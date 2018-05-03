Why The Dollar's Days Are Numbered

Alasdair Macleod and Michael Oliver return as guests on this week's radio program.

Alasdair Macleod updates us on where we are on the business cycle and why his fundamental views jive with Oliver's Momentum and Structural technical analysis. Both men are certain we are into a global equity and bond bear market and into a bull market in commodities and precious metals despite all efforts by the government and Federal Reserve to keep financial bull markets alive.

Oliver explains why the current credit cycle is likely to be the last one for the dollar and what you should do to prepare for a tectonic shift in the world's financial markets. As usual, Michael expounds on his latest readings on stock, bond and commodity markets.

Alasdair Macleod has a background as a stockbroker, banker and economist. He is a Senior Fellow at the GoldMoney Foundation and Head of Research at Goldmoney. His weekly articles written for GoldMoney are posted on his blog here.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, he began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. He began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, Oliver was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, he shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.