Inmarsat's (IMASF) CEO Rupert Pearce on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Inmarsat Plc (OTCPK:IMASF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Rupert Pearce – Chief Executive Officer

Tony Bates – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Alexander Peterc – Société Générale

Giles Thorne – Jefferies

Roshan Ranjit – Deutsche Bank

Michael Bishop – Goldman Sachs

Robert Berg – Berenberg

Akhil Dattani – JPMorgan

Terence Tsui – Morgan Stanley

Paul Sidney – Credit Suisse

Sami Kassab – Exane

John Karidis – Numis

Rupert Pearce

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss our First Quarter Results for 2018. I will take you through the operational highlights of the quarter, before handing over to Tony to go through the numbers. We'll then take questions and we aim to finish the call in 1 hour time at 9:00 a.m. We will refer to a slide deck, which you can find on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Let's jump in, start with a brief review of our operational performance in the first quarter. Turning to Slide 3, which outlines the key highlights. We’ve delivered another solid set of results, reported by our ongoing focus on operational execution and delivery and building on the positive momentum we achieved during the course of last year. We produced continued strategic progress, especially in Maritime, with Fleet Xpress, and in our nascent IFC business and Aviation.

Revenue was up 5%, supported by strong performances from our Aviation, Enterprise and Maritime businesses. In addition, there was further customer take up of GX, which generated revenue of $60 million in the quarter. EBITDA was down 4%, mainly as a result of adverse currency movements, which Tony will discuss in more detail later.

In Maritime, we delivered another quarter of year-on-year revenue growth, driven by further market traction with Fleet Xpress. In Government, there was lower contracted revenue from the borrowing take-or-pay contract, and the end of exceptional operational revenue outside the U.S. as expected in both cases. Aviation, again, delivered double-digit revenue growth with excellent performances all around from our core business, and in IFC, where we continue to make progress towards delivery for number of customers.

Enterprise delivered its first quarter of significant growth for some time, mainly driven by double-digit growth in satellite for an air time and handset revenues. So a solid performance overall, and with our track record, differentiated capabilities and leading market position in the high-growth area of mobility, I remain confident about Inmarsat growth prospects going forward in our chosen core market. I'd now like to run through the performance of our various business units during the quarter in more detail.

Turning to Maritime on the next slide. We're pleased to deliver another quarter of year-on-year revenue growth, particularly, in the market which remains in a cyclical downturn and in which competitive pressures are growing. Looking at each of our three key product areas, we now have over 3,200 vessels on Fleet One, our L Band product for the smaller vessel market. We made reasonable progress in developing a new business pipeline and in development new distribution channels and business models as new market opportunity with a view to scaling this product over the medium-term.

FleetBroadband vessel numbers declined, principally as a result of ARPU-accretive customer migration to Fleet Xpress, but also due to lower value uses being impacted by market and competitive pressures. We want to stop this erosion at the bottom end of our FleetBroadband base by our particular competitor. And accordingly, we are about to put in place new pricing strategies to help us protect his portion of our customer base. Despite these pressures, FleetBroadband ARPU remained relatively stable.

Fleet Xpress installations continue at a strong pace, and we now have around 3,300 vessels installed, and we continue to see a high level of completely new customers taking the product. This stood at around 30% in the quarter, a very positive signal that we continue to gain market share in the fast-growing VSAT market. We’re also making good progress in bringing our major distribution partners into the market with Fleet Xpress. Whilst it helps to drive aggregate effect vessel volumes, and of course, aggregate revenues. It will inevitably depress Fleet Xpress average ARPU as wholesale revenues become a greater part of the overall FX revenue mix for us, as Tony will discuss in more detail later.

And finally on this slide, we're now around halfway through the migration of Xpress in customers, Fleet Xpress, and we aim to have this program substantially completed by the end of 2019. You'll recall the completion of this transition program will allow us to exit our XpressLink Ku-band leases, providing a welcome boost to Maritime’s free cash flow generation and EBITDA. So in summary, in Maritime, it was another solid performance, and we expect to see further improvement in our revenue mix in the coming quarters.

Turning to the next slide and government. In the U.S., revenues declined by 3% as expected, driven by lower contracted revenue from the Boeing take-or-pay contract in the quarter. This contract, however, is progressing well with underlying revenues increasing steadily, and hence, breakage decreasing as hoped. Moving the contract towards normalization, where underlying revenues are equal to or greater than the minimum revenue commitments, and the sustainable business relationship has thus being created.

We had a full quarter's contribution from the U.S. Navy or CSSC contract in Q1, and likewise, that contract is progressing nicely. Our contract pipeline continues to strengthen and our prospects in the U.S. Government sector remains strong. Outside the U.S., revenues fell 18%, mainly reflecting the end of exceptional operational revenue among a couple of larger customers that we highlighted last year. GX is starting to gain some market traction with certain customers, however, and we continue to develop our position in a number of new growth markets.

As we highlighted in March, we've consolidated our position as the leading provider of satellite communications to government agencies. However, as we said at that time, near-term future revenue growth will be modest with the Boeing contract reducing to normalized level, exceptional revenues in the recent year is not necessarily being repeated and contract wins continuing to be lumpy and regular.

Moving onto Aviation on the next slide. Our core business delivered another excellent performance that continued double-digit growth. In Business and General Aviation, we now have around 4,000 aircraft using our SwiftBroadband project, with over 220 terminals of JetConneX. Our GX based product for this market now installed, representing very fast dart for this new broadband service.

And safety services, it was higher customer usage for our Classic Aero products, and we recently announced the commercial launch of our next generation safety product SwiftBroadband safety. We also announced last week an agreement for our safety products and services with two major distributors in China, one of the largest Aviation market over the long-term. We also saw continued momentum with IFC during Q1. Our L-band based IFC service based on SwiftBroadband grew revenues by 50%. Thanks to increased usage by a number of customers.

As per GX based, IFC service we now have over 1,300 expected aircraft under signed contracts, including a recent traditions of Citilink, the subsidiary of Garuda airlines and Kuwait Airways, announced by our partners in the last few week. And our pipeline of new business continues to look strong. The GX beginning to garner an excellent reputation for quality in the global marketplace.

Our GX installation program in IFC continues to gain traction, with a total of 245 aircraft installations achieved by the end of the quarter. We expect the installation rate to ramp-up during the remainder of the year. We signaled before that, that there can be a long lag between aircraft capture, and eventual entry into commercial GX IFC services. And now at last, the first commercial GX IFC services are starting to go live in the coming months, including with Euro Wings, and Austrian from our Deutsche Lufthansa Group contract as well as Qatar Airways, who announced only this week, have started their service rollout to passengers.

On the European Aviation Network, our groundbreaking hybrid satellite terrestrial network in S-band, which promises to revolutionize passenger connectivity in the sizable European short-haul segment. We have continued to make decent progress. And anyone who has experienced, extensive ongoing air trial, has been then blown away by the capabilities of the new service.

Indeed, the air-to-ground network components is now complete. Satellite component is operational, and substantially, all of the required regulatory authorization are now in place, with Spain, the latest country to grow onto the license for the air-to-ground component.

This is inspired to some of our competitors trying to disrupt and derail regulatory processes across Europe. Though we remain on track, and our preparations with our lunch customers expected this time to be members of the IAT group for the service rollout.

Sum up on IFC. We have made steady progress in the short space of time, and we expect to continue this positive momentum with more airline contract win and additional customer inflations anticipated during the course of this year as the business starts to scale, and deliver its first substantial revenue. Enterprise on the next slide had its strongest quarter of growth for many years. Mainly as a result of 100% growth in satellite phone airtime and handset revenue, driven by several important new partnerships.

BGAN also delivered good growth, while fixed or mobile revenues, continues to decline reflecting ongoing deterioration of the voice market and migration to voice over IP product. Finally, on this slide, M2M revenues continued on that positive growth trajectory, providing a firm foundation from which we can incubate future development opportunities around Internet of Things applications over the longer term.

So to sum up on Slide 8, we made good progress against our annual priorities in the first quarter, outlined on the next slide, giving a further confidence that Inmarsat will continue to deliver effective leading growth in the future. And as always of the service business beginning the year well, it's strongly predictive of how we're going to finish the year, so we feel very confident about the rest of the year. So with that, I will hand you over to Tony to discuss the numbers in more detail.

Tony Bates

Thank you, Rupert, and good morning, everyone. I'll start on Slide 10 with the income statement where you will see that this was another decent quarter for the group with further growth in the top line and a continuing shift in revenue mix. But indirect costs rising only as a result of adverse currency movements. Group revenue increased by $16 million or 4.8% to $345 million, with good results to Aviation, Enterprise and Maritime that more than offset the expected pullback in Government revenues this quarter.

But the group as a whole, direct cost grew faster than revenues, rising by $17 million in response to the changing revenue mix, particularly, in Government. Indirect costs grew by $7 million, with a $9 million adverse currency movement more than offsetting an underlying reduction in indirect costs of around $2 million.

EBITDA consequently fell by $8 million, with the EBITDA margin decreasing to 50.6%. Depreciation increased by $18 million, due to the I-5, S-4 and S-band satellites coming to Commercial service in the last quarter of 2017, and underlying financing costs were little more than $1 million higher as a result of the increase in net debt.

The underlying effective tax rate in the quarter was 17.6%, which is low than U.K. statue rate of 19%, as we now benefit from the Patent Box Regime in the U.K., under which some profits are taxed at 10%.

And finally, we have the change in the value of the conversion liability on the convertible, which as you know both is unrealized. Putting all of this together, meant that we ended the quarter with profits after tax with $54 million, an increase of almost $60 million over Q1 of last year.

Before I move on, a quick word on our adoption of IFRS15 and 16, both of which have an immaterial impact on the period. We expect that to continue to be the case going forward. Under IFRS 2015 equipment-installation revenues and costs announced spread over the length of the contract, while they're being recognized at the time of installation.

This mainly affects Aviation and Maritime, spreading the revenues forward and reclassifying installation expenditure from direct cost to CapEx. We have restated the figures for Q1, 2017, where revenues are reduced by $2.7 million but EBITDA is now $1.5 million higher of CapEx is $11.6 million higher.

Under IFRS 2016, vehicles and properties are now accounted for as a right of used assets. This means that some of our lease cost have not being capitalized adding around $75 million to both sides of the balance sheet. In addition, $2.3 million of lease cost have now been recorded as depreciation. It is worth noting that this EBITDA gain has been more than offset by adverse currency movements on the nearly recognized balance sheet lease liability.

Let's now take a look at summary of the results for each of our business units on Slide 11. In Maritime, we had another quarter of revenue growth, but direct costs also rose, not as a result of revenue mix, but reflecting higher bad debt provisions that were taken following the introduction of a new billing system. These provisions are expected to reverse later in the year. Maritime indirect costs increased slightly due to marketing activity around the Volvo Ocean Race.

In Government, as expected, we saw a reduction in high margin revenues from both Boeing and the lower operational tempo. Together with a full quarter of revenue from the lower margin CSSC contract which started in Q1 of last year. These mix changes were significant, with Government revenues falling by $8 million, but direct costs rising by $4 million.

Aviation revenues continue to grow very strongly in both core and IFC, together rising by 40%. Direct costs rose by $7 million, tracking the increase in installation revenues in IFC. For change indirect costs in Aviation were unchanged year-on-year, with a higher cost of more people being offset by the timing of marketing activity. Whilst the underlying Aviation indirect cost base is now relatively stable, we still expect these cost to approach $80 million in 2018 as the growth of last year annualizes. In Enterprise, revenues grew by 11% with a material increase in satellite phone airtime and handset revenues, offsetting the ongoing loss of high margins fixed to mobile revenues.

Finally, on this slide, Central Services revenues were up by $2 million, due to a small increase in the Ligado revenue and indirect cost increases by $7 million, mainly driven by adverse currency movements.

Now let's look in more detail of the performance of the individual business units, starting with Maritime on the next slide. Growth in Maritime was driven by another strong quarter in VSAT, where revenues grew by 19% to $35 million. We now have over 4,700 VSAT vessels, 1,500 more than last year. FX counts for over two thirds of the VSAT total and more than 30% of new FX installations came from new rather than FleetBroadband or XpressLink customers. Pace of Fleet Xpress Installations remained high, with 645 installations in the quarter, and yet, still a backlog of over 700 vessels at the end of the quarter.

VSAT ARPU was however 18% at $2,549 per month, reflecting the impact of wholesale of increasing their share of the mix from 3% to 19%. Price incentives for some new customers as an increasing share of entry-level price plans, both of which helped us to capture market share.

FleetBroadband revenues were 5.1% lower than in Q1 of last year, with the ARPU accretive migration of FleetBroadband vessels to FX accounting for more than half of this reduction. FleetBroadband ARPU was little changed at around $719 per month. We continue to make progress with Fleet One, which delivered $2 million of airtime and equipment revenue in the quarter. We now have 3,200 vessels installed, all the doubled the installed basis this time last year. Fleet One's ARPU was particularly high at around $160 per month, but this contains some exceptional items, and we expect normal levels of around $100 per month in the coming months.

Revenues from our mainly lower margin and legacy products was flat, with the ongoing decline in legacy product revenue being offset by $3.8 million increase in FX terminal sales. Terminal sales will continue to be a positive feature of our revenue mix as they rapidly start to deliver new airtime revenues. Finally, on this slide, as I mentioned earlier, Maritime margins were also hit by higher bad debt provisions that we expect to reverse over the year.

In Government on Slide 13, revenues declined by 9% to $78 million, reflecting the expected reduction of high margin revenues from both Boeing and lower operational tempo outside the U.S., but also a full quarter revenue from the much lower margin CSSC contract, which starts in Q1 of last year.

EBITDA consequently declined by $11 million, and EBITDA margin fell 68.1%. We can also see here our guidance on government that Rupert mentioned earlier. On the next slide, you can see that Aviation continues to grow strongly, delivering a 39% increase in revenues that both the core business and IFC contributing materially. The core business grew by 17%. As revenues rising to $37 million, mainly in response to further installation to JetConneX and an increased usage of both SwiftBroadband and Classic Aero.

Direct and indirect costs in the core business were little changed in the period. IFC revenues more than doubled to $19 million, driven by $7 million increase in GX installation revenues and a $4 million increase in L-band IFC revenues. We now have 245 commercial aircraft installed with GX, and over the course of the next few months, we will start to see GX, IFC airtime revenues coming into the P&L. Indirect costs were flat, as I mentioned, IFC CapEx was down $29 million to $20 million, reflecting in our investments in the S-band satellite in the prior year.

As a result, our IFC EBITDA and cash flow improved significantly, with earnings close to breakeven and the level of start-up investments improving by $33 million to $20 million for the quarter. Our Aviation overall, EBITDA was up by $8 million to $34 million. And EBITDA margin remained strong at 60%. Our margin guidance for Aviation over the years 2016 to 2021 has not changed. We continue to expect margins to flow from over 60% in 2016 to around 40% in 2018, before higher revenues, improved revenue mix and more stable indirect costs, start to deliver Aviation returns closer to 2016 margins.

Now let's move on to Enterprise on Slide 15, where revenues increased by 11% with sat phone revenues doubling to $9 million, driven by both airtime and handset sales. M2M revenues continue to grow well, rising by 11%. And for the first time in a while, there was also revenue growth in BGAN of 4%. In contrast, high margin fixed-to-mobile revenues have continued to fall, decreasing by 26% this quarter, mainly in response to the ongoing migration to Voice-over-IP. As a result, enterprise EBITDA was little change at $22 million, but the EBITDA margin declined to 66.1% from 75.2%.

Now let's look at the next slide where you can see the cash flow decreased by $30 million, mainly as a result of the slower customer collections, resulting from both the new billing system, I mentioned earlier, and Easter holidays coinciding with the quarter-end. Net debt was consequently up $22 million from December 31, but $260 million higher than this time last year. We continue to have over $900 million in liquidity and the 2.9 times leverage remains well within our actual and policy covenant levels.

The next slide gives you a bit more detail on CapEx, which was $7 million higher than last year, with increases in infrastructure, mainly GX-5 and I-6, and then success base CapEx, mainly Aviation, being partially offset by the impact of quarter and milestone payments being contractually due for the payments in April.

Finally, let me reconfirm that all of the guidance that we gave at the 2017 preliminary results in March. And now showing again on this slide is unchanged. As a consequence of this and given our solid performance in Q1, we don't expect any change that headline consensus forecast. That's it from me, Rupert and I would now be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Now we'll take our first question from Alexander Peterc from Société Générale. Alex, please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Alexander Peterc

Yes, good morning and thanks for taking my question. I actually have three small questions. One is on Enterprise. Do we have growth there? Is it sustainable going forward now is it just easy comps? Whether any one off that was favoring growth there? And how big exactly is M2M and IoT versus legacy in that division? Secondly, in Maritime, it sounds like there's a bit of price was going on at the low-end. Should that affect our expectations there for future quarters? And then thirdly, do we have firm timeline for EAN? And what happens if Datum stays out as is the case currently? And if things get more complicated in France and in Ireland, could you still operate without those markets if everything goes right? Thank you.

Rupert Pearce

Thanks Alexander. Appreciate the questions. Enterprise is the tale of two things. Number one, rigorous execution in a legacy business that doesn't have anything, particularly, exciting or sizzling about the end product. So I mean, what you're seeing in the strengthening of performance is pure hard work and execution in relatively low-end market, but I'm very proud of the turnaround the team has brought back.

Future of Enterprise, that's going to make it more interesting, exciting growth business for investors, is about the repositioning of our business, principally, L-band for IoT. But it's something it's not going to happen in short-term but over the medium-term. And we report on that as we deliver proof points, but – new business models, new value propositions, new collaborations and then environment. It's really about managed services for IoT applications in environments like transportation, smart cities, mining, agriculture, the segments that we've been talking about.

But I don't want to promise anything sudden or even definitive, but as we put the prove points in place, we'll come back to marketplace and talk about in more detail. So I think what you're seeing is just the boring business of just executing well to stabilize the business and solidify from which we can deliver more growth.

In Maritime, I don't think I described what's going on at all as the price war. I think we've got a very strong business across all aspects of Maritime. I would say I'm a little irritated about the loss of some ships at the bottom end of our business, and maybe, we've taken our – a little off the board that. But we've recently put in place some new value propositions to stabilize and sustain that part of our business. And I'm very confident in the ability of FleetBroadband and Fleet One to complete strongly at the lower end of the Maritime business. So I'm expecting over the next few quarters, we will stem the losses even of those lower value ships in our fleets. So I think Inmarsat position there is strong.

On the EAN, I'm very confident that we'll continue to launch in accordance with the timeline that we’ve agreed with our launch customers, the IAG Group, which is obviously one of Europe’s largest airline groups. So we're excited about that.

You got to remember that we have all the licenses we need for mobile satellite services, and we have a very capable effective mobile satellite service in L-band over S-band satellite. But to the extent we do have coverage issues, because our CGC licenses are not effective. We still have coverage. This and the coverage issue, it's really about getting the most out of the entire hybrid network.

We believe that we will rapidly get our license back from Belgium. Belgium has gone away to redo that license this time giving their reasons, which is a very specific request by the court. And we've no reason to believe that French license will be successfully attacked. After all, the license has granted by ARCEP at a time, when Viasat and Eutelsat claim were very well known and very well understood. In fact, there was litigation going on in the couple of countries. So despite that, offset issues, the licensed Inmarsat will be very confident of that ground.

We got the Spanish license in in the last two weeks, which is a major endorsement as well and I have no reason to think that we won’t succeed in Ireland as well. So I think overall, the medium-term trajectory for EAN continues to look very strong.

Alexander Peterc

That’s very clear. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Now we will take our next question from Giles Thorne from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Giles Thorne

Thank you. I have three questions, please. Starting with – first one on Maritime. And starting with the competition with the Iridium, I wanted to get your perspective on what exactly changes with the launch of Iridium Surface? Because if you let listen to Iridium, this is about better polar coverage, cheaper priced Inmarsat, drive return, disgruntled Inmarsat customers, the smaller and cheaper antenna have better latency. So these are all the same things that they have been talking about for 10 years. The only thing that's really changed, they got a new constellation and some better speeds. So we need to useful to understand given market structure hasn't changed, what exactly you're see from Iridium in the field that is different, and of course, for concern, or of course, for comfort?

And then in extension to that, the new price plans you're putting in at the low-end, could you talk about how that doesn't result in cannibalization further up the price fact? And then, my third question was on government. To Congress – U.S. Congress rather surprise everyone with the budget appropriation for WGS 2011 and 2012 last month, and it rather tipped the whole WGS augmentation plans on their head, which is something that you've certainly been leading on. I can think of some mitigating factor better be useful to get your perspective on how this changes the outlook for your relationship with Boeing? Thank you.

Rupert Pearce

Hey, thanks, Giles, for those questions. I think you probably put it that right in terms of the Iridium competition, there's nothing fundamentally new or different emerging with [indiscernible] from what they've been competing with for more than 10 years. Actually, there's one thing, it's really material, which is for the last 15 years they've been competing against without any cost of capital. They were an organization of merchant bankruptcy having shed $5 billion of other people's money. This time, they got to find a way to return capital on $3 billion of investments in Iridium Next. And that's the heavyweight.

So on a cost on return basis, the playing field is normal level between Inmarsat and Iridium that anytime in the last 15 years. But we focused on all of the factors that you’d actually expect the cost about Terminal, the size, weight and power of Terminal and the capabilities of our terminal. And what we’ve done around FleetBroadband, and particularly, Fleet One, and the eminent arrival of Inmarsat-6, which will transform the capabilities of FleetBroadband, I think, it will put us in a very, very strong position to compete against Iridium with a Terminal that is lighter, that is smaller, that is cheaper and yet, is more performer in terms of throughput than Iridium so to.

So we welcome the competition in innovation at such as spring. But we believe we have a very strong product, and we don’t believe that the polar coverage is a significant differentiation factor anymore now that it’s been in the last 20 years. In terms of the price plans, I think – I don’t think, it’s something that’s going to lead to cannibalization at the bottom end of our business. What we’re talking about is a product that needs to be reconfigured and focused more on voice applications and voice related capabilities.

That’s really the market we’re talking about. This isn’t something that is going to stray into the Heartland of FleetBroadband, which is focused on dater application and the emergence of the connected vessel the smart ship. So it’s a very different set of service capabilities. And as I said, to Alexander on the previous question. We have taken our eye off the ball on that a little bit because of our focus on the connected ship. Now we need to rebalance that with a series of product and packages that deliver very specific set of tailored voice applications.

In Government, I mean, yes, it was a surprise to us too to see some early funding for WTS 11 and 12, but I don’t think that changes the overall picture of where we are. We are an organization of augment and extend the availability of WGS-like applications. We can be picked up and put down in a very agile way by Government. And we can extend the reach of WGS to organizations inside their deals, wouldn’t normally have access to WGS. This is just not enough of it, and I don’t think I will think maturely with WGS 11 and 12. And of course, we’re a global organization. Back in work extensively with collision forces that have even less access to WGS even though some of them paid large sums of money to get access. So I think that’s going to be not enough military Ka-band capability, mobility around, and our Fleet spot remains largely unchanged.

Giles Thorne

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And now we take our next person, who is Roshan Ranjit from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Roshan Ranjit

Thank you. Good morning. I’ve just two questions from Maritime. Now you previously talked about pricing the environment on FleetBroadband. I think this quarter’s first – and you mentioned some pricing incentives for the VSAT customers. Can you just detail how was think about that going forward? And this is something we should expect through the rest of the year.

And secondly, on Maritime, in terms of the resellers, are we thinking now that the four resellers are now a part for speed? Or is that going to happen from Q2? So we should expect that acceleration of the Fleet Xpress and store it? And then just one quick question on Aviation phase. I think, yesterday we have the approval from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India for inflight connectivity. Should we expect some movements on the Indian Aviation market? And can you remind me if at the end of last year, we saw one big airline sign up from Terminal installs for connectivity as well. Thanks.

Rupert Pearce

Okay. Thanks, Roshan. In Maritime, the VSAT incentives we’re talking about are a couple of programs that have been in place for a while, when we talked about the strategic alliances that we’ve put in place with a number of partners. They create an incentive packages for those partners to go out and win business. And in return – so essentially, take-or-pay arrangements, no different from that. We do have a number of other growth incentives or early entry incentives for our channel partners.

And that’s what we’re talking about. And that has a – naturally lower the wholesale revenues that we get from Fleet Xpress in the short-term, but there in exchange for commitment to deliver outcomes in the marketplace, which established a very large business for us very quickly. So it’s very beneficial to us. I think you will probably start continue to see those have a mildly depressive effect on our overall FX ARPU, which of course, is the mix of retail revenues, it’s a mix of wholesale revenues, it’s a mix of wholesale revenues with strategic bounties in it.

And it’s a mix of mid-market VSAT and high-end market VSAT. So it’s a colorful number made up of the whole series of things some of which are highs, some of which are lower. And so we’ll have to continue to explain the trends in those numbers, and what’s really going on underlying a single number that made up a composite set of sub-numbers.

Now all the resellers are not yet fully up to speed. We brought on a couple of resellers during the course of Q1, including most notably, Marlink, one of the most important channel partners. And I expect that the pace to pick up as they get underway in Q2.

And we’ll be bringing on similar partners in Q2. I expect that we will be substantially moving at full pace, probably only by Q3, this year. And the reason for that is very technological. And to deal with the channel partners, some of the early adopters have been happy to take our own technology, our box’s capabilities and run with it. Others wanted to take the software out of that box and integrate it into their own software environment we should take in a bit more time. But we’re seeing strong momentum and a huge appetite from all the leading Maritime VSAT operators to take Fleet Xpress into their communities and run with it. So we’re confident that we’ll continue to up the pace of growth.

Yes, in India, in Aviation, we’re very encouraged by the Indian government approach to IFC and to Ka-band connectivity. We intend to play full part in that marketplace. As you know, we wanted the very few global satellite operators to have ground infrastructure in India known to be the GSPS gateway. We intend to follow with further infrastructure to deploy all of our services in India, in the waterways and in the airspace over India.

We believe we have a strong proposition in IFC in Asia. There are number of pipeline deals that I can’t about at the moment that – yes, that we will be stronger. But just think about our big win with Asia. That’s – chose the strength of Inmarsat coverage and capabilities even in the low-end markets, where nonetheless connectivity is believed to be a significant enabler and a strong driver of revenues for these low-cost carriers as well. So the reasons why we shouldn’t do well that.

Roshan Ranjit

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We’ll take our next question from the queue of Michael Bishop from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Michael Bishop

Yes, thank you and good morning. Just a couple of questions for me, please. Firstly, I’m just picking up on I think some of the comments around Maritime margins. So I was wondering if you could just give us a sense from a bigger picture, why you see Maritime margins going forward? Because I think we had struggling a little bit with the phasing of the migration of Xpress Link, and the KU leasing costs dropping out?

And then secondly, as we’re so close now into Q2 and live GX aero products are being able to use it. Could you give us a sense of what sort of speeds you’re getting or seeing under normal flight conditions, given you’ve got a decent numbers of installs already active? And then thirdly, could you just give us a sense of what we should be anchoring to in terms of the long-term ambition around Fleet Xpress because, I think, I have own anchored to this 10,000 committed vessels, but it feels like from comments I have on the call, and you’re quite bullish around may be some of the partners. I’m getting ahead of that? Thanks very much.

Rupert Pearce

Michael, let me just do with the margin fees. You’re absolutely right, but we don’t – the program with migration XpressLink over to Fleet Xpress, we’ve basically said the people that over period which will be largely complete by the end of 2019. We expect that cost to largely gone away. So the fiscal year 2020 will be the year when you see it in full.

And it’s borders of magnitude over those three years, we’re flushing about $30 million across out of the P&L. So that issue alone is clearly going to drive an improvement in the margins. And I think more generally, the other second piece of the story that’s relevant. I mean just got to be carefully hear about, we talk about gross margins or the bottom line, if your EBITDA level at the bottom, the other issue that will drive margins up clearly is the business growth, the fixed cost base in Maritime is going to change very much. So the percentage margins will rise.

The gross margin level, aside from the KU issue there will be puts and takes, but I think it’s probably true to say that we will see gross margin expansion as well, primarily driven by that KU issue. But it’s not really an 2018 issue. 2019 is the year that it really starts to barge and comes through, and 2020 will be the year you save in for.

Tony Bates

Okay, Michael, and GX aero calling a baseline speed for aircraft is difficult, because what we’re actually managing to is the customer experience on the plane, which is a function of take-up and it’s function of the device of the passenger uses, so for example, to provide a decent full-motion video, capability through an iPhone, you need about 1 megabit per second to the fees, which is something we can easily provide in early take-up rates that we’re seeing on planes today.

And as you know, probably, we can bring up to about 50 to – somewhere between 50 and 100 megabits per second to a beam. So depending on how many aircraft you have in the beam that gets multiplexed. But we’re moving that up to 300 megabits per second by the end of 2019 through air interface innovation. And of course, to GX-5 and our rolling program of investments in Ka-band augmentation. We’re going to be delivering gigabits per second. So we intend to keep our GX capabilities attuned to the level of demand and besides our Aviation business to ensure the passengers gets basically a Wi-Fi broadband experience, so the one they would have on the ground.

And if you look in the blogs, and the specialist Aviation journalist, if you’ll see that is exactly what GX is beginning to deliver, particularly, I think, some trials from Qatar Airways from Deutsche Lufthansa, from Singapore Airlines. You’ll see some early evidence that we can deliver a really rich strong level of customer experience, even when there are up to 100 people on an aircraft using our services at the same time. That’s really, really encouraging, but as volumes grow, we will have to deliver into that demand as well.

You also asked a question about our FX long-term ambitions, while I think we can characterize by reference to market growth. You’ve seen time, and again, we’ve brought back, particularly, at the pre-lims this year evidenced about the strength of the market. We see that VSAT market today is being about 20,000 vessels, of which we look like we’re going to capture more than 10,000 vessels from a standing start very quickly. That isn’t where we want to leave our ambitions for two reasons.

First of all, we can continue to grow market share. But the market itself is predicted to double in the next seven to 10 years, and we wanted to take the lunch add back, if we can, with a very strong proposition. So clearly, there’s plenty of growth potential in Fleet Xpress in years to come. From the fact that we have low market share today, and we’ll grow market share, but also from the fact that if the market is intrinsically growing.

Michael Bishop

Yes, thanks very much. That’s really helpful color.

Operator

Thank you. Now we’ll take our next question from the queue with Robert Berg from Berenberg. Pleases go ahead. Your line is now open.

Robert Berg

Hi, thank you. Three questions for me two on Aviation, one on government. And sorry the first is on the accounting changes. I just wanted to get some clarity maybe for our benefit on how impacts your Aviation business? Because I appreciate that it’s a positive – or it’s a bit of change on your equipment installation revenues.

It seems to increase your margin in the Aviation business Q1 last year by about 5 percentage points given the equipment installation revenues and costs are growing, do you anticipate you’ll have more of an impact going forward versus where we were before the changes, low revenue, lower costs or will the impact remain more muted? Obviously, depends on how you recognizing them before. I appreciate you’re pretty aware of the impact when you set the guidance of 40% margins. But it appears to be a bit of a positive fare. Do you still talking about growing 40%.

Could you give us a bit more color, please. And another one, Aviation margin, you mentioned the commercial services start in Q2. Margin was around 60% in Q1, and will drop to 40%. Are these commercial services starting of loss making or will they come in at higher margin? And second, sorry the last question on government, I appreciate there’s some lumpiness in the Boeing take-or-pay contract. Is it possible to help us with the facing of the take-or-pay contract this year or is not something you have much visibility on? Thanks.

Rupert Pearce

Okay. Hi, Robert. Let’s do with IFRS 15. I think in the back of the pack, you can see that we’ve given you the full analysis for Q1, and you can see that actually it’s hurts our revenues between – sorry, restating last year ahead of revenues between or about $2.7 million, EBITDA are about $1.6 million.

The majority of that is in Aviation, but obviously, as you start to get multiple years overlapping, the revenue you’re taking out of that instance 2017 to some degree is going into 2018, and revenue had in 2018 is not going into 2019, lighter years. I think the simplest way of thinking about is, frankly, it’s relatively immaterial in the grand scheme of things.

You’re right, but as installation revenues become a slightly higher beat of the puzzle. The impact is growing, but it is really noise in the story. It’s not that material, and clearly, when it starts to impact one year and the prior year, they are on a consistent basis. And therefore, the year-on- year impact is reduced. So I think my real point here is, don’t excited about IFRS. We’ll give you the detail as it goes through and see exactly what’s happening. But we don’t see it as a material impact on either the numbers or the percentage of margins that you talked about.

The margin point about 40% rather than 60%, remember, that what that number is. That is the EBITDA margin from the total Aviation business unit that reflects both the size of the core business, the growth of the core business and reflects the new IFC business. The pace of growth to that and the other thing, obviously, is the fixed cost or the indirect cost that we talked about within the IFC business. So it’s a blend of all of those things going together. You will see that in Q1, the indirect cost in IFC in the chart here on – in the pack are basically flat. And the two issues going on there compared to the previous year, one is we got more bodies, which is why I’m saying, over the full year you will see a situation that IFC indirect cost continues to rise.

But we’ve actually got less marketing spend this quarter compared to the previous quarter – the previous year. And that’s all about just timing of marketing events in the marketplace. So over the whole year, 2018 what you’re going to see as a number, which is in line with the guidance we gave. In other words, broad story is that Aviation in aggregate EBITDA margins will continue to fall 2018 over 2017 because what you have is – yes, there is additional revenue and margin coming in, but we do have higher fixed cost.

So we guided for example, that the total indirect cost base of $63 million, $64 million, I think, last year, and it’s going to be much closer to an $80 million number this year. And that’s just about annualization of the additional bodies of the coming on board last year. Hence my point that are in the earlier comments that growth is topping out. In other words, we don’t expect that high 70s numbers to growing materially in subsequent year is popping out.

So before of all through, what that means is subsequent years is the core business is going to continue to grow strongly, the IFC business is going to continue to grow, it’s going to continue to add revenue, it’s going to add gross margin of – put that altogether with a fixed cost basis, you should see the bottom line, total business units, EBITDA margin start to come back. And that’s why we’ve said consistently the same growth from the 60-plus figure in 2016, down to 50 or so last year, a number that will be in the low 40s this year. And then, we’ll start to come back up. And you’ll see that trend as we go through the – I wouldn’t go too many conclusions there for from just Q1, when that was at 60% more about the timing of expenditure.

Okay. And then on Government, no, we can’t give you detailed guidance on the Boeing Take-or-Pay quarter-by-quarter. I think, there’s a couple of things that we can say which are consistent with what we said before. One is at the Take-or-Pay in aggregate for 2018 will be lower than it was in 2017 in aggregate. And the other thing is, it is not flat by quarter. It jumps up and down. And you can see it’s jumping up and down not even consistently year-over-year. So you have a material change in Q1 this year over Q1 last year, which are high-single digits. But over the – and that change in Q1 for calendar – in Q1 2018 is the majority of the change year-on-year that you will see for total 2018 by the total 2017, and that’s was in aggregate over the balance of this year. It was not a further material difference from the discount rates.

Robert Berg

Great, very clear. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And we’ll take our next question from the queue, who’s Akhil Dattani from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Akhil Dattani

Hi, morning. Just a couple of clarification questions on Maritime, please. Firstly, the ARPU in VSAT’s down 18%, and through the press release, you talk about three drivers, you’ve talked about the increasing wholesale share, you’ve talked about some retail discounts. And then you’ve talked about an increasing uptick of entry-level products. I guess, just to understand within those three factors, how we think about the mix of these effects, in terms of contributions of that 18%. And I guess, more broadly, you’ve talked about the acceleration in wholesale moment and you’re excepting going forward? Does that mean that the $100 sort of quarter-to-quarter step down in VSAT ARPU we seeing sustains? Or should we expect that move differently as we think going forward.

The second is on terminals, I just wonder if you could help us understand, what was the terminal contribution in the quarter and the last couple of quarters? Just so we can see how that may or may not distorted the quarter? And then just finally, just putting it all together, now you had two quarter of growth in VSAT, sorry, in Maritime. And the growth in Q1 at 1.6% was a bit ahead? I guess, just interested to whether you can or willing to comment on whether you expect the full year to stay in back this year? Thanks a lot.

Tony Bates

Hi, Akhil. Okay, so you’re quite right. There are – Those three elements. In terms of trends, the wholesale mix of FX is clearly going to increase, because as Rupert said, the primary wholesale partners are engaging more Marlink really just starting to crank up. So although it will be having additional revenue to us, which is a; very positive – the ARPU on those additional sales are coming into that mix, if you like is going against us, but as I said, most important things, it’s actually delivering additional revenue and margin.

The retail discounts you talked about, I don’t see as being a very substantial additional piece of the story in the mix. What’s happening there is that we have some very large customers who are retail customers. We are dealing with directly, there aren’t back many of them, those are coming into the mix. And in the numbers that you’ve seen here, Q1 this year compared to Q1 last year. These are actually deals that we’ve done last year. They’re looking down as major retail customers. And because their major retail customers, as you expect the large customers, they will have a discount of our normal pricing. So there are some of those in the mix, but there’s not a – I don’t think a material additional quantum in that space a bit but not a huge amounts.

The third piece of it is the price plan mix. And what we’re saying here is that customers are as you saw in many ways in FleetBroadband, starting low down the runs of the ladder, many of them. And then overtime, we expect that they’ll migrate the way up the ladder. But what’s happening here is those newer customers in some cases that customers are going up from L-band up to – into the VSAT broadband. They’re starting at the bottom of the lower ends and we work their way up.

So that’s bringing a greater promotion of low end customers into the mix than we had historically. And that’s part of the story. It’s very difficult to try and help new model of those individual pieces of the pie. So you’re absolutely right. It’s best you start thinking of the whole thing in aggregate. $2,5000 ARPU that we talked about in Q1 will continue to come off.

We’ve given you indications that in the medium-term we think the number is probably going to settle somewhere in high rather than low teens. Before it then potentially starts to rise a bit further. People already start to increase usage, and potentially, some other market segments become more prevalent, the higher using customers in the mix.

Frankly, we will have to watch it with you, whether it’s $100 a month or something else, because there’s lots of individual moving parts. Then frankly, it’s an issue about the actual price of Maritime installation as well as the pace of deals being done because it usually may takes awhile for things to bleed in.

Rupert Pearce

Just very quickly adding that, we didn’t hear any of what Tony just said anything negative about competitive pressure. We continue to see those – there are price pressures that there always are in Broadband market. But they are relatively moderate compared to some of these other trends. The other thing that I’d add is that I’m actually encouraged by our early farrows into the higher end of the VSAT market, both direct and indirectly into energy. Areas like offshore supply vessels, cruise and energy, those tend to come in it at higher average ARPU levels than the mid-market.

And therefore, have a supportive impact on overall ARPU as well as another trend about five different trends that go in to make this composite number. And we just have to continue to update you on those as they go. To some extent that average ARPU number can be a little bit misleading, because it’s composed of so many puts and takes, just talk to us Akhil, to walk you through that.

Tony Bates

On the Terminal story, I think we’d tend to look at the Terminal is been a positive issue, because once a terminal’s on a ship and very tight co- relation event triggers into higher airtime revenues coming through. One thing to be aware of here, we are encouraging our customers to buy Terminals through us rather than lease them through us, and which is historically half with our Express Link product.

So on the historic models, we would have had slightly higher revenue and a fixed asset that we recover, the cost over the five years. We’ve now got some customers, where what’s actually happening is we are selling the Terminals, 3 immediately. It’s giving a little bit of an uptick in there. Frankly, it’s better for us it when that happens, because cash flow comes through faster. The terminals are being sold clearly at above cost. Directionally, what that means is that the calendar 2018 versus 2017 across the Terminal expenditure – Terminal revenues are probably going to be in 20-something numbers rather than the number that was in the mid-teens. So you saw an increase or $3 million or so in this quarter to maybe $10 million more year-on-year. And that’s, of course, in the context of Maritime revenues, pushing $600 million.

So it’s actually not the biggest part of the story, and we see it as being a positive lead indicates for what’s going to be happening with future Maritime revenues. The point about the full year for Maritime, I think we’ve – I think the analogy idea is it’s an oil tank that’s turning rather than turn we’re just clearly seeing over the last few quarters. The trends going in the right direction with a nice and pretty confident that Maritime will end up in the black rather than the red.

And as we said, it’s a slow time, and that will take a while to work its way through. But that’s all currently at the moment.

Akhil Dattani

Great thank you.

Operator

And we’ll take our next question from the queue of Terence Tsui from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead your line is now open.

Terence Tsui

I just wanted if you can give us an update on Ligado. People, obviously, are getting very excited about C-brand spectrum in the U.S. Just wondered whether you got any update on progress? You had discussions with the FCC about freeing up the Ligado spectrum? And then secondly, just on working capital, you mentioned the outflow in the quarter. I think one of the reasons was in billing system. I just wondered whether this is more of a track for Q1? Or whether it’s going to affect the whole of 2018? Thank you.

Tony Bates

Quick one on Ligado. As you know, we’re not counting on the Ligado payments continuing beyond 2018 now. We built that into a medium-term working capital plan. So it’s an upside only benefit to us now going forward, which I think it’s the right way to deal with that. It’s a complex political and technological situation. Ligado’s has got a number of important constituencies on side, most notably, the FAA, departmental defense, and of course, the entire GPS community with whom it settled the deals over the last couple of years. That’s good momentum.

On the other hand, there are others who arranged against them. And our – focused on interference into GPS as before. I think it’s highly politicized decision, it looks right to come forward in the next few months maybe. And I think it will be highly influenced by NTIA and department commerce. It’s potentially the straight back to the White House. It’s difficult to call and outside our control. So it’s a – it continues to be a situation where we will do what we can and report Ligado and to help them get their license back.

And we are ready to go with that. but there’s no really big material new news that we can point to in recent weeks, except that the some teams you are building anticipation. But this is right for an SEC decision in the next few weeks that we watch. For this much interest as you do, Terence, whether it will go, but very little ability to influence it one way or the other.

Rupert Pearce

Okay, Terence, on the working capital issue, I think, the reality is that the effect we work its way out of the Q2 and Q3. We put a major new release out there. We had a few glitches around it. It’s just noise in the system. I don’t see it a long-term issue either in terms of bad debt exposure or a working capital process. Just one of the transition things we got to close it.

Operator

We’ll take our next question in the queue, with Paul Sidney from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Paul Sidney

Yes, thank you very much, good morning. And just three very quick questions, please. Tony, just on Central Coast, I know there was an impact on currency in the quarter, so I was stripping out this indirect Central Cost look more to the flattish year-on-year. Do you think we’re in a good place now in terms of the stability of indirect Central Coast?

And then secondly, it does seems is there global Aviation IFC contract announcements have dried up a little bit. I was just wondering, if we can get your comments on whether you just think this is a delay? Or whether you think actually some of the airlines that haven’t committed yet, but just not interested? And then just finally, just running if we can get an update on any thoughts or plans for the 4 GX satellite? Thank you.

Tony Bates

Okay, I will deal with the first one, and then Rupert will pick up the other two. So Central Coast, you’re right, for Q1, stripping out Forex, Central Coast were flat or down a tat year-on-year. The guidance we gave last year was that on the back of a restructuring that we put through, we were taking a chunk of people out of the organization, primarily in the Central Coast area, because that’s obviously, where there a lot of the – the bodies physically are. And what we expected that to do is keep the lid on growth in a number of areas. In practice, what it means is that what you see in Q1 is further confirmation of that happening. We expect Central Cost this year to – in the grow very low single digits or be flat. I think the real issue that I can’t judge in that is how much stress, I get from currency through the year at the moment. But it’s certainly in that sort of order of magnitude.

Rupert Pearce

Okay. Paul, I think the thing about IFC contracts is they don’t derive in an orderly fashion. They come and they go. I see a very strong market in terms of pipeline, in terms of interest, both globally in terms of airlines needing to have a connectivity strategy now and being focused increasingly on two things. The first is making sure that connectivity is high quality, because it dawned on them that merely ticking a box that says I’m connected and then providing customers with poor is services actually worse than no service at all.

And secondly, recognizing suddenly that a connected customers is exponentially more valuable to them than an unconnected customer. So beginning to see high-quality connectivity as an enabler to new revenue streams and new customer intimacy, which is all very positive for us because, of course, we’re selling a differential – differentials of quality and broadness of coverage, that I feel we’re very competitive in that marketplace. I’m very confident that you’ll see further wins from us, important wins from us over the next few weeks and months. But you’re not going to see them arrive to the quarter. They don’t move to the quarterly pace of our financial reporting. But there’s a lot of good business out there.

And then 4 GX satellite, I mean the 4GX satellite is continuing to undergo some testing, and will we brought into commercial service in the next few months. But we are still baking off some business cases against each other side ultimately where it will go. That is highly commercially sensitive at the moment. But I’m very confident that it will make a welcome contribution to our long-term growth in revenues.

Paul Sidney

That’s great, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And now we’ll take our next question from the queue who’s Sami Kassab from Exane. Please go ahead your line is now open.

Sami Kassab

Yes, good morning, gentlemen. One question, if I may please. Can you comment on the EBITDA margin outlook for the rest of the year in the Government division? I understand what you say around the Boeing Take-or-Pay contract, but any color as to whether Q1 EBITDA margin are indicative of full year Government EBITDA margin, please? Thank you.

Tony Bates

I think the story around government margins clearly for Q1 compared to last year is off. As we’ve indicated, there are some fundamental issues this year compared to last year, which are going to run through the whole of the year. There were a couple of exceptional high-margin issues last year. In 2018, we got CSSC as a greater proportion of the business. So if you roll that forward to the balance of the year, clearly government’s, as Rupert indicated, tends to be lumpy and bumpy.

And it’s possible that their operational tempo issues, which are high-margin, which will clearly kick it up. But those issues aside, I think over the balance of this year, the EBITDA margin in government is going to the closer to the number that you’ve seen in Q1, which is 68%. So 70% plus them are as a little bit, rather than 75% or so that we had last year.

Sami Kassab

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And we’re going to take our last question who’s John Karidis from Numis. Please go ahead your line is now open.

John Karidis

Thank you. good morning. I’ll try to – one question, if I may. Firstly, when do you think Inmarsat is going to have a large enough Inmarsat-6 consolation in place to the able to complete better with Certus. And then secondly, when will we know more about your new lower cost satellite technologies, please?

Rupert Pearce

Okay thanks, John. Two good – excellent questions. I actually think that the Inmarsat-4, compete well with Iridium Certus and the – both in terms of size, weight, power, seat, coverage, I think we’re a very strong proposition. Right now, FleetBroadband, for example, and SwiftBroadband can offer data speeds right at the top level that Certus will one day reach when Iridium has made the investment, it needs to make in the subsequent years to get their speeds up to the sort of supported 700 kilobit per second level and above.

And in fact, in Inmarsat-4, in specialized deployment for military, we can go up to 8, 9, 10 megabits per second to an Aviation terminal, which we’re already selling in that highly specialized environment. So, it’s not a question of the capabilities. It’s a question of tailoring our services to market. And we’re very lucky, we’re able to do bytes per second in an IoT context to something a size of cigarette packet all the way through to very specialized, high throughput applications Inmarsat-6 gives us the ability to do that in greater volume.

And it takes the speeds up as well, and it allows us to configure our services better for IoT through a whole series of innovations. When will that arrive? The answer is the 2 Inmarsat-6s plus Alphasat get us where we want to be for the time being. So there are no immediate plans for a third Inmarsat-6. So that’s quite exciting. That is already fully funded. It’s in our CapEx projections for this year and the next two years and will be delivered by the end of 2020 and 2021, respectively, its two launches. And I can’t stress enough that we feel we are already extremely competitive against Iridium Certus as new network and we’ll only get more competitive against them.

The new lower-cost Inmarsat spacecraft in our future over the horizon in the early 2000 and mid-2020s, a program we call Gorgias flex internally, where we believe this is going to offer new levels of agility and performance, which I think is going to be very important, not because of competitive pressures, but actually because of demand pressures from the business, it looks like being very, very successful across multiple geographies and verticals.

And we’ve got to be able to continue to lower our cost a bit. We’ve got to the able to raise our capacities to meet demand and we’ve got to be able to do that in ways that are both very agile, cost effective and which can take advantage on the rolling basis of new technology as it arrives. The era of very large 10-year separated monolithic investments is over. We got two global networks that are cutting edge. The future is going to be about augmenting them. We are going through RFIs.

That is the early news from that is extremely news and that is extremely encouraging for us, building on our differentiated position today. And we will, as those begin to drop, we will obviously tell the market more about it. But the future looks bright, because we’re going to leverage off the differentiations we have at the moment of being the only truly global mobile broadband player.

John Karidis

Thank you, Rupert.

Rupert Pearce

Okay. Thank you very much for your questions. Really appreciate. Good set of questions today getting across the issues. In summary, we’ve started the year well. That’s highly predictive in our business. We’re not going to play catch up for the rest of the year, which is great. It’s a solid performance for further revenue growth and continued strategic progress in key growth areas, in particular Maritime and Aviation.

Maritime has continued its trend towards year-on-year revenue growth and Aviation is growing at a heck of a pace. I’m very encouraged in particular by the performance of our IFC business with its EBITDA close to break-even, which is a nice surprise. We’re not predicting that will continue. But it’s a nice surprise. And we’ll do everything we can to run that business as lean and efficiently as possible. But not undercook our ability to grab a huge growth opportunity from Inmarsat in the years to come. Thank you very much.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.