Why Energy Transfer Partners Doesn't Pass Our Screens

Why ETP Didn't Pass Our Screens On Friday

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) have had a bit of roller coaster ride so far this year, but based on price action alone, still passed the first of Portfolio Armor's two screens to avoid bad investments. ETP didn't pass the second one though, which is a gauge of option market sentiment. I elaborate below, and explain what this suggests about its prospects over the next several months. First, a brief apologia for this form of analysis.

Fundamental Analysis Isn't The Only Analysis

If you focus exclusively on fundamental research, that's fine. You can stop reading now, and read the latest article by Western Reserve Strategies, who offers an extensive drill-down on why billionaire investor David Tepper has been shifting funds from ETP to Energy Transfer Equity (ETE). But let me briefly tell you why Portfolio Armor relies on underlying price action (the basis of the first of its two initial screens) and options market sentiment (the basis of the second one) instead, and why that approach has merit.

Why We Use Eschew Fundamental Analysis

Because our goal when developing the hedged portfolio method was to have an all-weather approach, one that offered the possibility of positive returns in all market environments. Because of that, we (my team and I) made Portfolio Armor's universe of securities as broad as possible, including not just nearly every stock with options traded on it in the U.S., but nearly every optionable exchange-traded product in the U.S. as well, including bearish and inverse ones. And there's simply no fundamental metrics that apply across all 4,500+ stocks and exchange traded products in our universe. And even if there were, it would be impossible to apply the sort of in-depth fundamental analysis Western Reserve Strategies applies to ETE and ETP to all of the securities in our universe.

Why Our Approach Has Merit

Because the top names we surface with our method of analysis tend to beat the market, as you can see in the table below, from our most recent performance update: (you can see what the top names were each week by clicking on the starting dates below).

So Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 18.93% over the average of these 21 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 10.63%, an average outperformance of 8.31% over 6 months.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On ETP

To flesh this out, let's start with the screen capture below, from Portfolio Armor's admin panel.

Here's a closer look at the populated columns:

The first three columns starting "Long-Term Return" deal with the price history part of the site's analysis, and ETP passes the first of Portfolio Armor's two initial screens here: since its long-term return (its average 6-month return since inception) and its short-term return (its most recent 6-month return) are positive, the mean of the two (labeled "6m Exp Return") is positive too: 8.73%.

The second screen is a gauge of option market sentiment, scanning for an optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge ETP against a >9% decline over the next several months, while capping its upside over the same time frame at 8.73%. If you scanned for an optimal collar using those parameters on Wednesday, you wouldn't have found one. For that matter, you wouldn't have found one even if you dropped your upside cap as low as 1%. Using Portfolio Armor's iPhone app, you would have gotten the error message below:

As you can see below, you had to increase your risk threshold to 11% to find an optimal collar for ETP, even while capping it at 1%.

This obviously isn't a hedge any ETP shareholder would be interested in - you'd be guaranteed to lose money with it, as your upside is capped at 1%, and you'd be paying 9.69% of position value to hedge - but that's not the point of it here. The point is to gauge option market sentiment, and from the hedge above you can get a sense of why it was impossible to find an optimal collar against a >9% decline. The downside protection was simply too expensive relative to what you could get for selling the out of the money calls in the call leg. This suggests that option market participants are currently more bearish than bullish on ETP's prospects between now and late December.

Wrapping Up

This form of analysis works for Portfolio Armor. It's possible ETP will do well in the next several months and we'll miss that total return, but as you can see in the table above, we catch our overall performance has been strong with this method. I don't expect pipeline investors to replace their fundamental analysis with it, but perhaps it's worth adding to their tool kit.

