transition our business model towards more predictable sources of revenue, we remain focused on deepening our relationship with consumers and are accelerating our efforts to do so.

Twine is just one example of how we can expand and grow our non-device revenue and transform our business from an episodic-driven model centered around device sales to more software and services.

In the future, we plan to leverage the Twine platform to provide wellness-focused programs to our large active user base. We believe these types of offerings, along with our investment in a cross-platform experience that provides meaningful connections, rewarding experiences and continuous motivation, will help improve engagement.

The initial software investments we have made to enhance this relationship are paying off as we see engagement levels growing and the customer retention of our new devices improving. For example, cumulative Feed users increased by more than 8 million on a sequential basis, and users who collectively joined Feed groups an additional 2.4 million times in the first quarter.

These numbers continue to validate that an interactive and social experience provides our users with important support on their health and fitness journeys. It is also something that we believe will continue to differentiate Fitbit, providing a barrier to hardware commoditization and enabling us to be successful in the highly competitive wearables category.

We believe this is just the beginning as we continue to evolve our software platform, our intent is to begin offering a premium experience where features, insights and programs can be offered in a paid membership model.

This evolution is less about providing near-term revenue in '18 and more about setting ourselves up to grow durable sources of revenue in '19 and beyond. We are focused on driving efficiency in the device side of our portfolio and redeploying the contribution margin into our growth vectors, specifically international, Fitbit Health Solutions and software service.

As we look to increase our agility and optimize our cost structure, we most recently announced the collaboration with Google to accelerate innovation in wearables and Digital Health.

First, Fitbit and Google are exploring the development of consumer and enterprise health solutions. We intend to use Google's new Healthcare API to help us integrate further into the health care system to just connecting user data with electronic medical records.

Combining Fitbit data with EMRs can provide a more comprehensive view of the patient profile, leading to more personalized care. Both companies will also look to work together to help better manage chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension by using services such as Fitbit's recently acquired Twine Health.

Using Google's Cloud Healthcare API, Twine can make it easier for clinicians and patients to collaborate on care, helping lead to better health outcomes and positive returns for employers' health plans and hospitals. In addition, Fitbit will also move to Google's cloud platform.

Google will provide Fitbit with next-generation cloud services and engineering resources, allowing Fitbit to scale faster. Finally, we'll be working together to transform the future of wearables. Overall, this partnership is designed to free up engineering capacity to redeploy towards software service.

Overall, we made important progress this quarter in several areas that support our long-term strategy. Our mission and purpose is not about selling hardware devices to people but to make everyone in the world healthier. Our company strategy across devices, software and services, coupled with our integration into the health care ecosystem, is centered on this mission.

We remain committed to a focused, disciplined approach as we put key pieces into place that support our evolution and return to growth. And we believe we have the foundational assets necessary to achieve it.

With that, let me turn the call over to Bill to discuss the quarter in more detail. Bill?

William Zerella

Thanks, James. My prepared remarks will be focused on the financial overview of the first quarter results. I will then provide our guidance for the second quarter of 2018. Before I go through the details, I would like to remind investors that the financial references are to non-GAAP measures, except for revenue or unless I specify otherwise. All financial references are on a year-over-year basis unless specified otherwise.

Fitbit sold 2.2 million devices and generated $248 million of revenue in the quarter, down 17%. The 17% decline in revenue resulted from a 27% decline in devices sold, partially offset by an average selling price increase of 16% to $112, driven by the growing mix of smartwatch revenue. Accessory and other revenue added an additional $3.67 per device sold. Accessory revenue was negatively impacted by fewer units sold and less revenue from newly introduced devices.

Non-device revenue, including paid premium and Fitbit Health Solutions software revenue, grew 30%, but remains immaterial to overall results.

U.S. revenue represented 56% of total revenue or $140 million, declining 18% in the quarter. International revenue declined 16% to $108 million. The growth vary materially between regions. Asia Pac revenue advanced 33% to $28 million with strong growth in Japan. EMEA revenue declined 26% to $65 million driven by weakness in the U.K. market. Americas, excluding U.S., declined 19% to $16 million. As consumer demand lessens for tracker devices and looks to stabilize at a lower run rate, the retail channel has reduced their overall level of tracker inventory. This has negatively impacted selling demand for trackers and our revenue run rate.

Despite the sore sell-through, we entered Q2 with a relatively clean channel. Our direct consumer business, Fitbit.com, declined 18% to $31 million or 13% of total revenue, in line with year-ago results. It is important to note that preorders for Fitbit Versa or Fitbit Ace are not recorded as revenue until they are shipped.

Gross margin improved 710 basis points to 47%. Gross margin primarily benefited from lower warranty cost and an approximate $12 million reserve release associated with the WYNIT bankruptcy filing. Excluding the impact of this onetime benefit, gross margin improved approximately 400 basis points to 44%. Improved product quality of our newer devices and a reduction of warranty provision from the exploration of legacy products resulted in a positive change.

Operating expenses declined 4% in the quarter to $174 million. Research and development costs were the largest line item expense at $75 million, up 6%. Despite an objective to lower operating expenses, we are maintaining investment and innovation to transform our business. Our goal is to drive efficiency in our device business while investing in our growth vectors: international, Fitbit Health Solutions and software services.

Sales and marketing costs were $68 million, down 20%. Part of the decline in sales and marketing cost was timing related as we shifted advertising spending from Q1 to Q2 to support the launch of Versa when there is availability of supply. In addition, we spent less on point-of-purchase displays.

General and administrative expenses were $31 million, up 23%, driven primarily by $5 million in litigation expenses. Headcount increased by 79 people to 1,801, with a reduction in domestic employees and an increase in headcount in lower-cost regions of the world, primarily Minsk and Romania.

Operating income was minus $57 million with other income of $2 million. We incurred a tax benefit of $14 million, resulting in net loss per share of $0.17 in the quarter. This was less of a benefit than we anticipated because our tax rate was approximately 26% versus 40%.

Despite the operating loss, cash flow from operations was $10 million, driven primarily by a favorable change in working capital. Capital expenditures on the quarter were $13 million, resulting in free cash flow of minus $2 million, significantly better than our guidance of cash consumption of $25 million.

In addition, the company spent $17 million on the acquisition of Twine Health, which includes a $3 million hold back to be paid within 18 months. We ended the quarter with $658 million in cash and short-term investments and no debt. In addition, we expect to receive an additional $80 million and a tax refund payment, but the timing is uncertain.

Now let me turn and address our guidance. We expect second quarter results to be impacted by the reduced demand by the channel for trackers, partially offset by an increase in smartwatch revenue driven primarily by Versa sales.

We expect smartwatches to grow as a percentage of revenue but our overall mix to continue to be skewed towards trackers. We expect revenue to decline approximately 19% on a year-over-year basis to a range of $275 million to $295 million. Q2 OpEx will reflect higher marketing spend in support of the launch of Versa.

With lower receivables entering Q2, we expect our free cash flow to be worse in Q2 than in Q1. We expect free cash flow of approximately minus $85 million in Q2. We expect a net loss per share of $0.27 to $0.23.

Our guidance reflects a tax rate of approximately 25%, which will vary depending upon the mix of domestic and international revenue and basic share count of approximately 242 million shares. Stock-based compensation is expected to be approximately $26 million.

We are reiterating our full year 2018 guidance. We have extrapolated the tracker demand trend we have experienced in Q1 and incorporated a further reduction in channel inventory levels. However, we expect smartwatch revenue will become the majority of our revenue in the second half of 2018 and anticipate strong growth and market share gain.

This expected change in device mix will place downward pressure on gross margin but increase gross profit dollars. This device mix shift will also benefit average selling price on a year-over-year basis but will not offset the decline in tracker devices sold. And as such, we are forecasting an overall year-over-year decline in devices sold. Relative to Q1, average selling price is expected to be roughly flat.

We expect to continue to grow our Fitbit Health Solutions business and increase premium subscribers, but this growth will be relatively immaterial to our wearable device revenue. The net result is that we are maintaining our revenue expectation of approximately $1.5 billion.

'

We are on track to reduce operating expenses by approximately $60 million from 2017 levels to $740 million, consistent with our previously stated commitment. Our intent is to continue to drive efficiencies into the business by taking advantage of lower-cost regions of the world and redeploying capital to growing our geographical footprint, Fitbit Health Solutions and software services. We expect capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue to decline from 5% in 2017 to approximately 4% in 2018. We expect the spend to be skewed to the first half of the year.

Moving to taxes. It is difficult to project our full year tax rate since it will fluctuate substantially depending upon the geographic attribution of earnings. As such, we will continue to guide to an expected tax rate on a forward-looking quarterly basis only.

With respect to liquidity, given the shift in demand patterns and the continued investment to transform our business from an episodic one to more durable sources of revenue, our primary focus in 2018 is to manage to a breakeven free cash flow target and are maintaining our full year free cash flow guidance. As a reminder, this target excludes an expected tax refund of approximately $80 million, the timing of which remains uncertain.

Our balance sheet remains robust. Looking forward, we will augment organic investment with targeted M&A. We expect M&A will continue to play an important role at Fitbit, and similar to the acquisition of Twine Health, intend to help transform our business towards Digital Health and recurring revenue.

With that, let me turn the call back to the operator to answer questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Alex Fuhrman with Craig-Hallum.

Alex Fuhrman

Great, Thank you so much for taking my question and congratulations on what sounds like a really strong launch of the Versa so far. Wanted to ask about the launch of Versa, the taking off of smartwatches, what is the role that you see going forward as smartwatches become the majority of sales for the company? How do you see fitness trackers, the legacy devices like the - like the - some of your older devices like the Charge, how do you see those playing a role going forward? Do you still see those being a key device for partnering with health care companies?

And then just looking into the back half of the year, given your guidance for the second quarter, it looks like you're expecting revenues to be flat, maybe even a little bit up in the back half of the year. Just curious where that confidence comes from, if it's primarily the strength of the Versa launch that is driving that?

William Zerella

Yes, so I'll cover Versa and then trackers, and I think Bill can talk about some of the numbers behind it. So first of all, for us, smartwatches were 30% of our revenue in Q1 and nearly doubled as a percentage of revenue on a sequential basis, so that's a good data point.

And specifically, Versa is doing great. I have to say, other than our very first product almost a decade ago, the Versa launch is the most excited I've been about a product launch since then. Reviews came out strong, preorders were strong. We launched with 750 apps and clock faces.

We now have 18,000 developers signed up for the SDK. In the prepared remarks, I said initial week of sell-through was the best of any product in the company's history, which is amazing. And initial data for the second week shows continued strength. So these data points all give us confidence in demand for Versa, and that drove our maintenance of full year guidance.

And we've actually authorized additional manufacturing capacity for the second half where we expect smartwatch revenue to exceed tracker revenue. So that's my commentary on smartwatches and Versa. On trackers, growth for trackers definitely continues to slow, primarily because consumers are shifting preferences to more advanced devices.

And in Q1, the decline was compounded by the destocking in the channel. However, it's important to note that we do expect year-over-year decline for trackers to trough in Q2 as we see continued demand in health care due to the price features and then form factor of trackers.

Our trackers also appeal to price-conscious consumers and new demographics such as kids, which is addressed by our Fitbit Ace product. And innovation is going to continue to play a role in reinvigorating trackers, and we're going to continue to innovate in the category.

But we're going to do it in a way that's highly cost efficient by leveraging a common tracker operating system across all future trackers and also leveraging our manufacturing partners to more efficiently design and build them. And we've already demonstrated that this development strategy works.

It works in smartwatches as Versa took 45% fewer development hours to launch than Ionic. So I think in sum, there's opportunities for both trackers and smartwatches. But clearly, we've had a very successful launch in Versa. I'm really excited about it.

William Zerella

And - Alex, it's Bill. So in terms of what gives us confidence for the second half, I mean, it basically, in large part, is pretty much what James just described. Certainly, we expect Versa and our smartwatch revenue streams to accelerate. And as we mentioned in our prepared remarks that we expect in the second half, more than half of our revenues will be on the smartwatch side.

So that very much is driven by Versa and the strong start that we see and the growth in the market as well. I mean, we're seeing the smartwatch market, frankly, grow in every country around the world. So we think we're playing into a growth opportunity with a great product.

And then number two, which leveraging also off of what James mentioned, we think Q2 is going to be the trough in terms of our tracker decline. And that will moderate as we get into the second half, which will be a little more of a tailwind for us. So those are the 2 factors, that combined, give us confidence.

Operator

We'll go next to Scott Searle with Roth Capital.

Scott Searle

Good afternoon. Nice job on the quarter and congrats on the early launch of Versa. Bill, just to clarify, I missed the comments related to the $12 million inventory charge. Could you just restate that? And then as it relates to Versa, looking at that product category, right, we're getting to the sub-$300 product category and you look at IDC growth numbers for this year, I was wondering if you could provide some color around how big that lower-ASP category is?

And really, what's going to constitute success for you guys in terms of market share within that category? I would assume that you're going to fill out some more of the product portfolio as well on smartwatch front given the growth expectations you have in the second half of this year. I don't know if you're willing to comment on any of that.

And just lastly, recurring revenue. I know it's still early days, but if you could give us some conceptual guidance as we look out into 2019. What is the lifetime value of a user that is a Fitbit user going forward? Any sort of color you could provide on that definitely will be great. Thanks.

William Zerella

Scott, I'll take the first question you had in terms of gross margin and the impact from the WYNIT bankruptcy. So again, just to review it, so gross margins improved just over 700 basis points year-on-year to 47%, and there's 2 really big drivers to that. So first, roughly 400 basis points of that relates to improved margin associated with lower warranty cost.

We've had this kind of march over the last year or so and focus on improving our quality, and it's starting to benefit our financial results in terms of lower warranty reserves. So that's number one. So the second piece relates to roughly a $12 million reserve release in connection with the WYNIT bankruptcy.

So if you remember, WYNIT was our largest distributor. They declared bankruptcy last year. In Q1 basically, that bankruptcy was finalized and as a result, we had a $12 million benefit to our P&L that hit both revenue and, therefore, gross margin associated with the reversal of some reserves. So those were the 2 components that drove gross margin.

James Park

Yes. And from a smartwatch portfolio perspective, you're absolutely right. We're going to be creating a fuller portfolio of smartwatches over time, but I can't comment on specific timing. And we do know that price point is a key driver of demand, so we're going to be looking at price point as an important lever but balanced with other things like form factor and price point.

And in terms of the non-device revenue, for us, it's continuing to grow pretty nicely. Fitbit Coach, our consumer subscription plan and FHS revenue grew 30% year-over-year. So it's giving us a fair bit of confidence.

Scott Searle

James, just to follow up quickly, how big is - or what percentage of the smartphone market do you estimate is that Versa product addressing? Is it 1/3 of the market that was previously unaddressed by you? I'm just trying to get an idea of the magnitude of now that you've got the successful and well-reviewed product in the marketplace, how big is that door that it's opening to you? Thanks.

James Park

Yes. So the best way I can answer that is if you look at our data for initial purchases of Versa, it's a healthy balance between repeat users and upgraders and new users. And we expect that dynamic to continue, and we're pretty happy with that mix so far.

William Zerella

Yes. What I would just add, one other point, in terms of the size of that market. Because we are a cross-platform, we think that gives us a pretty big addressable market in which this product can sell into. So those numbers are very large, but I think it gives us certainly the ability to capture share as a result.

Scott Searle

Great, thanks. Nice quarter

Operator

We'll go next to Sherri Scribner with Deutsche Bank.

Sherri Scribner

Hi, thank you. I was hoping you could talk a little bit about the channel reduction in inventory that you saw related to trackers. And I guess, sort of philosophically, what are you seeing from your channel in terms of their appetite for trackers? And how do you expect that to trend over the year?

And along with that, are they replacing those tracker spaces with smartwatches? Obviously, that number is probably lower than the tracker number, but any detail you could provide on that mix shift?

William Zerella

Sherri, it's Bill. So I mean, we didn't break it out specifically. It certainly was larger than we anticipated as the channel looks to kind of resize their inventory levels. And we've certainly baked some of that - some destocking in the channel into our Q2 results, as well.

Again, to the extent we think Q2 is - we're going to see a trough in terms of trackers, we would expect stability in terms of the channel inventory levels going into the second half. Certainly, on the other hand, the channel is certainly going to start stocking up on Versa, although they'll be - or rather, the amount of inventory is going to be subject to demand versus what our shipments are during the quarter. But that will start to meter up over time the other way. I don't know if there's anything else you want to add, James.

Sherri Scribner

And then just thinking about the opportunity for fitness trackers for kids and the obesity issues that we're facing. I mean, it seems like with fitness trackers for adults, I don't know if we've hit a point where we're generally penetrated or what your view is there. But what is the opportunity with kids? And do you feel that there's an appetite for parents to buy their children these trackers?

James Park

Yes, we do feel that there's a strong opportunity in kids, which is an important new demographic for us. And we launched Fitbit Ace because of the data and the research that we conducted that showed that there was a demand. So we feel pretty good about Fitbit Ace. And as I mentioned before, there's a role for innovation to play in reinvigorating the trackers, and we're going to continue to innovate in trackers but do it in a more cost-efficient way.

Sherri Scribner

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

We'll go next to Tom Forte with D.A. Davidson.

Tom Forte

Thanks for taking my question. As one of your business shifts to the smartwatch and away from the tracker, how should we think about your retail distribution and whether or not that's going to be really well suited for more of a focus on smartwatches?

And does it provide you a greater opportunity to go direct? And to the extent that you go more direct with your smartwatches, will that provide you a margin opportunity? Thank you.

James Park

Yes. So I would say that our current retail channel partners are definitely well set up to sell smartwatches. Many of them, today, are already big sellers of smartwatches from other vendors, so I don't really see an issue there. And that's true not just in the Americas but around the world. So I do fully expect that we can leverage our existing strength in distribution to really power the growth of our smartwatch family.

William Zerella

Yes. And I would say in terms of our direct sales, obviously, those do carry higher margins if purchases are made through Fitbit.com. So we look to balance that with our channel partners who are big and important partners to us.

Tom Forte

Great. Thanks for taking my question.

Operator

We'll go next to Jim Suva with Citi.

Jim Suva

Thank you. I have a question for James and a question for Bill. I'll ask them both. But James, the health care opportunity seems like a great opportunity, and Fitbit has been taking steps into that, both by organic initiatives and via acquisitions.

But understanding the health care industry is very regulated and very prime for improvement to help out life and society overall, do you feel you now, with your recent acquisitions, have all the pieces you have together? Or are this just a few of the slivers of building a much bigger house in this venue?

I'm just trying to see your kind of appetite for going down this road because it has such a great opportunity but also a very much amount of regulatory and also needs for how far you could go down it.

And then for Bill, on the $12 million release from reserves, can you just kind of walk us through, it sounds like the $12 million hit revenues and then it go straight, 100% of it, to gross margin because you already expensed it? And I assume that's the case? Or do you - is the COGS taken against this so there's less of an impact? And finally, was it part of your guidance that you gave us 3 months ago?

James Park

So I would say that we don't have all the pieces together yet, but we've been methodically putting them together over time. We started off with our organic employer wellness business. We just added Twine. As Bill mentioned before, M&A is going to continue to play an important role in helping us put together the pieces.

We also have great relationships with health plans such as UnitedHealthcare, and we do expect to add more health plan partners over time. Not only that, we also established a very good relationship with the FDA by being part of their pre-cert program. So all these pieces are starting to fall into place, but there's more to come.

William Zerella

Yes. This is Bill. In terms of your question on the reserve release. So that reserve release impacted revenue. There were no COGS associated with it, so it flowed straight into gross margin. In terms of what was incorporated into our guidance that we gave in the prior quarter, this basic - this reserve release basically served to partially mitigate the destocking in the channel that was higher than we anticipated.

Operator

We'll go next to Charlie Anderson with Dougherty & Company.

Charlie Anderson

Yeah, thanks for taking my questions. I'm jumping around a few so sorry if some of these have been asked already. But I wonder - I know you guys have talked about be in that cash flow breakeven. Effectively, you didn't [indiscernible] so that's all great. But in terms of a longer-range view in profitability, I wonder if you had any thoughts there and anything you're doing to manage cost. I know you've indicated some programs in the past. Just any update there would be helpful? Thanks

William Zerella

Charlie, so look, we are very focused on getting back to growth and profitability. And we've taken steps over the last couple of years to reduce our OpEx cost as part of our efforts towards getting there. Obviously, with the introduction of Versa, we are looking to do everything we can to invigorate the top line and get back to growth on that side of the equation.

So what I would tell you is we're very focused on getting there. At the same time, we're also focused on ensuring that we invest properly in the transformation that's required of our business model. So what we're doing basically this year is looking to take OpEx down roughly $60 million, but doing it in a way that we can still invest, especially on the engineering side, to ensure that we get through the transformation.

So we're trying to basically execute on both of those simultaneously with the hope that those trends start to improve especially on the top line, and that we can start to get back to growth, profitability and positive cash flow as we think about 2019 and beyond.

Charlie Anderson

Great. And then as a follow-up, I think when you guys released Versa, one of the points here was to maybe broaden the demographics and maybe relative to what you saw with Ionic. I wonder if you could just speak if that indeed has played out so far. I know it's early.

James Park

Yes. So I would say that Versa definitely succeeded by expanding our demographics, first through the price point. The lower price point does bring in a new type of consumer. And then secondly, the form factor and feature set also appeals more to women as opposed to Ionic, which appealed more towards men. So I think those 2 dynamics have helped to strongly contribute to the success of Versa out of the gate.

Operator

We'll go next to Ryan Goodman with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Ryan Goodman

I got a few. First one, just - you said that the smartwatches are going to move up to a majority of the revenue on the second half of the year. But then you also said the ASPs are going to hold relatively flat with Q1 levels. So just curious there why we wouldn't see more of an ASP lift with the mix shift there? Second question, just - I don't know if you can give us any color here, but you told us the relative margins of smartwatches versus trackers in the past.

Can you give us any color as you move down the price curve like a Versa versus an Ionic in terms of margin contributions just so we know how to think of that and then in light of maybe potential future launches more at the lower end or entry level for smartwatch.

And final question would just be could you give any commentary on the pre-sale activity that you're seeing around Ace? I know you spoke briefly in the prepared comments, but just curious what the feedback you're hearing so far on that is.

William Zerella

Okay, so there's a bunch of questions here. Certainly, I'm trying to make sure I got them all. So in terms of ASPs, yes, the smartwatches increase as a percentage of our mix, that will bring ASPs up somewhat, but also keep in mind that especially in Q4, there is typically a fair amount of promotional activity, which is pretty common and that's consistent with prior years.

So that tends to move ASPs back down a bit. So at least relative to Q1, that's certainly a driver that comes into play in terms of us projecting that roughly through the balance of the year, ASPs are going to be roughly flat. So that's number one. Let's see. Your other question related...

Ryan Goodman

Relative margins of like a first or a lower-cost watch.

William Zerella

Yes. So what I would tell you, and we haven't broken them out specifically between Versa and Ionic. I would just tell you that directionally, they're similar margin levels, although more complex products even though they have higher ASPs typically what we've seen will carry lower margins.

But the ASP lift gives you benefit in terms of gross profit dollars, right? So we are not necessarily just as - not necessarily as focused on gross margin percentages as we are in terms of gross profit dollars and what kind of leverage we can deliver back into the P&L.

But I would just say again, directionally, and we've said this in the past, we see smartwatches basically driving our gross margins down through the balance of the year. Consensus models have margins in the 40% to 41%. And we think those margins are reasonable versus our current forecast.

James Park

And for Fitbit Ace, it's a little early to say if the product's really going to be on shelf in Q2. But it is an important product for multiple reasons. As I stated earlier, childhood obesity is a growing problem and it's a huge problem.

And Fitbit Ace is going to allow us to expand our user base for trackers and, more importantly, help create long-term relationships within the family. So in that sense, Fitbit Ace is an important part of our overall product portfolio.

Operator

We'll go next to Yuuji Anderson with Morgan Stanley.

Yuuji Anderson

I think actually, most of them were answered. So I guess, a couple of small details. In Q1, just trying to get a better sense of how much of the Versa was recognized there under new devices introduced. I understand if you - you can't break it out by products there, but I guess, just on a comparative basis, was it a roughly similar contribution to what you saw with the Ionic in Q3 of last year?

And then my other small question was just, it seems like non-device revenues fell pretty substantially in Q1. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I would appreciate some additional color on that.

William Zerella

Yes. It's Bill. Yes, so we're - I mean, obviously, we haven't broken out Versa versus Ionic. I mean, it is relatively small. We just started shipping Versa the last 10 days to 2 weeks before the end of the quarter, so those revenues were not substantial. They were certainly part of the revenues, but keep in mind, we're shipping Ionic for the entire quarter.

In terms of the non-device revenue streams, I think we'll have to circle back with you on that. I'm not sure what numbers you are specifically looking at. So maybe we can circle back and answer that question with better clarity.

Operator

We'll take our final question from Joe Wittine from Longbow Research.

Nick Todorov

This is Nick Todorov on behalf of Joe. How should we think about the ramping of Versa channels, Bill? Is it safe to assume it's going to be similar to Ionic where you guys are more methodical? Or are you guys taking a different approach?

William Zerella

Yes. I'm sorry, so the question was in terms of ramping channel inventory for Versa?

Nick Todorov

Yes, are you guys going to be as methodical as you guys were with Ionic? Or the ramp-up of channel fill for Versa is going to be kind of a [hum] - a faster pace?

William Zerella

Yes, I would say we're certainly going to ramp manufacturing as quickly as we can to meet demand. And as James alluded to, we've authorized the setup of another production line in the factory in order to ramp production further in order to meet expected demand as we get into the second half.

So I think, look, channel inventories are obviously a function of how much we can ship versus consumer demand. And all I would tell you is we're going to do our best to meet the demand as it occurs.

Nick Todorov

Okay. And as a follow up, if you exclude U.K., did EMEA grew? And has your outlook for EMEA changed? And can you just speak if you expect to see a different mix of smartwatches versus trackers internationally versus the U.S.?

William Zerella

Yes. So first, I would say EMEA did - your first question, EMEA did grow, excluding the U.K. And for some context there, the U.K. market is over-indexed when it comes to trackers. Therefore, that shift, which is starting to happen there towards smartwatches is something that we think we're going to be able to capture as we get into the second half and return to growth.

And the U.K. has historically been our largest market. In terms of the mix between smartwatches and trackers internationally versus the U.S., I mean, we're seeing pretty strong demand for smartwatches everywhere. Exactly what that mix might be internationally versus the U.S., I'm not sure we have any views on that. I mean, we just see it as a pretty big opportunity for us to capitalize on.

James Park

Yes. The important thing to note is smartwatches are now available to offset the decline in trackers at a much earlier stage in EMEA versus what happened in the U.S.

Nick Todorov

So is it fair to say that EMEA should see kind of flattish growth year-over-year? Or that's too aggressive?

William Zerella

Yes. Well, I would say 2 things. So first, now with Versa and certainly Ionic as well, we are better positioned in our largest market in EMEA, the U.K., to kind of get back to growth starting in the second half, right? So I think that's going to be the biggest driver. Whether or not we can squeeze out some growth for the full year, we'll see.

Operator

And this does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.