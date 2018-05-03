Is The Tanger Bag Half-Empty Or Half-Full?

I am maintaining a Strong Buy on Tanger, and eventually, Mr. Market will realize that Tanger's bag is not half-empty or half-full - it is filling up with dividends!

I find that especially true when it comes to the outlet sector, in which many analysts very candidly do not understand the business model.

It always pays to listen to earnings calls and to filter through data before jumping to conclusions.

Before I get started, I am maintaining a Strong Buy on shares of Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE:SKT). While several bears on Seeking Alpha have already started to publish articles, I decided to wait for the earnings call and subsequent conversation with management before I decided to present my latest research report.

It always pays to listen to earnings calls and to filter through data before jumping to conclusions. I find that especially true when it comes to the outlet sector, in which many analysts, very candidly, do not understand the business model.

Please do not misunderstand, I am not picking on the analysts who are less bullish on Tanger than me. I am simply suggesting that understanding the business model is part of the investing process.

Benjamin Graham believed that investors should view themselves as the owners of a business, with the goal of buying a sound and expanding business at a rational price regardless of what the stock market might say. Investors must have an obligation to themselves to thoroughly analyze the underlying business and its prospects before purchasing a stock. As Graham wrote, you must study "the facts in light of established standards of safety and value."

As most investors in Tanger know, the company is a “pure play” outlet center REIT, which simply means that it invests only in outlet centers, not malls or shopping centers. While the supply of retail space in the U.S. is deemed overbuilt (or “under-demolished”), the outlet sector is not. While as many as 50 new centers may be announced at any point in time, far fewer ever open for business.

In addition, it’s important to recognize that Tanger is not a “part-time” outlet center REIT. While Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), and CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) have dabbled in the outlet sector, Tanger is the only 100% outlet-focused REIT. A few years ago, I wrote an article titled "Taubman Centers Defends Shootout In Chesterfield: I'm Your Huckleberry," in which I explain the intense competition between Simon and Taubman whereby both REITs simultaneously commenced construction on competing outlet centers. In that article (published February 2013), I wrote:

“I would compare the Chesterfield showdown as a gamble that both REITs have waged with no clear victorious outcome.”

Now, over five years later, Simon is declared the winner, as Bobby Taubman (CEO of TCO) explained on the latest earnings call:

“... we entered into a redevelopment agreement for our center in Chesterfield outside St. Louis. We’re entering into a long term participating ground lease on the land and transferring the building and improvements to the Staenberg Group... The transaction will also enable us to focus on our most strategic asset where we believe the greatest net asset value can be created.”

To date, Tanger has not strayed away from its “circle of competence”, and while the company has experienced competition from other REITs and private developers, it has maintained strict development discipline by maintaining high pre-leasing rates (65-75%) and only partnering with very strategic partners.

In fact, Tanger has partnered with both Simon Properties and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF, TRX: REI.UN) (both 50-50 partners with SKT) to establish valuable alignment of interest in which the partners provide value to each other, in the best of interest of the shareholders and investors.

These REIT JVs provide significant insight into Tanger’s business model. Why would Simon and RioCan want to partner with a pure-play REIT like Tanger? Certainly not for capital (SPG and RIOCF have plenty of that) or for development expertise (they two REITs have over $85 billion combined of enterprise value).

The reason: To be affiliated with the Tanger brand

The company has an exceptional track record in the outlet center sector, and when a Tanger “coming soon” sign goes into the ground, the retailers know that the project will get built on time, on budget, and most importantly, the parking lots will fill up.

Many analysts (especially REIT analysts) don’t give credit for brand equity, but I consider Tanger to be a highly recognizable name when compared to the peers. Clearly, consumer perception is the driving force for the company’s brand equity, and arguably, the success of the brand is based upon the collection of brands within Tanger’s highly scalable business enterprise.

Remember that Tanger has ZERO department stores in its portfolio - no Bon-Ton (NASDAQ:BONT), Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), or J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) stores - and this makes the real estate less vulnerable to the risk of large-scale tenant bankruptcies.

To that point, Tanger does not have to worry about co-tenancy clauses and pushback from small shop tenants when department stores vacate space. The mall REIT peers have considerably more risk related to re-leasing when a department store shuts down. Furthermore, there are operational costs for traditional mall REITs, such as taxes, insurance, and maintenance, that put pressure on NOI.

The outlet center business model is a simple one that provides a reliable diversified revenue stream (the majority of tenants are publicly held), and properties are easily reconfigured to minimize tenant turnover downtime. Like self-storage, outlet centers require minimal redevelopment and most of the vacated spaces require nothing more than a broom-sweeping.

All of these points lead me to the conclusion that Tanger is not a traditional mall REIT, and therefore, the company should not be viewed as a direct peer to malls. I’ll let you decide, though - keep reading the article and let me know if you think the Tanger bag is half-empty or half-full.

(Photo Source)

The Business Model

Think of it like this, Tanger is more than a landlord to the best-in-class brands - it is more of a strategic partner that provide operators with one of the most important, and most profitable, legs to the omni-channel stool.

Shoppers visit Tanger locations more than 188 million times each year, where they get a great deal every day with 80-90 brand name and designer stores to choose from, each featuring a full assortment of colors and sizes. The outlet industry is an operating business, and marketing outlets to consumers is a crucial skill for success.

Tanger has honed this skill over many years and has developed a reputation in the retailer community for being a marketing machine. The company’s loyal tenants know that they can depend on it to help drive traffic to centers by actively engaging the consumer through all forms of media channels and providing incentives through the loyalty program and Tanger coupons to maximize the value of their purchases during their visit.

These best-in-class operators also depend on the REIT to keep the tenant mix fresh and dynamic, to maintain an upscale environment and provide excellent customer service.

In May 2017, Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS), a tenant of Tanger, said it was closing 125 of its 827 stores in what CEO John Idol said was “a difficult retail environment with elevated promotional levels”. However, the result was that the Michael Kors brand has become a fixture at off-price stores and outlets. On the company's Q4-17 conference call, one analyst asked, “Are you looking to reduce your exposure in the outlet malls?” The CEO replied:

“Today, of the company-owned stores, outlet is approximately 25% of our fleet... we still feel comfortable that that’s the right number for us and again keeping the integrity. Because, again our primary focus as a company is to sell full price merchandise and present Michael Kors in the best and most appropriate exciting environment for our consumer.”

That’s just one example of a best-in-class brand that recognizes the popularity of the outlet center model. For strategic reasons, most retailers do not break out data on sales for outlets, but the demand for outlet space is underscored by the overall profitability of operation. As noted, Tanger is not a traditional mall REIT; instead, the North Carolina-based company owns 44 outlet centers in the U.S. (22 states) and Canada.

As can be seen below, there are no department stores or “category killers” in Tanger’s portfolio, as the company has a diverse portfolio of tenants. As Tanger’s president and COO, Todd McDonough, pointed out on the Q1-18 earnings call:

“Examples of some tenants that are performing particularly well include Old Navy, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, American Eagle Outfitters and Coach. We saw particular strength with apparel, athletic, handbag and the food categories. We believe this performance demonstrates the consumers’ continuing desire to shop at Tanger outlet centers.”

Of course, we all know that Tanger is not immune to retail store closures, as the company’s CEO, Steve Tanger, explained on the recent earnings call:

“... we have successfully navigated a number of different economic and retail cycles, and we have adapted our business accordingly, keeping our centers relevant and highly occupied... we have proven we can successfully adapt to evolving consumer preferences, and aligning those with tenant needs.”

Tanger said that the company is “still working through some retailers closures and liquidations, and are budgeting for potential additional store closures and lease adjustments still to come this year... (and) in light of this environment, we have adjusted our 2018 guidance accordingly.”

Drilling Down To The Impact

As of Q1-18, Tanger’s consolidated portfolio occupancy was 95.9%, compared to 96.2% in Q1-17. The year-over-year decline was primarily driven by the roughly 200,000 square feet of closures that the company faced in 2017, and the additional square footage recaptured in Q1-18.

For the trailing 12 months ended Q1-18, it commenced leases that were renewed or released for a term of more than 12 months, included 277 leases totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet. These leases achieved a 13.5% increase in blended average rental rate.

Recognizing some of the near-term pressures on occupancy, Tanger allowed for lease modifications for leases of 12 months or less (a very common practice, I might add). By accommodating tenants in these instances, the REIT is essentially maximizing revenue, maintaining relationships, sustaining occupancy and preserving long-term upside optionality in terms of tenants mix and rent increases.

As Steve Tanger pointed out on the earnings call:

“We’re building a bridge between today and when we think the market will turn with these short-term leases to keep our properties vibrant. It’s a strategy that we’ve employed for 37 years. So it’s standard practice for us.”

The leases of 12 months or less that Tanger has signed represent about 2% of the total GLA, which remains in line with historical averages. Of the leases with terms of 12 months or less, which commenced in 2017, the REIT has already renewed or released approximately one-third of the space at market rates for an average term of roughly five years.

This proves the bridge is working, and that Tanger is not trying to inflate occupancy or provide less transparency. In fact, Tanger has beefed up its supplemental package for some additional disclosure regarding leasing.

Also, the number of short-term leases signed in Q1-18 was less than the ones signed in Q4-17. Tanger is now providing the details around trailing 12-month commenced leases, i.e., leases only greater than 12 months, including all leases and showing the impact of the re-merchandising activities from last year in order to provide a clear picture of leasing activity.

Tanger’s president and COO added:

“We believe that the level of bankruptcies that we saw in recent years is tapering; although, we may be impacted by some throughout the balance of this year. During the first quarter of 2018, we recaptured approximately 37,000 square feet within our consolidated portfolio related to bankruptcies and brand wide restructurings by retailers compared to 62,000 square feet during the first quarter of 2017.”

More green shoots include retailer sentiment and the leasing environment that show “signs of ongoing improvement, driven in part by increased sales and tenant profitability”.

In Q1-18, the company’s average tenant sales productivity for the consolidated portfolio was $384 per square (foot for the 12 month ended March 31, 2018), and on an NOI-weighted basis, it was $409 per square foot.

Tanger’s same-center tenant sales performance for the overall portfolio increased 1.7% (for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2018), compared to the 12-month period ended March 31, 2017, and traffic maintained a consistent level over this period. For the first three months of this year, sales performance was up a strong 5.6%.

A few unexpected and abrupt store closing announcements caused the REIT to re-evaluate its original guidance. One tenant, Nine West, said it was closing stores earlier than anticipated, and Tanger’s CEO explained:

“We have anticipated Nine West to close. We were led to believe with conversations with the tenant that they would stay open until the end of October. And they made a decision to close basically the first of the second quarter. So the several months early closing, there was no way that we could possibly anticipate that.”

The revised guidance also reflects the unexpected closings and liquidation of all Toys “R” Us Stores in Q2-18, including six Tanger stores with approximately 27,000 square feet. Combined, these are resulting in $2 million decrease in NOI compared to Tanger’s prior projections.

Tanger now anticipates capturing 72,000 square feet during Q2-18, and based on this elevated level of space coming back, it is increasing its projected store closings to be between 150,000 and 175,000 square feet, up from the prior expectation of approximately 100,000 square feet.

In addition, the company is being prudent to anticipate potential lease adjustments, additional leases with terms of 12 months or less, and narrowing rent spreads. In terms of guidance, Tanger has updated expectations for 2018:

A Prudent and Disciplined Capital Allocator

Tanger continues to enjoy one of the most disciplined balance sheets in the retail REIT sector. As of Q1-18, approximately 94% of the square footage in the consolidated portfolio was not encumbered by mortgages and only $228 was outstanding under the unsecured lines of credit, exceeding 62% unused capacity, or approximately $366 million.

Tanger maintains a substantial interest coverage ratio of 4.4x, and net debt-to-EBITDA was approximately 6x at quarter end. The company’s floating rate exposure represents 13% of total debt, down from 15% at year end (or 6% of total enterprise value).

The average term maturity and weighted average interest rate for the outstanding debt was 6.3 years and 3.4% respectively. Tanger has no significant debt maturities until April of 2021.

In January, the company completed amendments to credit agreements to extend the maturity by two years, increase the borrowing capacity to $600 million from $520 million, and reduced the interest rate spread to 87.5 bps over LIBOR from 90 bps.

During Q1-18, Tanger repurchased approximately 444,000 of its common shares with a weighted average price of $22.56 per share, for a total consideration of $10 million. This leaves approximately $66 million remaining under the $125 million share repurchase authorization.

In April, the company raised the dividend by 2.2% (on an annualized basis) to $1.40 per share, marking the 25th consecutive year that it has increased its dividend. Tanger has raised it every year since becoming a public company, and over the past three years, the dividend has grown 22% cumulatively.

Tanger expects FFO to exceed the dividend by more than $100 million in 2018 with an expected FFO payout ratio under 60%.

During 2018, upon completion of the residual funding of the 2017 development projects and spending between $35 million and $40 million, the REIT should have internally generated cash of approximately $50 million that may be used to: (1) de-lever the balance sheet (further reduce floating rate debt exposure), (2) repurchase additional common shares as market conditions warrant, and/or (3) increase the dividend.

Is The Tanger Bag Half-Empty Or Half-Full?

One of the bears recently said that it “appears Tanger dressed up the dividend” by swapping out the 3-year vs. 5-year dividend growth charts. I’m not sure why this matters - Tanger’s previous 3-year growth record (13% CAGR), 5-year growth record (10% CAGR), or more importantly, the company’s longer-term performance record of 13% compounded annual growth since going public around 25 years ago.

In other words, I’m not interested in short-term profits but in long-term growth. What I find more relevant is the fact that Tanger is maintaining strict discipline by allocating capital wisely and staying laser-focused on its circle of competence.

Sure, Tanger has the cash to boost its dividend “substantially”, but that would make this high-quality REIT a “sucker yield”. As an intelligent REIT investor, I recognize that the company is sitting back and doing precisely what I am paying the management team to do: to protect principal at all costs. As CEO Steve Tanger said:

“... our company maintains a very strong level of cash flow. We remain disciplined in our capital allocation decisions with a singular focus on creating shareholder value.”



Although Tanger slowed its external growth model, the CEO adds, “we continue to monitor, do development and our acquisition opportunities.”

With a fortress balance sheet, the company is well-positioned to expand its footprint (and the Tanger brand) when the time is right. As I pointed out at the outset, the outlet center sector is under-supplied, and I consider Tanger one of the best-equipped retail REITs to expand its footprint.

Is the Tanger bag half-empty or half-full? After yesterday’s sell-off, shares have become extra cheap:

Compared with the traditional mall REITs, Tanger’s P/FFO is trading in line with the B/C Mall REITs. Remember, there are no department stores in Tanger's portfolio, and the outlet center is one of the most profitable retail outlets for brick-and-mortar retailers.

Here’s a snapshot of the company’s dividend yield, compared with that of traditional mall REIT peers:

In closing, Tanger centers are more than half-full - in fact, they are 95.9% full. Furthermore, many of the larger occupancies have already leased, including Hwy 501 in Myrtle Beach (Carolina Pottery deal), Jefferson (West Elm deal), and Riverhead (West Elm deal), and these new leases get Tanger’s occupancy (for these 3 centers) back up to the mid-90s (always read earnings transcripts before publishing an article instead of publishing “fake news”).

Furthermore, while gas prices are up, as someone suggested, the primary catalyst driving retailers today is tax reform. With the statutory corporate tax rate now reduced from 35% to 21%, many retailers are starting to realize significant savings, which will help expansion efforts and overall profitability.

Companies with higher free cash flow now have more dry powder to reduce their debt, and of course, that will serve as a tremendous catalyst for slowing down the so-called “retail apocalypse”. Consumers are also benefiting from tax reform, and the combined impact (corporate and consumer) provides strong upside for outlet center landlords, of which I am one.

So yes, I am maintaining a Strong Buy on Tanger, and eventually, Mr. Market will realize that the REIT’s bag is not half-empty or half-full - it is filling up with dividends!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and SKT Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC), GGP, Inc. (NYSE:GGP), SPG, TCO, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), and CBL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.