Another 10% Stable Dividend Positioned For Rising Rates With Insider Purchases

On April 18, NMFC announced that its Board has recommended that shareholders approve a proposal to reduce the company’s asset coverage ratio and expects to hold a June Special Meeting.

NMFC currently has a dividend yield of over 10% and has covered its dividend for 19 consecutive quarters.

NMFC reports results on May 7 and I am expecting higher portfolio growth in Q1 2018, including the reported $206 million of originations through February 26.

Business development companies ("BDCs") have started to report calendar Q1 2018 this week (see dates below). As companies are reporting, I will first focus on potential issues, including expected dividend cuts as discussed in previous articles, alerting subscribers of Sustainable Dividends of downgrades, upgrades, or repricing by "reading the tea leaves". Also, I will likely be making changes to my personal portfolio and will notify subscribers ASAP.

As mentioned in "BDC Buzz Begins Purchases Of Higher Quality BDCs," I have recently been buying additional shares of higher quality BDCs, especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields. Over the coming months, I will be focused on some of the positive changes in the BDC sector, including:

Relaxed regulations and tax reform

Rising interest rates and portfolio yields

Recent insider purchases

Typically, higher quality BDCs trade near or at a premium to net asset value ("NAV") per share including Main Street Capital (MAIN), Hercules Capital (HTGC), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD), Gladstone Capital (GLAD), Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), TCG BDC (CGBD), TCP Capital (TCPC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), Ares Capital (ARCC) and NMFC.

BDCs that trade at a large discount to NAV, typically have continued credit issues driving previous dividend cuts Medley Capital (MCC), Alcentra Capital (ABDC), Capitala Finance (CPTA), CM Finance (CMFN), KCAP Financial (KCAP) and Prospect Capital (PSEC). Historically, FSC was a part of this group before being taken over by Oaktree.

Recent Insider Purchases:

“I and other members of New Mountain continue to be very large owners of our stock with aggregate ownership of 9 million shares approximately 12% of total shares outstanding.”

Steven B. Klinsky, Chairman added: “As managers and as significant stockholders personally, we are pleased with the completion of another successful quarter and year. We have continued to build New Mountain as a firm and team, and now employ over 130 individuals and have substantially added to the team over the past year. We believe New Mountain’s focus on team building and acyclical “defensive growth” industries continues to be a successful strategy.”

I recently purchased shares of NMFC which has started to rebound off recent lows:

Board Seeks Shareholder Approval to Reduce Asset Coverage Ratio:

On April 18, 2018, NMFC announced that its Board has recommended that shareholders approve a proposal to reduce the company’s required minimum asset coverage ratio applicable to business development companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), from 200% to 150%. The Company expects to hold a Special Meeting in June 2018 for its shareholders to vote on this proposal. If the stockholder proposal is passed at the Special Meeting, the Company would be subject to the modified asset coverage requirements the day after the Special Meeting.

“We believe the modified asset coverage requirement will give us another powerful tool to enable us to earn our dividend in the safest possible manner,” said Robert Hamwee, Chief Executive Officer of NMFC. “We will continue to stay focused on defensive growth companies, but with the passing of this proposal, we would expand our ability to invest in a wider range of positions in the capital structure of those companies.” John Kline, President and Chief Operating Officer of NMFC added, “If this proposal passes, we expect our investment mix to shift somewhat towards more senior assets. Coupled with the current fee waiver mechanics that we have had in place regarding management fees paid on these senior assets, we expect that the overall management fee percentage would be lower, on average.”

Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. As of December 31, 2017, approximately 85% of investments at fair value (excluding investments on non-accrual, revolvers, delayed draws and non-interest bearing equity investments) bore interest at variable rates, most of which are subject to a LIBOR floor. However, 49% of borrowings are also at variable rates giving NMFC average-positioning for rising interest rates. Management has mentioned that the recent increase in LIBOR has started to impact earnings but is also helping to offset “spread compression” caused by continued competition for higher quality loans:

“NMFC's biggest earnings tailwind which has helped offset spread pressure has been the steady increase of three months LIBOR which has increased from 1.4% since our last call in November to nearly 2% today.”

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

There are potential risk related to portfolio companies with rising interest rates and the ability to service higher cost debt. Management was asked about this and pointed to borrowers with high free cash flows and hedging instruments through interest rate swaps to cap exposure:

Q. “The first question was around the impact of a rising rate environment on our borrower’s ability to service their debt?” A. “And the short answer is we are very comfortable with that I mean for the following reasons; one, our borrowers are very high free cash flow, generating a lot of CAPEX for working capital requirements, so our interest coverages are quite robust. Second, and even more importantly most of our borrowers are hedging out the majority of this risk through interest rate swaps and cap so it doesn't really follow to them if they've taken that, if you transfer that risk to someone else. And third again at the margin borrowers are reducing spreads so they're offsetting their rising rate impact by lower spreads. So again we are very comfortable with that item.”

NMFC Dividend Coverage Discussion:

NMFC has covered its dividend for 19 consecutive quarters with mostly “cash income generated by stable and predictable sources” as discussed below.

“Our ability to consistently generate the vast majority of our NII from stable cash interest income in an amount that covers our dividend. The following table demonstrates our total investment income is recurring in nature and predominantly paid in cash. As you can see, 87% of total investment income is recurring and cash income remains strong at 84% this quarter. We believe this consistency shows the stability and predictability of our investment income.”

As with with most BDCs, NMFC management will align the dividend with expected net investment income ("NII"):

“It remains our intention to consistently pay the $0.34 per share on a quarterly basis for future quarters so long as the net investment income covers the dividend in line with our current expectations.”

I have slightly increased my projections due to the recent increase in its portfolio yield mostly due to higher amounts of second-lien investments originated in Q4 2017. However, I have assumed increased amounts of first-lien originations at lower yields in the coming quarters (as discussed by management below) and have taken into account in the update projections.

“Q4 asset yields on new originations of 11.1% were somewhat higher than the average yield of the portfolio. This is due primarily to the non-first lien heavy mix on new originations in the quarter. Overall we continued to maintain a healthy spread on our investment portfolio despite the competitive environment. Looking forward however we believe our portfolio spread could be pressured as our origination mix normalizes and as some of our older and higher spread loans get replaced with lower spread assets. We continue to expect rising base rates to be a valuable offset to any spread compression and we will continue to seek opportunities to generate fee income and increase the utilization of our SBA financing program.”

“NMFC's biggest earnings tailwind which has helped offset spread pressure has been the steady increase of three months LIBOR which has increased from 1.4% since our last call in November to nearly 2% today. Additionally while January and February are typically seasonally weak from a deal flow perspective, we have seen strong new origination volume and while the market continues to be competitive we remain confident in our ability to source great deals in our core defensive growth industries in the coming quarters.” “NMFC continues to be positively exposed to rising rates as 85% of our portfolio is invested in floating rate debt. Meanwhile we have locked in 51% of our liabilities at fixed rates to ensure attractive borrowing costs over the medium term. Three months LIBOR has increased to 198 basis points which is roughly 100 basis points above the average LIBOR floor on our floating rate assets. As the chart on the bottom of the page shows, given our investment portfolio and liability mix NMFC remained strongly positioned in the event of a further increase in short-term rates. However as I mentioned earlier, the LIBOR tailwind that we have experienced has been dampened by tighter spreads on our new investments.”

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, NMFC reported between my base and best case projections due to higher-than-expected dividend and other income partially offset by lower-than-expected portfolio growth and interest income as well as higher operating expenses, fully covering its dividend for the 19thconsecutive quarter and the board confirmed the quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share for Q1 2018.

Robert Hamwee, CEO, commented: “The fourth quarter represented another solid quarter of performance for NMFC. We originated $190 million of investments and once again had no new investments placed on non-accrual. Additionally, over the last twelve months, we are pleased to have maintained a steady portfolio yield while increasing book value.”

Portfolio growth was lower-than expected due to continued higher repayments of over $200 million during the recent quarter (similar to previous quarters) mostly offset by $190 million of originations.

However, the company had approximately $205.7 million of originations and commitments since the end of the fourth quarter through February 26, 2018. This was offset by approximately $76.3 million of repayments during the same period.

“Since the end of Q4 we have booked $206 million of new investments offset by $79 million of sales and repayments yielding portfolio growth of $126 million.”

There is the potential for increased earnings in the coming quarters with additional leverage available through its recently approved second SBIC license, the possibility of a third SLP and the continued ramp of the recently formed real-estate entity “Net Lease” structured as a REIT. The Senior Loan Program I and II currently account for 5% of the portfolio.

Q. “And then going back to your net lease business. I mean that business was mostly flat, didn't really grow much in 2017 except in this most recent quarter you guys made an investment and then we saw so far in the first quarter 2018 you guys made another investment so I was just curious if you could provide any more details of why that business is now starting to see some more growth recently?” A. “Yeah, look I think it is episodic. I can't point to any one particular thing that will drive that to be more active in one quarter than in another quarter or six month period. We do see a pretty good pipeline today. So if I had to guess I would say the next six months will look a little bit more like the last quarter or two than the bulk of 2017. But like everything else we do we have a pretty high bar for what we're willing to do there and everything in the pipeline could fall away. So we don't have any mandate to deploy any amount of capital over any time period in that business. It's wherever we find really attractive opportunities then we do have I think one of the leading teams in that space now. But we are going to be very disciplined about what we do there.”

The company continues to maintain appropriate leverage with targeted regulatory leverage (excludes SBA debentures) of 0.70 and 0.80. On February 5, 2018, the company announced that on January 30, 2018, it closed on a private placement of $90 million in 4.87% Series 2018A Senior Notes due January 30, 2023. On October 31, 2017, NMFC announced that it received approval for a second SBIC license from the SBA providing the company additional leverage that is exempt from typical BDC lending ratios.

“Taking into account SBA guaranteed debentures we had approximately $1.1 billion of total borrowing capacity at quarter-end with no near-term maturities. Post quarter end we issued $90 million of five year unsecured notes at an attractive rate of 4.87%. Furthermore we upside our NMFC credit facility to $150 million and extended its maturity by four years.”

To be a successful BDC investor:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends). Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective ).

). Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies.

Be ready to make purchases during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.