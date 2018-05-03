Rudolph's (RTEC) CEO Michael Plisinski on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTEC) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Michael Plisinski

The short answer is yes. Our system is used to produce the thin film transistor TFT Backplane. This is the circuitry that provides current to each pixel regardless of the pixel type. So as pixels become smaller and more dense the circuitry behind them must be smaller and more precise. Any high resolution display technology such as AMOLED or micro LED's will require circuitry in the one to two micron range and that's something we are providing today with Gen 4, 5 systems.

Our focus now is to scale this technology for high volume manufacturing to the Gen 6 panels. I'll provide our guidance and outlook in a moment, but first I'll turn the call over to Steve who will cover the financials for the quarter in more detail. Steve?

Steven Roth

Thanks, Mike, and good afternoon, everyone. In my remarks this afternoon, I'll provide some details behind our Q1 results and also provide some guidance on gross margin and operating expenses for the second quarter. As Mike has already highlighted, first quarter revenue was $73.1 million which was up 20% from $60.1 million in the 2017 fourth quarter and up 20% from $60.7 million from the 2017 first quarter.

During the quarter, on the semiconductor side of the business we saw a significant strength in our memory business and also increases in foundry. As Mike just mentioned, we ship the [ph] to spaces into leading Chinese customer for R&D in next generation OLED displays. We should drive our revenue to the high-end of our guidance and earnings to exceed guidance. Our process control sales increased 13% quarter-over-quarter and accounted for 78% percent of sales. This is mainly driven by strong metrology and inspection sales from memory customers.

The display tool shipped out of our Lithography group at the end of the quarter and that drove that business to account for 12% of sales in the quarter and finally our software group sales increased 10%, 10% of sales as some pent-up wide orders from last year were closed in the quarter.

Breaking down system revenue by end-market on a percentage basis, sales to memory customers accounted for 36% of system revenue in the quarter. Back in those that accounted of 14%. The display market accounted for 14%, specialty device market represented 12% of system revenue and the foundry was 9% and the remaining was in the other categories.

Moving to gross margin, our gross margin increased in the quarter to 58% up from 54% in the fourth quarter. As discussed on our last earnings call, we expected a jump in our gross margin if the display still shipped in the quarter as it was utilizing some older inventory from our acquisition of Azores.

In addition, our strong metrology sales did increase the memory business and the increase in software sales also contribute to the strong margin performance for the quarter. The second quarter we continue to see a favorable product mix of process control sales but also anticipate the shipment of an advanced packaging lithography system which typically held lower margins. Therefore, we are forecasting Q2 gross margins to return to more normal levels and be in the range of 53% to 54%.

Looking at our operating expenses, I would like to get a little more detail than normal as the increase in expense over Q4 warrants an explanation. First let's discuss the numbers. First quarter total operating expenses were $23.1 million up from $19.1 million in the fourth quarter. R&D for Q1 was $11.5 million compared to $10.5 million in the fourth quarter and largely in-line with increases forecasted for new products and the AMOLED display program.

SG&A for Q1 was $11.7 million up from $8.7 million in the fourth quarter. The increase in SG&A expenses driven by a combination of expense timing and a run time event. The largest increase overall was in wages and benefits. Driving this increase are couple of factors including our normal annual compensation increases that occur in Q1, the resetting of payroll taxes and social security limits that will reach at the end of 2017 reset and that being paid in Q1 and the renewal of our medical insurance plans.

Next on driving SG&A increase related to the state - in the quarter, which increased our commission expense considerably as it was sold to our Chinese partner. Finally, we made accrue to our loss contingency related to the misappropriation of payroll taxes by a third-party payroll account in the UK. This issue was discovered after the credit closed and is currently under investigation but without the most conservative position was to record the possible loss against Q1 results.

Excluding the one-time charge our operating expenses represented 30% of revenue down from 32% of revenue in the 2017 fourth quarter and first quarter 2017.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, we anticipate our operating expenses to be in the range of $21.7 million to $22.7 million which includes the increase in our AMOLED R&D expenses. Now I would like to take a moment to talk about taxes. On our last call, I mentioned that we would see a significant benefit from the 2017 tax reform. Our effective tax rate prior to the new law was approximate 32%.

The addition to the new law or 21% federal rate, the new law provides for American companies that make their products in the US and export them overseas. This grew up manufactures exclusively in the US those credits are very beneficial in reducing our overall effective tax rate below the statutory federal rate.

As such, we anticipate our 2018 effective tax rate to be in the range of 16% to 17% essentially half of what we used to be paying. As a point of reference using that range would have increased our 2017 earnings per share by $0.27. Net income for the first quarter was $16.3 million or $0.51 per share and exceeded the high-end of our guidance of $0.32 to $0.50 per share. That compares to $9.4 million or $0.29 per share in the 2017 fourth quarter.

Now turning to balance sheet, we continued to generate positive cash flow with cash from operations totaling $4.6 million in the quarter and then in the corner with cash remarkable securities of $180.3 million.

Accounts receivable increased in the quarter to $74.7 million primarily due to the timing of shipments and the large display system shipment that was heavily back-end loaded in the quarter. Inventory also increased to $79.8 million primarily due to planned increases in the metrology inspection sales for Q2 and an increase in the inventory for the AMOLED project.

Finally, to wrap up capital expenditures were $1.4 million for the quarter, depreciation expense in Q1 was approximately $1.3 million. Now I'd like to turn the call back over to Mike for commentary on the 2018 second quarter. Mike?

Michael Plisinski

Thank you, Steve. For the second quarter, we expect memory to continue to be at or above the levels from the first quarter. We also see growth from our process control solutions used in the advanced packaging and MEMS markets. We see continued investment in advanced packaging particularly with redistribution lines below 5 micron and supported devices in the sub 20 nanometer nodes to increase tip to tip speeds and added functionality such as eliminating discrete components.

Precise control of these binary interconnects is critical to improve the device performance and reliability as a result we expect demand to increase for our Dragonfly and Firefly product lines with shipments of over 10 tools for the second quarter or three times the number shipped in the first quarter. Within advanced packaging the panel market remains active and we expect to ship two firefly tools to two different panel customers in the second quarter.

Our panel customers continue to work through the process development with two of our customers beginning to ramp the lines for initial production. We have heard anecdotally that one of our panel customers is showing an initial savings of 30% over the same packages processed on a wafer level format. This matches our models and as the processes continue to mature, we expect to see additional growth opportunities for both process control, software and lithography in this nascent market.

Our JetStep lithography systems are becoming the clear leader in advanced packaging fan-out production with seven customers now using JetStep for panel and wafer fan-out applications. This experience and expertise is opening the door into the China market with customers interested in developing leading edge packaging processes. We expect to ship one JetStep for wafer level fan-out applications to a new customer in China representing our eighth JetStep customer for fan-out applications in the second quarter.

The China market has continued to be an important source of growth for Rudolph Solutions. Our revenue from China in 2017 more than doubled over the past two years looking forward, we see revenue from China in the first half of 2018 exceeding all of 2017. Our opportunities in this region continued to expand as the multiple expansions in China not only in memory but packaging and even some specialty devices near the breadth of our products portfolio and diversity of the markets we serve.

As a result of these multiple growth points, we project Q2 to be stronger than the first quarter despite not having the benefit of the display tool from the first quarter. We expect our revenue to increase to another quarterly record in the range of $75 million to $81 million for the second quarter. At the midpoint, this represents an increase of 20% in our core business. In this revenue range, we expect earnings to be between $0.44 and $0.51 per share.

With this strong start to the year, we remain bullish on the health of the industry as a whole in particular we see the strength of our business model affording us the ability to take advantage of the multiple industry inflection points. One inflection point is high performance computing which is not only serving the mobile market but also creating new markets for artificial intelligence used in our everyday lives such as home personal assistance like Alexa or predicting commute times in Google Maps.

Another inflection important to Rudolph is in wireless technology. This technology is playing an increasingly important role in many future drivers from autonomous driving, drone, streaming video, and civil infrastructure from smart homes to smart cities and smart grids. The demands for network bandwidth reliability and security are increasing and we expect to see customers adding process control in the second half of the year.

Advanced packaging is another inflection and the key enabler to the markets I just mentioned. Increasing investments in advanced packaging to lower the cost and increase the performance and reliability of system and packages used in high performance computing applications and wireless applications will be one of the enabling aspects of these inflections. Our number one position in process control for advanced packaging and our growing advanced packaging lithography business positions as well to help customers unable to further adoption of advanced packaging technologies and take advantage of future growth.

In conclusion, we're off to a very strong start to the year though we do not have direct line of sight multiple quarter out we do see increasing optimism from our customers in advanced packaging and specialty devices which may offset potential softening in the memory markets. So, depending on adoption of advanced packaging and CapEx spending in the second half, we believe the second half will be similar in strength to the first half of the year.

Thank you and this concludes our prepared remarks. And with that, we'll open the line for your questions. Yolanda?

Question-and-Answer Session

Brian Chin

Hi this is Brian Chin calling in for Patrick, thanks for letting us ask a few questions. So maybe to start off with your memory clearly had high percentage, probably has been high in quite some time. So, I'm curious, could you Mike can you maybe break it down a little bit in terms of what's 3D NAND versus DRAM and how if at all changes between Q1 and Q2, Part A and Part B. It sounds like you said that you expect kind of consistent with the industry maybe will be able to tail off in the second half of the year for memory.

So, [indiscernible] sort of qualitative commentary around that dynamic?

Michael Plisinski

Yes, we are trying to figure out the way we have that data broken down. So, the metrology business was definitely up significantly and that's pretty much tied to the memory business. So, I would probably say that it's like a two-third, one-third split. Two-thirds metrology, one-third inspection business in the split of that memory business.

Steven Roth

As far as DRAM or NAND goes, I'm looking here at some of the data we have. I would say it's maybe 50-50 maybe a little geared more towards the 3D NAND side. But a lot of the inspection used for copper pillar and for TSV processes was more on the advanced DRAM.

Brian Chin

Got it.

Michael Plisinski

And the similar.

Steven Roth

Yes. Some level of growth in the second quarter, but not a change in the mix.

Brian Chin

Got it. Okay. Also, I think on the last call you talked about in the March quarter typically you see some back down seasonality in terms of foundry back and inspection business. Just curious if you're saying normal seasonality, if there's any digestion maybe that's embedded in first outlook and maybe not as you needed to draw upon given all the strength from the memory part of the business?

Michael Plisinski

I think we are seeing the normal seasonality. It's just stronger this year, so it's a stronger start to the year. So, you can see our first quarter outside of the display tool was up maybe 10% or actually little more from last year. And then if you look at our guidance for the second quarter that's up significantly over last year and then you can start to see that same seasonality trend you'd expect us to have a similar Q3 and then a dip in Q4.

Brian Chin

Okay. Got it. And maybe one last thing here. In terms of China, you called how it's a quarter of the revenue and all-time high. You obviously had some press releases about memory shipments. Just curious of the 25% how of that is memory versus advanced packaging and is there anything in that mix?

Michael Plisinski

For the first quarter, memory of the China memory was a handful of tools. So, it wasn't a significant piece a lot of the other orders into China went to some of the specialty devices customers I mentioned and some advanced packaging. But in the second quarter we see some additional customers coming online.

Brian Chin

Got it. Thank you.

Peter Peng

Hi. This is actually Peter Peng calling in for Craig Ellis and thanks for taking our question. On the China point, can you, kind of just talk about your expectations throughout the year. One of your peers talked about it ramping pretty aggressively throughout the year. Are you kind of seeing the same kind of intensity?

Steven Roth

Absolutely. I think one of my comments was about our first half of the year exceeding the growth we had in all of 2017 and that was a 50% growth over 2016. So, I think we're seeing tremendous acceleration in the growth in China. But for Rudolph, it's across multiple different segments where participating in growth and investment in advanced packaging and new RF line, MEMS line and then of course large memory factories that are going up.

Peter Peng

And then kind of a follow-up point. In terms of these intensities are you seeing any difference are these kinds of higher intensity in terms of metrology versus a more mature customer?

Michael Plisinski

I don't think we're seeing that. I think we're seeing similar levels of adoption of our capabilities. If I look at the mix between some of the other number we mentioned four out of five top memory manufacturers I don't see a significant difference in the mix. So, I'd say they're more replicating some of the best practices.

Peter Peng

Okay. And then just kind of a recordkeeping question is there any lighter target he told embedded into the second quarter guidance?

Michael Plisinski

Yes. There is one lithography tool. So [ph] going to China.

Peter Peng

Great. Thank you, guys. Congratulations.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi thanks for taking my question. This is Dan on behalf of Farhan. My first question for the quarter, a great job on the gross margin operating margin. I'm just wondering if you're tracking close to -- about $300 million and compared to operating financial model do we possibly see upside to the 54% gross margin and 25% operating margin that you guys outlined last time?

Steven Roth

I think we're tracking well again, it all depends on product mix, but I would say we're tracking right along with our long-term model. So, if you've got a copy of that at the $300 million mark which we published that I think last September timeframe. I think we've been running pretty true to that assuming kind of a normal balance between profits controlled lithography and software. So, I would say that's where we should be headed.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it. And then second one on the China question again. Since, its representing about 25% of total revenues could you remind me of the mix a little bit more again and then what that would be like going forward throughout 2018. Do we expect to be keep increasing in terms of the total size or total revenue or could you just talk about that a little bit more?

Steven Roth

Well, from a size perspective I think we've said they were the biggest customers and we expect that to continue. So, I would say China is going to be either our definitely top two reasons for the year at the rate its tracking. So, with all the growth and spending being there, and then there is much as broad penetration into that market.

I am getting the [ph] I'm going to say they are probably our number one or number two region for the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it. Thank you.

Dick Ryan

Thank you. So, Mike on the software side, nice quarter-over-quarter increase. Did you say that was fab-wide that drove down and how does that softer revenue split between tool centric and the fab-wide?

Michael Plisinski

It changes. Like I mentioned it's lumpy. What drove that growth was not tool centric so as some of the OEM as well as growth in fab-wide so those components are tool centric remained relatively stable.

Steven Roth

Yes. It's about a one-third. It's close to a one-third split between tool centric and fab-wide and kind of what all the pieces that we have and things like that.

Dick Ryan

Okay. So, OEM that's been kind of stagnant is there new efforts on their part or is this just kind of a typical quarter up quarter down sort of lumpiness that we could possibly see going forward.

Michael Plisinski

OEM it's a very long sales cycle, convincing other manufacturers to put our software and all their tools and convince their engineers. It's turning into a long process. And as you know we have a number of customers in that process. What we are seeing is more demand or interest in the factory-wide analytic. So, the buzz words around big data and leveraging the investments on all the infrastructure for collecting data across the factory, but customers not leveraging that. But demands on more rapidly turning new products or the time to market.

And then the complexity of the supply chain from front end to back end and fab was getting more involved in there in managing the supply chain. All that's driving demand and let's say a higher need for the process analytics that we offer and I think that's where we are starting to see more customer quote than the OEM.

Dick Ryan

Okay. Thanks. On the display to what, any change in your timeline from the last discussion. What are you kind of anticipating going forward and what are your hopes or expectations that you see from either one of these top two customers that took delivery?

Michael Plisinski

Well, no change to the timeline.

So, we remain working on our systems run and get something out for beta, late this year early next year kind of timeframe. That will go through a period of qualification and I'm talking about gen 6 right now. And then orders I have mentioned would start in 2020. That would be the real revenue streams.

That remains the timeline we're on. We do see some let's say really good feedback from the customers using our tools now and there are discussions around potential additional tools for other projects that they have, but those are very early discussions. And as you know the lead times are fairly long.

So, the discussions are happening that's a positive for us. I don't know that if I'd model that in as a 2018 event.

Dick Ryan

Okay. Great. Congrats on the quarter and the guidance.

Michael Plisinski

Thank you.

Michael Sheaffer

Thanks, Yolanda. And thank you all for your continued support to Rudolph. We look forward to updating you on our continuing activities and progress. Yolanda, please go ahead and wrap up the call.

