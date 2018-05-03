Elevated LIBOR creates opportunities in floating rate bonds

By Mike Hyman, CIO Global Investment Grade and Emerging Markets, and Steve Thompson, Senior Client Portfolio Manager on May 1, 2018, in Fixed Income

What investors need to know about these bonds in a rising rate environment

We believe the recent spike in US dollar LIBOR (LIBOR) presents opportunities in floating-rate bonds. As noted in the recent blog (What’s up with US dollar LIBOR?), we at Invesco Fixed Income believe three factors have driven LIBOR higher:

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has pushed monetary policy rates higher with its latest hike in March.

Demand has fallen for short-term credit instruments due to potential corporate repatriation following last year’s tax reform.

Markets expect an abundant supply of US Treasury bills (T-bills) through 2019, given projected budget deficits.

Investors in floating-rate bonds could benefit from this dynamic

One of the less-appreciated corners of the fixed-income market is floating-rate bonds. The floating rate bank loan category is perhaps more well-known, but variable coupon assets are also available in high-quality corporate bonds, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), asset-backed securities (ABS) and municipal bonds.

What are they?

Floating-rate bonds generally have maturities of one to five years. What differentiates them from fixed coupon bonds is that their interest rates reset every one to three months, depending on a reference rate (historically LIBOR) and an additional percentage amount, a “spread,” that reflects the credit and liquidity risk of the issuer and asset class.

As short-term rates increase, the coupon on the floating-rate asset increases. The result is an asset with potentially reduced exposure to interest rate sensitivity. As a result, floating-rate bonds may be an option for fixed-income investors concerned about rising interest rates. Floating rate bonds tend to have a very short duration because their coupons reset. This means they are generally less sensitive to movements in longer-term interest rates.

Why consider floating rate bonds now?

For many years, short-term interest rates in the US were very low - below the rate of inflation. This may have caused investors in floating-rate assets to experience a loss of purchasing power. But more recently, short-term interest rates have exceeded 2%, which, when added to the spread, represent a yield well above US inflation (Figure 1). This may draw investor attention to the floating-rate market.

Figure 1: Three-month LIBOR has surpassed core inflation and is approaching headline inflation

(Source: Bloomberg, L.P. Data from December 31, 2014, to March 31, 2018)

In addition, the “flattening” of the US Treasury yield curve (as short-term rates have risen faster than longer-term rates) has increased the attractiveness of short-duration bonds relative to intermediate- and longer-term assets. This flattening has often occurred when the Fed embarks on the process of tightening liquidity by increasing short-term rates. As the yield curve flattens and the differential between short-term and longer-term interest rates declines, investors often migrate toward the shorter end of the investment spectrum.

Issuers of debt in the investment grade market are capitalizing on this additional demand by increasing their issuance of floating-rate debt, particularly within corporate bonds (Figure 2). Financial firms have also capitalized on the demand for variable coupon bonds by issuing “fixed-to-float” securities. Traditionally, fixed-to-float securities are subordinate bonds that pay a fixed rate for a stated period and convert to floating at a stated date.

Figure 2: Rising demand has driven the issuance of US corporate floating-rate bonds

(Source: Bloomberg Barclays US Floating Rate Note Index. Data from April 1, 2010, to April 19, 2018)

Risks of floating-rate bonds

There are risks associated with floating rate bonds. There is a risk of lower coupons if short-term rates decline from current levels. Investors in floating-rate assets also do not benefit from the negative correlation to equities that typically exists with longer-duration bonds. Finally, financials tend to make up a significant portion of the corporate floating rate market, which can lead to concentration risk in portfolios.

However, Invesco Fixed Income believes that floating-rate bonds may be a good option to consider for investors seeking to benefit from a rising interest rate environment. If current expectations of Fed rate hikes hold true, the coupons on floating-rate securities may continue to reset higher as short-term interest rates increase, potentially increasing income.

