REIT, Aim, Fire

Don’t buy the REITs which have already rallied out of the buy zone.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Shhh!

While short-term interest rates are rising, the long-term rates remain low. Investors hunting for solid income will often look to the equity markets.

Let’s talk about some REITs.

REITs

Washington Prime Group (WPG) has rallied significantly from their lows over the winter. The REIT owns lower quality malls and some strip centers. The most direct peer is CBL Properties (CBL). The lower-end malls are struggling with weaker sales per square foot leading to higher vacancy rates and weaker rental rates on new leases.

Due to WPG’s run higher in share price, I am dropping them to a hold rating as I believe there are materially better options for exposure to the malls. For instance, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) has outlet malls. The outlet malls have lower sales per square foot than traditional A and B malls. Tanger has a lower dividend yield and a lower FFO multiple, but they have a much stronger balance sheet.

I believe the difference in their balance sheet warrants the higher multiple and I would favor SKT here. PREIT (PEI) is another operator of medium quality malls. Their portfolio is stronger than that of WPG and CBL, but it is weaker than Simon Property Group (SPG) and dramatically weaker than Taubman Centers (TCO). For exposure to class A malls, I like SPG. For a higher risk and higher yield option on the medium tier of malls, PEI is a great choice.

Mortgage REITs

Investors hunting for a high dividend yield often look to the mortgage REITs. The financial statements for the mortgage REITs confuse many investors. Unfortunately, many of those investors don’t want to admit that they don’t know what they are reading.

The result is an abundance of sucker yields and an absurd correlation with the broader market.

When investors are in a risk-on mood, they buy companies they don’t understand in hopes of dividends being sustained. The dividends are under severe pressure this year. Many of the residential mREITs have already cut their dividends in 2018. I expect many more dividends to be cut throughout the year. The current situation is terrible for the business model.

These REITs earn net interest income off the spread between their assets and their cost of funds. Currently, the yield available on assets is not growing as quickly as the cost of funds.

When the short-term yields increase while longer rates remain the same, the yield curve flattens and the dividends get cut.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This is precisely what the environment looks like for residential mortgage REITs. Let me break it down further:

Source: CYS investor presentation

In the green box, CYS Investments (CYS) is pointing out the flattening of the yield curve. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) has a complete chart so you can get a picture of what’s going on:

Source: CMO investor presentation

Even if the yields a mortgage REIT is able to receive are growing, it’s more than offset if the cost of funds is growing faster. Notice the difference between the red and the purple line? These lines demonstrate the flattening of the yield curve which in turn lowers the net interest income a residential mortgage REIT is able to earn.

No matter how good management is, the environment is not good for residential mortgage REITs.

When longer yields do increase, it leads to a book value loss for most residential mREITs. That can lead to lower prices. Only the residential mortgage REITs focused on adjustable-rate mortgages would avoid this loss. CMO is the major player in that specific space.

Why?

Allow me to explain: book value gets hammered and investors run for the hills. CYS Investments has a good slide to demonstrate this:

Source: CYS investor presentation

If interest rates go up by a mere 25 basis points, stockholders’ equity is decreased by 2.89% (notice the green box). If we were to see the interest rates go up by 75 basis points shareholders’ equity decreases by 11.91%.

As you probably noticed, as the interest rate increases, book value (shareholder’s equity) starts to plummet if we see a material raise of the interest rates.

Reversing the flattening yield curve is good for residential mortgage REIT fundamentals. It means they can reinvest capital and earn a better spread between the interest income and cost of funds.

However, the drop in book value scares investors into selling short-term. One mortgage REIT that has room to drop is ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR). They trade at a fairly high price to current book value ratio.

So how do I invest in mortgage REITs?

The most effective way to make money with residential mortgage REITs is to learn how to trade the securities. That requires evaluating the yield curve, the future earnings potential, and the current discount to book value.

When investors know those parts of the equation, they can evaluate whether it makes sense to enter a position in mortgage REITs. Currently, the only way to invest in the residential mortgage REITs is by purchasing their preferred shares or using pair trades on the common shares.

Every so often, an investor will look at this pair trade and decide that it is the same as a buy rating and ignore the short rating.

It is not.

It is not (this is bolded and reiterated to make clear that you either do the pair trade or stay away).

Removing the short side of an equation from a pair trade does not make the pair trade better. It completely overhauls the actual trade. It is not the same thing. Investors who do not wish to short should not engage one-half of the pair trade.

If you enjoyed reading this article and want to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

If you’re looking for the best deals on REITs and preferred shares, consider joining The REIT Forum. We offer investors risk ratings and fundamental analysis. The REIT Forum practices more defensive investing with higher yields and lower beta. Join today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL, CBL-D, CBL-E, SKT, SPG, CMO-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: See ratings table.