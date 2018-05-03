Guggenheim Solar ETF: Time To Catch A Tan?

Discussion of the fund and whether it makes sense for your portfolio.

Over the last week we started discussing energy investments as it relates to rising oil prices.

We started the discussion with the Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR), a closed end fund which investments in energy companies and then applies a covered call strategy to a portion of its portfolio. We discussed the fund in "IRR - You Don't Have To Pinch Your Nose Here As You Buy. 10% Distribution In A Popular Sector."

Because we are interested in getting ahead of future energy price increases we moved on to nuclear energy in the Global X Uranium ETF (URA) which we discussed yesterday in the article "URA - Add Some 'Bang' To Your Portfolio." It is a fund ripe for implementing your own covered call strategy on.

Another energy investment which should perform well with the rise in oil prices is the solar energy industry and an easy way to get its exposure is through the Guggenheim Solar ETF (TAN).

Investment Case

Why Solar?

Because it is frigging cool!

Over the last 20 years or so solar has made significant technological improvements! More and more consumers and businesses are now taking care of their entire power needs through electricity generated by their on-site solar panels.

In 2007 solar energy was still largely a novelty item which I would place in the same category as buying a Toyota Prius or a Tesla Model S.

While it made a statement, you would cause less harm to the environment driving your old Hummer H2 getting 10 miles per gallon than trading it in for a new Prius or a Tesla Model S. While those cars were better in reducing your carbon footprint once acquired, significantly more harm was done to the environment shipping components from across the world to Japan to build your Prius, and then shipping it back to the United States on a container ship.

With solar, early panels installed during the initial solar craze a decade ago were barely efficient enough to generate enough electricity to heat your swimming pool and were nowhere enough to take your home off of the electrical grid. The exception was if you used minimal energy and if you lived in Arizona and plastered solar panels across your entire flat roof facing south.

The issues of course were twofold. First, the panels were horrendously expensive. Secondly, the process of creating those solar panels was not something environmentalists would be proud of.

What has happened over the past decade of course has now made solar an attractive option for the vast majority of us, and an option to be taken seriously as fossil fuel prices increase.

Let's take a look at an example.

The most commonly quoted solar system is a 6 kilowatt system. It would generate enough electricity in most parts of the country to replace an average family's daily electricity needs.

As per EnergySage.com, the average price for such a system fell from $52,920 in 2006 to just $20,160 in 2016. As of the latest averages the same system now average just $18,840. After applying the federal tax credit it comes down to around $13,000.

As such, the average break even with today's energy prices is in the single digits. For instance, in NJ, a 6KW solar system should generate about 652 monthly KWH.

Source: Energy Sage

Our current total electricity rates are around $.19 per KWH. Taking the 652 x $.19 we get $123.88. Multiplied by 12 is $1,486.56 per year.

Taking an average system cost of $13,188 in the state we get a break even of 8.8 years!

Source: Energy Sage

This is far better than the break-evens of 20 years or more for 10 year old systems.

The numbers would only get better as energy prices increase or you install a larger system to generate more electricity and sell it back to your utility company OR use it to replace your gas bills by replacing your gas guzzler with an electric vehicle.

As such, in the next energy bubble, not only is solar going to be a "feel good" option, but it will for once, also be the right economical move as well for more and more consumers and business owners.

Furthermore, since the last energy bubble, more and more nations have adopted renewable energy mandates. As of recent data, there are at least 65 countries with a renewable energy mandate. Some countries such as Sweden are targeting 100% renewable energy generation by the year 2040. New Zealand plans on being 100% renewable by 2035!

As solar costs continue to decline, the cost/benefit equation is only going to continue to improve.

How To Implement

I firmly believe the best way of getting exposure to solar is through selecting individual, good quality companies, especially when they are "on sale."

Short of buying the individual equities, there are two other ways of getting exposure to this space. The first is through the various "clean energy" exchange traded funds and mutual funds. There are a myriad of such investments like the First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge Green Energy ETF (QCLN), the First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID), the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN), the PowerShares Cleantech ETF (PZD), thePowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW), the PowerShares WilderHill Progressive Energy ETF (PUW), and the VanEck Vectors Global Alt Energy ETF (GEX).

The other and more direct way of targeting solar is through the Guggenheim Solar ETF (TAN). The ETF focuses on companies whose business is predominantly in or related to solar.

Launched in April 2008, the fund is designed to follow the MAC Global Solar Energy Index.

The 22 holdings generated a 1.8% annual distribution and carry a .70% annual fee.

As expected, and much like the Uranium ETF (URA), the Guggenheim Solar ETF (TAN) has been a horrible investment since its inception, being launched near the peak of the energy bubble and the "Great Financial Crisis."

Much like miners and oil & gas exploratory companies, the direct producers were hurt more than the underlying commodity prices.

Unlike other energy sources however where there is an underlying commodity (i.e. crude oil, natural gas, coal, timber, uranium), with "solar" no such commodity exists. As such, your only way of accessing this space is either investing in solar utility companies OR companies involved in the creation and maintenance of the solar industry.

TAN data by YCharts

With only 22 securities the fund is expected to be fairly concentrated. The top 10 holdings represent a bit over 55% of the portfolio.

Source: PowerShares

The top holdings are as expected, First Solar (FSLR), Xinyi Solar Holdings, SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), Sunrun (RUN) and SunPower (SPWR).

What is nice to see is that the fund is globally allocated. This is a benefit versus certain other investments as I believe the biggest growth in solar will come from overseas, especially on the production side.

Source: PowerShares

While domestic firms represent just under 45%, China, a growing leader in solar adoption is representing 23% of the portfolio. Germany (8%), Spain (8%) and Norway (4.7%) round out the top 5 countries in the fund.

While the fund is focused on solar production and infrastructure, solar utilities do make up just under 1/4 of the portfolio.

Source: PowerShares

One thing to keep in mind especially for conservative investors is that as many of these companies have been decimated over the previous decade, the fund is now largely "smid cap," a mix of small and mid caps.

Source: YCharts

Much like we saw with the Uranium ETF (URA), the fund was able to grow its assets under management even though the price per share has declined close to 90% since its IPO. There is certainly accumulation in this ETF, especially over the previous year.

TAN data by YCharts

This is confirmed by the YCharts data looking strictly at fund flows.

Source: YCharts

Looking at the risk data it is almost comical.

Source: YCharts

Yes, this fund has been nearly 80% more volatile than the S&P 500 with its 1.789 beta.

The fund also has a negative Sortino ratio, meaning there are no incremental returns.

Lastly, from it's peak, the fund's maximum draw-down is more than 95%!

Of course, as we know and especially with such themed investments, it is not about what the fund has done in the past. What you have to answer is whether you believe the future for solar is bright or not.

PowerShares Acquisition

As this is an initial look at the fund, I have not dove down into the index methodology yet.

The main area of concern that I currently have is how this fund survives under the "PowerShares" umbrella.

If you have not kept up with the industry events, Invesco acquired Guggenheim's ETF business unit in 2017. The ETFs are currently in the process of being brought over under the PowerShares umbrella and in a number of cases there are overlaps such as the ones we discussed in our water ETF series.

The good news for the fund is that (TAN) has a good capital base and should be fairly safe. What we don't know however is whether the underlying index will remain or switch to some NASDAQ index as favored by Invesco.

Bottom Line

Just as I discussed in the uranium article, it would be a major mistake to believe that the future will be business as usual for fossil fuels.

Almost universally, people want to do good for the environment and would choose to have their energy generated in a clean and sustainable manner. The reason why it has not happened yet is simply cost.

With most people living paycheck to paycheck, people would choose to do something nice for their child or spouse, or to buy a new power tool at Home Depot or Lowes than spend $50 or $100 more per month to have their power generated by sustainable sources.

As clean energy (renewables and nuclear) get cheaper to implement and fossil fuels increase in price, the barriers for solar and other renewable will continue to fall.

Long term growth for solar will be organic. What will add fuel to the fire in the United States is going to be the next Democratic or environmentally friendly president or Congress. It may not be in 2020 but may be 2024, there will however be a chief executive who will place clean energy near the top of their agenda. Until then, it is just a waiting game.

In that same light and why solar has suffered over the last 10 years, there was zero urgency to get in.

All while solar technology keeps developing to become more efficient, it is NOT going to displace fossil fuels and enjoy a bull market until 1 of 2 things happen, either the United States sets a strict renewable mandate or the price of fossil fuels increases to the point where renewable energy generation becomes the cheaper of the two.

This rise in crude oil prices which we have witnessed over the past few months may just be that catalyst. It just may be that time to go out and try to catch a (TAN).

For more information about the Guggenheim Solar ETF, please visit the fund's website here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.