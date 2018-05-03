Smart & Final Stores' (SFS) CEO David Hirz on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Madeleine Myers - IR

David Hirz - CEO, President & Director

Richard Phegley - SVP & CFO

Derek Jones - President, Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice Division

Analysts

Garrett Klumpar - Citigroup

Judah Frommer - Crédit Suisse AG

Karen Short - Barclays Bank

William Kirk - RBC Capital Markets

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Paul Trussell - Deutsche Bank

Thomas Palmer - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo Securities

Vincent Sinisi - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Wolf - Loop Capital Markets

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Smart & Final Stores First Quarter 2018 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Madeleine Myers, Investor Relations for Smart & Final Stores. Madeleine, please go ahead.

Madeleine Myers

Thank you for joining us today as we discuss Smart & Final Stores' first quarter two018 financial results, which was a 12-week quarter ended March 25, 2018. Participating on today's call will be David Hirz, Smart & Final's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rick Phegley, Smart & Final's CFO. Scott Drew, EVP of Operations; and Gareth Jones, head of the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice will also be available for the Q&A portion of the call.

Before we begin, we want to remind you that comments made during this conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ in a material manner from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including those listed in the company's SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Please also note that past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

During this conference call, the company will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA. The company uses these as measures of operating performance, not as measures of liquidity. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Please refer to the company's earnings release made available on its Investor Relations website for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

With that, I will turn the call over to Dave Hirz, Smart & Final's President and Chief Executive Officer.

David Hirz

Thanks, Madeleine, and good afternoon, everyone. On today's call, we look forward to reviewing our first quarter financial results and then our highlights. A lot has been accomplished during the first quarter, and we're excited to give you more detail on our progress, including an update of the launch of our new e-commerce mobile app and reorienting our the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice stores to better communicate the brand to our key customers.

In the first quarter, our 1.2% comparable sales rate was within our guidance of 1% to 1.5%, while our adjusted EBITDA of $28.6 million was meaningfully higher than our guidance of $23 million to $25 million. Overall, on a year-to-year basis, first quarter adjusted EBITDA grew by more than 17% on a total store sales increase of just over 5%. Merchandise gross margins remain strong in both store banners with each experiencing strong year-to-year gains.

Within the store banners, we had a very strong first quarter in the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice business with a 5.8% comp sales growth rate, while the Smart & Final banner stores had a flat comp sales rate. In both banners, average ticket was well in excess of the underlying inflation rate.

Regarding inflation, after showing an increase sequentially in each of the quarters during 2017, overall inflation softened during the first quarter relative to the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, our overall inflation rate was positive 1.7%. In the first quarter, it softened to about 1.4%.

Early in the second quarter, while sales momentum is improving, the overall product inflation rate is continuing to run a little lower. So we expect that the full year inflation will be closer to 1% versus a more normal 2% rate. While the inflation rate has improved year-to-year, relatively low inflation and product prices remains a challenge to achieve solid income statement leverage given that most operating costs are continuing to see inflation.

Turning to the first quarter performance in the store banners. In the Smart & Final banner, we had total store sales growth of 4%. As noted earlier, comps sales growth was flat with growth of 1.9% in average ticket, well above the 1.1% inflation increase, and a decline in comparable transactions offset the ticket growth.

In the Smart & Final banner, the promotional environment for household customers remains elevated particularly within the so-called High-Low price approach used by conventional supermarket competitors. While we have moderately increased our promotional spending rate, we continue to be a consistent value price operator, which our household and business customers have come to expect, differentiating us from the conventional grocers.

Our key business customer segment appreciates our consistent value pricing. We believe the competitor promotional effect is strongest among what we characterize as ad shopper household customers who often are purchasing only the negative margin sale items.

Average ticket among our business customers, including small businesses and restaurants, clubs and organizations, continues to be approximately double that of our household customers. Additionally, overall business customer sales were up 2% on a comparable store basis in the quarter. These customers appreciate the consistent assortment of unique SKUs, our strong private label offering, and deep assortment of club pack items offered in easy-to-shop format and without a membership fee.

We're focused on ways to make the shopping experience better for these customers both online and in stores. Despite the promotional environment, our regular competitor price check validate that our overall Smart & Final banner price advantage of 6% to 12% lower than conventional grocers continues at the shelf edge. We've been able to maintain this pricing position and simultaneously strengthened the merchandise gross margin rate in the banner. Increasing margin while maintaining our pricing gaps to competitor is a key achievement that we managed through an improving sales mix, aggressive strategic sourcing initiatives with vendors and other merchandising and pricing initiatives.

As mentioned last quarter, we believe the one key to sustain growth for our customers is an increased focus on relationships. We launched a major customer service initiative across all of our Smart & Final banner stores in the first quarter. Reflecting our store associates' hard work and dedication to serving their customers, we're already seeing stronger in stock levels, reduced front end wait times, improvements in the total customer shopping experience, and we're beginning to see stronger sales early in the second quarter. In addition to reaching our customers in-store, we're equally focused on reaching our customers through digital, social and e-commerce channels where we're increasing our investment.

Growth of our shop.smartandfinal.com website is one example, where customers can view our assortment and pricing as well as order for delivery in as little as two hours to our own branded web experience. Through shop.smartandfinal.com, we collect greater insights into customer behavior and are able to establish a direct line of communication with these customers to help drive sales. This effort is still in the relatively early stages, but we're encouraged by the growth and this channel, which comprises almost 20% of our online sales volume representing thousands of first-time shoppers to the site.

Although still small numbers, we're encouraged by the average ticket of our online customers to our shop website, which is almost 3x the average in-store sale. Late in the first quarter, we expanded the shop.smartandfinal channel to include a smartphone app, and this week we're launching a multichannel marketing campaign to increase customer awareness. And we're able to support this sales channel as we ended the first quarter with over 85% of Smart & Final banner stores offering online delivery.

Importantly, the e-commerce and leverages our physically close-to-the-customer brick-and-mortar footprint and gives us the opportunity to increase sales by offering our customers shopping solutions through the channel of their choice. This works well to drive volume in our highly efficient stores to better leverage unit economics. Regarding new units, we're currently planning for 3 to 5 new Smart & Final Extra! stores in 3 to 4 legacy-to-Extra! store expansions or relocations in 2018.

In the second quarter, we expect to complete one legacy to Extra! store relocation in the California market. The new store performance collectively our 2015 and 2016 cluster of new stores continue to perform in line with our sales executions. Our 2016 new stores outperformed our consolidated banner comps by 4.9%, in line with our new store model. And while it's still early, with over half of our 2017 new stores having open in the fourth quarter, we're encouraged by their early sales growth.

Turning to the Smart Foodservice banner, we have a lot to share today. First quarter performance was very strong with a comparable store sales growth of 5.8% with a 5.1% increase in average ticket and a 0.7% increase in transaction count. The average ticket was well in excess of the underlying estimated inflation rate of 2.4% with inflation primarily reflective of price increases in eggs, dairy and fresh meat. As noted earlier, early in the second quarter, the inflation rate has softened but is still running positive. Merchandise gross margin in the banner also had a good year-to-year growth, up about 90 basis points compared to the same period in 2017 and maintaining the rate that we saw in the fourth quarter. Across the banner's broad seven-state geographic reach, we don't see the same type of promotional activity that we're facing in the Smart & Final banner.

The core of the Smart Foodservice banner is recognized among our true foodservice customers for a broad product selection and in-stock position of high-quality meats, produce and center-of-store products offered at terrific values in easy-to-shop stores. In our Smart Foodservice banner, we're deploying a two-platform approach to e-commerce, offering delivery for our partnership within Instacart and an in-house platform for buy online pickup in-store through our click-and-carry model. Over 90% of these stores now offer a delivery or online option, and we're seeing the channel grow rapidly, which is a positive contributor to overall sales comp.

While it's still a small overall portion of sales, the average pickup in-store order in the first quarter was almost $750, which is very encouraging as we plan for growth in this store banner. We continue to explore potential partnerships with third-party delivery companies that would allow us to deliver directly to restaurants and foodservice operators. We're excited about the potential for this additional service as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of our food service customers.

Historically, one of the limitations of growth in this banner has been the speed of new customer acquisition. As we've discussed before, it takes longer to build foodservice customers sales. But once acquired, these customers are highly loyal. In the 10 new stores we've opened in the last 2.5 years, our merchandise and marketing initiatives has been to settle in accelerate our new store return profile. With the store performance exceeding expectations as these stores mature. Within our new geographic markets, we've also learned that the Cash & Carry store name can be confusing for some potential customers.

We've long used signage, which says Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice both in-store and online and we're now reorienting the brand to put greater emphasis on our food service attributes by changing to Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores. Over the course of the next several weeks, store signage and employee uniforms will change in all 63 stores with reporting, promotional and marketing material to reassure existing customers that the things they love about the current Cash & Carry banner stores will remain the same. And our website, which has always been smartfoodservice.com will remain unchanged. We're excited about the store banner transition to provide greater brand clarity for new customers and support our plans for future market expansion. We currently expect to open four new Smart Foodservice stores in 2018 in the second half of the year.

Today, we are pleased to have Derek Jones, the Executive Vice President for Smart & Final and President of the Smart Foodservice banner stores, with us for the Q&A portion of the call. Derek joined us a year ago with deep experience in food distribution and retail and has recently added responsibility for our total company's tradition management including Smart & Final banner stores. Derek's fresh perspective has led to a number of refinements and the Smart Foodservice business model over the past 12 months, including the upcoming banner transition. In closing, we're excited by our strong first quarter performance and the potential of both store banners. While there are challenges, we are focused on maintaining and communicating our differentiated position in the market including our core strengths with private label and business and club size SKUs.

We are making targeted investments in delivery and digital initiatives to support our brand positioning in the marketplace and also build share and arenas in the growing e-commerce channel.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Rick

Richard Phegley

Thank you, Dave, and good afternoon, everyone. Today, I'll discuss our first quarter results and our outlook for fiscal 2018, including some thoughts on the second quarter. So let's begin with sales. As noted in today's release, consolidated net sales in the first quarter were $1.02 billion, up 5.1% versus the first quarter of 2017. Net sales growth was driven by the sales contribution of stores that opened over the last 12 months as well as consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1.2%. Both the net sales and comparable store sales growth were supported by strong average transaction growth in both store banners. In the Smart & Final banner, sales increased by 4.0% over the prior year, including the contribution from new stores.

As Dave reviewed, average transaction amount in the first quarter increased by 1.9% with an underlying estimated inflation rate of 1.1%. Store traffic declined by 1.9% resulting in flat comp store sales for the quarter. The reported gross margin rate in the Smart & Final banner was 14.7%, up over 50 basis compared to the first quarter of 2017, mostly reflecting merchandise mix as well as strategic procurement and pricing initiatives. Merchandise gross margin accounted for the increase with distribution and occupancy costs fairly flat as a percentage of sales year-to-year. Notably, we were able to offset a higher level of promotional spending than we had a year ago.

Year-over-year for the first quarter, operating and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales in the Smart & Final banner was 13.8%, about 20 basis points higher than the year-ago quarter primarily reflecting steady increases in store level labor costs due primarily to minimum wage growth. In the Smart Foodservice banner, sales increased by 9.4% from the prior year quarter with a comparable store sales growth of 5.8%. Average transaction amount in the first quarter increased by 5.1% with an underlying estimated inflation rate of 2.4%.

Store traffic on a year-over-year basis increased by 0.7%. Banner gross margin rate in the first quarter was 14.3%, almost 100 basis points higher than the prior year. Similar to the Smart & Final stores, merchandise margin accounted for most of the increase with distribution and occupancy expense rates fairly flat as a percentage of sales. Operating and administrative of expenses as a percentage of sales in the Smart Foodservice banner were 8.1% in the quarter, up very slightly from the prior year quarter, including store labor costs.

Our first quarter is consistently the lowest sales quarter of the fiscal year and represents a challenge in covering fixed costs, including interest expense and depreciation. On a GAAP basis, we recorded a first quarter net loss of $7.1 million and GAAP EPS of $0.10 loss per share based on about 72 million shares. To better understand operating performance, we focus on adjusted EBITDA, which by excluding unusual and certain other charges is more useful for comparison and analysis in conjunction with sales trends.

In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $28.6 million compared to $24.4 million in the prior year quarter. This represents 17.3% EBITDA growth on revenue growth of 5.1% in the quarter. We had solid EBITDA growth in both banners. Relative to our first quarter guidance, we have favorability and timing of expenses, some of which we expect to reverse in Q2.

Turning now to the balance sheet and cash flow statements. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $55.8 million as compared to the $50.4 million in the year ago quarter. Our working capital remains well controlled and in line with our expectations with investments and inventories of $287.7 million. Our debt was $687.8 million at the end of the first quarter inclusive of our term loan and revolving credit facilities. At the end of the first quarter, we had borrowed $69 million under our $200 million revolving credit facility, a reduction of $12 million from year-end 2017.

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA at the end of the quarter was just under 3.4x, and we expect to see further reduction in 2018 as a result of additional free cash flow generation. We ended the quarter with cash generated from operations of $18.2 million, and we remain in a strong liquidity position. I'd like to quickly comment on our guidance for 2018. As noted, our first quarter results were in line with prior guidance for comparable store sales and ahead on adjusted EBITDA with solid merchandise margin in both store banners. We are maintaining our full year guidance as more fully detailed in today's press release as our overall expectations have not materially changed for either operating performance or capital spending. Key factors in achieving the guidance would be steady levels of promotional activity in the household customer segment, product cost inflation in the 1% range with continuing pass-through to retail prices and maintaining control of operating costs.

On last quarter's call, we also mentioned that we expect to close two legacy Smart & Final stores, where the leases are expiring and the store economics are marginal. Both of these closings are scheduled to occur in the second quarter. And with that,

I'll turn the call back to Dave.

David Hirz

Thanks, Rick. I'd like to close by thanking our almost 12,000 associates across the company for their dedication to meeting our customers' needs. Our industry environment is evolving and our strong team is keeping the focus on our customers, while we strengthen our future through targeted investment in digital channel and our customers' in-store experience.

The evolving industry environment has led to challenges and equity valuation. We believe that the investments we're making in our future, along with reducing balance sheet leverage, positions Smart & Final for continued success and better appreciation of our unique strengths by investors. We have been in business for over 145 years by having strong brands, differentiated stores and by adapting to changes in apartments the stay relevant for our customers.

I believe our first quarter results clearly show our brands were strong, our differentiation is appreciated by our customers and our ability to adapt to changing customer needs has never been more visible than it is today. That will continue to be our mission into the future as well.

As mentioned earlier, today we have Derek Jones President of the Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores and head of our company distribution network, here for the Q&A portion of the call. And now we'd be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question today is coming from Alvin Concepcion from Citi.

Garrett Klumpar

This is actually Garrett on for Alvin. Just wanted to go back to the heightened promotional activity and within the household customer and wanted to know how that compares year-over-year compared to last six months and kind of what you're seeing with the promo environment 2Q to date?

David Hirz

Sure, this is Dave. Good question. The promotional environment really heated up last year kind of the end of Q2, actually beginning of quarter three. It's been pretty intense since that time and quarter one I would tell you it was very similar to the back half of last year.

Garrett Klumpar

Okay, great, that's helpful. And then wonder if you could talk about kind of incremental lift you're seeing from digital and online, and if that's just the result of just more demand from new customers or larger basket from existing customers? And then also wondering, how profitability has changed for online since you talked about it last quarter.

David Hirz

Okay. It's actually progressing well. And today across both banners, across the total company, 87% of our stores now offer either delivery or Click-and-Collect. In Cash & Carry, actually 94% of their stores are now on delivery and Click-and-Collect. In Smart & Final banner, we actually have 97% of our geographic marketing areas now covered with delivery. So pretty solid coverage that really escalated during the first quarter. In quarter three of 2017, you talked about we launched our smartandfinal.com site to -- for online shopping. Just last month in April, we launched our mobile app. So we think that's helping to resonate with customers also. Online sales in the quarter were actually up 85% in quarter one over the last quarter a year ago. Financials are about the same. We continue to pay Instacart a service charge for the -- and Google Express in-stores where we have Google. Margins online are still a little bit higher than the margins in-store, which helps offset some of that but not all of it.

Garrett Klumpar

Okay, great. And then just last one, wondering if you could talk about kind of 2Q comps to date and maybe what you're expecting for the full quarter.

David Hirz

Okay. Sure sales in the first quarter were a little choppy, moved around a little bit. But at the beginning of second quarter now, we're five weeks into the quarter and comp store sales are improving positive, sales in the Smart & Final stores ahead of Q1 and total company ahead of where they were in Q1. So pretty good momentum going from quarter one to quarter two.

Operator

Our next question today's coming from Judah Frommer from Crédit Suisse.

Judah Frommer

Maybe touch first on the gross margin a little bit. Some strength there certainly versus our numbers. How do you balance a better gross margin versus negative traffic at the Smart & Final branner? Do you think maybe lowering price a little more? Just general thoughts on that.

Richard Phegley

So, Judah, I think what we're trying to do is the right in pricing for the customer as the first metric in thinking about balancing margin investments. The second is to take account of what's happening in the promotional environment particularly those competitors who are appealing to household customers and not chase negative margin sales that don't build any customer loyalty. And third, look at opportunities to leverage our own resources to offset additional investment in price promotion. And Dave outlined many of those on the call, including strategic sourcing, strategic deals with CPG vendors as well as targeted price investment and price opportunities across our chain. So that's obviously managing of the number of competing issues, but the fundamental one is to be right for customers and to offer compelling value against competitive offering.

Judah Frommer

Okay, I think the follow-up there is that with the negative traffic at the Smart & Final banner, if it's not pricing, what turn things positive? Is it the online offering? Is it getting the message out louder? What are the plans there?

David Hirz

Yes, again traffic was negative in the Smart & Final banner. Let's say, we enter quarter two, we're pleased that Smart & Final comps are stronger than quarter one and strengthening. Traffic is slightly better than quarter one, but it's still negative. We're seeing, I believe -- obviously we had some pressure from the broader promotional environment. In the first quarter, we hadn't cycled last year's activity. Last year didn't start until, like I said earlier, in the third quarter, so we haven't cycled that yet. So that's part of the impact, but we believe he could be seeing a shift in customer shopping behavior. Almost seems like a trade-off with less shops and larger baskets sizes. It's pretty early but we're looking at that. It appears to really be clearly through in the Smart Foodservice banner that business customer tell us that they are feeling better the economy's better, unemployment is low and their order size is larger and they're shopping list. Also, unclear what the traffic impact is of our digital customer, but I will tell you we're really pleased with the fact that our Click and Carry average transaction size is about $750 at the Cash & Carry. And even at Smart & Final now with 97% of geographies that we operate in being covered with delivery options that, that order size is almost 3x what the in-store size is. So that obviously is adding to that strong ticket that we're seeing.

Operator

Our next question today is coming from Karen Short from Barclays.

Karen Short

Just a couple of questions. So on Smart & Final, so you indicated sounds like traffic has gotten a little bit better in the second quarter but it's still negative. I guess the first question I would have is I understand you don't -- you're making a conscious decision not to chase irrational behavior, but can you really recapture the lost traffic without more like a robust loyalty program? That is my first question.

David Hirz

That's a good question. We have several initiatives taking place to address traffic in store. I talked about the customer service program on my prepared remarks. We really are excited. Again, we've always had a pretty good customer service program. We're really taking into the next level, really trying to affect the total shopping experience for our consumer all the way up to the check stand, so kind of one plus one service level. We've increased our digital marketing. Again, we'll be launching again here actually next week to begin marketing the new mobile app that we just instituted in April so we think that will give us some traction. We've increased our investments in social and e-com. We don't think, I don't think that we have to have the hottest data on the street. We -- our customers shop with us because of our value proposition. That 6% to 12% is incredibly meaningful. We have increased promotional spending and have been able to offset that as we said earlier in the Smart & Final banner in the first quarter product margin was 70 points higher than the same quarter a year ago with more intense promotional spending that we had a year ago and still maintaining that GAAP.

Karen Short

Okay. I guess the other thing -- what I wanted to kind of switch gears a little bit. So obviously, Cash & Carry, when you guys first kind of went public, Cash & Carry was more of an interesting like smaller story within your company. Ad now as we look 2018 is going to look like, Cash & Carry is actually going to have higher operating profit dollar than Smart & Final despite the fact that the growth, unit growth of Smart & Final has been significantly greater. So I guess the question I would have is when you think about the business longer term, does it maybe make sense to really push Cash & Carry even more than you're doing now in terms of unit growth and scale back on Smart & Final because the EBITDA decline in Smart & Final has been pretty extreme?

David Hirz

You may have heard in prepared remarks about some of the things we're doing to shore up Cash & Carry, Smart Foodservice starting with a name change, which is really helpful as we enter new markets. I'll let Derek talk about that in a minute. But as we look at this year, we're actually going to have about 7% growth in the Cash & Carry banner. We're putting together our pipeline for 2019. I will tell you we're really excited about the future potential Cash & Carry. Our hesitation even over the last couple years has been we really wanted to test the new store model. We've opened 10 new stores in the last 30 months and Derek and the team have tried some new -- how do you speed up customer acquisition? I would tell you we are very pleased with both sales and EBITDA versus pro forma and the new market returns for the Cash & Carry banner. Let me have Derek talk about it a little bit.

Derek Jones

I think on the first thing I would say is on the name change, looking at our strategic objective of the enabling accelerated growth. We wanted to have branding that was relevant to new customers and even to existing customers. And so transitioning to a name that is not ubiquitous and found everywhere across the country made a lot of sense to us, and Smart Foodservice has been the secondary part of our name for 13 years. It's our website, it tells what we do. And then adding warehouse stores, we also felt was the right thing to do and that it basically shows that we are well-stocked and we're a brick-and-mortar location and so that positioning us as we go into new markets will be very, very helpful as well as I think helping with confusion in our existing markets on what we actually do.

Karen Short

But I guess the bigger question is should you just stop growing Smart & Final and entirely focus on Cash & Carry? Because again when you look at what EBITDA was doing for Smart & Final in '15 versus where it is today, it's obviously fairly scary.

David Hirz

Yes, we clearly as -- again, the big store growth spurts for Smart & Final were '15 and '16. In that incredibly deflationary environment, that obviously was a setback in store growth. But if you look at this year, the growth in both banners is similar, but as a percent of sales, much higher in Cash & Carry. We're building out the pipeline right now for 2019. Again, as you heard we're bullish on Cash & Carry. I'll tell you, the other thing about Cash & Carry is to open a new Cash & Carry cost about $1.5 billion plus inventory, et cetera, et cetera, for $1 million so less than $2 million to open a new Cash & Carry versus about $3 million to $3.5 million for Smart & Final store. We're pretty bullish on it, and we'll be talking about 2019 growth there in a couple of calls.

Operator

Our next question today is coming from Bill Kirk from RBC Capital Markets.

William Kirk

So you recently launched the app with Instacart to execute the delivery and it's something most of the stores can now handle that type of purchase. Is it fair to infer that the bulk of the incremental spending in 2018 is now behind you, on, call it, May forward?

David Hirz

No, not at all. The incremental spending -- the app that we launched really was our mobile app powered by Instacart so that our customers can go through that app, we actually have later in the year a new Smart & Final mobile app that we'll launch. There's a lot of development going on in there, but a lot of the investments and 2018 are still -- some of those occurred in the first quarter but many of those will occur throughout the year.

William Kirk

Okay, and then my second question is for Derek and on his new additional role. I guess as you look at the supply chain, have you identified any large cost or efficiency opportunities? Can we expect any changes to how your sourcing is done?

Derek Jones

I've only been in my role for two weeks admittedly. So I can tell you we've got a great team running our supply chain, they have been running the supply chain in the past here at Smart & Final, and we will building out our strategy to do exactly that and to allow both banners to grow and looking at opportunities to get synergies around a combined supply chain as we move forward as well.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Steve Forbes with Guggenheim Securities.

John Heinbockel

John Heinbockel. So, Dave, let me ask you, when you look at the improvement in growth, so is it more you look at mix versus procurement, how do those two compare? And when you think about mix, what's driving that? Is that something beyond private brand?

David Hirz

Yes, I would say it's a combination of mix and lower cost of goods. Produce continues to be strong. It was strong in the first quarter. Produce obviously -- the move increase perishables really, really helps margins because of that mix. The natural and organic, we haven't talked about it much but continues to grow both in center store and in produce. We're very highly penetrated in Extra! stores that really helps the mix. The team's done a great job as we increase commercial spending a little bit to go out and through our CPG partners, getting participation and lower cost of goods. Our strategic sourcing department has ramped up. We have initiatives around strategic sourcing, and it is really allowing us from private label. We have a lot of leverage as about 28%, 29% of our sales are in private label products. Strategic sourcing has allowed us to continue to lower those costs at the end of last year and early in quarter one. And then with inflation coming back just a little bit, there has been a modest improvement in shrink year-to-year. Still a lot of work to do there but it's a combination of things that increase margin but the margin level there we're at now in both banners we're pretty comfortable that that's the kind of the new margin level.

John Heinbockel

Do you look at, on a go-forward basis, take a longer-term view, is the trajectory margin, merchandise margin, likely to be flat to up a little bit? It's obviously not going to continue with this rate, but is that the trajectory as opposed to down?

David Hirz

It's hard to say but I would say up for a couple of factors. Number one, a lot of our merchandising initiatives are geared towards growing margins. Private label, we're still on a path of 32% penetration in Smart & Final. That's really margin accretive. The new Sun Harvest label is really margin accretive. It's growing exponentially so we think that's a tailwind. And then as we pass-through the increases for minimum wage, we've seen again a pretty rational environment as minimum wage increases on this trek to $15. We've seen competitors, although we're rational on front page promotional activity, rational at shelf edge in passing through both the return to inflation translation as well as the minimum wage increases, which, again, will obviously cause margin to continue on an upward trajectory.

John Heinbockel

And then lastly because you guys obviously participate in both food in home and food away from home. Is there -- you think about what some of your restaurant customers are doing, right, with digital and off-premise consumption, is there sort of a longer-term trend here where food away from home may grow faster, even faster than food at home? And is that happening now? And is that some of what's driving the growth both in your business customer in Smart & Final and also Smart Foodservice?

Richard Phegley

John, I think you're very familiar with the long-term trends in food away from home and food at home. And what we're seeing right now is we're seeing a general trend away from food at home but it's coincident with the full and thriving economy. And so I think our view is that longer term, we'll see some ebb and flow in the food at home numbers. And typically what's happened in the past is the economy cools there's more food consumption at home.

David Hirz

To your point on that. If you look at the business customer sales in the first quarter, Cash & Carry obviously is strong at 5.8% comps, really an indication of the strength of the food service customer. But even the Smart & Final, the business customer comp in the first quarter was 2%. So pretty strong.

Operator

The next question today is coming from Paul Trussell from Deutsche Bank.

Paul Trussell

The labor cost and minimum wage has been and continues to be a headwind. Just remind us of the magnitude impact on results this year and what are the areas within OpEx and admin costs you guys are utilizing to offset that?

David Hirz

Sure. The minimum wage increase really has not impacted the Cash & Carry banner. If you look at the Cash & Carry banner, our average associates at store level now makes over $20. If you look at the Smart & Final banner, a real small portion of our associates in Smart & Final are at the minimum wage and some stores in an entry-level position, they may start there but they don't stay there long. The average associate of Smart & Final is making almost $17 an hour. So we're much less exposed than our competitors. Part of that is we don't have the service departments, don't have the coffee shops that the service bakeries, the service delis, where a lot of those entry-level folks take place. A lot of it is because our low labor model at store level. But the fact that we could provide competitive wages and every market today, we're really less impacted. There is a cost, though, the cost in 2018 and Smart & Final but then we have -- you have minimum wage increases and then compression in the levels above that was a little over $7 million in the 2018.

Paul Trussell

Got it. And you opened a number of stores over the past year. Just curious on what you're seeing on the new store productivity front and how you feel about the new stores performance?

David Hirz

Sure. Our 2016 new stores, that was the big year where we opened 33 new stores. We're happy with the performance in the first quarter. They ran 4% comps, which is about where we like them to be. We like them to run about 4% above the base companies. So they were right in there. The 2017 new stores, we opened 14 last year. But 50% of those were in the fourth quarter of the year, so it's still early but I'd tell you, early in the process. We're happy with the growth that we have seen here over the last few months but still early for those stores.

Paul Trussell

And lastly for me, just on the Smart Foodservice side as you have spoken about comps have been solid for a few quarters now. Just highlight how you're thinking about the potential run rate going forward as compares a bit tougher here, just a little bit on the puts and takes and drivers of comps in that banner going forward?

Derek Jones

Yes, I think they're going to be in line with what we saw in Q1 with maybe some slight moderation that we'll see in inflation so we have strong inflation in Q1 really was a big help in driving our comp. We've also had unit growth and traffic growth as well. We've also one of the things to call out is we've differentiated ourselves on our meat offering. And as more of our customers are buying meat, that's driving up our average basket, which has helped our comp sales as well. And so we believe that will continue to help. So I'm not sure there's going to be too much moderation in our current comp levels for the major of the year other than some of the inflation change that could flip a little bit as we go throughout the year.

Operator

Our next question today is coming from Thomas Palmer from JPMorgan.

Thomas Palmer

You mentioned that you've maintained [Technical Difficulty] some the competitor but it does seem like the promotions by competitors are pressuring the traffic trends. So do you think there's a better way to convey your value proposition to customers? I mean, is this something that the digital investments are going to address? Or do you think something else might be useful for this?

David Hirz

Again, we evaluate every week the promotional intensity. It's been fairly steady for the last nine months or eight months or so in competition. But we think customers really rely on us for the value proposition. It really start to the shelf edge. Again, the fact that we're going to be priced 6% to 12% below the competitors. Again, when we say we're 6% to 12%, that's every item in the store compared to every item our competitor carries. The price that the customer pays at the shelf edge including their hotter ad prices, et cetera, et cetera, against our ad, so that gap is every item on the store. On the front page ad, we think in many cases, it's some of them are a race to the bottom. We want to be very competitive. We want to be competitive ad out every week. We do have much more of a promotional front page ad than we had a year ago responding to the promotional activity, but we are not in a race to the bottom.

Operator

Our next question today is coming from Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo.

Edward Kelly

Rick, can I just start with guidance? So Q1 you beat your expectation coming in. It sounds like Q2 comps are actually a little bit better than where they were in Q1. You're maintaining the full year outlook. Is it just too early? You did mention something about timing of expenses, maybe quantify that for us. Just sort of like thinking about full year guidance at this point and why you're maintaining on a stronger Q1?

Richard Phegley

Sure, Ed. Good question. So we finished a little stronger in Q1, and we expected to, to be frank, and part of that was strong margins and good performance and shrink. And part of that was timing of expenses and expense recognition, which we expect will reverse in the remaining three quarters of the year, probably mostly in Q2. And so we've got 12 of 52 weeks under our belt, and it feels like there is not enough change in the overall environment to warrant a change in guidance at this point, and we may have a different view when we get to the end of Q2.

Edward Kelly

Okay. And I just wanted to get back to Cash & Carry. I guess. I should stop calling it Cash & Carry. But could we just start with an update on new store economics of the business and how that's evolved over time and what returns are really looking like? One of the things that sort of strike me here that if I look at results this quarter and I look at operating earnings of Cash & Carry relative to that CapEx of this business, it generates a lot of cash flow. So just some thoughts on that as we think about growth and how you're going to allocate capital going forward?

Richard Phegley

So let me start first about global and then Derek can talk a little bit about some of the things we see at the specific level. But clearly what we've said historically was that we love the Cash & Carry business, and we think the returns to capital are ultimately very good and very durable. And if the stores require less refresh capital over a period of time, then the Smart & Final stores do, so you would think that the ROICs would be at least as good as Smart & Final. The challenge has been that the return profile is a little slower than in the Smart & Final stores. And what we've seen is that, that gap has narrowed, and that we are working to make it even narrower than. And we are doing with the development this year is to expose more capital than we have historically to additional Cash & Carry stores relative to the investment in Smart & Final. And so I think that will be a picture that will continue to evolve and you will expect to see good returns to capital in the Cash & Carry stores over a longer period of time.

Derek Jones

Yes, and I think we've also become much smarter as we've opened up 11 stores here over the last few years and understanding kind of the key drivers of the business and how to get that customer acquisition quicker right off the bat. And from doing more with social media right off the bat to actually putting field -- marketing reps out in the field helping us sell before the store opens are two major initiatives that we believe will bear fruit for us as we grow this banner out. So we become smarter as we certainly are learning organization as we grow our store count out.

Edward Kelly

Okay, and then just one last follow-up on all gross margin. I think when you started the year, we were -- you were thinking about a picture of sort of stability in the gross margin, or up in Q1. How should we be thinking about the gross margin the rest of the year both in the Smart & Final and the Cash & Carry banner?

Richard Phegley

Well, I think what we said in the call today is that we're maintaining guidance for the year and really three factors embedded in maintaining guidance. One is that we'll continue to click along in the 1% range for inflation. That's obviously important from a pass-through standpoint to maintain the pricing -- pass-through into pricing, which will support margin. Second is a relatively flat environment on the promotional front, which would also suggest relatively flat merchandise margins. And third, not related to margin but control of operating costs. When you take that totality of that even though we've started out a little bit stronger, we're in a 12 weeks into the year, and I think we would at this point view product gross margin and merchandise gross margin fairly flat over the balance of the year.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Vincent Sinisi from Morgan Stanley.

Vincent Sinisi

I'm going to stay on Ed's gross margin topic just for one more minute here. When you are talking about kind of the procurement, pricing efforts, with the improvement that you did have year-over-year in 1Q, would you characterize it as the kind of the rate of change was mostly coming from your conscious decision to maybe not chase some of the kind of crazy promotions that are out there? And to that point, how much of it or was any of it also any changes with some of your supplier relationships maybe?

David Hirz

Sure. The increase in margin in the first quarter obviously was not attributed to our promotional activity. Our promotional spend in the first quarter was much higher than a year ago. So if not for the promotional activity, our product margin would have been much higher than the 70 points we saw at the Smart & Final. That was a headwind on margin. But the flip side of that is the team really did nice job in offsetting that. And some of that is through working with our CPG vendors in getting their participation and lower cost of goods. That was a big part of it in the quarter and continues to be this quarter. Strategic sourcing, I talked about we have a really regimented program for strategic sourcing that goes far past RFPs into auctions and actually reverse auctions that allows us in both banner to get the lowest cost of goods when we're working with the private label, which is, again, in this Smart & Final banner, almost 29% of our sales. So that's a lot of leverage when you get cost of goods reductions on 29% to 30% of your sales. And then modest improvement in shrink. We some more improvement to come with shrink was a real headwind during times of deflation. It's starting to come back a little bit but still a lot of work to do there. So I would say that the increase in margins is much more due to the work that we've done here internally over the last six months or so.

Vincent Sinisi

Okay, that's helpful, Dave. And then just one quick follow-up. If you could give us a bit of an update maybe by banner. Have you seen further moderation in the cannibalization levels? And then I'll just slide more fast one, with the decision to change that Cash & Carry banner name, kind of, what may be more, kind of, internally part of that? Any consumer insight work that you've done, that would be helpful

David Hirz

Sure, I will take the first one. I'll give Derek the name change. Cannibalization is really right in line with what we anticipated. In the quarter, Cash & Carry banner was about 10 points of cannibalization, Smart & Final is about 50 points. Total company is 40 points, right in line with everything we should be for the rest of the year in the kind of 40 to 50 point range is pretty consistent based on the new stores that we know of and report at the end of the year. And on the name change, Derek?

Derek Jones

Yes, I started with the company about 13 months ago and I sat down and went out and visited all our stores in the first 100 days and I asked our store managers maybe what our greatest strengths and weaknesses were as I put together SWOT analysis, and one of the largest weaknesses that came up was the Cash & Carry name, where they are very proud of it, there were so much confusion around tender type accepted and the line of business that we are in. And I really just put together my notes and kind of presented an update to the board at about 100-day mark, and we made a decision that now is the time to move because of the reasons that I stated and we began the planning for it. So it really came from our management team, the stakeholders in the business that led us to the ultimate decision. And growing out the store count, it made sense. The longer you waited, the harder it would be, obviously, if you continue to grow with the old Cash & Carry name.

David Hirz

And Derek will tell you that we think it'll be really helpful as we enter new markets. Some of the biggest confusion Derek is hearing about is in Salt Lake City and in Montana. When you enter a brand-new market, we haven't had a Cash & Carry presence like we do in Portland and Seattle where you've been open for two years and customers still think that maybe you're a check-cash operation. So Derek was pretty instrument in the recommendation, and we're pretty excited about it.

Operator

Our next question today is coming from Andrew Wolf from Loop Capital Markets.

Andrew Wolf

I need a minute to catch my breath from the check-cashing operations. But these are follow-ups but hopefully they're a different take on it. So gross margin, I was first thinking, it sounds like it's normalized. But after your explanation that you're still investing in promotional in the market, promotionality, are the margins heading towards a normalization? Or is it still is much investment? Or how would you characterize gross margins at Cash & Carry -- I'm sorry, Smart & Final banner today versus normal or where are you?

David Hirz

Again, in the Smart & Final banner, product margin in the first quarter was 70 points higher than the year ago in the first quarter. And in addition to that, the spend, what we call spend is the amount of margin you put into your ad, your circular every week, that is escalated. I don't know that we put numbers out there in the past, but it's escalated by quite a bit. So the increase in margin's really much more than 70 points. But we think the margin rate we're at now is kind of where we'll be for the rest of the year assuming that we need to continue to be aggressive in our spend in the amount of markdown that we're putting into our spend every week. We're assuming for the rest of the year that the promotional intensity will stay hot like it is today and that we'll respond to that with our own promotional activity and still run at these margin levels.

Andrew Wolf

Okay, so your traffic is what you're doing and the traffic is down -- it's improving but still a bit down. I guess the real question for me is given what where the market at and the promotionality and all the entering the market adding capacity, is that the right trade-off? And really what and getting to is do you need to get a point of market consolidation, which naturally should occur and just sort of given tough it? Give, particularly for you guys, it doesn't seems like there's that much elasticity. You can make a lot more money and it doesn't seem like there's a huge trade-off on the traffic side. I just wanted to get your thoughts on that. And in terms of gaining market share wait out the market until there is some consolidation that we could place.

Richard Phegley

So it ends up being a very incremental decision-making process. And every week, as Dave said earlier, we are looking at what the promotional activity is in the market. We're not trying to be the hottest in the market because we're not a High-Low operator. And we're trying to be relevant to consumers. And the pricing position that we have for the shelf-edge across the whole store is undiminished. We're strong as we have been. We've invested more in promotional pricing to keep traffic where it is but the marginal decision-making is do you go chase a negative margin sale in the short term just to record higher transaction statistics? And the answer that we've come to week by week will is no. The result of that is on a year-to-year basis relative to a period in 2017 where the market wasn't as promotional is slightly negative traffic number. As Dave said earlier, that number has flattened out in our estimation in what we see in Q2 to date, and we think we're making the right incremental decisions.

Andrew Wolf

Okay, and what about the consolidation side of things? Do you see anything going on that suggests that could happen or potentially an over-stored market for a while down there?

David Hirz

That's a good question. It is potentially an over stored market but we don't see much taken with in the marketplace. Again, you mentioned ALDI. ALDI is now just a little bit over 50 stores. So growing fairly slowly over the past couple of years. Still the stores they have opened near us and they're near us in about 38 of our locations have an ALDI within two miles. We're seeing really minimal impact in the stores. But they are another low-price operators. And another reason that we want to make sure that we are keeping our 6% to 12% gap to the conventional competitors because there are price operators in our marketplace. But we do -- we don't -- we can't tell you what our competitors are going to do in the marketplace, but it seems rational that there's lots of stores in the California, Arizona and Nevada markets.

Andrew Wolf

And then just lastly on the cost coming in below a little lower than expected and going into Q2. Is that in reference to the $13 million you called out particularly in reference to the last quarter for IT and Instacart? Or is that other parts of the business?

Richard Phegley

A good portion of it relates to specific investments, but it's really more broad than that.

Operator

Our next question today is coming from Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer & Company.

Rupesh Parikh

So maybe first on the inflation front. We're hearing more and more from the recent CPG reports that they're trying to land pricing potentially later this year. So I was just curious as you look out, what your suppliers are telling you right now. Are you starting to see any evidence that there's more requests out there for price increases?

David Hirz

We really not. As I mentioned we saw a decrease in inflation from quarter four to quarter one. And now early in quarter two, we've seen another slight moderation of inflation. Of the categories we monitor, we monitor about 28 categories. The vast majority, probably 26 of those, are seeing some modest inflation, and we don't see a lot on the horizon that is going to dramatically change that picture in the next several months.

Richard Phegley

We do have CPG companies continually trying to raise cost to us, and we are continually pushing back.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, okay, great. And switching topics, maybe just on the traffic side. So when you look at locations where you've added delivery or Click-and-Collect, do you initially see any -- or I guess, as you look at those stores, do you see any improvement in trends from a traffic perspective versus maybe some of the remaining locations that don't have the Click-and-Collect or delivery option?

David Hirz

It almost gets difficult to measure when at Cash & Carry, 93% -- 94% of our stores now offer one of those, delivery or Click-and-Collect. In Smart & Final, we now cover 97% of geographies that we're in. But overall, I guess the question is, is there a different shopping behavior from that online shopper. And I will tell you Smart & Final side of the business with delivery, that transaction size is almost 3x the in-store. So is the customer shopping less frequently online because they're purchasing 3x as much? Or in even in Cash & Carry where an average order size in the company call it $90 and Click-and-Collect is about $750. Since both of those models are across all parts of the company, it's difficult to parse out what the impact of that may be.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we reached the end of our question-and-answer session. That also does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.