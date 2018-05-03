Apple's Earnings: Here Is The Most Important (And Impressive) Metric

On May 1st, Apple (AAPL) announced its financial results for the last quarter. The company's report was full of good news for its investors including but not limited to the fact that it beat estimates both on top and bottom lines. I'm sure that in the next couple days, you'll see several articles examining Apple's earnings report from different angles right and left, so I will cut to the chase and come to the point without repeating the information that's already posted on the company's earnings slides.

As soon as Apple's report was released, the first thing I looked at was the company's service revenues. As an investor of Apple, this is very important to me because service revenues signify how much Apple can "milk" its ecosystem beyond selling hardware. Many hardware companies make money only once from their products (at the time of the sale transaction) while companies like Apple can make money again and again from a product even after it has been already sold (in some cases for years).

Making money off of Apple's ecosystem becomes increasingly important because upgrade cycles are increasing from 2 years to 3 years as incremental innovation keeps getting harder and harder to achieve since most desirable features already exist in high-end smartphones, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to add new desirable features that aren't already in existence. This causes people to hold onto their existing phones for longer instead of upgrading every year or two.

Having said that, I'll now talk about the "most important (and impressive) metric" from Apple's earnings report, as I promised in this article's title. I'm talking about a metric analysts often ignore and investors do not appreciate enough: "service revenue per device." While Apple does not report on this particular metric, it is easy to estimate it from the other metrics Apple reports on.

First, let's look at the chart I created by using Apple's quarterly service revenues. It's clear that the company's service revenues have been growing at a steady rate. As a matter of fact, Apple's quarterly service revenues tripled between 2013 and now. This is impressive enough by itself but there is more.

Chart 1. Apple's quarterly services revenues by quarter.

Next, we can look at the services revenue Apple generated per each device (iPhone and iPad) it sold during the quarter. This figure is at an all-time high of $150. In other words, the company generated $150 per each iPhone and iPad it sold during the quarter from its services. Apple makes more in service revenues per phone than many phone makers generate from their phone sales. This is unbelievably impressive.

Chart 2. Apple's quarterly services revenues by devices sold during quarter

But wait, service revenues are generated from all active devices, so simply looking at the number of devices sold in the last quarter might not be sufficient. Since the current average upgrade cycle is around 2.5 years, let's divide our service revenues by the rolling cumulative phone and tablet sales in the last 10 quarters (2.5 years).

Chart 3. Apple's quarterly service revenues by devices sold during cycle

Well, the numbers are a lot smaller now. We are looking at $14 per device, up from $10 per device in the first quarter of 2013. Keep in mind that we are assuming an average cycle time of 2.5 years (10 quarters) and this is the quarterly revenue per device. In order to get how much Apple generates from each device for the life of that device (10 quarters, a conservative estimate) we have to multiply this by 10. Thus, we get $140 per device. So when Apple sells an iPhone for $760, it actually generates a revenue of $900 ($760 + $140) from this phone. This makes Apple's impressive numbers even more impressive!

Now let's look at Apple's service revenues in the last twelve months, in other words last 4 quarters combined. Between 2013 and now, the company increased its service revenues from $15 billion to nearly $35 billion. Now think about this, last year Facebook (FB) generated $40 billion in revenues and the company has a market cap of $500 billion. Netflix (NFLX) generated $12 billion in revenues and has a market cap of $140 billion. SAP (SAP) generated $28 billion in revenues and has a market cap of $135 billion and so on. If Apple were to spin off its "services" as a separate company, it would have been worth anywhere from $150 billion to $200 billion given its revenues and growth rate, yet Apple investors are getting it for free on top of Apple's highly profitable business.

Chart 4. Apple's service revenues (last 4 quarters combined)

If this rate of growth continues for Apple's services segment, the company's growth story will continue even if its phone sales stagnate in the future. Apple has an amazing ecosystem that captures consumers for life and this allows the company to keep "milking" a device for years even after it was sold to the consumer. Much of services revenues are monthly subscriptions to a variety of applications as well as Apple's music service, so it's recurring as well as predictable. At the current rate of growth, Apple's service revenues will pass $50 billion within 5 years even if its iPhone sales growth slows down.

By the way, this was the umpteenth time that the analysts were wrong about Apple. For a fun exercise, let's jump on our "time machine" and look at some past times when analysts estimated doom and gloom for Apple that did not actually materialize.

On December 15, 2015, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Katy Huberty claimed that iPhone demand has peaked after checking Asian supply chains. Wrong.

On September 23, 2016, it was GfK's (Germany's largest market research institute) turn to do channel checks and tell us that iPhone demand is plunging by as much as 25% year over year. Wrong.

On October 16, 2017, KeyBanc Capital announced that iPhone demand was very weak based on, you guessed it, its channel checks. Wrong.

And who can forget Nikkei and DigiTimes who posted multiple "reports" in the last couple years, each time claiming that iPhone sales were dropping like a rock based on supply chain checks. Wrong and wrong (multiple times).

A quick search on Google can show you tens of instances where analysts predicted doom and gloom for Apple based on "supply chain checks" and they were wrong every single time. I'm sure you get the point by now. Still, we are only 10 weeks away from another analyst coming out and telling us that iPhone demand is dying (of course, based on "supply chain checks") just to be proven wrong within the next 2 weeks. Meanwhile, Apple will continue to be the most successful and most profitable company on the face of the earth as well as in the history of humanity. Buying Apple is like buying a giant printer that prints cash.

In conclusion, there are a lot of things to like about Apple's earnings report, but one thing I particularly liked was the fact that it generated more service revenues per device (iPhone and iPad) it sold and this gives me a lot of hope about the company's future. Services revenues are growing at a rapid rate and Apple's growth will continue even if consumers' iPhone upgrade cycle moves from 2 years to 3 years. In fact, if iPhone upgrade cycle moves from 2 years to 3 years, the company's service revenue per iPhone will rise from $140 to $210. In other words, if people upgrade their iPhones, Apple makes money, if they hold onto their iPhones, Apple makes money again. Apple just makes money one way or another.

My only regret regarding Apple is not having bought more shares when they were cheaper. I'll keep buying at every chance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.