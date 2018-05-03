Immune Design's (IMDZ) CEO Dr. Carlos Paya on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Dr. Carlos Paya

Thank you, Sylvia. Before I begin my comments, I would like to thank you all again for joining our call. As you may be aware Immune Design is pioneering both our first-in-class adaptive immunity platform, using our novel dendritic cell-tropical lentiviral vector known as ZVex and our platform TLR4 agonist as powerful activators of the innate immune system.

Since our recent update in March, we are pleased to report continued progress in our product development as we, one, advance CMB305, our prime-boost NY-ESO-1 novel cancer vaccine towards the clinical trial in synovial sarcoma, where we have initial IRB approvals and sites initiated. And two, plan to discuss the recent positive data of Intratumoral G100, our GLAAS TLR4 agonist in follicular lymphoma with the FDA.

Importantly, we have positive news to report regarding higher dosage of both agents. With CMB305, an independent data review committee has cleared safety of our fourfold increase in the vector dose.

And with respect to G100, the 20 microgram dose, which is twice a dose used in the randomized studies with pembrolizumab, we are pleased to observe increase tumor infiltrating lymphocytes also known as TILs without any new safety signal as compared to the 10 microgram dose. This continued progress increases our confidence in Immune Design differentiated GLAAS product candidates in the immuno-oncology space.

To put this in perspective and with recent disappointing data in immuno-oncology combination therapies we believe it’s appropriate to highlight important differences in our development strategy to-date.

As a remainder, we’ve maintained a rigorous development approach to; first, establish single agent clinical activity; second, evaluate synergy with other agents in combination regimens through randomized clinical trials; and third, use predictive biomarkers to indentify the patients likely to benefit the most.

Consequently, we advanced towards later stage development for both CMB305 and G100 built on a strong foundation of evidence that our direction has promised and potential for greater probability of success.

Now, let’s quickly review our most recently data all of which support continued development of the company’s newly programs. First with respect to CMB305, we are very pleased with the approximately 24 months in median overall survival benefit in soft tissue sarcoma patients reported in March, which represents about a one-year extension in survival compared to relevant published data for currently approved second line therapies.

The median overall survival in synovial sarcoma, the type of sarcoma to be studied in the upcoming Phase 3 has not yet been reached at the time the additional analysis was done in February of this year.

In addition for the planned Phase 3 in front line maintenance in synovial sarcoma patients we have completed the safety valuation and we are pleased to report that the higher dose of CMB305 which is four times 10x10 micrograms per dose has been found safe by the DMC and we are cleared to move forward. We believe this data position us well as we make final preparations to initiate this trial mid-year.

Switching to G100, the objective response rate triggered by G100 in combination with pembrolizumab in follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma patients has improved since our last presentation with four more months of follow-up.

The overall response rate or ORR now stands at 54% in the combination arm of the Phase 2 trial and notably has increased that to 75% in the subset of eight patients with a biomarker that we’re calling TLR4 high.

These are improvement in such which at the time showed an ORR of 39% and 57%, respectively. We should also note that the ORR for G100 monotherapy also increased. Whereas the ORR in the Phase 2 compared to arm was 15% when included with the other G100 monotherapy patients in the nonrandomized portion of the trial for a total of 22 patients, the ORR increased to 23% and within the TLR4 high patients increased 40% to 38%.

This data show not only the single agent activity of G100 but its synergy with an anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor and compare quite favorably to publish data of an 11% ORR in follicular lymphoma with pembrolizumab alone. As well as this activity in relapsed/refractory patients, which was equivalent to the activity seen in treatment naïve patients.

In addition we have new data from patients treated with G100 at a higher dose 20 micrograms. As a reminder, the favorable safety and clinical activity data at 5 micrograms and 10 micrograms not only trigger the randomized trial of G100 10 micrograms with or without pembro is also lead us to opening an expansion arm to study G100 at 20 micrograms without pembrolizumab in a total of 40 new patients.

We are pleased to report that the new 20 microgram early data show almost a two-fold increase in CD8s when comparing pre-and post-treatment biopsy. This is significant improvement over the increase observed in biopsies from patients receiving 10 micrograms.

And it is also important because all of the G100 responders today with or without pembro fall into the still increase range which means that 20 microgram dose may offer greater clinical benefit. Arm with this data showing both single agent and combination activity we plan to discuss next steps for the development of G00 with the FDA.

And before turning the call over to Steve to review our first quarter financials, I’d like to make a few comments about our growing pipeline. In addition to evaluating CMB305 in the frontline maintenance setting in synovial sarcoma, we have an ongoing two arm Phase 2 study in combination with atezolizumab later stage sarcoma patients.

We presented data in September 2017 from an early interim analysis showing that patients on the combination had a stronger therapy and used immune response and an improved disease control rate including ORR than those receiving a atezo alone. Data analysis for this trial continues to be event driven and we expect to see sufficient survival events by the end of this year allowing us to share topline data early next year.

We are also very excited about CA21, the next immunotherapy product candidate in our pipeline from the ZVex platform. CA21 will also be a prime-boost approach like MB305 and it will be designed to target multiple full-length tumor antigens and include an immunostimulatory molecule, as well as we will have a new boost approach which will be self-replicating RNA. Our goal is to begin filing the INDs for each of these two components by the year end.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Steve to review our Q1 financials. Steve?

Steve Brady

Thank you, Carlos. We ended the first quarter of 2018 with 131 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investment and other receivables compared to $144.2 million as of December 31, 2017. Net cash used in operations for the three months ended March 31st was $16.4 million.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $0.5 million and was primarily attributable to the Sanofi G103 HSV2 vaccine collaboration. Revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $5.5 million and was primarily attributable to $5.2 million in G103 collaboration revenue and $0.3 million in product sales to other third parties.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $10.3 million, compared to $14 million for the same period in 2017. The $3.7 million decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $4.8 million in contract manufacturing costs related to both internal and partnered programs. Offsetting the decrease was an increase of $1.1 million in personnel-related and other R&D expenses.

General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2018 were $4 million, relatively consistent with G&A expenses of $4.1 million recorded in the first quarter of 2017. The $0.1 million decrease in G&A expenses was primarily to recruitment of 800,000 from the TVS settlement and distribution of the associated escrow payment in February 2018. The decrease was offset by an increase of $0.7 million in compensation and benefits, as well as professional fees and services.

Net loss and net loss per share for the first quarter of 2018 were $13.3 million and $0.28, respectively, compared to $12.6 million and $0.50, respectively, for the first quarter of 2017. Cash at March 31, 2018 again was $131 million based on current plans this provides us with a runway into the second half of 2020.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Carlos.

Dr. Carlos Paya

Thank you, Steve. So with this new safety and numerical data in hand for the higher doses of both CMB305 and G100, our remaining milestones for 2018 includes; number one, initiate Phase 3 trial for CMB305 therapy in the maintenance setting in synovial sarcoma patients. Number two, secret regulatory feedback for G100 in follicular lymphoma non-Hodgkin -- follicular non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Number three, report updated Phase 2 data from the G100 plus pembro combination data in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma patients. Number four, report longer term follow-up of the 20 microgram G100 monotherapy patients. And lastly start filing INDs for the two components of CA21.

We believe we are well-positioned with our diverse pipeline of early and late stage immunotherapies, as strong cash position to see us through a number of milestones and potential catalysts and an unallocated team with deep immuno-oncology expertise to help us navigate through the clinical development stage.

We are planning an investor event at ASCO on Monday morning June 4th where several KOLs will discuss their immunooncology landscape relevant to Immune Design’s approaches and we look forward to seeing many of you there. Invitations will be sending -- to be sent out short.

I will now open the call to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Brian Abrahams with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Brian Abrahams

Hey, guys. Thank you for taking my questions and congrats on the continued progress. First question on CMB305, I was wondering if you could tell us a little more about, I guess, what the bar from an AE standpoint was with that higher dose to be cleared for Phase 3 and maybe whether you have any efficacy or maybe immune response data from that dose, whether that’s all blinded or too early at this point.

Dr. Carlos Paya

So, Brian, I will quickly answer these. So thanks for your comments too. So the bar was traditional safety via DMC. We were not expecting any safety. But again it was a dose that we have never tested. We have decided these based on the first three patients try -- treated with the higher those with the LV305 component and we do have enough follow-up from the first patient with I believe is 77 days post-treatment where we start seeing immune response and we can tell you that these are first patient, that is the only one that has achieved that has a nice immunogenicity of both T-cells and antibodies and so we need to have the other patients progress. But that is yes the checkpoint for us regarding safety to move forward, so I think we cleared that and the DMC was there. But, Sergey, do you want to add anything.

Dr. Sergey Yurasov

Yeah. No. I think it was basically standard view of the criteria and effectively DMC concluded, there is no change to the safety profile of the drug of this high dose.

Brian Abrahams

And is the immunogenicity profile that you are seeing out of that first patient consistent with, I guess, a view that you’ll have benefits from going with this higher dose?

Dr. Carlos Paya

Yes. As you know, it’s very difficult to be able to make a dose-linked immunogenicity from the perspective that you would need probably 45 patients per arm per dose to be able to see has it. I think qualitatively and quantitatively, we see similar to before, as you know we roughly see 50% to 60% of patients in our past trials having serial conversion and/or T-cell responses. And so I think that, it’s encouraging to see that at least the first patient we saw a nice immunogenicity of both components. So, I think, that reassures that that the drug is safe and at least with the first patient is immunogenic and so that’s kind of how we felt moving forward.

Brian Abrahams

Got it. And then just on G100, I wonder if you could expand a little bit about maybe the dose ranging there, whether you might consider higher doses, given the nice dose response you’re seeing there with respect to TIL increases? And then sort of wondering what’s the right way to think about next steps, whether you’ve had any initial dialogue with the FDA, your level of confidence single agent trial in a response rate endpoint might support accelerated approval and the agency’s receptivity to TLR4 biomarker? I’ll hop back in the queue. Thanks.

Dr. Carlos Paya

Okay. We’ll have Sergey try, then I can complement.

Dr. Sergey Yurasov

Yeah. So, I think, Brian, thank you for the question and there were I think four components in your question. First of all, in terms of plans with the FDA, there was really no change in what we planned to discuss with the FDA and it will be focused around definition of where the unmet medical need may be in this patient population and share in our initial clinical data that we have right now confidently with 10 microgram dose in combination with pembrolizumab.

Now, of course, this higher dose is encouraging and we will also see it as an important pharmacodynamics marker activity that further supports the rationale why this combination can be very important in this patient population.

Once we have an agreement of -- once we have an agreement with the FDA what’s the unmet medical need is and what the next development path may look like in this unmet medical need. I think we’ll have additional clinical data at a higher dose which will inform us really what’s the optimal path to run forward.

Dr. Carlos Paya

What we know Brian is that the patients that we have seen in clinical responses with G100 whether they are alone or with pembrolizumab on board, having on those patients that have at least let’s say 80% to 100% fold increase on TILs which is kind of where we are right now also. So I think that that at least is our bar and so these days which again of course is preliminary points to that connection between fold induction of TILs that are correlated with clinical responses. I think that’s why we makes this information very exciting, because we could have a biomarker also to potentially test higher doses if we deem appropriate in the future. But right now, as Sergey said, we’re going to share the data with the 10 microgram and 20 microgram moving forward.

Dr. Sergey Yurasov

I think if I can also continue then an accelerated approval path that definitely overall objective response rate is the endpoint and that’s what we pursue very actively in our clinical trials as the clinical read out. The next thing is for us to provide more data as Carlos pointed out on the durability of responses which we’ll plan to have available for the presentation later this year.

Brian Abrahams

Great. Thanks so much.

Dr. Carlos Paya

Thank you, Brian.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Maury Raycroft with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Maury Raycroft

Hi. Congrats on the updates. To start, for G100, just wanted to make sure that I got this right, so you mentioned that the overall response rate improved from 54% with the combo to 75%?

Dr. Carlos Paya

Correct.

Maury Raycroft

Okay. And so that…

Dr. Carlos Paya

If you can reach the patient for TLR4 high.

Maury Raycroft

Okay.

Dr. Carlos Paya

So I think it’s old patients, but it’s up in the 70% range when you have not only look at high TLR4 patients.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. Okay. So that’s in the biomarkers selected patient then...

Dr. Carlos Paya

Correct.

Maury Raycroft

Just making sure, okay.

Dr. Carlos Paya

And it reached retrospectively, yes.

Maury Raycroft

Okay. And then for the 20 microgram patients, so on clinicaltrials.gov, it’s shown that you’ve got two different parts for those 20 microgram patients where there’s a large tumor part and then also another Part 3 group. Can you just maybe comment on how many patients are in each one of those and what the differences are between those?

Dr. Sergey Yurasov

Correct. Maury, so we have Part 1 dose escalation where we tested 20 microgram dose in patients with large tumors and that was a cohort of four patients, and after that as Carlos pointed out, in parallel with our randomized portion of pembrolizumab at 10, we ran an expansion cohort of 20 microgram dose and there we have 14 patients.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. Okay.

Dr. Sergey Yurasov

And there was more enlarged tumor in that patient population.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. And for the doubling in TILs that you are seeing, are you seeing that in a majority of those patients or maybe if you can get into more granular details with that?

Dr. Sergey Yurasov

So we tested seven patients and three of them come from that dose escalation portion of four and four of them come from expansion, which is a later data, so that’s why there are still patients that have not been analyzed. So the preliminary data set that combined patients from both parts and we have seen an increase in both of those groups.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. Okay. Great. And then last point of clarification is just on TLR4 for the biomarker. If you’re looking specifically at the tumor or at the peripheral cells, and I guess, where you’re measuring the TLR4 at?

Dr. Carlos Paya

So the data that correlates with better clinical responses using that TLR4 expression in their malignant B-cells itself, so it’s in the tumor.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. Okay. And then did you again to see if TLR4 increased with the 20 microgram dose, if TLR4 increase?

Dr. Carlos Paya

Yeah. We have not looked at post-treatment. This is just baseline immunostaining of the tumor before treatments and that’s kind of why we think this could be a potential predictive biomarker where you just look and identify lymphoma patient based on that IHC, which we have at least in this limited set of patients roughly in 75% of all patients is deemed with TLR4 high. And so you go I guess pretreatment and that’s kind of when we then give that treatment and look backwards. Those are the patients are doing the best and where you see that big majority of response is happening.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. Okay. Thank you very much.

Dr. Carlos Paya

Thank you, Maury.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Boris Peaker with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Boris Peaker

Great. My first question is on CMB305, specifically the higher dose. I’m just curious how did you arrive at that 4x dose and how far do you think you are from the maximum tolerated dose with that?

Dr. Sergey Yurasov

So the ability to give a higher dose is driven by advancement in our manufacturing capabilities. So that’s what will drive this ability to take it in a Phase 3 at the specified dose level. The maximum tolerated dose has clearly been -- not been reached and I think it’s difficult to predict really how far away we are from that particular -- for that particular readout, considering how benign the safety profile so far has been.

Boris Peaker

Got it. And how many patients were in this ramp up study and when do you think plan to report that?

Dr. Sergey Yurasov

So it was a standard Phase 1 design, so three patients, exactly the way we evaluated all the previous doses consistently with the Phase 1 expectation that we discussed with the FDA. So three patients and we would plan to disclose this data at the future scientific meeting.

Boris Peaker

Great. And my last…

Dr. Sergey Yurasov

I can just add what is really important is that it was discussed with the FDA as part of us opening the Phase 3 trial and we communicate now this decision, this outcome of Data Monitoring Committee to the FDA as important milestone to open the Phase 3.

Boris Peaker

Got it. And my last question for G100, I’m just curious do you plan to do a combo with pembro at the higher G100 dose or you just plan to keep it the monotherapy at that dose?

Dr. Carlos Paya

So we are literally part of all the discussion moving with the FDA. We do clearly see at a 10 microgram dose an important difference when G100 monotherapy therapy versus G100 pembro. So it’s a question of having the discussion that Sergey outlined for the FDA and decide what’s the best dose.

For sure, at least with the 10 micrograms, we can tell you that the combination is the one that is stronger when compared 10 micrograms, and I think, we have to just discuss these together with the FDA, whether the 20 micrograms with pembro would be any better or not than G100 at 20 micrograms by itself.

My prediction would be that the answer is, there is a synergy, always seen in preclinical and then as you also in this clinical set of the 10 micrograms I would predict it will be if G100 20 microgram turns out to be stronger clinically not just immunologically than 10 micrograms, I would predict that the combination with pembro would make it even stronger.

But again that has to be tested as part of all these next steps moving forward with the program. But again we’re very encouraged that we still have a safe dose and it appears to be immunologically stronger than we saw with 10 micrograms.

Boris Peaker

Great. Thank you very much for that answer and for taking my questions.

Dr. Carlos Paya

Thank you, Boris.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. It’s Nicholas for Jim this afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions and congratulations on the progress. Just going back to the G100 plus pembro, if I might start there. Can you remind us when the last dose of G100 was? I know in Phase 1, it was day 35 or day 56. So, but I can’t recall what the dosing was in Phase 2?

Dr. Carlos Paya

So it was the same dose as we did in dose escalation, we gave it weekly, immediately after starting the therapy. And some patients the tumor has completely gone by the third or fourth injection and some others will go up to there’s six injection. There’s a potential to additionally if the tumor has not regressed to continue giving it, but the big majority they’ve all received between a few and six or seven injections. So it’s the same pattern we saw in the Phase 1.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. So these responses are deepening then, are you ascribing that really to pembro with so priming from G100?

Dr. Carlos Paya

Yeah. We know from that pembro data alone and the other PD1 blockade agents all of them presented at ASH is that, similar long-term follow-up, the responses appear to be if they were there, they were there at the end show later stage responses to my knowledge with that limited data.

So I think to your point, it is a combination of G100 plus pembro that is allowing you to have patients that have say a reduction a tumor volume up to 45%. But then if you keep following them that response becomes [inaudible] going down to the 60%, 70%. And so I think that’s unique to not just G100 alone but it’s combination with pembro.

So and speaks for the new mechanism here, I mean, you’re just moving TILs from the periphery into the lesions and having pembro around ask them to work better. And we also in those biopsies in these patients that were stance of PD1, PD-L1 as TILs got into those distal tumors and so, I think, that speaks for how this is working.

And again a safe therapy relatively speaking compared to other therapies and long-term now durability will be our next step to look at these patients longer term. So we’re very excited as to how this is working.

Unidentified Analyst

So given the tolerability and I know, there’s a matrix of different possibilities in patients who have a partial response or suboptimal response, would you consider going back and retreating those patients or re-inducing them with the G100?

Dr. Carlos Paya

Yeah. So it’s a great question. As you know, we wanted to be very, very sharp when we did this trial to only inject one lesion and really prove to everyone that distal lesions could also be affected and I think everyone as whoever looked at the data are all convinced that this is no different than injecting something intravenously or giving orally because you’re getting a very nice systemic response.

I think your question comes up about, if we were to move forward with this program, is -- and patients who have multiple accessible lesions, can you inject two or three lesions at the same time, and I guess, you have to do one. I think those are the things that are to be discussed moving forward.

But I think the impressive data from all of us we were kind of in interest it was can you really get systemic effect by just injecting one lesion. So whether you continue to treat lesions or you treat multiple lesions at the same time, all this is now open for discussion.

As you know each patient is different from each other. Some of them only have one accessible lesion and others are distal, but are not accessible. Others have multiple accessible lesions. We’ve even injected patients with CT-guided retroperitoneal mass with significant responses.

So this is a great opportunity now to be able to really get up the immune system of these patients and I think that given multiple doses, sorry, multiple injections in different lesions could be another way to go forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just following up on the TLR and really referencing AACR, where there were some quite impressive data for TLR9 agonist in melanoma PD1 resistant melanoma. During the discussion of that the discussion, I believe, it was Jedd Wolchok actually was talking about a study he’s doing look at into tumor TLR4 the CD40 agonist. So, obviously, the TLRs are rising some other approaches waning, so could you be considering to expand the G100 program through investigator initiated studies and particularly outside of lymphoma if there’s compelling translational data to support it?

Dr. Carlos Paya

Yeah. Of course, I mean, I think, these data really points towards having and wanting to do that. So, yeah, that’s part of the discussions and plans we are having. I also want to point out that we are probably one of the -- we are to my knowledge, the first group or company taking these potential biomarker present in tumor cells. And so the ideal situation of lymphomas is that these are anti-representing cells themselves so they have become transformed and they obviously over-expressed TLR4, which normal B-cells do not.

So at least their biology is very clean and very direct in B-cell lymphoma, it’s not only follicular, we have started to test other malignant B-cell lymphomas including aggressive ones and they also over-expressed highly the TLR4. So I think this opens the real path to getting multiple potential indications, not just in follicular lymphoma, but expand these into other malignant B-cell lymphomas.

Notwithstanding your comments about if this is working so well here, it would also work in different type of more solid tumors and so that’s part of the nice lifecycle discussions being had right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure.

Dr. Carlos Paya

And Sergey, do you want comment. Yeah, sorry.

Dr. Sergey Yurasov

Nick, thank you. So, I think, I want just to remind that we have that the data come in from a synovial sarcoma trial, down with G100, which shows that actually that there is some rationale to combination with other agents. Of course, clearly we’re focusing on PD1, PD-L1 for obvious reasons, as they are at the forefront, but we will start seeing data that clearly shows that TLR4 agonist can be relevant in other combinations as well.

Unidentified Analyst

And Sergey, have you done a survey of TLR4 expression across solid tumors?

Dr. Sergey Yurasov

Well, we’ve done. So, we certainly did some work internally looking at as Carlos mentioned, first of all, of course, lymphomas, right, outside of follicular other indolent lymphomas, and yes, we’re seen expression at higher levels. The higher level immune is 50% range or above. We’ve seen expression of TLR4 in more aggressive lymphomas like diffuse large B-cell lymphoma as well.

We started adventure in an expression and solid tumors and again it’s preliminary data that which is done internally to understand the levels et cetera, but we’re clearly seeing it now outside of what we’re doing internally as our own due diligence is clearly literature published until our four in multiple solid tumors that shows that’s a relevant, highly relevant target.

Dr. Carlos Paya

The TLR4 adolescents and see if we can provide that for reference to you and it’s clearly a receptor that’s over-expressed in a number of solid teamers.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Yeah. Okay. Great. And then maybe just finishing up for me in terms of CA21, I spend a long time in the project AACR, and I guess, I have to hats-off to you for the intelligent design and all the associated assays is being developed to support that the LA51 part. Not as familiar with the self-replicating RNA boost technology, so not that this is a time or place to discuss all of that, but maybe if you can just review quickly what are the key steps now between where you are today in filing the IND for these two components and is there anything you feel is it risk for slippage?

Dr. Carlos Paya

So I would say the LA51 which is the vector carrying four conservative more antigens full lens plus the immune kicker is following the same path we developed previously CMB305, that has been discussed with regulators and we have our clear path forward and so is the typical next steps are just making sure that the manufacturing process applies and is robust to move forward.

The boost which contain self-replicating RNA is new to my knowledge this would be the first time anyone doing full length multiple antigens self-replicating RNA, which contains its challenge and excitement and so the next steps are making sure that we have the right formulation. We have the right manufacturing process, appropriate cost of goods and how we can interaction with the FDA, because there will be an agent that they have not seen before.

So that’s kind of why we see a very more streamlined path with LA51 and then the next step would be filing RA41, which would be what we call the self-replicating RNA boost. And I think then the exciting part is getting into patients quickly and understanding whether they immunogenicity in this case.

Again back to the previous question, I mean you need many more patients to be able to compare apples-to-apples, but I think it would be very interesting to see what happens when we put each of these two agents in patients that contain the steamers and that will be what happens in the beginning starting at the beginning of 2019 moving forward.

So that’s kind of we see the initial clinical readouts from these molecule or these product starting to happen in 2019 and so that’s kind of we’re trying to make sure that we address all the preclinical requirements the beforehand.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks. Good luck. I’ll jump back in the queue.

Dr. Carlos Paya

Thank you, Nick.

Operator

Thank you. And our final question comes from Jonathan Chang with Leerink Partners. Your line is now open.

Jonathan Chang

Thanks for taking my questions. First, for CMB305, can you talk about what your manufacturing capabilities are currently?

Dr. Carlos Paya

Yeah. Thank you, Jonathan. Our capabilities right now are commercial ready. The only thing pending will be the final release of the test that will be commercial. But as you know, we want to have all the both manufacturing and all the assays ready for launch and so we can tell you that the manufacturing is the same one that we’ve been doing for the Phase 1, Phase 2. We have the scale and we have the ability for at least these trials on tumor to be able to manufacture at very, very nice cost of goods.

And then the only thing that’s pending between now and potential launch will be making sure that all the assays that are used for release of the product are validated for commercial. These are trial also that’s being done globally. So it requires not only harmonization with U.S. requirements, but also at least European and some Asian countries. So that’s part of the activity going on. But at least right now from the capability of manufacturing itself, we are ready for our commercial launch.

Jonathan Chang

Okay. And this is at the 4x dose, correct.

Dr. Carlos Paya

Yes.

Jonathan Chang

Okay. And second for G100 at the 10 microgram dose, can you remind me did increased TILs correlate with responses?

Dr. Carlos Paya

Yeah. So, if you recall and it’s probably all the documenting on the ASH poster, what we saw was that the 10 microgram dose gave us around if I recall was around 30% to 40% mean increase of TILs mean increase of TILs from baseline to post-treatment, and of course, that’s the mean, so we had patients that went out two-fold, so let’s say 1.9 fold. And so we saw all the responses on the data that was presented at ASH in those patients that had close to that two-fold increase and that’s what we can tell you.

What we now know is that, when you look at this again very preliminary, early cohort of the 20 micrograms the mean follow-up, the median increase of TILs from pre to post is around that 1.9 to 2. So and that’s where historically we have seen responses happening, and it’s too early to know whether in this cohort that will also be the case, but I can just put a link those dots together for you is that on the 10 microgram and dose escalation it was dose that were close to that two-fold increase, the once we saw the clinical responses and that’s what we’re seeing right now with the new patients that we’re studying, we’re seeing a median increase of two-fold.

Jonathan Chang

Okay. Thanks. And then just one last one, I may have missed this in the prepared remarks, are you still on track for the updated Phase 2 CMB305 atezolizumab soft tissue sarcoma data in 1Q 2019?

Dr. Carlos Paya

Yes. So the plan is again, it’s always depending on event, so we are looking at what 72 events of death for the patients and then we have predicted that will happen around year-end, but these are all a function of where they occur. As soon as they occur, we’ll analyze the data and be able to quickly broadly turn around and give everyone our topline on that.

Remember this trial is two separate arms they were not powered to compare differences in survival between both arms and so that’s an important caveat for you to know. But, again from the interim data that there is a nice segregation between the two arms about not only immunogenicity but disease control rate. So the question now is that this increased disease control rate correlates with any difference in survival.

But I think that it will be a very elegant trial, to my knowledge, it’s one of the few out there that is randomized comparing a check when you here alone or checkpoint with vaccines like CMB305 in very, very late stage patients. So the timing is the same what we’ve been talking for the last six months I believe.

Jonathan Chang

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Dr. Carlos Paya

Okay. Thank you, Jonathan.

Operator

Operator

Jim Birchenough

Hi. Thank you for taking the follow-up. Just Carlos in terms of the Phase 3 CMB305 trial, can you just update us of where you are in preparation for initiating this trial and do you expect to be able to complete enrollment within 24 months?

Dr. Sergey Yurasov

Thank you, Nick (sic) Jim [42:25] for the question. I’ll take this one. So we are one target for the opening of the Phase 3 to have the first patient enrolled in the next couple of months or so. It’s a classic global Phase 3 program, so where we stand right now.

Number one, we have already RBA approvals at some sites. We have had already SIV visits at some sites in the United States. We are in the position and we have manufactured already placebo and as you can imagine that’s a great undertaking for a randomized Phase 3 trial. We have addressed all the FDA comments that they might have had while reviewing this protocol. And the last but not least, we’ve really established a great rapport with the sarcoma community both investigators and patient advocacy groups.

And as we speak, we can see that there is increase in awareness and demand for that type of treatment which I think will be very instrumental for us to be able and where I’m having all this to be able to enroll this trial and also often an indication to me is the timelines that we initially projected which is 24 months to 30 months after the first patient in. So to answer your question in one line, we are on target.

Jim Birchenough

Great. Thank you very much.

Dr. Carlos Paya

Thank you, Jim.

