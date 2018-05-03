Federal Reserve Drops Key Line About Growth - What To Do Next?

The slowdown in growth is even hard for the Federal Reserve to ignore.

The Federal Reserve was dovish on growth but hawkish on inflation on the margin.

Federal Reserve Dovish On Growth

The Federal Reserve released their statement on economic conditions and policy changes today and left the Federal Funds rate unchanged as expected.

There were a few key developments that were found in the new release surrounding the slowing economic growth that we have been outlining at EPB Macro Research for some time.

The economic slowdown is now becoming clear to the Federal Reserve.

In 2017, I wrote that the Federal Reserve would only be able to raise interest rates a maximum of two times in 2018 before halting any additional policy tightening. This view was in the minority but after today's statement by the Federal Reserve and their acknowledgment of slowing growth conditions, that call seems more likely.

The Federal Reserve remained hawkish on inflationary pressures but removed a key line about growth.

In the last statement, the FOMC wrote, "the economic outlook has strengthened in recent months".

Given the dismal Q1 data, the Fed had to remove that line from their latest statement. You can see the changes from the last statement to this statement in the red line below.

FOMC Statement Red Line:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

The economic slowdown can be seen clearly in Real GDP, which on a quarter over quarter basis has been slowing and also in real personal consumption growth which hit a five year low.

Real GDP Growth Q/Q SAAR:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Real consumption growth (70% of the economy) slowed to 1.1%, nearly a five year low.

Real PCE Growth Q/Q SAAR:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

To make matters worse, the anemic consumption figure of 1.1% was boosted by healthcare consumption which made up nearly 50% of the 1.1% gain.

Healthcare Contribution to Total Consumption Growth:



Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Consumption was already very weak which is a red flag for the economy and the consumer more specifically at 1.1%. Healthcare spending growth, a non-discretionary category of consumer spending, contributed 0.48% to the 1.1% growth figure or almost half.

Nearly 50% of the consumption growth can be attributed to healthcare spending while goods and durable goods spending were negative.

Consumption as a whole contributed the least to GDP growth since 2013.

Consumption Contribution to GDP Growth:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

The economic slowdown that we have been outlining at EPB Macro Research is beginning to play out as it is now on the radar screen of the Federal Reserve.

We have been on top on all the moves from the Fed and have stayed one step ahead the entire time. We will continue to do that as more data comes out and either confirms or refutes this pending global growth slowdown.



Clearly, we are in the camp that growth will continue to slow and have the data to back up that claim (published in recent notes and to members of EPB Macro Research. The question remains as to what the Federal Reserve and other central banks will do to combat the 'surprise' growth slowdown that is sure to catch most investors off guard.

At EPB Macro Research we show you how to protect wealth in the new era of central bank manipulation without complex trading strategies that rack up costly commission bills, tax liabilities and other fees that are killing your returns. EPB Macro Research | Macro Economic Forecasting for The New Era of Central Bank Influenced Markets If you join by the end of the week, in addition to the two-week free trial, I will also include a 5% discount for the first year of your annual membership. Click Here To Join and Claim Your Discount Eric Basmajian

EPB Macro Research "We see things differently. We do things differently"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.