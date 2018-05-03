3 Reasons To Consider Convertibles Now

By Stuart Novick, Senior Analyst on May 1, 2018, in Equities

Equity volatility, the prospect of rising interest rates and an uptick in issuance may bode well for the asset class

After trailing US stocks in 2017,1 US convertible securities outperformed during the volatile first quarter of 2018. Given the prospect of further market volatility, the expectation for rising interest rates and a recent pickup in convertible issuance, the Invesco Convertible Securities team has a favorable outlook for this asset class in the near to medium term.

Convertibles may withstand equity volatility

A convertible security is a corporate bond that has the added feature of being converted into a fixed number of shares of common stock. Therefore, convertibles have the ability to capture some of the upside in their underlying equities. Because of their bond-like features, they may trail stocks on the way up (as we saw in 20171), but they may potentially decline only a fraction of the amount of their underlying equities in the event of a pullback (as we saw in the first quarter of 2018, illustrated in the chart below). In a highly volatile equity market - like the one we've experienced in recent weeks - we believe the unique qualities of convertibles may be of interest to investors.

Through the first quarter of the year, US convertible securities, as per the ICE BofAML US Convertible Index, returned 2.4%. That compares favorably to the returns of the S&P 500 Index and the Russell 2000 Index, which finished the quarter in negative territory, as well as the performance of debt categories like investment grade, high yield and Treasuries, all of which also finished the quarter with negative returns.

Convertibles have performed well in rising rate environments

In addition to their relatively good performance in the choppy equity market of the first quarter, the asset class has historically outperformed during periods of rising interest rates, due to their embedded equity component and their relatively short duration. (As of March 31, convertibles have a duration of less than three years on average, compared to around four years for high yield and seven years for investment grade debt).2 In fact, during the last 11 periods of time in which US interest rates rose by at least 120 basis points, or 1.2%, (going back nearly 30 years, as shown below), convertibles consistently outperformed government bonds and also outperformed high yield debt and floating rate loans in a majority of those periods.

Issuance of convertibles is rising

Also worth noting is the recent pickup in the pace of convertible issuance. In March 2018, there were 18 new convertibles issued in the US market with a principal value of more than $5 billion, compared to 11 new issues in March 2017 (approximately $4.7 billion in proceeds).3 We see this as an opportunity to be more selective in our fund's exposures and to potentially adjust the fund's level of exposure to moves in the underlying equities.

We see several reasons why the brisk pace of issuance could continue.

Companies may be motivated to issue convertibles right now given the high level of volatility in stock prices, which may enhance the value of a convert's embedded call option.

The prospect for rising interest rates could translate into expensive terms for companies that wait to issue debt, motivating companies to issue convertible bonds sooner rather than later.

Recent changes in the federal tax code limit the tax deductibility of corporate debt interest expense, which may lead convertibles to be viewed as a cost-efficient option for companies to consider rather than higher coupon, nonconvertible bonds.

If interest rates do increase, converts may become cheaper to issue given what is likely to be a wider spread between coupons on nonconvertible debt compared to convertible debt, due to the call option on convertibles. This could lead larger companies with strong credit ratings to step up their issuance of convertibles.

