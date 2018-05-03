Reader Inquiry: Does Verastem Have Further Upside Ahead?

I touch on a few catalysts aside from FDA approval that could also drive upside later in the year.

Duvelisib could truly be a pipeline within a molecule and management continues to explore additional indications via company-run and investigator-sponsored trials.

After recent positive news and much discussion in ROTY Live Chat, it was time to revisit this intriguing story.

Shares of Verastem (VSTM) have risen by 22% since my update piece published in late January.

Keys to the original bullish thesis included the following:

Data from DUO was quite convincing, with duvelisib monotherapy achieving the primary endpoint of progression free survival and superiority over standard of care treatment ofatumumab (13.3 months median PFS versus 9.9 months, p<0.0001). A clearly unmet need was being addressed in CLL and an NDA filing was expected in the first half of 2018.

Results from the phase 2 DYNAMO study in iNHL also proved supportive, as long-term follow-up data demonstrated a 47% response rate and encouraging response rates for the subgroups of patients with follicular lymphoma (43%) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (68%).

I speculated that an ex-US partnership could be inked in the near to medium term and that substantial opportunity also existed for duvelisib to address the 20% to 40% of FL patients insensitive to chemotherapy and 10% who are elderly or otherwise ineligible for such treatments. The drug could also find its niche in treating patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL, where there is no set standard of care.

Chart



Figure 2: VSTM daily advanced chart (source: Finviz)

Figure 3: VSTM 15 minute advanced chart (source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what is going on. After recent regulatory news it appears the stock is consolidating just above the $4 level which is currently providing support.

Reader Inquiry

Figure 4: Pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

Recent Developments

Since my last update piece, the big news that has occurred is the FDA´s acceptance of their New Drug Application with Priority Review for duvelisib to gain full approval for the treatment of relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) and accelerated approval for the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (NYSE:FL).

For readers unaware of how the regulatory process works, a typical regulatory approval decision takes around 10 months from the time the NDA is accepted. However, with Priority Review this time period is shortened to 6 months- Priority Review means the FDA will direct additional resources toward the drug program and is typically granted for drugs which could represent substantial improvements or advancements in treatment.

The FDA´s target action date is October 5th, so as the date looms closer I wouldn´t be surprised to see the stock´s trading action get increasingly volatile.

Despite a clarified pathway to market, the company´s valuation is just over $200 million- either their prospects are not as bright as one would think or perhaps they are just not getting the respect they deserve, yet.

Other Information

Year end 2017 financial results revealed cash and equivalents of $86.7 million, while net loss for the year came in at $67.8 million. Research and development expenses more than doubled to $46.4 million.

While the treatment landscape is becoming increasingly crowded, the drug´s potentially unique niche should not be ignored. I refer back to remarks made by Chief Medical Officer Diep Le, MD, PhD, which should be paid attention to closely (my emphasis in bold):

CLL/SLL mostly affects elderly patients and many are unable or unwilling to be hospitalized or come into the clinic for frequent IV infusions. The CLL/SLL treatment landscape therefore is moving away from chemotherapies and toward more targeted, preferably oral regimens. While patients are living longer many will be intolerant to, or relapse following, their initial therapy emphasizing the need for new options. Oral duvelisib is the first PI3K inhibitor to show efficacy as an oral monotherapy in a randomized Phase 3 study in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL and may offer an appealing alternative for patients who have progressed or relapsed.

As noted before, it was quite impressive that patients with 17p deletion (associated with poorer clinical outcomes) experienced similar PFS advantages as the rest of those in the study. Reduced lymph node burden in excess of 50% in most patients versus ofatumumab (85% vs. 16%) and a doubling of median time on treatment (50.3 weeks versus 23.1 weeks) were also significant points of differentiation.

Management refers to duvelisib as a pipeline within a molecule, as lead indications under review could be just the beginning. Other ongoing trials are in several indications, including PTCL (PRIMO study in patients historically having 20% 5 year survival) and post-BTK CLL/SLL (BRIO study). Another green flag is that they have IP protection through at least 2030, allowing them to execute on their strategy of creating a hematological franchise in the United States via exploring additional indications in both company run and investigator-sponsored studies.

As for institutional investors of note, BVF owns 2.25 million shares and general trends indicate the stock´s institutional base continues to grow.

Figure 5: Institutional buying/selling trends (source: Nasdaq)

I remind readers that management is quite experienced, having served prior at Medivation, Genzyme, Eli Lilly, Schering Plough, Novartis, Sanofi and others.

As for future catalysts aside from the regulatory decision in October, an ex-US partnership in the medium term is still likely. The EMA filing for duvelisib should take place in the second half of the year per management´s guidance.

Last but not least, dose-escalation combination data for defactinib should be forthcoming before the end of the year. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that defactinib could be an ideal combination drug candidate due to boosting immune attack and reducing stromal density (enabling therapies and immune cells to penetrate tumors).

Figure 6: Defactinib preclinical snapshot (source: corporate presentation)

Final Thoughts

In the end, I believe this is definitely a story to keep tabs on and as mentioned before the granting of Priority Review was another green flag that strengthened the bullish thesis. It also merits mentioning that the company´s low valuation would make it a logical choice for a bolt-on acquisition for a larger biotech firm looking to boost its oncology offerings.

One possible risk is the possibility of another secondary offering late in 2018 if an ex-US partnership is not signed or other form of non-dilutive funding isn't accessed (they do have an available debt facility). Regulatory downthumb or extended timelines would also result in significant downside for the stock, as would disappointing data in ongoing combination studies. Competition from firms with significantly more resources is also a concern.

