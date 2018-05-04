LVMH: A Cash Machine, But Not As Cheap As It Used To Be

Right now, I think LVMH is a bit too expensive for me. But I would definitely be very interested at a lower share price.

Introduction

Two years ago, I discussed LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) (OTCPK:LVMHF) in another article here on Seeking Alpha. Although I wasn’t too impressed with the company’s free cash flow yield, I did agree this company deserved a premium valuation. And on top of that, I was expecting its strong growth results to continue in the years ahead. We’re now two years later, and LVMH has delivered on every front. Unfortunately the market caught up on that as well, and LVMH’s share price has doubled in just two years. And although the LVMH results justify a good performance of the share price, I do think LVMH is getting a little pricey.

LVMH is a French company and its Euronext Paris listing is definitely more liquid than the OTC listing. The current market capitalization is approximately 148.4B EUR based on a share count of 507M shares (there seems to be a small discrepancy (less than 1%) between LVMH’s share count, and the share count published by third parties. Just to err on the cautious side, I am using the highest share count. This discrepancy does not have a material impact on my thesis) and a share price of 292.75 EUR/share. The ticker symbol in France is MC.

Billions and billions of free cash flow

If you’d ask people on the street how they would describe LVMH, their answer would undoubtedly be ‘bags’ or ‘luxury brands’. If you would ask the same question to a finance person, his/her answer would be ‘a cash machine’. And that’s essentially what LVMH really is: a cash machine. It does sell luxury goods at premium prices, but its operating margins are pretty substantial as its customers really pay to be able to show off with the brand name rather than with the product itself.

That’s obviously not a problem at all, and it allows LVMH to report superior margins. Whereas the operating margin (operating profit versus total revenue) was approximately 17.9% in FY 2015, this operating margin increased to just over 19% in FY 2017. Margin expansions are a company’s best friend, as this creates a double-positive effect: higher margins on a higher revenue means the cash register just continues to ring.

Source: annual results

In FY 2017, LVMH reported a total revenue of 42.6B EUR, an operating profit of 8.1B EUR and a net income of 5.13B EUR resulting in an EPS of 10.21 EUR. That’s a good result (given the net margin of in excess of 12%), but you are right to wonder if these results really justify a share price of close to 300 EUR. I agree high-margin luxury brands deserve a premium, but a PE ratio of in excess of 28 does appear to be quite rich.

But let’s not forget I built my case in 2016 based on LVMH’s free cash flow results, so I was definitely interested to see if LVMH was able to reconfirm its status of cash machine.

LVMH reported an operating cash flow of 10.4B EUR and after deducting the 70M EUR in interest expenses and the 2.36B EUR in taxes due over 2017, the adjusted operating cash flow before changes in LVMH’s working capital position came in at 8B EUR. As you can see on the next image, LVMH did report a 2.79B EUR tax-related cash outflow, but that’s because the company paid some back taxes. It owed the tax man 1.97B EUR and 2.11B EUR in taxes in respectively 2015 and 2016, but it only really paid 1.81B EUR and 1.92B EUR in those years.

Source: annual results

The FY 2017 capex increased by just 0.5% compared to the 2016 level, and after deducting this 2.28B EUR investment, and the 259M EUR paid to minority interests, the adjusted free cash flow was a robust 5.48B EUR.

That’s indeed a bit better than the net income of 5.13B EUR but this still represents just 10.9 EUR per share, indicating LVMH’s current free cash flow yield is less than 4%.

A 10% revenue increase in Q1 sets the tone for 2018

The market reacted jubilant when LVMH reported its Q1 update, as the company was once again able to show a double digit revenue increase: the total revenue increased by 10% compared to the first quarter of last year, but the organic growth was even better, at 13%.

Source: Q1 press release

Especially the fashion and leather goods division was strong, with a total revenue increase of 25%, whilst on an organic basis, the watches, jewelry, perfumes and cosmetics divisions score really well. LVMH mentioned Louis Vuitton ‘made a remarkable start’ whilst the perfume branded after popstar Rihanna was titled to be ‘an exceptional success’.

It looks like LVMH is on its way to complete another year of double-digit growth, and the free cash flow result could very likely approach the 6B EUR in 2018. A good result in absolute numbers, but I’m still not sure this warrants a 150B EUR valuation.

Investment thesis

I like LVMH, and I’m happy my assessment in 2016 was pretty much spot on. I’m glad to see a strong free cash flow performance in 2017 and it looks like the first quarter of 2018 might have been exceptionally strong as well (I hope LVMH can continue this performance throughout the year). That being said, it might be time for the share price to catch a breath. I’m not denying LVMH deserves a premium valuation, but I would like to see a FCF yield of 5.5-6% (considering the risk-free interest rates will be increasing as well, and this will result in higher required FCF yields, as this is based on the risk-free interest rate + a mark-up).

I could just sit and wait for a correction, but LVMH also has option series available and these might provide a better way to ‘play’ this as writing a put option allows you to be paid while you wait for the share price to come back off a bit. I haven’t decided yet, but will provide an update in the comment section of this article should I decide to write a put option.

