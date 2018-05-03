Will Earthstone Energy Be Weighed Down By Permian Capacity Limits Or Could It Bounce?

Earthstone has two classes of equity: Class A shares (44% of equity) and Class B privately-held shares (56% of equity).

The company’s small level of production and market capitalization of $662 million make it a possible takeover target; however, it is also actively doing deals itself.

Earthstone is a small oil and gas producing company with operations in two marquee US areas: the Midland sub-basin in west Texas and the Eagle Ford of south Texas.

Earthstone Energy will announce its first-quarter 2018 results Friday, May 4. It has benefited from recent higher oil prices and an experienced executive team.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) is a small, growing exploration and production company focused on the very desirable Midland sub-basin with some operations in the Eagle Ford. However, like other Permian producers, it may be hamstrung by limits on or increasing costs of supplies, labor, and the lack of oil and gas takeaway capacity. Investors will want to consider first quarter 2018 execution in terms of whether the company can grow as quickly as planned.

Company executives will discuss first-quarter 2018 results in a conference call Friday, May 4th at 11 AM Eastern time. Registration is here.

Production, Reserves, and Transportation

US oil production has reached 10.6 million barrels per day and is projected to rise higher next year. Of that, 3.1 million barrels per day is produced from the Permian Basin, which includes the Midland sub-basin. The Permian Basin is considered the most prospective in the US.

Earthstone has existed since November 2014; however, when EnCap merged its Bold Energy III, LLC into the company in May 2017, it added 21,000 acres of valuable Midland property. So the company has been drilling in the Midland sub-basin for only ten months. It is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and has 58 full-time employees.

Earthstone now has 26,700 core net acres in the Midland sub-basin and 16,000 core net acres in the Eagle Ford. This acreage equates to 950 gross (500 net) drilling locations in the Midland sub-basin and 160 gross drilling locations in the Eagle Ford.

Its fourth quarter 2017 production was 9700 barrels of oil equivalent (oil, gas, and condensate) of production a day (BOE/D), of which 63% was oil (6100 BPD). Another 18% was condensate/natural gas liquids and 19% was natural gas. Its Midland sub-basin production was 70% of the total at 6393 BOE/D.

On December 31, 2017, the company reported total proved reserves of 80 million BOE. A quarter of these reserves are proved developed and three-quarters are proved undeveloped. Of the total, 59% is oil in the Midland sub-basin and 62% oil in the Eagle Ford.

At a market capitalization of $662 million, this is $8.28/BOE or importantly, $13.94/barrel of proved oil. (Note that the NGLs, condensate, and natural gas contained in the BOE measure are much lower valued than oil.) The company estimates the PV-10 (present value of production at a 10% annual discount rate) of its reserves at about $641 million.

Prices and Hedging

WTI Price

Credit: Business Insider

At mid-day May 2, 2018, the WTI price was $67.85/barrel. The chart above shows the price fall and recovery over the last three years.

Permian area (Delaware and Midland sub-basins) natural gas production is 10.1 billion cubic feet per day (BCF/D), second only to the Appalachian area’s 27.3 BCF/D. Together these represent a substantial fraction of total US gas production of 80 BCF/D.

Much of the Permian production is associated gas, i.e. gas associated with oil production. The fact of association is important because it is less likely to be shut in should lower prices occur than non-associated, or dry, gas. In a worse possibility, oil production could be shut in to limit gas flaring.

Increased gas production has led to pipeline constraints from the Permian, observable in the widening gas price differential between Waha, west Texas and Henry Hub, Louisiana.

Most of the company’s oil production is hedged initially at $52/barrel in 2018 and at $55/barrel in 2019, with gas hedged at about $2.95/MMBTU. The volumes hedged decline each quarter.

Competitors

Earthstone has a large number of competitors in both of its areas of operation. Midland competitors include Callon Petroleum (CPE), Concho-RSPP (CXO), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Energen (EGN), Parsley Energy (PE), and Ring Energy (REI), among others.

In the Eagle Ford, competitors/offset operators include companies such as EOG, Encana (NYSE:ECA), and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).

The company also has significant competition from private companies. This competition extends throughout its business, from hiring executives and expert professionals, to competing for service contractors and supplies like sand and water, to transporting and selling oil and gas.

In comparison to competitors in other areas, the Midland sub-basin has the lowest break-even cost of any oil-prone area in the US and so is an advantageous place to drill.

Description of Earthstone’s Operations

Earthstone considers itself a Midland sub-basin focused company. Of its acreage there, 77% is operated and 23% non-operated. Its targets are largely in the Wolfcamp A, B, and C formations. The company will run one rig in the Midland basin all year and likely a second rig in the second half of the year. Earthstone was able to get frac spreads as needed last year and expects to have no problem getting them this year.

The company also has about 16,000 core net acres in the Eagle Ford trend, with most in the crude oil window of Karnes, Gonzales, and Fayette counties.

Fourth-quarter 2017 lease operating expense was $5.59/BOE and general and administrative (G&A) costs were $6.75/BOE. Lease operating expenses are expected to drop to $5.00/BOE and G&A to $5.25/BOE in 2018. The company expects production taxes to be just north of 5%.

Strategy, Capital Expenditures and Growth Prospects

Earthstone’s 2018 capital budget is $170 million; it will spend $130 million on operated Midland wells with the plan of bringing 20-22 online. These wells cost $7 million or more each with average lateral lengths of 8400 feet.

Much of the company's key acreage is held by production. It is actively trading acreage in the Midland sub-basin to allow for horizontal wells with laterals of 7000 feet or more, which are more capital-efficient.

To alleviate cost increases, the company is looking at regional 100-mesh sand and increasing daily stage count, as well as reducing sand (proppant) intensity.

The company expects average 2018 production of 12,250 BOE/D. In its March 2018 update call, executives noted the company produced 10,000 BOE/D in February. First-quarter results will show whether it is on track to reach the 12,000 BOE/D goal.

ESTE data by YCharts

Governance

The Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Earthstone Energy overall a “10,” indicating the highest level of governance risk. Its subscores are Audit: 2, Board: 10, Shareholder Rights: 7, and Compensation: 8.

Investors should recall that the publicly-available Class A shares represent 44% of the equity; the majority of the equity, 56%, is held in Class B shares. Like many other private energy companies that have gone public, the voting majority of shares is privately-held. The value of the minority interest is shown on the company’s financials as $446 million.

In early April, the company promoted Robert J. Anderson to president. He was formerly the executive vice president of corporate development and engineering.

Earthstone's Financial and Stock Highlights

The company's mid-day May 2, 2018, stock price was $10.39 per share and trailing twelve months’ earnings per share was -$0.53. Its forward price-to-earnings multiple is 7.64, resulting in estimated future earnings per share of $1.36. The company’s 52-week price range is $7.85 to $14.60 per share, so its May 2 mid-day price was 71% of its one-year high. Earthstone pays no dividend. Its beta is 0.92, near the average market volatility.

The company's full-year 2017 revenue was $108 million with net income of -$12.5 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for 2017 was $42.57 million.

Earthstone's enterprise value is $613.4 million and its market capitalization is $662 million. Thus, its ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is 14.4, higher than the desirable level of 10. The company's most recent reported cash position was $23 million and it has a $185 million revolver from which it has drawn $25 million. Its trailing twelve months operating cash flow is $51 million.

Per financial statements, as of December 31, 2017, Earthstone has liabilities of $108.7 million and assets of $834.4 million, resulting in a solid liability-to-asset ratio of 13%. Its ratio of current assets divided by current liabilities is 0.7, a bit on the weak side for a small company. The short position in the company's stock is 3% of shares outstanding.

The company’s book value is $10.12/share, close to its market price.

The one-year target share price is $14.89. Overall, the company's mean analyst rating is 1.6 - a "buy" leaning toward “strong buy” - from the ten analysts who follow it. Two analysts rate the company a "strong buy," seven rate it "buy" and one rates it "hold."

The four largest institutional holders are T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) (6.6%), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) (3.8%), Wasatch Advisors (3.2%), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) (3.1%).

Positive and Negative Risk

Potential investors should consider their oil price expectations as the factor most likely to affect Earthstone Energy. Saudi Arabia and Russia could decide not to adhere to their current production cuts, thus driving down oil prices for US producers.

The increase in Permian oil production has led to an increase in associated natural gas. Oil and gas production have both bumped up against takeaway capacity limits. This has led to steep discounts in the prices producers without committed pipeline capacity receive.

Moreover, Earthstone has no scale advantage either for transportation or for well drilling. However, with the bulk of its acreage and drilling in the Midland sub-basin, it is closer to oil markets and thus less likely to feel the pinch of higher and less built-out gathering costs, as in the Delaware sub-basin.

The US stock market is fairly high. This could reverse to bring down the overall market and the prices of individual stocks with it.

Insiders and 5% owners still own 56% of the stock; thus they have the key voice in the company's actions. Moreover, the company could decide, as it did last fall, to issue stock at a price below market, diluting the value for current owners.

Recommendation

Depending on risk tolerance, investors may want to trade ahead of the first-quarter results on Friday or may want to wait and see if the company has been able to grow its production (and sales, given the scarcity of oil and gas transportation) as it forecasted.

Investors should be aware of potential dilution issues, offset by the possibility that Earthstone itself could either grow in scale as an asset buyer or could become a buyout target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPE, PE, FANG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.