Rounds Report: Nephros Rallied While The Eleven Train Continued To Head Further North

Welcome to this edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for May 01, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s take an overall assessment of the bioscience space. As follows, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up $0.40 at $104.05 (for +0.39% profits). Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $0.93 higher at $87.91 (for +1.07% gains). It’s likely that a sense of optimism has resurfaced today. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar)

Moving to specific equity, Nephros Inc (NASDAQ:OTCQB:NEPH) won the highlight spot for the day. Notably, the stock traded up by $0.03 at $0.60 for +5.9% profits. As a small medical device company based in South Orange NJ, Nephros innovates/commercializes ultrafilters and an on-line mid-dilution hemodiafiltration system (for use with a blood dialysis machine to service ESRD patients). The company is hitting a growth inflection (and thereby going to post a net profit soon). When a microcap bioscience ($34M) turns a net profit, the stock usually performs extremely well to become a multi-bagger investment. What is quite impressive about Nephros are two folds. First, the insiders have been aggressively acquiring shares. Secondly, the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes will lead more kidney dialysis, thus procuring increasing revenues for the company.

Insider Transactions

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with the grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you the quote from the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one they think the price will rise.” As featured in table 1, the interesting transactions came from Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). On April 27, Director (Premkumar Reddy) acquired (via a derivative transaction) 282,350 shares to increase his ownership to 668.1K shares. Moreover, other directors also accumulated shares via the exercise of their options. Interestingly, the 10% (383 Capital Management) purchased (in the open market at $0.42) 14.5M shares for the total of $5.0M.

Table 1: Notable insider transactions. (Source: Openinsider)

Based in Newtown PA, Onconova is a bioscience that develops novel small molecules to manage cancer. The technology is targeted to disrupt cellular pathways important to cancers. As shown in figure 2, the firm has three products candidates in clinical trials and several preclinical programs. The lead molecule is rigosertib is designed to treat myelodysplastic syndrome (“MDS”), a condition affecting more than 10K patients in the US. And, there are strong unmet needs for MDS, as there has not been an advancement for over a decade.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Onconova)

It’s imperative for investors to be cognizant that Onconova is an extremely small bioscience with only $7.5M market capitalization. The stock has depreciated over 83% for the past year. It is not far from the truth that the company is highly risky. Whether the shares can experience a trend reversal remain to be seen. The fact that insiders have been accumulating shares warranted the stock a second look by investors.

Final Remarks

Coming back from what was seemingly a pessimistic week, the bioscience markets demonstrated a strong sense of confidence for the day. Riding on the positive vibes, some notable firms that rallied include Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO), Nephros, Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO), Editas (NASDAQ:EDIT), Sangamo (NASDAQ:SGMO), and Crispr (NASDAQ:CRSP). Onconova also experienced significant insider purchases. Going forward, we expect the gene-based therapeutic innovators to gain further momentum. Last but not least, Eleven, Nephros, and Achaogen should continue to trade further north due to the strong supporting fundamentals and pending catalysts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.