Weekly Oil Storage Report - April Balance Was A Build

We are forecasting US oil storage to draw in the coming months.

We do not see this as a trend that will continue in the months ahead as higher crude imports could be explained by peak global refinery maintenance in April.

The divergence in our forecast was the result of significantly higher crude imports from OPEC relative to Q1 2018 averages.

This was contrary to our original estimate for a draw, and the delta was ~21 million bbls.

Welcome to the Weekly Oil Storage Report Edition of Oil Markets Daily!

What happened in April?

At the start of April, we gave our estimate for US crude storage by month-end. This was what we projected at the time.

Now that EIA reported the last storage report for April, this is actually where US crude storage finished.

To put it in numbers, for the month of April, we were off by ~21 million bbls. If you average that out over 30-days, it's about ~700k b/d of miscalculation.

Where did our estimates go wrong in April?

Looking across the inputs, crude imports explained the entire miss in our storage forecast.

We had an average of ~7.7 million b/d, while April crude imports averaged 8.4 million b/d. To illustrate where the increase in crude imports came from, we broke down the Q1 import averages and compared it to April:

On a combined basis, OPEC exported 752k b/d more crude to the US in the month of April than the combined average in Q1.

Part of the explanation for why crude imports were so much higher to the US is because global refineries are currently in peak maintenance in the month of April. In addition, softness in China's crude buying in March left some barrels to enter the US market. You can see below for what the refinery maintenance looks like in the months ahead:

By June, global refinery throughput will increase by ~5 million b/d, so we should start to see imports into the US drop versus the spike we saw in April.

Another interesting data point to observe is that in April, imports jumped so much, that it was much higher than the seasonal increase:

Source: EIA

As you can see from the table above, the five-year average imports for April show an increase of ~140k b/d from Q1 average, but in April 2018, we saw imports increase by ~650k b/d.

This is a stark divergence from the average we saw in Q1 crude imports when the average was just slightly above the 5-year average. The April crude import figures were higher than even the 2017 April averages.

How does April compare to the historical averages?

Going into April, we said that crude imports will continue to be one of the most important variables to watch in the weekly oil storage reports. Getting this variable wrong basically threw off our entire balance for April crude storage forecast. But despite crude storage showing a ~21 million bbl delta to our estimate, if taken in the context of total liquids, April was not bearish.



Here is the crude storage change for the month of April when compared to historical norms:

As you can see, while the change in balance was significantly higher than what we saw last year, the change closely correlated with the 5-year average.

For gasoline, the draw we saw in April also came in lower than the 5-year average, which was also on balance slightly bearish:

But the figures from crude and gasoline do not explain the whole picture. Distillate storage, for example, saw a record draw of 10.662 million bbls this month:

And total liquid stockpile saw a build of 2.144 million bbls versus the 5-year average build of 20.842 million bbls.

On balance then, the total liquid stockpile and distillate storage painted a different picture presented by crude and gasoline storage. But even when we take into context the slightly more bearish storage change in crude and gasoline, the numbers are not as bearish as they appear.

However, this doesn't digress from the point that we were quite a ways off on our storage forecast.

More importantly, though, we have to ask ourselves - did the fundamental story change because April showed a less bullish balance than we projected?

The answer is no, because although we may get weekly or even a monthly storage projection wrong, what's been clear to us is that the overall trend trajectory for total oil liquids in the globe remains in a deficit.

Source: IEA

Our latest oil supply/demand model indicates the second half of 2018 will show on average ~+700k b/d of storage drawdown, and if this scenario plays out, OECD storage will be well below the 5-year average by the end of 2018.

So on balance, US oil storage levels can get bombarded with temporarily high imports, but as global refinery throughput increases again, the elevated imports may not be sustainable as has been clearly the trend since the start of 2018.

Highlight

EIA reported a crude storage build of 6.218 million bbls versus our estimate for a draw of 0.46 million bbls. SPR release this week was 455k bbls versus our estimate for a +1.05 million bbl release.

Crude imports came in stunningly higher at 8.549 million b/d versus our estimate of 7.9 million b/d. Crude exports decreased w-o-w by 183k b/d, but third-party tanker tracking services pinned exports closer to ~1.8 million b/d. This goes to explain why the adjustment factor was positive yet again this week at +365k b/d.

Refinery throughput decreased w-o-w despite capacity increasing. The explanation is that refinery throughput was adversely impacted by incident related outages. Once these one-time events come to pass, we expect to see refinery throughput increase starting in May. Seasonally, April saw the second highest scheduled maintenance for the first half of 2018.

US oil production increased to 10.619 million b/d, a 33k b/d increase w-o-w. Lower 48 contributed to +25k b/d of production increase, but market participants should already expect this as EIA's latest STEO shows.

Gasoline storage this week came in more bearish than seasonal averages. The build of +1.171 million bbls was higher than the 5-year average of +437k bbls.

Distillate storage surprised to the upside with a draw of 3.9 million bbls versus the 5-year average for a build of 104k bbls.

Total liquid stockpile saw a build lower than the 5-year average of +5.364 million bbls versus 6.011 million bbls.

Overall, this report was bearish on crude and gasoline, while bullish on distillate and total liquid stockpile. In addition, the crude storage build we saw this week came mostly from PADD 5, where it increased over 4.8 million bbls.

Going forward, May should see crude storage to start drawing on a consistent basis given the ramp up in refinery throughput and lower crude imports as global refineries come back online.

Next Week's Forecast

For next week, we have a preliminary forecast for a draw of -2.32 million bbls. We revised US oil production slightly higher to 10.53 million b/d. We increased our exit production assumption to 11.3 million b/d. But we also tweaked US crude exports higher for the next 7 months as Brent-WTI spread has now widened past $6/bbl.

We are showing crude imports falling w-o-w, but given our forecast is using preliminary data, the figure could surprise either way.

Going forward, refinery throughput should start to steadily increase allowing for more crude storage draws ahead.

Crude

On a seasonal basis, this week's crude storage build was much higher than the 5-year average. For next week, the 5-year average shows a draw of 2.832 million bbls.

This is our forecast for crude storage to the end of May.

US Oil Production + Adjustment

Using our methodology to calculated trued-up US oil production (weekly + adjustment), this week saw an increase of 296k b/d to 10.984 million b/d.

Taking the average weekly and the adjustment factor for April, we arrive at 10.583 million b/d average for US oil production.

You can see in the chart above the trued-up US oil production figure versus the monthly EIA 914 report.

Cushing

Gasoline

Distillate

Refinery Throughput

Crude Imports

Crude Exports

Total Liquid Stockpile

Days of Supply

Concluding Thoughts

We were very off in April for our crude storage forecast. The ~21 million bbl delta was the result of much higher than expected crude imports. We think the elevated imports were in part explained by the global refinery maintenance coupled with lower crude buying in China during March. While crude storage change matched the 5-year average and gasoline storage declined less than expected, total liquid and distillate were bullish. The broader trend of the supply deficit we are seeing in 2018 remains on track.

Once refinery throughput starts to increase in May and into the summer months, crude storage drawdowns should return giving oil the proper boost it needs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.