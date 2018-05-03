Industrials, Technology Beating Earnings At The Highest Rate

As highlighted in our prior post, the percentage of companies that have beaten consensus analyst EPS estimates this season stands at 71.6%. Any reading over 70% is very strong relative to past earnings seasons.

Below we take the beat rate analysis a step further and look at sector beat rates this season. As shown, five sectors have beat rates that are stronger than the overall market, while six sectors have weaker beat rates.

The Industrials sector is the standout with a beat rate of 79.5% this season. Technology ranks second at 75%, followed by Health Care and Consumer Staples at 73.1%.

On the weak side, Telecom and Energy both have earnings beat rates below 60%, while Utilities and Real Estate are below 65%.

We’ll be back to post an update on these readings at the end of earnings season in mid-May.