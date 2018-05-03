Regardless of what happens with North Korea the world remains a very volatile place and the U.S.'s military spending will continue to rise, as should Raytheon's stock.

It appears that due to the thawing relations on the Korean Peninsula premium is getting sucked out of the market and defense names are being taken out to the woodshed.

Source: Trtarabic.tv

Raytheon: The Trump Trade - Time to Buy the Dip

Raytheon (RTN) is a remarkable company that makes some of the best and most fearsome missile systems in the world. The company operates in several business segments related to defense but it is perhaps best known for its infamous Tomahawk cruise missiles, one of the U.S. military’s go to weapons of choice.

Remember those Syria strikes last month? Yes, those were carried out using the deadly Raytheon produced Tomahawk cruise missiles. I have been bullish on Raytheon’s stock for some time now. In fact, the shares are up by roughly 30% since I recommended the company in my “Raytheon: The Future Trump Trade” article about 1 year ago. And I believe the stock is still going significantly higher from here.

Source: htb.com

Raytheon recently sold off and is currently down by 15% from its all-time highs. And it’s not just Raytheon; Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and many other prominent, high quality defense names are down by 15-20% in recent days. Defense is a valuable segment to have in a portfolio, and if you were looking for an opportunity to get into some of the top performing names, now is the time.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Why the Selloff in Defense?

After starting the year off with a bang many of the best defense stocks are now down for the year and are trading 15-20% below their 52 week highs. So, what’s the reason for the selloff? The primary catalyst behind the recent decline appears to be “improving relations” with North Korea. There is even talk of a historic Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un meeting soon. So, as relations thaw, defense names are being taken out to the woodshed.

Source: TheNational.ae

Is this selloff justified? Well, for one, a conflict with North Korea was always a possibility, never a probability. Two, despite the current “improvement” in relations there is no guarantee that future flare-ups won’t occur. Three, there are plenty of other hot regions in the world like Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, and so on. Four, the U.S. still has plenty of adversaries like Russia, China, and others to arm against. Five, the U.S. has plenty of allies to arm on a perpetual basis. And six, Raytheon, and many other defense companies’ sales don’t depend on a Korean conflict, instead it appears that a premium associated with the Koreas is currently being sucked out of the market.

So, in my view, no, this selloff is not justified, especially considering that Raytheon and many other defense companies are clocking in record profits. This appears to be a temporary selloff, and the rally should resume once the shakeout concludes its course.

Raytheon’s Earnings Highlights

Raytheon recently reported a very solid quarter, certainly nothing that warrants a 15-20% selloff. EPS beat estimates by 9 cents or by nearly 5%, coming in at $2.20 vs $2.11 expected estimates. Revenues also beat estimates by about $100 million, coming in at $6.3 billion vs $6.2 billion as expected. The company’s guidance was also towards the top end of the estimate range, as Raytheon guided for 2018 full year EPS to be in the range of $9.70-9.90 vs estimates of $9.72. So, despite the better than expected results, Raytheon sold off by 15% primarily due to “thawing international tensions” with North Korea.

Raytheon Valuation

RTN currently trades at about 17 times 2019’s estimated earnings ($9.89 EPS). This is not particularly expensive for this market, considering that the S&P 500 currently trades at around 24 times earnings. Also, it is important to mention that EPS estimates continue to move higher for RTN. Just 3 months ago consensus EPS were $9.57 for 2019, and a year ago when I wrote my first Raytheon article EPS estimates were around $9. So, the trend is clearly higher and this trajectory is likely to proceed going forward due to increased military spending regardless of what happens on the Korean Peninsula.

In addition, RTN appears to have a healthy, sustainable revenue growth rate of over 5%, and the stock distributes a dividend of about 1.7%.

Future Military Spending

The thesis has not changed from last year. Defense is a great place to have a portion of your portfolio allocated to. The world is a very volatile place, the republicans are in charge, and increased military spending is on the table. Total military spending hit $818 billion last year, is projected to rise to about $875 billion this year, and is estimated to increase to $886 billion in 2019. This is about a 20% increase from the $736 billion spent in 2015, a very significant uptick.

Such noteworthy spending increases are very likely to filter through to key defense players like Raytheon and others. Increases in overall military spending are partly responsible for the revenue and earnings growth seen in Raytheon and the trend is likely to continue despite a cooling in the North Korea situation. After all, the geopolitical situation around the world remains tense and will continue to be so, and one way to handle this issue is to continue to modernize and improve the U.S. military machine.

Just how much is Donald Trump and the republicans in power prepared to spend on the military? Well, a lot to be honest. As we can see, out of the $1.15 trillion discretionary budget request for this year a staggering 59% or $679 billion is for military spending.

Source: DaneleCampbelle.com

Technical View

RTN has cascaded lower and is down by 15% over the last 7 trading sessions. The RSI and CCI are pointing to significantly oversold conditions. Also, the full stochastic has dipped below 20 for only the third time over the last year, suggesting that a return to positive momentum is likely to occur soon. Judging by previous technical patterns it appears that the current dip represents a buying opportunities as the price is likely to recover and move higher going forward.

Source: StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

Raytheon, and other top defense names such as Lockheed, Northrop, and others have sold off significantly due to relieved tensions on the Korean Peninsula. However, the world remains full of hot spots and the U.S.’s true adversaries Russia, and China are not going anywhere. The defense budget will increase going forward, and Raytheon along with other top defense companies should benefit from the improved military spending. RTN is not particularly expensive now and the company’s growth rate coupled with the rising EPS estimates, and favorable fundamental backdrop suggest that the current selloff is likely a transient event and offers a compelling buying opportunity in the defense sector.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

