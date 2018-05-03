Chesapeake Energy: Here Comes The Cash

The stock's failure to respond to the good news is a long term market omen or expression of doubt about the company's outlook.

Management of Chesapeake Energy (CHK) rightfully touted the huge increase in cash flow from operations in the first quarter. The percentage increase was huge.

Source: Chesapeake Energy First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

However, much of that cash flow gain came from a lack of one time payments rather than operating progress. There is a more than $400 million judgment paid in the second quarter of 2017. Therefore the second quarter cash flow comparison will also look very good. Yet only about $100 million to $200 (depending upon how you want to measure that improvement) million of the improvement was due to better oil prices and operational improvement. That improvement is significant and it is also a far cry from the improvement management needs.

Still, management has needed an excellent cash flow quarter for a few years. That cash flow has finally arrived. But Mr. Market yawned at the progress management touted. That yawn could be a warning to long term investors.

Even more telling, much of that cash flow was used to fund the capital budget. Therefore management needed some of the recent cash proceeds to aid other cash payments. Long term debt reduction keeps getting pushed further into the future.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website May 2, 2018

As shown above, that is not exactly the market reaction one would expect for huge progress. It could be that the market already had the progress priced into the stock. More likely it means the market wants a lot more progress than management has already shown. Long term investors may need to shy away until Mr. Market considers the cash flow adequate.

Management also announced that the proceeds from a property sale and the sale of some securities were used to pay some long term debt. However, negative working capital ballooned to $1,130 million from $831 million. That roughly $300 million increase in negative working capital offset much of the announced roughly $596 million long term debt decrease in the first quarter.

Long term debt in March, 2017 was $9,509 million. Effectively, management just paid down debt to get back to where they were last Spring. The working capital deficit last year was $1,428. Therefore, in so many ways, there has been negligible long term debt payments progress for at least one fiscal year.

Source: Chesapeake Energy First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

Last, but certainly not least, the company clearly drilled less wells this year with one less rig. Oil prices are now the highest they have been in years. This is the time to be drilling like mad so that the production can handle the debt. Yet management has clearly pulled back. Worse yet, cost have risen so that management spent more money to drill less wells. At least production increased some. But production has not increased nearly enough to comfort Mr. Market. Worse yet, the capital budget uses most of the cash flow shown above.

Oil production needs to increase dramatically to materially help the cash flow of this company. The gas market is simply too weak to significantly aid cash flow. As fast as management announces well improvements, the gas prices appear to weaken more. The increasing drilling activity as oil prices climb almost certainly assures near term gas price weakness.

Only 5 of the 15 rigs currently drill in the Eagle Ford. Management has gambled that the Powder River Basin in Wyoming will payoff much better. The Powder River Basin has far less production with 4 rigs currently drilling. Hopefully the current higher oil pricing stays high long enough for that 4 rig gamble on a relatively new area to pay off.

Source: Chesapeake Energy First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

Most of the oil production comes from the Eagle Ford. The 8 KBOD improvement in oil production is a help. But a company the size of Chesapeake probably needs 25 KBOD per quarter increase in oil production to significantly help the cash flow. Natural Gas Liquids production really did not increase from the previous year. That needs to be addressed by management also. Despite 0 rigs clearly aimed at oil producing leases, oil production barely budged for a company of Chesapeake's size. Management could need more time to significantly increase oil production than the market is willing to give.

Cash flow from operations this year could potentially top $3 billion. That would barely meet minimum standards to sufficiently service the long term debt. Management will need to do what it can to prepare for the next inevitable downturn. That amount of cash flow is needed at the inevitable bottom of the oil price market. The oil and gas industry is responding to the current high prices by increasing production. Therefore the production increase that management needs to survive the next downturn may be impossible to obtain before that downturn begins.

There are currently some offsets, like the collapse of Venezuela production, to hide the current production increases and allow the oil price rally to continue. However, sooner or later those other production decreases will stop. Then the increasing production will continue until the price of oil comes down. The timing is very uncertain about when some of the world production problems will end.

Management can repair the balance sheet easily while oil prices remain high. Therefore long term debt reduction progress is essential. So is a lower corporate breakeven to assure decent cash flow during the next downturn. Management has been very lucky to get this far with turning around the company. Now, Mr. Market appears to be growing impatient. The next year will be crucial to changing the market perception of this company.

This stock is probably not a suitable long term holding until the debt reduction becomes material and cash flow becomes adequate to service the debt. Operational progress has been substantial and higher oil prices help. So far that has not been enough to help the stock price. As long as the market perceives that higher oil prices are "temporary" this stock could remain in the doghouse. Only traders and highly trained speculators need to look at this stock.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Chesapeake Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.